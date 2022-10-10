You are here

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
Amid the ongoing outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, people protest against the Iranian regime outside Iran’s consulate in London on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 22 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • More protests in Jakarta in October to ‘inspire’ others
  • Female autonomy a critical global issue, insist rights advocates
Updated 22 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian activists say they are acting in the interests of humanity by joining the chorus of global solidarity with the Iranian women at the helm of the largest anti-government protests in Iran since 2009.

Protests and public anger in Iran have swollen since mid-September, spreading to as many as 80 cities, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iran’s morality police on accusations of failing to properly cover her hair.

At the forefront of the weeks-long uprising are Iranian women, who have cast off their legally required head scarves and cut their hair in acts of defiance, sparking a global show of solidarity in support of the demonstrations.

Several Indonesian activists organized a small protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Jakarta earlier this month, where they symbolically laid flowers at the gate and held placards that read “Solidarity for Mahsa Amini.”

“We want to call attention (to the fact) that what happened in Iran is an international issue, an issue for every nation, and in the name of humanity there must be solidarity,” Ririn Sefsani, a women’s rights activist based in Jakarta and one of the solidarity protest organizers, told Arab News.

“The world must step in, there must be global action to stop the violence in Iran,” she added.

“Even though our first action only involved a few people, we felt like we’re already doing something and I hope we’ll inspire other people to do the same.”

Sefsani said she is organizing another protest in solidarity with Iranian women, which will take place later this month. Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrations, reportedly killing dozens of people and arresting prominent activists and journalists. Norway-based Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 185 people have died, including 19 children.

Amnesty International said Iranian security forces are responsible for deaths and injuries across Iran, as troops have fired “live ammunition, metal pellets and tear gas at protesters.”

Some activists said there are some similarities with what is happening in Indonesia, where women and girls in many parts of the country have been subject to dress codes deemed “Islamic” for years. The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation is not an Islamic state and officially recognizes six religions.

However, Human Rights Watch said in a 2022 report that most of Indonesia’s provinces impose “discriminatory and abusive dress codes on women and girls.”

“It’s also important for us to kind of see how this is actually not very much far from our reality in Indonesia,” Anindya Restuviani, program director at Jakarta Feminist, told Arab News. “But even with no similarity with what’s going on in Indonesia, I think it’s important for us to still show solidarity because of intersectionality.”

Restuviani said the international community must “create some kind of accountability” for the perpetrators of violence in Iran. Though multilateral organizations such as the UN are supposed to do something about it, “they choose not to,” she added.

Damaira Pakpahan, a feminist who also co-organized the Jakarta protest, said acts of solidarity “must be done” not only for women in Iran, but for women everywhere.

“Indonesian women are part of the global women community, so there must be global solidarity on issues that oppress women, discriminate against women, and this is an important issue when it comes to women’s bodily autonomy,” Pakpahan said.

“This is part of an international movement in solidarity that has to be done. It’s a call for humanity; we have to do something, we can’t stay quiet.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Indonesian activists

Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • New law also applies to tens of millions of existing users
  • Fraudsters use texts to offer fake jobs, promises of prize money
Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure making cellphone SIM registration compulsory in a move to fight text scams and online frauds.

The bill was passed last month after a controversial provision requiring social media users to register their real names and phone numbers was dropped.

Under the new law, users will have to show photo identification and complete a registration form with their personal details before buying a SIM card. The measure has been touted as a key step in combating spam and scam text messages, which usually include offers of fake jobs or promises of prize money.

After signing his first law since taking power in June, Marcos said: “This legislation is going to be welcomed by many of our people, especially now with reports of the commission of various crimes using mobile phones, including proliferation of text scams and spam.”

The Philippines’ population of 110 million people relies heavily on mobile devices for various daily needs, and there were more than 156 million cellular mobile connections at the beginning of 2022, data from GSMA Intelligence showed, as many Filipinos use more than one SIM card.

Users often buy prepaid SIM cards over the counter, which are purchased without the buyer giving their name or address.

The new law, which is also set to penalize those who use false information when registering, will be applied to tens of millions of existing users, who have to give their details to the telecom providers within a certain time period or risk being disconnected.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said: “The prescribed time has to be set by the National Telecommunications Commission and (after) consultation with the telcos because they have to prepare the systems.”

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin said the new law will help tackle cybercrimes.

He said: “Telecommunication has been revolutionized extensively over the years, such that even criminal syndicates and terrorist organizations have taken advantage of technology for criminal and terrorist activities.

“They hid behind the comfort of anonymity by using prepaid SIM cards to defraud unsuspecting victims.”

Stephen Cutler, security expert and former FBI legal attache to the Philippines, told Arab News the new law could help reduce scams.

He said: “I don’t know how much it’s going to make a difference, (but) it is better than nothing.

“Scammers are going to scam. And so, just because you have a registered SIM card, I don't think it's going to stop scams. I think it will reduce, but it won't stop.”

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. SIM card registration SIM card

Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
AP

  • UN assembly gathered to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and claimed annexations as illegal
  • Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine — a discussion that came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew.
The assembly meeting, planned before Monday’s barrage, was intended to respond to Russia’s purported absorption last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as illegitimate.
But countries took the occasion to speak out on the Monday morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas.
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter.
“The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people,” he said as the debate began. Russia hadn’t yet had its turn to speak.
Earlier Monday, Russia said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak has called the bridge accusation “too cynical even for Russia.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres was “deeply shocked” by the Russian attacks and spoke Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.
Hours later, the UN assembly gathered to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and claimed annexations as illegal.
The European Union-led measure also would demand that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally” scrap its purported annexations, call on all countries not to recognize them and insist upon the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from all of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.
A vote is expected later in the week. Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions.
Russia recently vetoed a similar but legally binding UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned the supposed annexations. Under a decision made earlier this year, Security Council vetoes must now be explained in the General Assembly.
The assembly doesn’t allow vetoes and its resolutions aren’t legally binding. During the war, the assembly has voted to demand that Russia withdraw, to blame Moscow for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
Meanwhile, there has been a stalemate in the Security Council, where Russia is among five countries with veto power.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia UN Ukraine

Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

  • The 14 websites include that of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  • The  “hacktivists” are politically motivated to support the Kremlin but ties to Moscow are unknown
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The websites of more than a dozen airports in the US were inaccessible on Monday morning after they were targeted by Russian-speaking hackers, CNN has reported. 

Air travel was not affected by the incident, although some people seeking information may have been inconvenienced.

Chief of Staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Kiersten Todt insisted there was “no concern about operations being disrupted,” as he addressed a conference in Sea Island, Georgia.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the 14 websites affected. The Los Angeles International Airport website did appear offline for a while but was restored shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The hacking group known as Killnet has listed multiple US airports as targets. It has stepped up its activity to target organizations in NATO countries in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The “hacktivists” are politically motivated to support the Kremlin but ties to Moscow are unknown. The group last week claimed responsibility for knocking offline the websites of US state governments.

It is blamed for briefly making a US Congress website inoperable in July, and for cyberattacks on organizations in Lithuania after the country blocked the shipment of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in June.

The group usually floods computer servers with phony web traffic to knock them offline, a method known as “distributed denial of service.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Airports Hackers cyberattacks

Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

  • Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning
  • Putin declared the strikes to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

MUMBAI: India is “deeply concerned” at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, and willing to support all attempts at de-escalation, a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin declared to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea.
“We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Ukraine

Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

  • Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame: ‘The UK used to provide a leadership that others would follow’
  • Envoy on tour of Europe to drum up support, funds for drought-stricken East African nation
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A senior Somali official has claimed that the UK has lost its place as one of the world’s leading nations, with dire consequences for the third world.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the presidential envoy for Somalia’s drought response, told The Guardian during a tour of Europe to drum up support for his country that the UK’s loss of status is harming developing nations because it had played a crucial role in advocating on their behalf on issues such as food security and climate change.

Warsame, who holds dual British and Somali citizenship, said the UK used to be second only to the US on the international stage in terms of influence, but is now letting down its allies.

As a result, he said, countries such as his are being left to face “the new climate reality” on their own, with promises from the international community of access for poorer states to a $96.8 billion climate fund failing to materialize.

“We are living with the deadly consequences of climate change in Somalia,” he added. “Millions of children are malnourished, many will die, and we don’t have one penny of that climate fund.”

He added: “Everyone has been saying, ‘When you have famine declared, you will have attention.’ We are facing more than the scale of 2011, when we lost a quarter of a million of our people. But in 2011 half the people died before famine was declared.

“We are more than famine in Somalia. We are coming out of a long conflict and have had a successful, peaceful election; we are building our institutions, we are building our national army, we are pushing back Al-Shabaab. But at the same time we have this drought.

“In the 2017 drought, the UK and its leadership was vital, its advocacy and energy was great, and it encouraged people like me to match that commitment. Britain was a great ally to Somalia but that is all gone.

“The UK is still an ally, and they help with security, but when it comes to humanitarian response they are not there, not in leadership or in aid. It’s all gone. The UK used to provide a leadership that others would follow.”

Warsame criticized a preoccupation with Ukraine by European nations for glossing over impending climate-related disasters, including famine in Somalia. 

“No one is interested in the climate, in food security,” he said. “It’s all ‘Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.’ It gets all the political attention.”

He added: “If we had not had Ukraine, COVID-19 and the (2019-2022) locust invasion then the effect might be less, but the drought is caused by climate change.

“We have had four failed rainy seasons now. The cycle of drought used to be every 10 years, now it’s four years and soon it will be two years. That is not caused by Somalia — that was caused by the climate crisis.”

Warsame said climate funds, diverted into technology, infrastructure, agriculture and fishing, would ward off the threat of famine in Somalia if it was given access to the $96.8 billion pot.

“Somalians are resilient people. They cope with all the pressures of insecurity and drought, and the world can learn from them how to be resilient in the face of such pressure,” he added.

Topics: Somalia United Kingdom (UK) climate change Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame

