Who’s Who: Reem Al-Sultan, CEO of Misk Art Institute

Reem Al-Sultan is the CEO of Misk Art Institute, a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to creating a platform for local artists.
Her continuous efforts in elevating and expanding the art community in the region were recognized during the National Cultural Awards, where she received the award for cultural organization in the nonprofit sector on behalf of Misk Art Institute.
Her key areas of focus are social responsibility and youth development leadership, growth and expansion, and the monitoring of national strategies and initiatives across the Kingdom.
Al-Sultan is well-versed in improving operation strategies, change management, and organizational development. Her accomplishments in providing strategic direction and continuous leadership to high-impact large-scale projects and programs aid in impacting the lives of many in the region.
She was previously the portfolio manager at King Salman Youth Center, a nonprofit organization that aimed to support and inspire the yout, and build professional leaders and successful entrepreneurs. Al-Sultan also worked within the exhibition and events department at King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy until 2016, and was a supervisor at the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or Mawhiba, before that.
Al-Sultan received her bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh in 2002 before receiving a postgraduate diploma in project management from Washington State University’s College of Business and Economics in 2013.
In 2014, she graduated from Hochschule Furtwangen in Germany with an MBA in business administration and management. The following year, she received an Executive MBA in project management from Riyadh’s Al-Yamamah University.