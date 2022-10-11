You are here

Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go

Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go
Prizes claimed through the Taif season totaled $8.8 million. (JCSA)
Updated 16 sec ago
George Charles Darley

  • City had 348 races with $8.8m in prize money
  • Focus now on winter season, $35.35m Saudi Cup
Updated 16 sec ago
George Charles Darley

As Great Scot romped home to victory in the final challenge of Taif’s King Khaled Racecourse on Sunday, so concluded this year’s summer horseracing season.

Situated at an altitude of 1,900 meters in the western mountains of Saudi Arabia, Taif’s year-round cool and balmy climate make it a perfect location for the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s summer fixtures.

Pretty much the entire Saudi equine ecosystem — along with many owners, trainers and jockeys from surrounding countries and even further afield — relocates to the pleasant environs of Taif from mid-June to early October.

Kicking off on June 16 with a significantly expanded program, the Taif Season saw a total of 48 meetings and no less than 384 races, double the number of fixtures staged in 2021.

GALLERY: Taif horseracing season ends

Several new contests were added to the calendar, including the $260,000 Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup for Purebred Arabian horses, and the National Day Cup fixture, which features the Taif Derby, Taif Sprint Cup and Taif Arabian Horses Derby, all worth over $100,000.

These new races were run alongside more established competitions such as the marquee King Faisal Cup for Purebred Arabians, and the Taif Cup.

Prizes claimed through the Taif season totaled $8.8 million.

Salem Binmahfooz, JCSA director of racing, told Arab News: “Our expansion of the Taif racing season at King Khalid Racecourse in 2022 signifies our continued investment in racing in Saudi Arabia and our eagerness to see the sport flourish and to engage new audiences.

“The significant increase in racing and prize money has attracted some of the best horses in Saudi Arabia as well as the region to race at this unique course.”

The King Khaled Racecourse has seen major investment in recent years, including floodlighting for races to continue after sunset, enhanced quarantining and health checks for the horses, and improved track conditions. The track now includes specialized dirt with a composition of wood pulp and three grades of sand.

“The surface the horses run on is really important, it could make the difference between a horse achieving world-class or terrible times,” JCSA Chief Marshal David Rogers told Arab News. “In many racecourses they don’t get the composition of the dirt quite right, but the JCSA is constantly improving these factors.”

All these efforts contribute to the JCSA’s and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing integration within the global horseracing circuit. The Kingdom has risen from Part III to Part II status, with ambitions to move to Part I.

A wide range of criteria influences this progress, including a consistently high average rating for both local horses competing in JCSA races and Saudi horses competing abroad, and compliance with standards and regulations laid down by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

With the wrapping up of Taif Season, the Kingdom’s equine community will now decamp back to Riyadh for the winter racing season, held at the JCSA’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Al-Thumamah, just north of the capital.

The annual highlight of the Riyadh Season is The Saudi Cup, launched in 2020 and the world’s most valuable. Held in the last weekend of February, the Saudi Cup will this year offer no less than $35.35 million (SR132.5 million) in prizes.

Binmahfooz continued: “Riyadh season is the lead-up to The Saudi Cup of course, but as a standalone race series it also features a number of very important Cup days in its own right.

“Racing seasons are cyclical and the racing programs across Taif and Riyadh are designed to complement each other so that horses can progress from Taif to the big stage of Riyadh and even to The Saudi Cup.”

Alongside a packed program of racing, the JCSA’s Riyadh Season will also feature a host of side activities including fashion, arts and crafts and regional and international cuisine, making it a key fixture of the Kingdom’s sporting, cultural and social agenda.

JCSA Chairman Prince Bandar bin Khaled Al-Faisal told Arab News: “The 2022 Taif Season has been our most significant yet, with the local racing community feeling the benefits of a number of infrastructure improvements implemented by the JCSA. We have enjoyed an extended race schedule with some very important domestic races as well as an expanded Purebred Arabian program.

“Now we will carry this momentum into the Riyadh racing season. Many of the standout horses that were campaigned through the Taif Season will be very much in evidence at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, as we build towards our major cups and of course, The Saudi Cup.

“This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the JCSA and to see the progress that Saudi Arabia is making as a racing jurisdiction, both globally and on the domestic front.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more, or experiencing the thrill of the action, to come and visit us during our race meetings, ask questions and get involved.”

Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab

Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab
Updated 44 sec ago
John Duerden

  • Despite dropping their first points of the season, leaders Al-Shabab will be happier with the 1-1 draw
Updated 44 sec ago
John Duerden

The Riyadh Derby ended 1-1 on Monday, as the reigning champions and current leaders showed that there is not much to choose between them this early in the Roshn Saudi League season.

Moussa Marega put Al-Hilal ahead in the first half, before Carlos Junior struck early in the second to give Al-Shabab a draw that keeps them top with 19 points from seven games. They are four ahead of Al-Tai in second though both Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun could reduce the gap at the top to two points if they win on Tuesday. Al-Hilal are currently in fourth.

1. Al-Shabab the happier of the two teams

The leaders may have dropped points for the first time this season and it may now be 19 games since they last beat their Riyadh rivals, but they will probably be a little happier at the stalemate. Al-Hilal had more chances to score and also saw a second half penalty saved by Kim Seung-gyu. In short, the champions just about deserved to win the game, so for Al-Shabab coming back from a goal down and saving a spot kick will be satisfactory.

It was Al-Hilal who were the more desperate to win going into the game. For most teams, going three games without victory is not even a blip but for Asian football’s winning machine, it is almost a full-blown crisis. The draw also means that they are still five points behind the leaders.

Al-Shabab will see it as a test that was passed and with a home game against newly promoted Al-Khaleej to end this first stage of the season, will be confident of going into the World Cup break with 22 points from eight games. That’s title-winning form.

2. Diaz feeling the pressure

After the game, Al-Hilal boss Ramon Diaz pointed to the injuries that have robbed his team of stars including Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Matheus Pereira and he has a point; and he also had a point in that the champions should have won. It was not a bad performance and had Odion Ighalo scored from the spot early in the second half to make it 2-0, it would probably have been three points and second place.

But it wasn’t and excuses don’t carry much weight when it comes to the most successful team in Saudi Arabian and Asian football. Diaz said that fans will really see what the team is made of when the injury situation improves but unless things get better, he may not be around when that happens.

The Argentine knows that he has to win against Al-Tai on Saturday otherwise, with the World Cup break coming up, he may well find himself out of a job. That is just the way things are at the club. The heroics of last season are in the past. After all, Diaz replaced Leonardo Jardim less than three months after the Portuguese coach led Al-Hilal to a record fourth Asian Champions League title.

3. Kim the hero for Al-Shabab

Since signing for Al-Shabab in the summer, South Korea’s No. 1 Kim Seung-gyu has had to pick the ball out of the back of the net just once in the first six games of the season.

Perhaps the international goalkeeper was slightly disappointed to be beaten at his near post by Marega in the first half, even if it was a fierce shot from close range. If so, he redeemed himself early in the second half. If Ighalo had scored from the spot to extend Al-Hilal’s lead, it would have more than likely been game over, and the whole conversation surrounding both clubs would now be very different.

Kim had other ideas and got down very well, low to his right, to push the ball out for a corner, from which he made another fine save, tipping over a shot from Michael.

Shortly after, Carlos equalized and instead of 2-0 it was 1-1. Goalkeepers don’t often make the headlines but Kim’s save was the difference between a defeat that would have been a blow to Al-Shabab’s confidence and raised doubts over their title credentials, and a battling draw that keeps them nicely placed.

4. It was a proper derby

Derbies can be cagey with teams more concerned about not losing than risking being too aggressive in search of a win. An outside observer may have expected two defenses, who had conceded a combined total of just three goals in their six games so far, to have been happy to sit back and let the backlines do their thing. That was not the case here with both teams looking to win.

Al-Hilal were especially quick out of the starting blocks, as the contest quickly became an entertaining one. It was end-to-end stuff. Marega had a shout for an early penalty for handball while Santi Mina probably should have done better than his low shot that just brushed the outside of the Al-Hilal post. There were last-ditch tackles, delicious through balls and plenty going on.

These are two of the best teams in Asia and they provided a fine advert for the Saudi Professional League.

5. Al-Tai now above Al-Hilal and now a crunch match

Objectively, Al-Hilal’s start to the season has not been bad at all as the champions have taken 14 points from seven games, a solid platform from which to move up into the next gear and mount a title challenge. Yet they are now below their next opponents Al-Tai, the team that struggled against relegation for much of last season and only finished four points above the drop zone.

Now, after a 2-0 win at Al-Raed, that started with a fine header from Guy Mbenza who grabbed his second goal of the season, Al-Tai are flying. What was even more impressive is that the team played the second half with 10 men but still kept their two-goal advantage and a clean sheet. Relegation should not be an issue this season and they currently sit in an unlikely second spot.

They go into their clash against Al-Hilal on Friday full of confidence and who knows what will happen?

And if Al-Taawoun, another relegation candidate from last season, as expected beat Abha on Tuesday, they will move three points clear of Al-Hilal, and possibly ahead of Al-Tai into second.

It is shaping up to be a very interesting season indeed.

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

  • The result means Al-Shabab dropped their first points of the season but maintain a five-point lead over the reigning champions after seven games
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Monday night’s highly anticipated clash between Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab and reigning champions Al-Hilal ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al-Shabab dropped their first points of the season but retain top spot in the league with 19 points from a possible 21, while Al-Hilal find themselves in fourth position with 14 points, behind third-place Al-Ittihad on goal difference. Meanwhile Al-Tai, who defeated Al-Raed 2-0 on Monday and sit in second place on 15 points, have emerged as the season’s surprise package at this early stage.

Moussa Marega opened the scoring for Al-Hilal on 21 minutes and the home team managed to hold on to the lead going into the break.

Only 11 minutes into the second half, however, the league leaders hit back with an equalizer from Carlos Carvalho. Despite dominating in terms of shot count (16-8) and possession (53-47 percent), Al-Hilal failed to add to their tally as one of the season’s most-anticipated fixtures confirmed that there remains very little to separate the two teams, despite Al-Shabab opening up an early-season lead over the reigning champions.

In Monday’s third match, Al-Wehda beat Al-Batin 2-0.
 

12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam

12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

  • The Men’s IHF Super Globe 2022 will take place in Saudi Arabia for the third time in a row, from Oct. 18-23
  • With 12 teams taking part in Dammam, it will mark the 15th and largest edition of the championship since its launch in 1997
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is set to host the Men’s IHF Super Globe 2022 for the third time in a row on Oct. 18-23.

The championship will be held in Dammam and is organized by the Ministry of Sport alongside the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation as a part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program.

With 12 teams taking part in the action, it will mark the 15th and largest edition of the championship since its launch in 1997.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a press release: “We are happy once again to host the largest club handball championship, and with the participation of the continental champions for the third consecutive time.

"We wish all the success to our representatives clubs, Mudhar and Al-Khaleej, in this championship, and welcome all the participating teams in their second home, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Held at the Dammam Sport Halls, the tournament will see 12 teams take part, including Saudi Arabia’s Mudhar and Al-Khaleej; Spain’s Barcelona, the current European champions and record five-time winners of the competition; Germany’s SC Magdeburg, the reigning champions; Asian champions Al-Kuwait; African champions Al-Ahly of Egypt; Brazil’s Handebol Clube Taubaté, South and Central American champions; Club Ministros of Mexico North American and Caribbean champion; Sydney University Handball Club of Australia, Oceania champion, wild cards Kielce of Poland; Benfica of Portugal as another wild card; and Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis (or Al-Taraji) as Arab champions.

Dammam hosted the first edition to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2019, while Jeddah hosted the last edition in 2021.

Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region

Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region
Updated 11 October 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • Hotels, airlines and tour operators in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman are laying on special services
  • Travel, tourism and hospitality firms hope to net billions from accommodating and shuttling football fans
Updated 11 October 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Even before the first football World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the entire Gulf region is counting on a massive boost to the air travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

An influx of 1.2 million visitors is expected to add $17 billion to the Qatari economy over the course of the eagerly awaited month-long tournament, when visitors pack into the nation’s hotels for the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

However, there is one catch. Owing to Qatar’s small size, there is a limited amount of accommodation on offer — as few as 30,000 hotel rooms as of March this year — forcing fans to search elsewhere in the region. And the shortage is driving up hotel rates.

Sports tourism is especially lucrative, says Sue Holt, executive director of Expat Sport, because “it tends to be groups rather than a single person traveling.”

“Across the board, hotel rates are already three to four times higher, so you can already immediately feel the impact of the World Cup,” Qatari businessman Tariq Al-Jaidah told Arab News.

Al-Jaidah’s family business, Jaidah Holdings, owns W Doha Hotel & Residences, the first W brand hotel in the Middle East and North Africa. The group also owns and runs major luxury hotels across Europe, including The Gritti Palace in Venice, The Westin Excelsior and The St. Regis in Florence.

Al-Jaidah’s brother, Ibrahim M. Jaidah, group CEO and chief architect of the Arab Engineering Bureau and Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers, designed the Al-Thumama Stadium that will seat 40,000 spectators for matches up to the quarterfinal stage.

“There are so many milestones associated with it — as the first World Cup in the Middle East — and for many people it is a way of life to come and watch the matches,” said Al-Jaidah.

An influx of 1.2 million visitors is expected to add $17 billion to the Qatari economy. (AFP)

“To many on this planet it is a way of life and this time it is bringing them to a region many haven’t visited before. You can feel that the region — the Gulf countries — are coming together in a natural way for the event.”

To accommodate the legions of football fans heading to Qatar, organizers have already leased two cruise ships and plan to pitch more than 1,000 tents in the desert. A shuttle service has also been established to connect Doha with other regional cities, including Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuwait City.

The launch of day flights that will shuttle spectators to and from matches is expected to create plentiful business for local airlines, hotels and hospitality venues, particularly in the nearby nations of Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The 2022 World Cup represents a chance to drive positive and sustainable change beyond the tournament, both in Qatar and the wider region, said Nasser Al-Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Supplied)

“Saudia is advertising special flights, so is Oman, which is ready to receive maximum capacity guests,” said Al-Jaidah.

“The skies are open to all the airlines — just between the two cities of Doha and Dubai you will have 60 to 80 flights a day — forming a veritable air bridge, so that people can commute in an easy way. All of this is creating a phenomenal momentum between Gulf countries.”

• 1.2m people expected to visit host nation

• 30,000 hotel rooms in Qatar as of March 2022

Dubai will be “the major gateway” to the World Cup, with more people likely to enter Qatar through the emirate than its own capital Doha, Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, recently told Bloomberg News.

“The amount of hotel capacity in Qatar is fairly limited and we’ve got so much to offer here,” Griffiths added.

Indeed, the UAE’s hospitality sector has seen hotel rooms snapped up months in advance. In July, hotel rates in the country saw a 20 percent rise, with many industry experts expecting 100 percent occupancy during the tournament.

Travel agencies are also cashing in on the surge in demand. UAE-based company Expat Sport is advertising a “Football Fans Dubai Experience” package that provides transportation to and from the airport.

“Internationally we have seen the highest demand for our Football Fans Dubai Experience from the UK, South America, Mexico, India and China,” Sue Holt, executive director of Expat Sport, told Arab News.

Owing to Qatar’s small size, there is a limited amount of accommodation on offer — as few as 30,000 hotel rooms as of March this year. (AFP)

“We have also had a large number of enquiries from Saudi Arabia from people wanting to come to spend time in Dubai during the early stages of the tournament, then fly over on the daily shuttle flights for specific games. The opening weekend has been our most popular package, with all available rooms almost sold out.”

Sports tourism is especially lucrative, says Holt, because “it tends to be groups rather than a single person traveling.”

Fan zones will be established around Dubai, including at the 533-room NH Dubai The Palm, a gigantic new luxury hotel on the city’s palm-shaped island. The football-themed hotel will host guests willing to take the 40-minute flight to Doha.

The entire Gulf region is counting on a massive boost to the air travel, tourism and hospitality industries. (AFP)

“Having such a momentous event take place in the region will undoubtedly drive more football and revenue to the UAE, mainly Dubai,” Naim Maddad, chief executive and founder of Gates Hospitality in Dubai, told Arab News.

“With the multiple-entry visas now available for those with tickets to the World Cup, this is likely to drive a lot of extra revenue for city hotels in great locations (and close enough to the airport), but we’re also expecting the same for our food and beverage outlets all over the city.”

It is not just the UAE’s commercial capital that is expecting an influx of visitors and a boon to local business. Oman’s capital Muscat and the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Riyadh are also braced for added footfall.

Both Gulf nations are hosting festivals to coincide with the tournament and have outlined plans to streamline travel procedures. For instance, Oman Air, the national carrier, is offering special fares for football fans traveling to Qatar. Meanwhile, those registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card can also apply for multi-entry visas to Saudi Arabia.

The Hayya card is a fan ID issued by the government of Qatar for those attending the World Cup. The document replaces the usual entry visa, but is only valid for the duration of the tournament.

Tour operators in Saudi Arabia, such as Travel-it, are also advertising special itineraries for football fans who are keen to explore the wider region during the tournament.

“Travel-It aims to bolster Saudi Arabian tourism by providing fans who will be attending the World Cup in Qatar this winter the opportunity to take advantage of the company’s itineraries,” a company spokesperson told Arab News.

Travel-It, which is an online travel and tourism platform, is offering an air and road shuttle service between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, together with trips to Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and elsewhere.

Tour operators in Saudi Arabia, such as Travel-it, are also advertising special itineraries for football fans who are keen to explore the wider region during the tournament. (AFP)

“This will allow them to explore nearby tourist sites in Saudi Arabia and immerse themselves in the rich local culture,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, Qatar’s proximity to Saudi Arabia means fans will be able to expand their journeys to incorporate destinations in both countries.”

The World Cup offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the entire region to establish itself as a must-visit destination in its own right.

“Importantly, the tournament will increase awareness of the Middle East and Gulf region,” said Al-Jaidah. “A very large number of tourists have never made it to this region. Perhaps it was not on their radar, but this event will bring them together.

“The World Cup will increase the attractiveness of the region, and show the world how we are able, after Expo 2020 Dubai and the World Cup in Doha, that the sky is the limit here. We are ready for whatever is next.”

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
Updated 10 October 2022
Liliane Tannoury

  • The Carthage Eagles have failed to progress to the knockout stages in five previous World Cup appearances
Updated 10 October 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Tunisia will enter the 2022 World Cup with one clear target: to make the knockout stages of the competition after trying six times.

The previous five participations — 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018 — have produced a very disappointing return of two wins from 15 matches, especially when you consider that Tunisia became the first Arab or African nation to ever win a World Cup match when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Argentina 44 years ago.

In many ways, however, they have already exceeded expectations by simply qualifying to Qatar 2022.

Going into the African World Cup qualifiers, not many people fancied the chances of the Tunisian team, at least in comparison to neighbors Morocco, Algeria and Egypt.

But the Carthage Eagles confounded the doubters, securing qualification with minimum fuss and a squad made up of players who ply their trade in European and Arab leagues.

Now they have been placed in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia. And while Tunisia will have their work cut out to reach the round of 16, their opponents will not be taking them lightly either.

“The Tunisian team deserves respect, and just getting here means they have something to offer,” said French coach Didier Deschamps, who no doubt will have done this homework on the dangerous trio of Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri and Naim Sliti.

Two factors that should prompt Tunisia, led by coach Jalel Kadri, to enter this World Cup with more confidence than previous editions are that they possess more quality players and a clearer playing style this time around.

Kadri has relied more than his predecessors on players from Middle East leagues instead of only going down the tried and trusted road of looking toward European ones and having to convince dual nationals to commit to Tunisia.

Exceptions are the likes of Elias Al-Sakhiri (Cologne), Khazri (Montpellier), and Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who refused an invitation extended to him by the France U-21 team in September of last year.

Mejbri in particular is a major talent. At only 19, he was among the last three nominees for the 2022 Young African Player of the Year and was present in the Tunisian squad at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar and the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Trusting the players participating in the Middle East leagues has provided results, with Kadri stressing that he needs a group with the necessary tactical understanding and harmony to play under different circumstances and that their ages should range between 27 and 30 years.

This has been highlighted by the tactical maturity the squad has reached led by captain Msakni and Ferjani Sassi, who both play in the Qatar Stars League, as well as Egypt-based Ali Maaloul and Seifeddine Jaziri, and Sliti of Saudi’s Ettifaq.

The team certainly rely heavily on the contributions of Sliti and Sassi, who led them to victory in the Kirin Cup Soccer in Japan last June, beating the home team 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s playing style has been refined over the last few years, with defensive solidity and tactical maturity added to offensive strengths.

Still, there are issues to fix. The goalkeeping situation has recently become a major talking point, with opinion split on whether Aymen Dahmen, who conceded five goals in the friendly against Brazil, should keep his place or make way for the returning Bechir Ben Said.

When the two factors — Middle East-based players and new defensive solidity — have come together, the results have been impressive.

Tunisia impressed at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar, where they reached the finals only to lose to 2-0 Algeria after extra time, having earlier beat Egypt 1-0 in the semifinals with only two European-based players.

Can Tunisia repeat such performances and surprise their more successful opponents in Qatar? Will playing on Arab soil for the first time in World Cup have a positive impact on Kadri’s team? And can they finally break their knockout stage jinx?

They will have to do what their predecessors have failed to do in five previous World Cup campaigns if history is to be made.

