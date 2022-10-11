Saudi ports records 9.2% rise in container throughput volumes in September

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 9.2 percent increase in container throughput volumes in September 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During September, container throughput volume reached a total of 657,420 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,033 TEUs during the same period in 2021, said the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release.

It noted that the exported container throughput in September witnessed a rise of 12.48 percent to reach 266,654 TEUs against 218,524 TEUs recorded in September 2021.

The imported container throughput reached 203,000 TEUs in September, a rise of 6.74 percent compared to the same period last year.

The statement added that the achievement constitutes an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.

This comes in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy that was launched in June last year.

The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.