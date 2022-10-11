Lionel Messi’s Argentina to tackle UAE in Abu Dhabi days before World Cup kickoff

You are here

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi in action during an international friendly match against Jamaica. (AP)
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

  • The South American team will hold an open training session on Nov. 13, before taking on the Emirati national team in a friendly 3 days later
DUBAI: Football fans in the Emirates will be able to get a close look at one of the greatest players of all time only days ahead of what could well be his last World Cup, when Argentina take on the UAE in a friendly match on Nov. 16 at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
The Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Monday announced that Lionel Scaloni’s squad will jet into the UAE capital for their final pre-tournament preparations before heading off to Doha. They will hold an open training session at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Nov. 13.
Tickets for both events are already on sale.

While the squad is packed with stars including Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, no doubt all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who will be participating in his fifth, and most likely final World Cup in Qatar.
The friendly against the UAE, themselves managed by an Argentine, Rodolfo Arruabarrena, comes only six days before Messi and his colleagues kick off their Qatar 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
The Albicelestes will then face Mexico on Nov. 26 at the same venue before concluding their Group C fixtures by taking on Poland at Stadium 974.

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
  • Juve are third in their group after four matches
  • Juventus had suggested their form was improving as they beat the Israeli team in Turin last week
HAIFA, Israel: Omer Atzili scored twice as Maccabi Haifa beat struggling Juventus 2-0 on Tuesday in Champions League Group H, pushing the Italian giants to the brink of elimination.
Juve are third in their group after four matches, equal on three points with Maccabi, who remain bottom despite their first win, and four behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, who play later in the evening.
Juventus had suggested their form was improving as they beat the Israeli team in Turin last week, but lost to AC Milan on Saturday to slide to eighth in Serie A.
After the game Juventus president Andrea Agnelli expressed his dismay but repeated his support for coach Massimiliano Allegri.
"I'm ashamed of what's happening right now," said Agnelli to Sky Sport Italia.
"There is no one person culpable, it's not the coach's fault if we can't win a tackle. Allegri is going to remain coach of Juventus."
The hosts dominated the first half at the Sammy Ofer stadium and took the lead after seven minutes.
Atzili outjumped the visiting defence to meet a cross from Pierre Cornud, and although he turned his head away just before making contact, the ball struck his back. Wojciech Szczesny reached the ball but it crawled through his outstretched fingers and in off the post.
Maccabi poured forward. Tjaronn Chery hit the bar. Szczesny saved from Atzili.
The home team continued to dominate after Juventus midfielder Angel di Maria limped off with a thigh problem in the 24th minute.
Three minutes before half time, Atzili shaped to curl a left-footy shot inside the far post, but instead clipped it inside the near post with Szczesny rooted to his line.
Juventus managed their first strike on goal seconds before half time but Joshua Cohen saved low from Dusan Vlahovic's header.
Juventus pressed from the start of the second half and Cohen saved high from a Daniele Rugani header flying toward the top corner.
He later saved from wingers Juan Cuadrado and Arkadiusz Milik but Maccabi created late chances as they held on comfortably.
In their third appearance in the Champions League group stage, Maccabi claimed their second big scalp 20 years after their first.
In their debut campaign they beat Manchester United 3-0 at home in October 2002. They failed to progress then or on their second appearance in 2009-10.

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen
  • FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league, became the first team to stop City from scoring this season
  • City midfielder Rodri had a brilliant long-range strike disallowed after VAR spotted a handball by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: The Manchester City juggernaut ground to a halt in the unlikeliest of places on Tuesday.
FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league, became the first team to stop City from scoring this season as a Champions League group match overshadowed by early video-review decisions ended in a 0-0 draw.
One of those VAR calls resulted in a red card for City left back Sergio Gomez in the 30th minute for pulling back Hákon Arnar Haraldsson as the last man, harming the visitors attacking ambitions at the atmospheric Parken Stadium.
Earlier, City midfielder Rodri had a brilliant long-range strike disallowed after VAR spotted a handball by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up.
Then, following another review, City were awarded a penalty after a free kick swung into the area struck the outstretched arm of Copenhagen defender Nicolai Boilesen.
Mahrez, who has been increasingly reliable from the spot, saw his effort palmed away by Kamil Grabara.
Prolific striker Erling Haaland started the game on the bench — perhaps in view of the trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday — and didn’t come on.
City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland, who has scored 20 goals in 12 competitive games in his first season with the English champions, wasn’t in good enough shape to start after playing against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
“Yesterday was not good, today a little better but not perfect, so we decide not to take the risk,” Guardiola said of Haaland.
City, which won their first three Group G games, would have secured a place in the last 16 with a win. That could still happen if Borussia Dortmund avoids defeat at home to Sevilla later Tuesday.
It was only the second time City have drawn 0-0 in the group stage of the Champions League.
“We started really well with 11, then we had an hour and 10 minutes to hang on,” Guardiola said. “When we had the ball we were clever. It’s a good point.”
It was a second point earned in group play by last-place Copenhagen, keeping alive their chances of a third-place finish and dropping into the Europa League playoff round.
“It was another tough game against one of the best teams in the world,” Copenhagen midfielder Marko Stamenic said. “I think we can leave the stadium proud of ourselves and our team. We fought to the very last minute.”

Bayern a ‘top club’, but Kane focused on Spurs

Bayern a ‘top club’, but Kane focused on Spurs
  • Kane failed to engineer a move to Manchester City last year
  • Bayern are rumoured to be preparing a bid for the 29-year-old to succeed Robert Lewandowski
LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane said his head has not been turned by speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich as the England captain prepares for a huge few months for club and country.
Kane failed to engineer a move to Manchester City last year and has just over 18 months left on his contract at Tottenham.
Bayern are rumored to be preparing a bid for the 29-year-old to succeed Robert Lewandowski as the German champions’ center-forward.
“I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best,” said Kane as he faced the media ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
“For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham.”
Kane faces a brutal schedule before the end of the year with Tottenham having 10 more games before the break for the World Cup in November.
England boss Gareth Southgate admitted at the weekend he expects to lose more players to injury ahead of the tournament in Qatar due to the demands put on his squad.
But Kane said he cannot hold anything back as he tries to fire Tottenham into the Premier League title race and reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.
“I feel like whenever you think about injuries, whenever you think about getting injured, it almost has the wrong effect,” he added.
“I go into every game trying to give 120 percent for the team and that’s just the way football is. Sometimes you can be unfortunate and pick up injuries.
“From my point of view, I do a lot of stuff, not just at the club but away from the club, to make sure I recover well and put myself in the best physical condition I can to not get injured. But, of course, we know in football, anything can happen.”
Kane has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, but his start to the campaign has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s blistering beginning to his Manchester City career.
The Norwegian’s arrival at the Etihad killed off any talk of Kane moving to City and Haaland already has 20 goals for the English champions.
“He has had a fantastic start to the season and full credit to him but it is nothing I can control,” said Kane on his chances of catching Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.
“I am concentrating on what I can do and helping the team in any way that is possible.”

Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen

Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen
  • Bayern have won all three games so far in Group C
MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Czech side Viktoria Plzen with a bruised shoulder, his club said.
The German champions will clinch a place in the last 16 with two games to spare should they win and Barcelona fail to beat Inter Milan at Camp Nou.
Bayern have won all three games so far in Group C but will also be without Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies against Plzen.
Sven Ulreich is expected to fill in for Neuer in goal. Thomas Mueller will take over as captain following his return from a Covid-19 infection.

Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation

Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation
  • This compensation will be paid to "all clubs" for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup
LAUSANNE: FIFA will distribute 209 million dollars (215 million euros) to clubs that release their internationals for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same amount as four years ago in Russia, football’s world governing body announced on Tuesday.
Each club will receive “approximately 10,000 dollars” for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the tournament, including the preparation period.
This compensation will be paid to “all clubs” for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup.
FIFA originally set up the system ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in agreement with the powerful European Clubs Association (ECA), whose members provide most of the participants in international competitions.
During the 2018 World Cup, 416 clubs from 63 national federations shared the same amount.

