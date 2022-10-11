You are here

MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol

MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol
MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol

MEmob+ and GeoDB partner to launch decentralized digital wallet & blockchain protocol
  • Decentralized wallet will allow users to earn tokens for their data
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MEmob+, a data and location-driven marketing services company, has announced its strategic investment in GeoDB, a decentralized peer-to-peer data-sharing ecosystem, to help accelerate innovation in blockchain.

The investment reinforces the companies’ shared vision of democratizing data, changing how data is shared and monetized by users and brands, according to a joint statement.

MEmob+ and GeoDB’s shared focus includes a decentralized wallet, with a vision of empowering people to earn rewards for the data they share. The soon-to-be-released decentralized wallet allows users to earn GeoTokens providing a secure bridge to the world of cryptocurrency.

Launched in 2009, GeoDB is a pioneer in the decentralized blockchain data-sharing ecosystem.

The digital wallet will be a major source of data collection for both companies, re-establishing the relevance of users as data creators and solidifying their presence as the core assets in a digital marketplace.

Both companies aim to attract a large number of users to the decentralized app, making it the main cryptocurrency wallet internationally.

MEmob+ will be able to gather first-party data from users, supported by the Open Data Interoperable Network protocol enabling efficient peer-to-peer transactions, which allows users to share their information anonymously while earning rewards for it.

“Over the last few years, MEmob+ has invested in blockchain technologies that will soon become critical in a world that is geared towards the metaverse, enabling users to use cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in a virtual world,” said Ihab El Yaman, co-founder and CEO of MEmob+.

He added: “Third-party cookies are becoming obsolete, and consumers are now demanding more transparency and control over their information. Our partnership with GeoDB will enable us to access quality first-party data for capturing consumer preferences so we are able to form trusted and direct relationships.”

MEmob+’s investment in GeoDB represents the company’s broader strategy of diversifying globally and collaborating with partners to redefine users’ data experience.

Topics: Big data technology blockchain Digital wallet

Netflix training program offers young Saudi talent a shot at the big time

Netflix training program offers young Saudi talent a shot at the big time
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Netflix training program offers young Saudi talent a shot at the big time

Netflix training program offers young Saudi talent a shot at the big time
  • Company teams up with Saudi partner to run workshops in art, production
  • 15 candidates will get to work on a Netflix show
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A Saudi company has teamed up with Netflix to launch a program to nurture young talent across the Kingdom in the fields of art and production.

Devised by Studio Production Training in collaboration with the US streaming giant, the “Below the Line KSA” scheme aims to establish an infrastructure of so-called below-the-line talent by providing 15 young people with access to vocational and practical training.

The program comprises two 10-day workshops, each geared to different aspects of the art and production processes.

The first, which gets underway next month, will focus on production design, art direction and set building, while the second, which starts in January, is geared more toward those interested in a career as a line producer, production manager or assistant director.

Each of the 15 candidates will also have the opportunity to join a Netflix production, working as an assistant director, line producer, production manager or assistant, art director or prop master.

Hajar Alnaim, co-founder and CEO of SPT, said: “As a producer myself, one area that I know must grow is our pool of below-the-line talent. I feel this is a vital group of professionals that’s essential for our shared success and is underserved in development at the moment.

“That’s where the idea for SPT was born — a solution that benefits our entire industry, not just the company offering the training or the production that is training its own crew. This is about competing and creating at the highest level.”

She added that SPT’s goal was to create “a film industry that works for Saudis, not just emulates other countries.”

The company had been developing this strategy for several years, Alnaim said, consulting with experts in education and production, and leveraging its own experience to create a program that would help build a holistic film industry in the Kingdom.

Deana Nassar, regional manager of Netflix’s training program Grow Creative, said: “The burgeoning entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia presents a multitude of opportunities for young talent and partnerships like the one with SPT to help incubate this untapped potential.

“There is an incredible caliber of talent and stories that make up the larger creative community in the region, and we’re honing in on them to help showcase the breadth and depth of Arab creativity.”

Netflix is currently working with its production partners in Saudi Arabia, who will nominate people from their teams to participate in the program. The candidates can be Saudi nationals or residents.

Topics: Netflix Studio Production Training

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
  • Here For You in-app portal launched in partnership with IT ministry
  • Service provides resources to help users deal with emotional crises
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Snapchat has partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to make its mental health support service available to users in the Kingdom.

The Here For You in-app portal was launched in some regions of the world in 2020 and in the UAE last year. Its release in Saudi Arabia coincides with World Mental Health Day.

The portal provides support to Snapchat users experiencing mental health or emotional crises, as well as those who want to learn more about the issues and how they can help their friends deal with them.

The portal is activated by user searches for terms associated with mental health, such as bullying, stress, anxiety and depression, and provides vetted resources from mental health partners.

It also features six animated videos from the MCIT bullying prevention squad on related issues.

Nasser Al-Nasser, assistant deputy minister at the MCIT, said: “At MCIT, we have strived to create engaging platforms that enhance the digital well-being of KSA citizens and educate them about the purposeful use of technology.

“With this partnership, we are giving Snapchatters access to an innovative tool, which will enable them to address mental health challenges and subsequently encourages Snapchatters to have a positive lifestyle.”

The resources and tools provided by the ministry through the portal are designed to be shareable in order to build a supportive environment.

Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead at Snap Inc., said the portal would reach over 90 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds in the Kingdom, “providing support and education for young people through an in-app experience.”

The company said it had collaborated with leading nonprofit and safety organizations to provide users with in-app mental health and well-being resources.

Topics: snapchat mental health Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Here For You

UN calls detention of Moroccan journalist 'arbitrary'

UN calls detention of Moroccan journalist ‘arbitrary’
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

UN calls detention of Moroccan journalist ‘arbitrary’

UN calls detention of Moroccan journalist ‘arbitrary’
  • Raissouni was jailed on appeal for five years in February
  • He was arrested in May 2020 after a young activist pressed charges against him
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

RABAT: United Nations rights experts have concluded that Morocco’s detention of opposition journalist Soulaimane Raissouni is “arbitrary,” and called for his immediate release.
Raissouni was jailed on appeal for five years in February, one of several journalists critical of Morocco’s government to have been imprisoned for sex crimes.
He was arrested in May 2020 after a young activist pressed charges against him.
Raissouni has always maintained his innocence, and says he was prosecuted “because of his opinions.”
In a report seen by AFP on Tuesday, the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded that “violations of the right to a fair trial were of such gravity that Mr.Raissouni’s detention is arbitrary.”
The report also voiced “deep concern for his physical and psychological well-being,” and said the “appropriate move would be to release him immediately.”
After he was detained, Raissouni staged a 122-day hunger strike, which the experts said has affected his health.
He was arrested two days after publishing an editorial criticizing the authorities for taking over-zealous measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
The UN experts said publishing the column was a matter of freedom of expression, and concluded that he had been “detained for peacefully exercising that right.”
Moroccan authorities insist his trial was fair and that the charges have nothing to do with his journalism.
Since 2019, two other Moroccan journalists, Omar Radi and Taoufik Bouachrine, have been sentenced to prison terms for sexual assault, accusations they have denied.
Radi was also convicted of espionage.
Morocco stands at 136 out of 180 in the Paris-based watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) world press freedom ranking of countries.

Topics: Morocco journalist Arrest UN rights

Brunswick to open new office in Riyadh

Brunswick to open new office in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Brunswick to open new office in Riyadh

Brunswick to open new office in Riyadh
  • Advisory firm to expand its reach in the Middle East
  • Better support for Kingdom’s corporates, says new head
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Brunswick Group announced on Tuesday it would open a new office in Riyadh, its 28th branch globally, to better serve its growing client base in Saudi Arabia.

The move will formalize the world’s top strategic advisory firm’s presence in the Kingdom and allow it to expand its reach throughout the Middle East.

“The Kingdom continues to be an exciting, dynamic market and, under the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, offers tremendous opportunity for Brunswick. We are proud to have been advising clients in Saudi Arabia for over a decade and we are delighted to formalize our presence in the country,” Head of Brunswick Gulf Rupert Young said.

Young said he was looking forward to work with newly appointed colleagues, which include Tariq Al-Buhosi as head of the Riyadh office and Ikram Al-Yacoub as its general manager.

Before joining Brunswick, Al-Buhosi was a director with PwC Consulting in the Middle East, where he led numerous projects spanning multiple sectors on the most critical elements of national transformation.

Al-Buhosi was also a director at the Saudi law firm Harasani and Alkhamees, where he helped international organizations establish their presence in the Kingdom.

“Opening an office in Riyadh will enable Brunswick to better serve our strong and growing client base in the Kingdom,” Al-Buhosi said.

“Our local team, supported by a network of global experts, will continue to advise Saudi clients on the most complex corporate issues both inside and outside the Kingdom, and will play a key role in the development of Saudi talent in strategic communications.”

Al-Yacoub will work closely with Tariq on client projects and the development of the office. Prior to joining Brunswick, Ikram was Managing Editor at Al Arabiya News Channel, where she also led the business team. Her experience spans a range of sectors including Energy and Resources, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Financial Institutions.

The Brunswick Group advises on critical issues and critical stakeholders at the center of business, and society.

Topics: brunswick Saudi Arabia

Russia adds Meta to list of 'terrorist and extremist' organizations

Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organizations
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organizations

Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organizations
  • Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for ‘carrying out extremist activities’
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday added US tech giant Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to a list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations, according to a database of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring).
Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for “carrying out extremist activities” after authorities accused Meta of tolerating “Russophobia” during Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia Meta Facebook

