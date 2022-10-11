Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year

LONDON: The coronation of British King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.
The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla.
The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role in the current era and look toward the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.
Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on Sept. 8. Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.
UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
Somalia, Horn of Africa, Sahel at risk of having decades of work to eradicate famine undone
FAO Assistant Director General Abebe Haile-Gabriel said the situation is critical
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The UN Food and Agricultural Organization has warned that African countries face food shortages as a result of converging global crises, undoing years of work to eradicate hunger.
The FAO said the financial crisis and grain shortages prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and internal conflict are all playing a role in creating serious food instability for millions of people.
Forty-four percent of Africa’s wheat was imported from Ukraine and Russia before the war broke out in February.
The worst-affected region is the Horn of Africa, which has suffered from five consecutive years of failed rainy seasons.
Somalia, already long ravaged by war, is the worst affected, along with neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya.
Last week, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said: “I have no doubt that we are seeing famine on our watch in Somalia, and it is the first of, I fear, more to be announced in the Horn of Africa.”
Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya currently have a total of 36.1 million people suffering from the effects of drought, according to Action Against Hunger, and are facing “an explosion of needs.”
The UN believes as many as 310 million people across the continent are likely to suffer from hunger by the end of the decade — up from 278 million, or nearly 20 percent of Africa’s total, last year.
FAO Assistant Director General Abebe Haile-Gabriel told a conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday that the situation is critical, prompted by “multiple and overlapping shocks and protracted crises in Africa,” including Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Africa is moving backwards in its efforts to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition,” he said. “This is not sustainable. Unless we change course and learn how to do things differently and better, the situation will not go away or get any better.”
African Union Commissioner for Agriculture Josefa Sacko said the continent would have to develop self-sufficiency in food production in future, and donations would be necessary to achieve this. “We must build a sustainable, resilient food system that can withstand future shocks,” he added.
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, warned the conference that “millions” could die in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel unless more money is made available to stave off starvation.
Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
“Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces”
Updated 33 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
KYIV: Thirty-two Ukrainian prisoners returned home in an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said.
“Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine’s) Armed Forces. All of them were in places where fierce fighting was going on. Many of these people were considered missing,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Yermak said Ukraine had also received the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka, who Yermak said had volunteered to fight for Ukraine.
New Russian strikes inflict ‘serious’ damage on Ukraine energy facilities
" Many settlements still do not have electricity," the regional governor said on social media
Russian forces had fired missiles at the southern Mykolaiv and Odessa regions
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP
KYIV: Russian strikes Tuesday on the central Ukraine region of Dnipropetrovsk did “serious” damage to energy facilities, the region’s head said, on the second day of massive missile salvos across Ukraine.
“The Russians fired missiles at energy infrastructure in the Pavlograd and Kamian districts. There is serious destruction. Many settlements still do not have electricity,” the regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on social media.
The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Russian forces had fired missiles at the southern Mykolaiv and Odessa regions, also causing damage to energy infrastructure.
“During a massive attack in the first half of the day, the enemy launched 16 cruise missiles... on south Ukraine. It has also dispatched two kamikaze drones against sites of critical infrastructure,” the military said, according to the Interfax news agency.
“Following drone and missiles attacks, two such sites were damaged” in the southwest, in Vinnytsia region, and “two workers were injured,” it added.
Russia’s chief envoy: Moscow open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal
Sergei Lavrov: Russia would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 gathering
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.
In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.
“This is a lie,” Lavrov said. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact.”
He also said Russia would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.
“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it,” Lavrov said.
Commenting on the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the West, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions but could not say in advance whether this would lead to results.
He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have an opportunity to put proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin when both visit Kazakhstan this week.
Lavrov was speaking in the eighth month of the war at a moment when Russia’s invasion has stalled and it has been dealt a series of stinging defeats by Ukrainian forces since the start of September.
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Travelers are expected to deliver a sorely needed $35 billion boost to the world’s third-largest economy
Visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism from more than 60 countries
Updated 11 October 2022
AP
TOKYO: Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years. “We got the news that we can finally come. We are really, really happy,” said Nadine Lackmann, a German who was among the crowd of tourists arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Travelers like Lackmann are expected to deliver a sorely needed 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing. A daily limit of 50,000 arrivals is gone. Airlines have added flights in response to the full re-opening of borders. Visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism from more than 60 countries. David Beall, a photographer based in Los Angeles who’s been to Japan 12 times, has already booked a flight, planning to go to Fukui, Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo. The last time he was in Japan was in October 2019. But it’s everyday things the American is looking forward to, like eating Japan’s popular pork cutlet dish, tonkatsu. “As cliched as it sounds, just being back in Japan after all this time is what I am most looking forward to. That of course includes hopefully meeting new people, eating the food that I’ve missed like good tonkatsu, being in nature at that time of the year, riding the trains,” he said. As a tip for others planning trips, he recommends getting a Japan Rail Pass and a Suica or some other pre-paid card that allows cashless payments for easy travel. About 32 million tourists visited Japan in 2019, before COVID-19. Their return is welcome for good reason. Many will have more spending power because the Japanese yen has declined in recent months in value compared to the US dollar, the euro and other currencies. The only protocols left for entry are that you must be fully vaccinated with one booster or have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure. Virtually all visitors from the US, the rest of Asia, Europe and South America who fulfill those requirements won’t have to quarantine. In August, during the most recent coronavirus surge in Japan, nationwide daily new infections topped 200,000. By now, both case numbers and deaths have dwindled. Last week, daily deaths averaged eight people nationwide. The government has provided free COVID-19 vaccines, especially encouraging the elderly and the medically vulnerable to get inoculated. Visitors may have to adjust to face masks, worn by most Japanese just about everywhere outside their own homes. Many stores and restaurants require customers to wear masks and sanitize their hands. Some establishments still close early, or have shuttered completely. But bookings from abroad with Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways Co., or ANA, have already jumped five-fold compared to last week, while bookings of flights out of Japan have doubled. Air Canada said bookings for Canadian travel to Japan jumped 51 percent this month compared to September, while the number of travelers from Japan to Canada grew 16 percent over the same period. The Japanese economy can use the influx of tourist spending. Fitch Ratings forecasts that Japan’s economy will grow at a 1.7 percent annual pace this year and by 1.3 percent in 2023, supported by easy credit, a recovery for service industries and a gradual fix for supply-chain problems, which will boost manufacturing and exports. Japan had basically shut its borders to tourists, but started allowing packaged tours in June. Many people opted to wait for open-ended individual travel before booking their tickets. With declining nervousness about the risks of infections, Japanese also are traveling more — encouraged by discounts offered by airlines, bullet trains, “onsen” hot springs resorts and hotels to jumpstart the ailing travel industry. Although Japan offers various attractions from the ski slopes of northern Hokkaido to the semi-tropical beaches of the Okinawa islands in the south, experts say these months are the best for enjoying what Japan has to offer. The mountains are vibrant with brilliant autumn foliage; the weather is moderate, not freezing, sweltering or humid; seafood, grapes, chestnuts and other culinary delights are fresh and plentiful. “Now we are all ready to welcome people from abroad,” said Shuso Imada, general manager at the Japan Sake and Shochu Information Center. His job is to promote sake rice wine and shochu liquor made from barley, potatoes or other vegetables, domestically and abroad. “Autumn is the best season to enjoy Japanese food with sake and shochu,” he said. That’s why Javier Perez Toledo waited more than a year for his honeymoon. “We are really passionate about the country,” he said, arriving from Spain. “We are so happy that we could come.”