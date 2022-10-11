UAE-based e&’s unit acquires Smartworld

You are here

Smartworld will now operate under e& enterprise and formally rebranded to e& enterprise iot and ai.
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based e& enterprise, which is part of the global technology and investment group e&, has completed the acquisition of technology solutions providers Smartworld.

This happens as e& enterprise progresses into the enterprise digital space and enables organizations to maximize their digital potential, according to a statement. 

Smartworld will now operate under e& enterprise and formally rebranded to e& enterprise iot and ai.

The firm’s solutions portfolio will be embedded in the established Internet of Things and artificial intelligence business lines of e& enterprise.

“As part of our long-term vision and strategy in the area of IoT and AI, we are keen to ramp up our efforts in helping governments and enterprises elevate to data-driven and highly automated organizations,” the CEO said. 

“Through the acquisition, we can do this and more, as enterprise customers seek to accelerate their digital transformation journey,” Salvador Anglada added. 

Established in 2008, Smartworld implements and operates advanced technology solutions.

Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Flight bookings to Qatar are booming for the soccer World Cup being held in November and December, with particularly strong demand from the UAE as fans work round a shortage of accommodation in Doha, a study showed on Tuesday.

Flight bookings to Qatar from the UAE and nine other countries have risen tenfold compared with before the pandemic, travel analysis group Forward Keys said,

From the UAE, they have rocketed 103 times compared with 2016 - the last year before the UAE joined other Arab countries in a boycott of Qatar that halted direct flights. The boycott ended in early 2021.

“The UAE’s strong showing is explained by a shortage of accommodation in Qatar,” ForwardKeys said, adding many fans were expected to stay in Dubai.

The strong demand comes despite the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter Qatar.

Air travel across the Gulf is set to benefit, with flight bookings to the region 16 percent ahead of 2019, and for the early stages of the World Cup 61 percent ahead, ForwardKeys said.

Fans will also travel to other destinations in the region, with the number of visitors spending at least two nights in Qatar then at least two in another Gulf country rising 16 times compared with before the pandemic.

US tourists make up 26 percent of such visitors, with Canadians second at 10 percent and Britons third at 9%.

“Dubai is the biggest beneficiary of this trend by far, capturing 65 percent of onward visits,” ForwardKeys said.

Qatar Tourism reported 31,123 hotel rooms in the country at the end of the first quarter.

FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, has booked 80 percent of available rooms for players, guests and officials during the tournament, Qatar’s World Cup organizers said. FIFA is expected to release rooms it will not need into the market over the next few weeks.

Dubai has 115,000 hotel rooms and 25,000 rental apartments, travel data firm OAG said last week.

Qatar Airways and flydubai, working together, will operate some 54 flights a day between Dubai and Qatar, versus just six scheduled previously, OAG said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Tuesday issued a decision to localize 35 percent of consultancy professions and businesses effective as of April 6, 2023.

In the second phase, the ministry seeks to increase the ratio to 40 percent as of March 24, 2023.

The decision targets all professions in the sector, most notably: Financial advisory specialist,  business adviser, cybersecurity advisory specialist, project management manager, a project management engineer, and a project management specialist. 

The decision is expected to boost job opportunities for the citizens.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Jadaan issued a ministerial decision amending the terms of consulting services and obligating consulting companies to ensure the percentage of localization.

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.

The lending agency forecast on Tuesday that the global economy would eke out growth of just 2.7 percent next year, down from the 2.9 percent it had estimated in July. 

The IMF left unchanged its forecast for international growth this year — a modest 3.2 percent, a sharp deceleration from last year’s 6 percent expansion.

“The global environment is fragile with storm clouds on the horizon,” the report stated.

Lingering market vulnerabilities, tightening liquidity, stubborn inflation and ongoing efforts by central banks worldwide to raise rates to combat it have combined to create a volatile and risky environment, the report stated.

“With investors aggressively pulling back from risk-taking recently as they reassess their economic and policy outlook, there is a danger of a disorderly repricing of risk,” the report stated. “In particular, volatility and a sudden tightening in financial conditions could interact with, and be amplified by, preexisting financial vulnerabilities.”

The IMF warned that any sharp downturn would be acutely felt by emerging market economies, where they are grappling with a “multitude of risks” like high borrowing costs, high inflation, and volatile commodity markets. 

The IMF also cautioned that credit spreads have widened substantially in the corporate sector, and higher rates could adversely impact housing markets.

FASTFACTS

The global economy will eke out growth of just 2.7 percent next year, down from the 2.9 percent it had estimated in July.

The fund foresees China’s economy growing just 3.2 percent this year.

The IMF slashed its outlook for growth in the US to 1.6 percent this year.

The collective economy of the 19 European countries will grow just 0.5 percent in 2023.

In China, the property sector downturn has already deepened, and failures of property developers could spill over into the banking sector, the IMF cautioned. However, the fund foresees China’s economy growing just 3.2 percent this year, down drastically from 8.1 percent last year. 

While banks in advanced economies seem to have sufficient capital and liquidity, the IMF noted that in its global bank stress test, up to 29 percent of emerging market banks would breach their capital requirements in a severe global recession, leading to a capital shortfall of over $200 billion. US banks will report third-quarter earnings starting this week and are expected to show weaker profits.

The IMF slashed its outlook for growth in the US to 1.6 percent this year, down from a July forecast of 2.3 percent. It expects meager 1 percent US growth next year.

In the IMF’s view, the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, reeling from crushingly high energy prices caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow, will grow just 0.5 percent in 2023.

Saudi Arabia

According to the IMF report, Saudi Arabia’s annual world output projections dropped by 2.4 percent in October from July’s forecasts to reach 4.5 percent – when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the same period of the previous year.

The Kingdom’s 2023 predictions remained unchanged at 3.7 percent growth year-on-year.

As for the IMF’s growth predictions, Saudi Arabia remained at a 7.6 percent output increase in 2022, with a 3.7 percent output increase the following year.

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is forecast to rise 3.4 percent annually by the end of this year to reach 7.6 percent, showed the IMF data.

The Kingdom’s GDP is expected to increase by a modest 2.4 percent in 2023 year on year, and recover to 3.8 percent growth the following year.

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 9.2 percent increase in container throughput volumes in September 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During September, container throughput volume reached a total of 657,420 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,033 TEUs during the same period in 2021, said the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release. 

It noted that the exported container throughput in September witnessed a rise of 12.48 percent to reach 266,654 TEUs against 218,524 TEUs recorded in September 2021. 

The imported container throughput reached 203,000 TEUs in September, a rise of 6.74 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The statement added that the achievement constitutes an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.

This comes in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy that was launched in June last year.

The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

RIYADH: Multinational energy corporation Chevron has been discussing the construction of a connection between its Aphrodite gas field in offshore Cyprus and Egypt before year-end, according to MEED.

The company is yet to figure out the gas route and the details of the project's development, according to Clay Neff, president of Chevron Middle East, Africa, and South America.

“We are hoping that towards the end of the year, we will know which direction we want to go. We are working towards that,” he added.

Jabal Omar project to be complete by year-end

The Jabal Omar development Co. will be speeding up the progress of the second, third, and fourth phases of the Jabal Omar project. The residential project is set to increase the capacity of pilgrims to 30 million aligned with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision.

The company will complete both the second and third phases by the last quarter of 2022, while the fourth phase will be completed by the end of 2024, according to Al Arabiya.

SEWA to develop first IWP in Sharjah

Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority is looking to develop Sharjah’s first independent water project called 'Hamriyah IWP', which will have a capacity of 90 million imperial gallons a day.

The company will be issuing the request for qualifications by the end of October or the beginning of November.  

SEWA will utilize the water produced from the plant under a long-term water-purchase agreement, in addition to investing in the project company that will develop the project, reported MEED. 

