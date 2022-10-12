You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  

Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  

Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  
stc has scored 31.7 percent in 5G availability during the first half of 2022, around 2.3 times the global average of 13.5 percent. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ypjua

Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  

Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, provides more than twice the global level of availability for 5G coverage, according to global analytics company Opensignal. 

A report by the London-based firm found the telecommunications company scored 31.7 percent in 5G availability during the first half of 2022, more than double the global average of 13.5 percent.

Opensignal also named stc as a 5G Global High Performer in 5G Download Speed and 5G Reach.

Saudi telecommunication companies Mobily and Zain were also named as 5G Global High Performers in the categories of 5G Availability and 5G Reach.

Opensignal reported that during the first half of 2022, Zain, stc, and Mobily users saw improvements of 992 percent, 664 percent, and 606 percent respectively, compared to the global average of 409 percent.  

This reflects Saudi Arabia’s rapid growth in the 5G sector as it continues to expand its digital infrastructure with private companies. The Kingdom is also embracing advanced technologies to improve the 5G experience.

Earlier in August, stc increased its 5G infrastructure using an additional 5G spectrum to become the first operator in the Middle East and North Africa region to enable 5G carrier aggregation technology. 

 

Topics: Saudi Telecom STC 5G

Related

stc launches Center3 for Kingdom’s digital economy
Corporate News
stc launches Center3 for Kingdom’s digital economy
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc’s shares soar after acquiring Egypt’s Giza Systems
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc’s shares soar after acquiring Egypt’s Giza Systems

Egypt’s fintech startup Telda secures $20m in seed funding

Egypt’s fintech startup Telda secures $20m in seed funding
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s fintech startup Telda secures $20m in seed funding

Egypt’s fintech startup Telda secures $20m in seed funding
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian fintech startup Telda raised $20 million in a seed funding round led by Global Founders Capital with participation from Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Capital and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc.

The company launched its debit card and app in Egypt to facilitate transfers and money management for users.

Telda plans to utilize its funding to expand into new markets as well as grow its product offering, according to Bloomberg.

The company was founded by Ahmed Sabbah, co-founder and ex-CTO at SWVL, alongside Yousef Sholqamy, former engineer at Uber Technologies.

Topics: fintech expansion funding resources Egypt

Related

Egypt’s fintech platform FlapKap secures $3.6m seed funds to strengthen presence in the region 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s fintech platform FlapKap secures $3.6m seed funds to strengthen presence in the region 

Egypt’s fintech platform FlapKap secures $3.6m seed funds to strengthen presence in the region 

Egypt’s fintech platform FlapKap secures $3.6m seed funds to strengthen presence in the region 
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s fintech platform FlapKap secures $3.6m seed funds to strengthen presence in the region 

Egypt’s fintech platform FlapKap secures $3.6m seed funds to strengthen presence in the region 
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based e-commerce financing platform FlapKap raised $3.6 million in a seed funding round by venture capital firms Outliers, A15 and Bolt by QED.

The company offers a platform to assist e-commerce growth for small and medium enterprises by providing inventory funding based on AI and financial analytics.

“Our rapid growth within a short period of time demonstrates the massive unmet demand in our region and, being founders ourselves, we take huge pride in being able to offer this founder-friendly financing to founders and entrepreneurs all across the region,” co-founder and CEO of FlapKap, Ahmed Coucha, said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, the company will utilize its funding to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, as well as support more e-commerce businesses in the region.

Topics: FlapKap fintech

Related

Saudi-based SaaS startup raises $1.3m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Saudi-based SaaS startup raises $1.3m in seed funding

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: A fall in food and beverage sales helped fuel a 15.8 percent drop in point-of-sale transactions in Saudi Arabia in the week ending Oct. 8 — the steepest drop for three months.

The latest weekly data from the Saudi Central Bank revealed the Kingdom’s citizens’ aggregate spending fell by SR2 billion ($0.53 billion) to reach SR10.8 billion over the seven-day period. 

Every one of the 17 mentioned sectors witnessed a decline, led by the SR421.3 million drop in food and beverages, which reached SR1.7 billion last week. 

  • Other — Down SR385.8 million; up SR382.3 million previous week.
  • Miscellaneous goods and services — Down SR204.3 million; up SR342.9 million previous week.  
  • Health — Down SR168.1 million; up SR219.6 million previous week.
  • Transportation — Down 119.2 million; up SR164.3 million previous week.
  • Furniture — Down SR112.3 million; up SR8.4 million previous week.

As for the number of POS transactions, they dropped by 6.6 million in the week ending in Oct. 8 to reach 154.4 million, according to data from the bank also known as SAMA.

That number declined across all sectors, primarily led by the 1.4 million fall of ‘Other’ transactions.

  • Food and beverage — Down 1.2 million; up 4.4 million previous week. 
  • Restaurants and cafes — Down 0.7 million; up 3.7 million previous week.
  • Clothing and footwear — Down 0.7 million; up 0.3 million previous week
  • Miscellaneous goods and services — Down 0.5 million; up 0.3 million previous week.

Riyadh, which records the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 12.9 percent drop in the value of POS transactions in the week ending Oct. 8, compared to a 11.4 percent increase the week prior. 

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS transaction value of SR3.2 billion last week, down from SR3.9 billion the week before. 

The city witnessed a 5.4 percent fall in the number of POS transactions in the week ending Oct. 8, compared to a 0.9 percent rise the previous week. 

It recorded 54.5 million transactions, down from 57.6 million the week before, showed the SAMA data. 

Jeddah, the second largest city in terms of POS, followed with SR1.6 billion worth of POS transactions which dropped by 14.2 percent in the week ending in Oct 8.

The number of transactions in the city reached 21.2 million, down from 21.9 million the week before. 

Topics: point-of-sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street after a report showed inflation remains high, according to Associated Press.

The S&P 500 was 0.3 percent higher in early Wednesday trading after reversing an earlier loss of roughly the same amount.

The index is coming off five straight losses and is close to its lowest point in nearly two years. A report from the government showed that inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than economists expected.

A more closely watched component of the inflation data matched economists’ forecasts.

Treasury yields, which have driven much of Wall Street’s recent trading, were holding relatively steady.

Fears of a recession have been weighing on markets as stubbornly hot inflation leads consumers to temper their spending.

The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive, a strategy that carries the risk of slowing the US economy too much and pushing it into a recession.

The Fed will release minutes from its last meeting later Wednesday, possibly giving Wall Street more insight into its views on inflation and next steps.

Investors and economists still expect the Fed to raise its overnight rate by three-quarters of a percentage point next month, the fourth such increase. That’s triple the typical hike, and would bring the rate up to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent. It started the year at virtually zero.

The government will also release its report on wholesale prices Wednesday, providing an update on how inflation is hitting businesses. A closely watched report on consumer prices is due Thursday and data on retail sales for September is due Friday.

The corporate earnings season begins in earnest this week with quarterly reports from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Domino’s Pizza. Banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, will also report results.

On Wednesday, PepsiCo. upped its outlook for the year with higher prices pushing up sales in the third quarter by 9 percent. Average prices at the drink and snacks maker rose 17 percent.

The British pound weakened against the US dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.

The pound fell by almost 1 percent to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. Financial markets reeled, with the currency hitting a record low of $1.03, last month after the government announced plans for tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them.

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.2 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 inched back 0.1 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5 percent to 2,202.47 after the Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points, against the backdrop of the US Fed rate hikes, which have boosted the value of the dollar against many other currencies, including the won.

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong told reporters that most monetary policy board members want the terminal policy rate to be at 3.50 percent. Analysts at SG Global Economics said they expect the pace of the tightening to slow down, with two more 0.25 percentage point hikes, one in November and another in January next year.

The Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the US dollar to 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of an intervention to prop up the yen following one such move in September. The dollar was trading at 146.59 Japanese yen, up from 145.80 yen. The euro cost 97.10 cents, inching up from 97.07 yen.

The weaker yen raises costs for both consumers and businesses who rely on imports of food, fuel and other needs, but the bigger purchasing power for foreign currencies is expected to boost tourism. Japan reopened fully to individual tourist travel this week after being closed for more than two years because of the pandemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was virtually unchanged, losing 4 points to finish at 26,396.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.5 points to 6,647.50. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8 percent to 16,700.31, while the Shanghai Composite climbed 1.5 percent to 3,025.51.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 38 cents to $89.73 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude oil prices fell 2 percent Tuesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 63 cents to $94.92 a barrel.

Topics: Wall Street Federal Reserve

Related

TASI in green after declining for four consecutive days: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI in green after declining for four consecutive days: Closing bell

Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom

Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom

Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Cables Group eyes raising $400 million through an initial public offering of its shares on Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Saudi cable producer is in talks with Riyad Capital and Himmah Capital about a potential listing this year, the people said.

The firm, founded in 1984, initially planned to float in 2015 when the country opened its stock market to international investors. It is owned mostly by Saudi Arabia's Al-Zaim family.

Topics: riyadh capital IPO Tadawul

Related

Riyadh Cables Group eyes business in Bangladesh
Business & Economy
Riyadh Cables Group eyes business in Bangladesh

Latest updates

Maritime deal with Israel ‘will pull Lebanon out of the abyss,’ says president
Maritime deal with Israel ‘will pull Lebanon out of the abyss,’ says president
Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs
Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs
Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary deal will benefit regional stability, UN says
Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary deal will benefit regional stability, UN says
First cholera death in Lebanon as outbreak spreads from Syria
First cholera death in Lebanon as outbreak spreads from Syria
Senior Iran political figure breaks with regime in public criticism
Senior Iran political figure breaks with regime in public criticism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.