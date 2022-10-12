You are here

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report
The index is coming off five straight losses and is close to its lowest point in nearly two years (Shutterstock)
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street after a report showed inflation remains high, according to Associated Press.

The S&P 500 was 0.3 percent higher in early Wednesday trading after reversing an earlier loss of roughly the same amount.

The index is coming off five straight losses and is close to its lowest point in nearly two years. A report from the government showed that inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than economists expected.

A more closely watched component of the inflation data matched economists’ forecasts.

Treasury yields, which have driven much of Wall Street’s recent trading, were holding relatively steady.

Fears of a recession have been weighing on markets as stubbornly hot inflation leads consumers to temper their spending.

The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive, a strategy that carries the risk of slowing the US economy too much and pushing it into a recession.

The Fed will release minutes from its last meeting later Wednesday, possibly giving Wall Street more insight into its views on inflation and next steps.

Investors and economists still expect the Fed to raise its overnight rate by three-quarters of a percentage point next month, the fourth such increase. That’s triple the typical hike, and would bring the rate up to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent. It started the year at virtually zero.

The government will also release its report on wholesale prices Wednesday, providing an update on how inflation is hitting businesses. A closely watched report on consumer prices is due Thursday and data on retail sales for September is due Friday.

The corporate earnings season begins in earnest this week with quarterly reports from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Domino’s Pizza. Banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, will also report results.

On Wednesday, PepsiCo. upped its outlook for the year with higher prices pushing up sales in the third quarter by 9 percent. Average prices at the drink and snacks maker rose 17 percent.

The British pound weakened against the US dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.

The pound fell by almost 1 percent to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. Financial markets reeled, with the currency hitting a record low of $1.03, last month after the government announced plans for tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them.

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.2 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 inched back 0.1 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5 percent to 2,202.47 after the Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points, against the backdrop of the US Fed rate hikes, which have boosted the value of the dollar against many other currencies, including the won.

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong told reporters that most monetary policy board members want the terminal policy rate to be at 3.50 percent. Analysts at SG Global Economics said they expect the pace of the tightening to slow down, with two more 0.25 percentage point hikes, one in November and another in January next year.

The Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the US dollar to 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of an intervention to prop up the yen following one such move in September. The dollar was trading at 146.59 Japanese yen, up from 145.80 yen. The euro cost 97.10 cents, inching up from 97.07 yen.

The weaker yen raises costs for both consumers and businesses who rely on imports of food, fuel and other needs, but the bigger purchasing power for foreign currencies is expected to boost tourism. Japan reopened fully to individual tourist travel this week after being closed for more than two years because of the pandemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was virtually unchanged, losing 4 points to finish at 26,396.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.5 points to 6,647.50. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8 percent to 16,700.31, while the Shanghai Composite climbed 1.5 percent to 3,025.51.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 38 cents to $89.73 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude oil prices fell 2 percent Tuesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 63 cents to $94.92 a barrel.

Saudi telecom firm stc scores higher than global average in 5G availability: Opensignal  
RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, provides more than twice the global level of availability for 5G coverage, according to global analytics company Opensignal. 

A report by the London-based firm found the telecommunications company scored 31.7 percent in 5G availability during the first half of 2022, more than double the global average of 13.5 percent.

Opensignal also named stc as a 5G Global High Performer in 5G Download Speed and 5G Reach.

Saudi telecommunication companies Mobily and Zain were also named as 5G Global High Performers in the categories of 5G Availability and 5G Reach.

Opensignal reported that during the first half of 2022, Zain, stc, and Mobily users saw improvements of 992 percent, 664 percent, and 606 percent respectively, compared to the global average of 409 percent.  

This reflects Saudi Arabia’s rapid growth in the 5G sector as it continues to expand its digital infrastructure with private companies. The Kingdom is also embracing advanced technologies to improve the 5G experience.

Earlier in August, stc increased its 5G infrastructure using an additional 5G spectrum to become the first operator in the Middle East and North Africa region to enable 5G carrier aggregation technology. 

 

Riyadh Cables to rise $400m as it pans to join Saudi Arabia's IPO boom
RIYADH: Riyadh Cables Group eyes raising $400 million through an initial public offering of its shares on Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Saudi cable producer is in talks with Riyad Capital and Himmah Capital about a potential listing this year, the people said.

The firm, founded in 1984, initially planned to float in 2015 when the country opened its stock market to international investors. It is owned mostly by Saudi Arabia's Al-Zaim family.

Bupa Arabia receives CMA clearance to increase capital by 25% to $400m
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance received the Central Market Authority's approval to raise its capital to SR1.5 billion ($400 million) to support future growth plans.

The capital plan entails raising the current capital of SR1.2 billion by SR300 million, or 25 percent, through the issuance of bonus shares, according to a statement by the CMA.

Shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every four shares held, by capitalizing an amount of SR300 million from retained earnings.

“This increase reflects Bupa Arabia's desire to strengthen its capital base to be able to achieve further growth rates in the company's business and to support its future growth plans in the coming years,” according to the insurer.

 

 

OPEC cuts oil demand growth for 2022 and 2023 in latest report
RIYADH: The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has cut its oil demand forecast for 2022 and 2023 due to a possible economic slowdown. 

In its monthly report, OPEC projected that oil demand will increase by 2.64 million barrels per day, or by 2.7 percent in 2022, down 460,000 bpd from the previous forecast. 

In 2023, OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 2.34 million bpd, down 360,000 bpd from previously forecast.

The OPEC report also added that Saudi Arabia’s strong Purchasing Managers’ Index in recent months is proof of the Kingdom’s continued growth in the non-oil sector. 

“The recent liberalization of visa rules for regional and international travelers and a new tourism law (in Saudi Arabia) might intensify growth in the non-oil private sector considering that tourism is a major source of jobs and GDP growth,” said OPEC in its report. 

OPEC also revised the global economic growth forecast in 2022 down to 2.7 percent, 0.4 percent lower than its previous estimate.

It also cut the growth forecast for 2023 to 2.5 percent, down 0.6 percent from an earlier projection. 

In 2022, OPEC ramped up production to compensate for record cuts due to the pandemic outbreak in 2020 and 2021. 

According to the report, OPEC output rose by 146,000 bpd to 29.77 million bpd in September, led by Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“The world economy has entered into a time of heightened uncertainty and rising challenges, amid ongoing high inflation levels, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions as well as ongoing supply issues,” said OPEC in the report. 

The report added: “Moreover, geopolitical risks remain, and the course of the pandemic in the northern hemisphere during the winter season remains to be seen.” 

On the positive side, the report noted that global economic conditions could be improved if geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe get eased, ultimately resulting in lower inflation and less hawkish monetary policies. 

According to OPEC, solid increases in US oil and gas rig counts and high fracking activity will support production going forward, but factors like inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and shortages of material and labor may pose challenges in the coming months.

TASI in green after declining for four consecutive days: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended in the green on Wednesday, halting four straight days of losses.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.32 percent to end at 11,551, while the parallel market Nomu gained 0.22 percent to finish at 19,724.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.96 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, rose 1.79 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 0.62 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi increased by 0.49 percent, while Alinma Bank declined by 0.55 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. edged up 0.18 percent, after it entered into an agreement to acquire all shares of Faden Media for SR1 billion ($279 million).

ACWA Power declined 0.62 percent, following the beginning of the operation for phase B of Shuaa Energy III PSC project in Dubai.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. surged 6.75 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. fell 4.90 percent to lead the fallers.

 

