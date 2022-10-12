You are here

Monkeypox cases top 70,000: WHO

Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, WHO announced Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
  • Case numbers last week were on the rise in several countries in the Americas
  • WHO was working with countries to increase their testing capacity and to monitor trends
GENEVA: Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, the WHO announced Wednesday as it warned that declining new cases did not mean people should drop their guard.
The World Health Organization said that case numbers last week were on the rise in several countries in the Americas as it stressed that a slowdown worldwide in fresh cases could be the “most dangerous” time in the outbreak.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 70,000 cases have now been reported to the UN health agency this year, with 26 deaths.
“Globally, cases are continuing to decline, but 21 countries in the past week reported an increase in cases, mostly in the Americas, which accounted for almost 90 percent of all cases reported last week,” he told a press conference in Geneva.
“A declining outbreak can be the most dangerous outbreak, because it can tempt us to think that the crisis is over, and to let down our guard.”
He said the WHO was working with countries to increase their testing capacity and to monitor trends.
“We are concerned about reports of cases in Sudan, including in refugee camps near the border with Ethiopia,” Tedros added.
“Like Covid-19, monkeypox remains a public health emergency of international concern, and WHO will continue to treat it as such.”
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May among men who have sex with men, outside the African countries where it has long been endemic.
More than 42,000 cases have now been reported from the Americas and nearly 25,000 from Europe.
Cases have been reported from 107 WHO member states this year, though 39 have registered no new cases in the past 21 days.
The 10 countries with the highest total number of cases are: the United States (26,723); Brazil (8,147); Spain (7,209); France (4,043); Britain (3,654); Germany (3,640); Peru (2,587); Colombia (2,453); Mexico (1,968); and Canada (1,400).
These countries account for nearly 87 percent of global cases.
Where the given dataset was known, 97 percent were men, with a median age of 35 years old; 90 percent identified as men who had sex with men; and 49 percent were HIV-positive, according to the WHO’s case dashboard.
The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

Japan grants Syria about $5 million to improve Homs’ health sector

Japan grants Syria about $5 million to improve Homs’ health sector
  • About 90 percent of the people are still living in poverty
  • About 70 percent of public hospitals in Homs are either partially or not functioning
TOKYO: Japan will extend a Grant Aid of 689 million yen (about $4.8 million) to Syria to improve the health system in the province of Homs, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on October 12.
This Grant Aid Project for Strengthening the Health System in Homs is extended through the Copenhagen-based United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).
Japanese Ambassador to Denmark MIYAGAWA Manabu and Jens Christian Wander, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Project Services, signed and exchanged notes on Tuesday.
In the 11th year since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in March 2011, about 90 percent of the people are still living in poverty, and the humanitarian crisis continues, the ministry said.
“It is estimated that about 14.6 million Syrian people need humanitarian assistance and protection, including about 12.2 million people need assistance in the health sector,” according to the ministry.
Due to this protracted conflict, about 70 percent of public hospitals in Homs are either partially or not functioning, and there is a serious shortage of medical services, it said.
The Grant Aid will provide hospital restoration and medical waste incinerators for Homs Grand Hospital, strengthen stable secondary medical services for the Syrian people, including the internally displaced, and improve the humanitarian situation in the health sector within Syria.
 

Kremlin believes Erdogan will offer Ukraine mediation

Kremlin believes Erdogan will offer Ukraine mediation
  • "If any talks take place, then most likely they will be on their territory: in Istanbul or Ankara," said Kremlin foreign policy advisor
  • "Erdogan will probably propose something officially" during talks with Putin in Astana
MOSCOW: Moscow believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will “officially” offer at an upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan to mediate negotiations with Ukraine, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.
“The Turks are offering their mediation. If any talks take place, then most likely they will be on their territory: in Istanbul or Ankara,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.
He added that “Erdogan will probably propose something officially” during talks with Putin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.
NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors — Russia and Ukraine, and has refrained from joining Western sanctions on Moscow.
“Turkey on principle does not join the illegal sanctions of the West. And this position of Turkey gives an additional impetus for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation,” Ushakov said.
Turkey has twice hosted talks between Moscow and Kyiv, including a March in-person meeting of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the first high-level talks to take place after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
However, peace negotiations have since stalled and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not hold any talks with Putin after the Kremlin claimed to have annexed four territories of Ukraine.
Asked about Zelensky’s pledge, Ushakov told reporters: “I would like to tell him: never say never.”
Turkey and the United Nations had brokered a landmark deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three ports for Ukraine to send much-needed grain supplies through a Russian blockade.
But Russia has criticized the deal, complaining its own exports had suffered and claiming without evidence that most deliveries were arriving to Europe, not in poor countries where grain was needed most.
Turkey also played a key role in one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s military campaign, in which over 200 prisoners were released.
Erdogan is keen to boost trade with Moscow as he tries to stabilize the battered Turkish economy in the run up to elections next June.
Ahead of their meeting, Putin proposed the creation of an energy hub in Turkey after several leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream gas pipelines to Europe.
Russia could “move to the Black Sea region... its main route for the supply of fuel and gas to Europe through Turkey, creating the largest gas hub in Turkey,” Putin said at an energy forum in Moscow.

UK government in push to overhaul 650-year-old treason laws

UK government in push to overhaul 650-year-old treason laws
  • Move targets British citizens who traveled to Syria to join Daesh
LONDON: Ministers in the UK government are planning to expand the country’s treason laws to prosecute people who aid a state or organization in war against Britain.

The move looks to target Islamists who traveled to Syria to join Daesh during the country’s civil war, The Times reported.
If successful, the expansion of the treason laws would overturn 650-year-old legal norms in the country. 

Britain’s 1351 Treason Act is one of the oldest pieces of legislation in the country.
It was last used in 1945 to convict William Joyce, dubbed Lord Haw-Haw, who broadcasted pro-Nazi Germany radio shows during the Second World War. 
The proposed revision, which would see life sentences handed to the convicted, will apply to those who reside in the UK as well as British citizens around the world.
It follows long-term attempts by newly appointed Security Minister Tom Tugendhat to revise Britain’s treason laws, enabling the prosecution of former Daesh fighters and associates.
Tugendhat argued in a 2018 report that outdated UK laws make it unfeasible to prosecute figures including Shamima Begum, the 23-year-old so-called “Daesh bride,” as well as members of the “Beatles” terror cell, who were subsequently imprisoned in the US this year.
Begum, who traveled to Syria aged 15, had her UK citizenship stripped in 2019 over concerns that she would return to Britain and avoid prosecution.
About 900 British citizens have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join terror groups since 2011.
Of that figure, about 200 are believed to have died in conflict, while more than 300 are estimated to still be in the Middle East, including many women and children.
But about 400 citizens eventually returned to Britain, of whom only 10 percent have been prosecuted, leading to concerns among the security establishment.
Tugendhat’s proposal has been met with some criticism, including from Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, who warned that the overhaul to the treason laws could “pit the British government against an official rebellion.”
Baroness Williams of Trafford, former security minister, also warned that the new legislation would risk “glamorizing” Britain’s enemies.

Ukraine says recaptured 5 settlements in Kherson region

Ukraine says recaptured 5 settlements in Kherson region
KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.
“Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone,” the presidency said in its daily report.
“The enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counteroffensive along the entire contact line,” the presidency said.
The Ukrainian army announced its counteroffensive in the south in late August.
After regaining almost full control of the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian forces recently claimed more gains on the eastern and southern fronts.
On Thursday, Ukraine said it had recaptured over 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in Kherson in less than a week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the region.
Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts

Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts
  • The suspects include five Russians and three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens
MOSCOW: Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.
The suspects include five Russians and “three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens,” it said, without providing more details.
“The explosives were hidden in 22 plastic film rolls weighing 22,770 kilograms (50,200 pounds),” it said.
The rolls left on a boat in August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Bulgaria. They then transited through the port of Poti in Georgia, then sent overland to Armenia before arriving by road in Russia, according to the FSB.
The explosives entered Russia on October 4 in a truck with Georgian license plates and reached the region of Krasnodar on October 6, two days before the blasts, the FSB said.
The “terrorist attack” was organized by Ukrainian secret services, with a Kyiv agent having coordinated the transit of the explosives, according to the FSB.
On Saturday, a blast ripped through the road and rail bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, killing three people, causing damage and igniting a massive fire.
The bridge is logistically crucial for Moscow — a vital transport link for moving military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
It is also hugely symbolic, with President Vladimir Putin having personally inaugurated the structure in 2018.
The blast sparked celebrations from Ukrainians. Russia blamed the explosion on Kyiv on Sunday and on Monday launched missile attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 100.

