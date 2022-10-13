You are here

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels a day on Oct. 5. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences

Saudi Arabia says postponing OPEC+ cuts would have had negative consequences
  • Kingdom fully rejects statements criticizing KSA after OPEC+ decision
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has told the US that postponing OPEC+ decision to cut production is negative for the world, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences,” the statement said.

The Kingdom also rejected statements criticizing it after last week’s OPEC+ decision to cut oil supply.

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels a day on Oct. 5.

President Joe Biden, who is attempting to stop Russia profiting from energy sales to limit President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, had called the decision “shortsighted” after the alliance announced the cuts in Vienna.

Biden promised this week “there will be consequences” for Saudi-US relations because of the OPEC+ move, without clarifying what his administration intends to do.

The statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said criticism that the Kingdom was taking sides in international conflicts or had supported the cuts for political reasons against the US were not based on facts and took the OPEC+ decision out of its economic context.

The ministry statement said the agreement between OPEC+ nations was unanimous and sought to balance supply and demand to help curb market volatility, adding that Saudi Arabia rejected any attempt to divert it from the goal of protecting the global economy from oil market fluctuations.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg after the cuts were announced: “Our current priority is stability in the market in terms of demand and investment.” On prioritizing profit directly he said, “that mantra maybe could be acceptable if it is meant to be that we are deliberately doing this to jack up prices and that is not on our radar, our radar is to make sure we sustain markets.”

The Saudi foreign ministry statement, citing an unnamed official, said: “Resolving economic challenges requires the establishment of a non-politicized constructive dialogue, and to wisely and rationally consider what serves the interests of all countries. The Kingdom affirms that it views its relationship with the US as a strategic one that serves the common interests of both countries.”

US Democrats, with an eye on the impact of rising gas prices ahead of November elections, have assailed the Kingdom, with some even calling for the end of defense cooperation between the longstanding partners.

The average US gas price stood at $3.92 per gallon on Wednesday.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told Fox News on Friday: “The idea that Saudi Arabia would do this to harm the US or to be in any way politically involved is absolutely not correct at all. With due respect the reason you have high prices in the United States is because you have a refining shortage that has been in existence for more than 20 years, you haven’t built refineries in decades.”

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Biden for the current energy crisis. 

“This is a failure of American policy. Joe Biden is directly responsible for the place that the world finds itself on energy.”

He also accused the progressive left of spending 25 years of thinking they are “going to run the world on sunshine and windmills.”

Aside from not building new refineries, Pompeo said the current administration has the wrong strategy for making the US energy independent. 

“We shut down a pipeline, we’ve made it hard to permit, we’ve got ESG rules that now deny the capacity to get American energy out of American ground for American consumers.” 

“We have the capacity for self-help here in the US,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday.

“To point the finger at someone else, at OPEC or at the Saudis, is an enormous mistake when America has the capacity to produce energy independence for its own country and, frankly, provide energy for the world as well.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+

21Shares lists bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai

21Shares lists bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai
RIYADH: Crypto investment products firm 21.co said on Wednesday its subsidiary 21Shares AG has listed a bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai, making it the Middle East’s first physically-backed bitcoin ETP, reported Reuters.

The 21Shares Bitcoin ETP trades, under the ticker ABTC, in the same way as the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP in Europe, 21.co said in a statement.

Dubai has ambitions to become a global cryptocurrency hub and has attracted big industry players to set up shop like Binance, which went on a UAE hiring spree this year and is helping to shape the Middle East commercial hub’s virtual assets regulations.

Following the Dubai listing, 21Shares has 46 listed products in seven countries, 21.co added.

Swiss-based 21.co last month raised $25 million in a funding round that valued it at $2 billion, which it said made it “Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn.”

The crypto market has suffered a rout that has forced some of its biggest players to lay off thousands of employees to cut costs.

But Sherif El-Haddad, appointed 21Shares head of Middle East in August, was upbeat, saying cryptocurrencies were “fast becoming the asset of the future for investors and wealth managers around the world.”

The Middle East and North Africa is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency region, where the volume of crypto received jumped 48 percent in the year to June, blockchain researcher Chainalysis said in a report last week.

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares, said in the statement the company “will continue to support the Middle East’s ambitions to become a global crypto hub.”

Sprinklr partners with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to help Abu Dhabi Government Entities adopt and scale unified CX programs to improve citizen experiences and engagement across the region.

“This partnership is critical as it will lead to more transparent and collaborative governance approaches that boost resident engagement, enhance the decision-making processes as well strengthen relevance, responsiveness, and accountability of government entities,” said Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al-Askar, director general of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Many of the world’s most iconic enterprise brands and largest public organizations leverage Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform to help ensure every customer and citizen experience on 30+ digital channels is delivered on-schedule, on-brand, and on-target.

Partnering with ADDA, Sprinklr can simplify the pricing and procurement process to more easily bring solutions to market for ADGEs across the country and continue to scale its presence in the region. By reducing complexity to focus on the resident journey and their needs, the new Unified-CXM programs will provide seamless engagement between residents and government services.

“The rise of modern digital and social channels has transformed the customer and citizen journey — creating an infinitely more interactive, immediate, and personalized path,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO, Ragy Thomas.

Topics: Nasdaq Dubai Bitcoin ETP CRYPTO 21Shares

Egypt's fintech startup Telda secures $20m in seed funding

Egypt’s fintech startup Telda secures $20m in seed funding
RIYADH: Egyptian fintech startup Telda raised $20 million in a seed funding round led by Global Founders Capital with participation from Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Capital and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc.

The company launched its debit card and app in Egypt to facilitate transfers and money management for users.

Telda plans to utilize its funding to expand into new markets as well as grow its product offering, according to Bloomberg.

The company was founded by Ahmed Sabbah, co-founder and ex-CTO at SWVL, alongside Yousef Sholqamy, former engineer at Uber Technologies.

Topics: fintech expansion funding resources Egypt

RIYADH: Egypt-based e-commerce financing platform FlapKap raised $3.6 million in a seed funding round by venture capital firms Outliers, A15 and Bolt by QED.

The company offers a platform to assist e-commerce growth for small and medium enterprises by providing inventory funding based on AI and financial analytics.

“Our rapid growth within a short period of time demonstrates the massive unmet demand in our region and, being founders ourselves, we take huge pride in being able to offer this founder-friendly financing to founders and entrepreneurs all across the region,” co-founder and CEO of FlapKap, Ahmed Coucha, said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, the company will utilize its funding to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, as well as support more e-commerce businesses in the region.

Topics: FlapKap fintech

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
CAIRO: A fall in food and beverage sales helped fuel a 15.8 percent drop in point-of-sale transactions in Saudi Arabia in the week ending Oct. 8 — the steepest drop for three months.

The latest weekly data from the Saudi Central Bank revealed the Kingdom’s citizens’ aggregate spending fell by SR2 billion ($0.53 billion) to reach SR10.8 billion over the seven-day period. 

Every one of the 17 mentioned sectors witnessed a decline, led by the SR421.3 million drop in food and beverages, which reached SR1.7 billion last week. 

  • Other — Down SR385.8 million; up SR382.3 million previous week.
  • Miscellaneous goods and services — Down SR204.3 million; up SR342.9 million previous week.  
  • Health — Down SR168.1 million; up SR219.6 million previous week.
  • Transportation — Down 119.2 million; up SR164.3 million previous week.
  • Furniture — Down SR112.3 million; up SR8.4 million previous week.

As for the number of POS transactions, they dropped by 6.6 million in the week ending in Oct. 8 to reach 154.4 million, according to data from the bank also known as SAMA.

That number declined across all sectors, primarily led by the 1.4 million fall of ‘Other’ transactions.

  • Food and beverage — Down 1.2 million; up 4.4 million previous week. 
  • Restaurants and cafes — Down 0.7 million; up 3.7 million previous week.
  • Clothing and footwear — Down 0.7 million; up 0.3 million previous week
  • Miscellaneous goods and services — Down 0.5 million; up 0.3 million previous week.

Riyadh, which records the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 12.9 percent drop in the value of POS transactions in the week ending Oct. 8, compared to a 11.4 percent increase the week prior. 

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS transaction value of SR3.2 billion last week, down from SR3.9 billion the week before. 

The city witnessed a 5.4 percent fall in the number of POS transactions in the week ending Oct. 8, compared to a 0.9 percent rise the previous week. 

It recorded 54.5 million transactions, down from 57.6 million the week before, showed the SAMA data. 

Jeddah, the second largest city in terms of POS, followed with SR1.6 billion worth of POS transactions which dropped by 14.2 percent in the week ending in Oct 8.

The number of transactions in the city reached 21.2 million, down from 21.9 million the week before. 

Topics: point-of-sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report

Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report
NEW YORK: Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street after a report showed inflation remains high, according to Associated Press.

The S&P 500 was 0.3 percent higher in early Wednesday trading after reversing an earlier loss of roughly the same amount.

The index is coming off five straight losses and is close to its lowest point in nearly two years. A report from the government showed that inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than economists expected.

A more closely watched component of the inflation data matched economists’ forecasts.

Treasury yields, which have driven much of Wall Street’s recent trading, were holding relatively steady.

Fears of a recession have been weighing on markets as stubbornly hot inflation leads consumers to temper their spending.

The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive, a strategy that carries the risk of slowing the US economy too much and pushing it into a recession.

The Fed will release minutes from its last meeting later Wednesday, possibly giving Wall Street more insight into its views on inflation and next steps.

Investors and economists still expect the Fed to raise its overnight rate by three-quarters of a percentage point next month, the fourth such increase. That’s triple the typical hike, and would bring the rate up to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent. It started the year at virtually zero.

The government will also release its report on wholesale prices Wednesday, providing an update on how inflation is hitting businesses. A closely watched report on consumer prices is due Thursday and data on retail sales for September is due Friday.

The corporate earnings season begins in earnest this week with quarterly reports from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Domino’s Pizza. Banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, will also report results.

On Wednesday, PepsiCo. upped its outlook for the year with higher prices pushing up sales in the third quarter by 9 percent. Average prices at the drink and snacks maker rose 17 percent.

The British pound weakened against the US dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.

The pound fell by almost 1 percent to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. Financial markets reeled, with the currency hitting a record low of $1.03, last month after the government announced plans for tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them.

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.2 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 inched back 0.1 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5 percent to 2,202.47 after the Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points, against the backdrop of the US Fed rate hikes, which have boosted the value of the dollar against many other currencies, including the won.

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong told reporters that most monetary policy board members want the terminal policy rate to be at 3.50 percent. Analysts at SG Global Economics said they expect the pace of the tightening to slow down, with two more 0.25 percentage point hikes, one in November and another in January next year.

The Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the US dollar to 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of an intervention to prop up the yen following one such move in September. The dollar was trading at 146.59 Japanese yen, up from 145.80 yen. The euro cost 97.10 cents, inching up from 97.07 yen.

The weaker yen raises costs for both consumers and businesses who rely on imports of food, fuel and other needs, but the bigger purchasing power for foreign currencies is expected to boost tourism. Japan reopened fully to individual tourist travel this week after being closed for more than two years because of the pandemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was virtually unchanged, losing 4 points to finish at 26,396.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.5 points to 6,647.50. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8 percent to 16,700.31, while the Shanghai Composite climbed 1.5 percent to 3,025.51.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 38 cents to $89.73 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude oil prices fell 2 percent Tuesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 63 cents to $94.92 a barrel.

Topics: Wall Street Federal Reserve

