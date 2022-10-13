You are here

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
  • Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.
Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.
Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without offering any details on which ones.
In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.
Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday’s massive strikes, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across the country.
Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces.
Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.

Topics: Ukraine Iran Russia

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition
  • Case involves lawsuit lodged by writer who says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s
  • Trump calls lawsuit “a hoax and a lie,” says the writer is "not my type"
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
He also called the 2019 lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, “a hoax and a lie.”
The outburst late in the day came hours after US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19.
Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. He called the lawsuit “a complete con job.”
“I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event,” Trump said.
“She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years,” he said.
Then he grumbled: “Now all I have to do is go through years more of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her lawyer’s phony attacks on me. This can only happen to ‘Trump’!“
Carroll is scheduled to be deposed on Friday.

Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in New York on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York, after filing a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said she was pleased with the judge’s ruling and looked forward to filing new claims next month “and moving forward to trial with all dispatch” after New York state passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing her to sue for damages for the alleged rape without the statute of limitations blocking it.
After Trump’s statement was released, a spokesperson for Kaplan’s firm, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, said the “latest statement from Donald Trump obviously does not merit a response.”
Trump’s legal team has tried various legal tactics to delay the lawsuit and prevent him from being questioned by Carroll’s attorneys. But Judge Kaplan wrote that it was time to move forward, especially given the “advanced age” of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76, and perhaps other witnesses.
“The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong,” he wrote.
Carroll’s lawsuit claims that Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team has been trying to quash the lawsuit by arguing that the Republican was just doing his job as president when he denied the allegations, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”
Trump doubled down on the comment in his statement Wednesday, saying: “And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type! She has no idea what day, what week, what month, what year, or what decade this so-called ‘event’ supposedly took place. The reason she doesn’t know is because it never happened, and she doesn’t want to get caught up with details or facts that can be proven wrong.”
Whether Trump will remain the defendant in the original lawsuit is a key question because if Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a split decision last month that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But it asked another court in Washington to decide whether Trump’s public statements occurred during the scope of his employment.
Kaplan, the judge, said Trump has repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the lawsuit.
“Given his conduct so far in this case, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burdens of discovery is inexcusable,” he wrote. “As this Court previously has observed, Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
The judge noted that the collection of evidence for the lawsuit to go to trial was virtually concluded, except for the depositions of Trump and Carroll.
“Mr. Trump has conducted extensive discovery of the plaintiff, yet produced virtually none himself,” Kaplan said. “Completing these depositions — which already have been delayed for years — would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump, let alone any irreparable injury.”
The judge also said the deposition could be useful when Carroll’s lawyer next month files the new lawsuit.
Whether the rape occurred is central to the defamation claims, as well as the anticipated new lawsuit, the judge said.

Topics: Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman

UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

UN General Assembly condemns Russia ‘illegal annexation’ of Ukraine land
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

UN General Assembly condemns Russia ‘illegal annexation’ of Ukraine land

UN General Assembly condemns Russia ‘illegal annexation’ of Ukraine land
  • It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

UN: The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council.
The General Assembly approved the resolution with 143 in favor and five against but 35 nations abstained including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan despite a major US diplomatic effort to seek clearer condemnation of Moscow.
The resolution “condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine” and “the attempted illegal annexation” announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally reverse” its decisions.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the vote showed international unity against Russia and repeated that Washington would never recognize the “sham” referendums.
The vote “is a powerful reminder that the overwhelming majority of nations stand with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and its people,” Blinken said in a statement.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had urged all nations to send a message that the world “will not tolerate seizing a neighbor’s land by force.”
“Today it is Russia invading Ukraine. But tomorrow it could be another nation whose territory is violated. It could be you. You could be next. What would you expect from this chamber?” she said.
The US had put special energy into seeking to persuade South Africa and especially India, a growing US partner which has a historically close relationship with Russia and also abstained in the Security Council, where it holds a non-permanent seat.
The vote was largely the same — with a net two more votes against Russia — as when the General Assembly in March condemned the initial invasion of Ukraine.
Bangladesh, Iraq and Senegal — which abstained in March — on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia.
Eritrea, one of the world’s most closed states, moved from a “no” to an abstention while Nicaragua, under growing international pressure over human rights, switched from abstaining to voting “no” alongside only Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Syria.
“South Africa considers the territorial integrity of states and that of Ukraine to be sacrosanct, and we reject all actions that undermine the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law,” said South Africa’s representative, Mathu Joyini.
“We have abstained on the resolution because we believe that the objective of this assembly in keeping with its mandate must always be to contribute to a constructive outcome conducive to the creation of sustainable peace in Ukraine,” she said.
Western powers counter that Russia is not genuinely interested in peace, as witnessed by deadly strikes on civilians in Kyiv and western Ukraine.
India’s envoy, Ruchira Kamboj, said that “the entire Global South has suffered a substantial collateral damage” from the war and that “pressing issues” were not addressed in the resolution.
Bangladesh, explaining its move to condemn Russia, said that the international community should also stand firm against any attempt by Israel to annex occupied Palestinian territory.
“We strongly believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere, under all circumstances,” said Bangladesh’s ambassador, Muhammad Abdul Muhith.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

'It still feels like yesterday': Indonesia marks 20 years since Bali bombings

‘It still feels like yesterday’: Indonesia marks 20 years since Bali bombings
Updated 13 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

‘It still feels like yesterday’: Indonesia marks 20 years since Bali bombings

‘It still feels like yesterday’: Indonesia marks 20 years since Bali bombings
  • 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, were killed in 2002 attack
  • Every year, on Oct. 12, survivors, relatives join together for peace prayers
Updated 13 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Twenty years after explosions rocked Indonesia’s iconic resort island of Bali, Thiolina Marpaung is still battling trauma, adjusting to a changed life as a survivor of the worst attack in the country’s history.

When on Oct. 12, 2002, militants blew up two nightclubs in Kuta, the island’s tourist hotspot, Marpaung was in a car between the music venues. She was lucky to survive, unlike 202 others, mostly foreign tourists.

But the impact of the blast shattered the car windscreen, and pieces of glass pierced her eyes, leaving an injury that may never heal, despite seven surgeries she has already undergone to save her from blindness.

“Doctors had to insert something into my eyes for me to see again, and as these things require regular check-ups, I have to go once every two months,” Marpaung, now 48, who lives in Bali, told Arab News.

Flashbacks from the attack continue to haunt her — the very smell of smoke triggers them immediately.

“In my head, it immediately comes across as ‘bomb, bomb, bomb,’ and so I have to check myself to see that smoke comes from garbage burning,” she said. “Only then can I relax a little.”

The 2002 explosions were part of a coordinated attack by militants from Jemaah Islamiyah, which killed 202 people — among them 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, and 23 Britons. At least another 209 were injured, including Marpaung.

Every year, on Oct. 12, she joins other survivors and relatives of victims for prayer. In Bali, a ceremony to remember them was held at the main memorial site in Kuta on Wednesday morning.

“We always dedicate every October 12 to pray for peace,” Marpaung said. “I truly hope that there will be no incident like the Bali bombings in this country.”

Among those who perished was 26-year-old British tourist Edward Waller. For his brother, Tom, it “still feels like yesterday,” and is a constant reminder of how short life can be.

“Life is short, and you need to seize the opportunity to do the things you want to do, before it is too late,” he told Arab News.

The mindlessness of the attack continues to haunt him.

“It appears to have achieved nothing but suffering and loss for the families who lost loved ones,” he added.

“I think that losing my brother in the atrocity propelled me to get on with life, start a family, continue living my life without fear, to prove to the terrorists that they can’t win.”

Topics: Indonesia Bali bombings Bali

Angry residents rename parts of India's Agra city to 'stinking town'

Angry residents rename parts of India’s Agra city to ‘stinking town’
Updated 12 October 2022

Angry residents rename parts of India’s Agra city to ‘stinking town’

Angry residents rename parts of India’s Agra city to ‘stinking town’
  • Name-changing protest in five neighborhoods began in early October
  • Residents say roads unfinished since 2009 cause waterlogging and foul smell
Updated 12 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Residents of Agra, home to India’s most famous monument Taj Mahal, have renamed some of the city’s housing complexes to “stinking town” and “gutter colony” in a protest against unhygienic living conditions.

The northern city, which is one of the country’s biggest tourist destinations, was in 2016 included in the Indian government’s Smart Cities Mission to develop physical, institutional, social and economic infrastructure to improve the quality of life.

But in some parts of Agra, residents say no improvement has materialized since.

Those living in over 20 housing complexes of the colonies of Shahganj, Jagdishpura, Panchsheel, Navneet Nagar and Mansarovar blame unfinished roads in the area for causing waterlogging resulting in a foul smell.

“For a long time, we have been asking the authorities to complete the unfinished roads, but no one has bothered to address it. As a result, the broken road now has turned into a filthy lake, and we have to cross this stinking water-filled road every day to go out of the colony,” Raj Pal Singh, a retired air force officer from Mansarovar colony, told Arab News.

The road construction began in 2009, but works soon stopped and never resumed, despite promises from local authorities.

“Our local legislator and parliamentarians gave us assurances many times, but nothing has worked so far,” Singh said. “In anger, we decided to name the colony as ‘gutter colony.’”

The protest in which residents repainted street boards and changed the names of their neighborhoods began in early October.

In Panchsheel colony, which is now “smelly colony,” retired banker Bahuran Singh sees what he and others have been facing since 2009 amounts to “inhuman” treatment.

“In the rainy season, the whole area gets waterlogged and no guests, no taxis, not even ambulances can come to these colonies,” he said. “The idea of changing the name is to draw the attention of the authorities and politicians and shame them.”

But local authorities say the neighborhoods were built without securing all the necessary permits.

“These are illegal colonies and don’t fall under our jurisdiction,” Chakreshwar Jain of the Agra Development Authority told Arab News. “We don’t have the mandate to address the illegal colonies.”

The residents are confused over the legality issue as for the past 25 years lawmakers would regularly visit them to secure their votes.

“If we are illegal colonies, then why are we counted as voters here and why do politicians come to seek our votes and assure us to address the problem?” said Lata Sharma, a resident of Mansarovar.

Singh said local legislators and parliamentarians have failed them, adding: “In the next elections, we will teach them a lesson.”

Topics: Agra India

Women wearing burqas in public face $990 fine under Swiss draft law

Women wearing burqas in public face $990 fine under Swiss draft law
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Women wearing burqas in public face $990 fine under Swiss draft law

Women wearing burqas in public face $990 fine under Swiss draft law
  • Muslim groups condemn ban as ‘discriminatory’
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Switzerland’s government has drafted a new law to issue 990 Swiss franc ($990) fines to women wearing burqas in public. 

However, the draft law sent to parliament on Wednesday does not mention the burqa by name, and includes several exemptions for wearing face coverings on aircraft, as well as in diplomatic premises and religious sites.

Artistic performances and advertising are also exempt from the ban.

About 5 percent of Switzerland’s population is Muslim, with many originating from Turkey and Balkan states, including Bosnia and Kosovo.

Within Europe, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria have partial or complete bans on wearing face coverings in public.

The Swiss move was launched by the same political group that oversaw the 2009 ban on new minarets in the country. The proposal to ban face coverings in public was passed in a binding referendum in 2021.

After political consultations this year, the Swiss Cabinet reduced the penalty for breaking the burqa law from a proposed 10,000 Swiss francs.

A Cabinet statement said: “The ban on covering faces aims to ensure public safety and order. Punishment is not the priority.”

Topics: burqa Switzerland Swiss Burqa ban

