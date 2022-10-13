Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf

NEW YORK: The stage is set for the Aramco Team Series – New York tournament teeing off Thursday with the world’s top women golfers taking part at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, New York.

The Ladies European Tour event, with a $1 million prize purse, features 78 golfers, including world No. 4 Nelly Korda, No. 6 Brooke Henderson, No. 8 Lexi Thompson, No. 14 Jessica Korda, No. 18 Charley Hull and No. 19 Leona Maguire.

Speaking to the media in New York on Wednesday, Korda said: “We play so many events on the LPGA Tour, it’s nice to switch it up for a team aspect. It’s very different and it’s fun. Throughout the season, competing and traveling gets a little tiring. It’s a breath of fresh air having a team and doing a little something different throughout the season.”

Thompson said: “It’s an amazing golf course and it’s in great shape. I got to play about 14, 15 holes yesterday. Besides the traffic in New York, everything is great. To take on this golf course, keep it in the fairways. There’s some fescue out there.

“It’ll be all weather-dependent as well, if it gets super windy there’s obviously not too much to block it; keeping a good trajectory on ball flight. It’s in great shape for us.”

Regarding the opportunities the Aramco Team Series is creating for female golfers, Thompson continued: “It’s amazing what they’re doing. As an athlete of any sport, we want to grow our game and our sport individually. What they’re doing with golf and giving other girls an opportunity to bring out their best is great. They’re very grateful for this opportunity.”

On Tuesday evening, the players gathered for the draw where 26 captains selected their teams for the tournament. The event features a unique scoring system, allowing an amateur player to contribute to the final result of the Ladies European Tour event as the competition features individual and team champions vying for the $1 million prize.

Brooke Henderson shared her excitement this week on her first visit to New York City: “First time for me in actual New York City, which is hard to believe as I’m only a seven-and-a-half-hour drive from here, but I’ve never experienced the city. I was able to walk around Central Park a little bit, so I’m enjoying the hustle and bustle and the craziness. It’s all very exciting.”

The team event covers the first two rounds, with individuals making the cut for a chance at the individual title on day three.

Headlining teams include the following:

Team N. Korda: Nelly Korda, Noora Komulainen, Celine Herbin

Team Henderson: Brooke Henderson, Christine Wolf, Linda Wessberg

Team Thompson: Lexi Thompson, Kelly Whaley, Laura Fuenfstueck

Team J. Korda: Jessica Korda, Jillian Hollis, Kylie Henry

Team Hull: Charley Hull, Laura Davies, Julia Engstrom

Team Maguire: Leona Maguire, Liz Young, Tvesa Malik