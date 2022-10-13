You are here

Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf

Brooke Henderson teeing off in New York. (LET)
  • Tournament tees off at Trump course from Oct. 13-15
NEW YORK: The stage is set for the Aramco Team Series – New York tournament teeing off Thursday with the world’s top women golfers taking part at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, New York.

The Ladies European Tour event, with a $1 million prize purse, features 78 golfers, including world No. 4 Nelly Korda, No. 6 Brooke Henderson, No. 8 Lexi Thompson, No. 14 Jessica Korda, No. 18 Charley Hull and No. 19 Leona Maguire.

Speaking to the media in New York on Wednesday, Korda said: “We play so many events on the LPGA Tour, it’s nice to switch it up for a team aspect. It’s very different and it’s fun. Throughout the season, competing and traveling gets a little tiring. It’s a breath of fresh air having a team and doing a little something different throughout the season.”

Thompson said: “It’s an amazing golf course and it’s in great shape. I got to play about 14, 15 holes yesterday. Besides the traffic in New York, everything is great. To take on this golf course, keep it in the fairways. There’s some fescue out there.

“It’ll be all weather-dependent as well, if it gets super windy there’s obviously not too much to block it; keeping a good trajectory on ball flight. It’s in great shape for us.”

Regarding the opportunities the Aramco Team Series is creating for female golfers, Thompson continued: “It’s amazing what they’re doing. As an athlete of any sport, we want to grow our game and our sport individually. What they’re doing with golf and giving other girls an opportunity to bring out their best is great. They’re very grateful for this opportunity.”

On Tuesday evening, the players gathered for the draw where 26 captains selected their teams for the tournament. The event features a unique scoring system, allowing an amateur player to contribute to the final result of the Ladies European Tour event as the competition features individual and team champions vying for the $1 million prize.

Brooke Henderson shared her excitement this week on her first visit to New York City: “First time for me in actual New York City, which is hard to believe as I’m only a seven-and-a-half-hour drive from here, but I’ve never experienced the city. I was able to walk around Central Park a little bit, so I’m enjoying the hustle and bustle and the craziness. It’s all very exciting.”

The team event covers the first two rounds, with individuals making the cut for a chance at the individual title on day three.

Headlining teams include the following:

Team N. Korda: Nelly Korda, Noora Komulainen, Celine Herbin

Team Henderson: Brooke Henderson, Christine Wolf, Linda Wessberg

Team Thompson: Lexi Thompson, Kelly Whaley, Laura Fuenfstueck

Team J. Korda: Jessica Korda, Jillian Hollis, Kylie Henry

Team Hull: Charley Hull, Laura Davies, Julia Engstrom

Team Maguire: Leona Maguire, Liz Young, Tvesa Malik

Gauff downs Montgomery in rain-delayed match in San Diego

Gauff downs Montgomery in rain-delayed match in San Diego
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Gauff downs Montgomery in rain-delayed match in San Diego

Gauff downs Montgomery in rain-delayed match in San Diego
  • Gauff will face 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada in Round 2
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

SAN DIEGO: Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff turned back an inspired effort from 294th-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the resumption of a match that was postponed due to rain a night earlier in the San Diego Open WTA 500.

Gauff, who earlier this year reached her first major singles final in the French Open, said she did her best to block out the rain delay that stretched the match out over two days and instead focus on the match against a fellow 18-year-old American.

“You just go with it. You can’t control the weather,” said Gauff, who saved four of the five break points she faced to advance to the Round of 16. “It definitely messes up your routine a little bit, but at the same time I approached the match today as if the score was 0-0. I think that’s the best way to approach it because it’s a new day and a new opportunity.”

Gauff said the match had more significance following Serena Williams’ retirement and the possibility that her sister, Venus, will retire as well.

“If Serena and Venus saw this today, two 18-year-olds, both African-Americans, playing at the WTA 500 level, I think they would be proud,” Gauff said. “Both of us are products of their legacy. I’m grateful that I had those examples to follow. I hope that maybe I can be an example myself.”

Gauff will face 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada in Round 2. It will be their first meeting.

Montgomery was unable to add another upset to her list that included beating No. 25 Shuai Zhang and No. 42 Bernarda Pera in the qualifying rounds.

Croat qualifier Donna Vekic beat former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. It marked a second straight high-profile upset for Vekic, who upended fifth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the first round.

“It was just believing in myself, that I could beat her today because I lost to her six times in a row, three times last year. The last one was really painful,” the 77th-ranked Vekic said, referring to a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) second-round loss in Montreal in 2021. “She’s a very tough opponent for me, but I really went after my shots today and it paid off.”

Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick

Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick

Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick
  • Salah smashed the record time previously held by Bafetimbi Gomis with his stunning feat, walking away with the match ball in Glasgow
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

GLASGOW, Scotland: Mo Salah came off the bench to score the fastest-ever hat trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Egyptian came on in the second half with his team leading 3-1 and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes, 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.

Bafetimbi Gomis previously held the record from 2011 when he took eight minutes to complete his hat trick in a 7-1 win for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb.

But Salah smashed that time with his stunning feat, walking away with the match ball in Glasgow and putting the seal on a confidence-boosting win for Liverpool, who are in a strong position to advance to the round of 16.

With Manchester City to come in the Premier League on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp hopes the victory will be a turning point for his team after such an unconvincing start to the season.

“The goals we scored were exceptional,” he said. “It’s a night where things worked out for us. It changes the mood definitely, and that’s good. We all know who is coming on Sunday. That will be different, but it’s better to go in with the feeling from tonight.”

It had been a night when Roberto Firmino had looked like being the hero — scoring twice and setting up another for Darwin Nunez after Rangers had gone ahead in the first half.

But Salah ensured he would dominate the headlines with three wonderfully taken goals.

Klopp had opted to make changes with his team in total control after Nunez made it 3-1 in the 66th minute.

When Salah poked in a fourth for Liverpool from a tight angle in the 75th minute, it served notice of what was to come.

Five minutes later, he curled in another from the edge of the area and almost immediately completed his hat trick with another clinical strike.

Another substitute, Harvey Elliott, finished the scoring in the 87th.

Liverpool are second in Group A with 9 points with two games remaining. Napoli lead with 12 points and advanced to the round of 16 by beating Ajax 4-2 earlier Wednesday. The Amsterdam club have 3 points, while winless Rangers have zero.

Rangers were left stunned after dominating the early play.

The Scottish giant had avoided a heavy defeat in a 2-0 loss at Anfield a week ago only due to the heroics of goalkeeper Allan McGregor. But in a vastly improved performance, it had the home crowd in dreamland when taking the lead after 17 minutes.

Fabio Carvalho lost possession in his own half, and after a swift break Scott Arfield fired low past goalkeeper Alisson on the edge of the area.

It could have been even better for Rangers when Antonio-Mirko Colak cut out Joe Gomez’ loose back pass but couldn’t find a finish.

Liverpool equalized against the run of play after 24 minutes when Firmino headed in Konstantinos Tsimikas’ corner at the near post.

Liverpool went ahead 10 minutes into the second half when Gomez’ curled cross was turned home by Firmino again.

From there, the visitors took control and went 3-1 up when the Brazilian’s delightful back heel set up Nunez to strike.

It looked like game over — but Salah had other ideas.

“They punished us with the attack they have,” Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “In the last 25 minutes we weren’t in the game, not with our heads, not with the decisions we made. Against a team like Liverpool, you get punished.”

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
  • The alleged assault occurred Monday evening at LaGuardia Airport
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.

The alleged assault occurred Monday evening at LaGuardia Airport. According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.

Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

At an arraignment Tuesday night, Gordon was charged with offenses including assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment. He was ordered to return to court Friday, according to the DA’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Gordon’s son has an order of protection against his father dating from 2018 that forbids Gordon from “committing physical abuse, harassment, or the interference with personal liberty,” and prohibits Gordon from removing the boy from Illinois.

Joshua Kirshner, an attorney representing Gordon, said the son is 10 or 11 years old.

“It is very early in the case,” Kirshner said in an email Wednesday. “We are confident that when we complete our investigation my client will be able to demonstrate his innocence.”

The 39-year-old, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic.

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
  • Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage a 3-3 draw in a thrilling back-and-forth match against Inter
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona couldn’t get the victory they needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage a 3-3 draw in a thrilling back-and-forth match against Inter on Wednesday, but the result did little to help Barça’s chances of advancing.

“This Champions League has been cruel for us,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “Now it’s very difficult to advance. It’s a shame.”

Lewandowski kept the team alive — for now at least — with a last-gasp header after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th. A loss would have meant certain elimination for Barcelona for a second consecutive season in the group stage.

Barcelona are third in Group C with four points, three behind second-place Inter. Bayern Munich, which beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 for its fourth victory in a row, has advanced with 12 points.

Inter leave Barcelona in full control of its fate ahead of matches against last-place Plzen in Italy and then at Bayern Munich. A win against Plzen — which has lost all of its four matches in the competition this season — will be enough for the Italian side to advance.

“We played a great match against an opponent of great value,” Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We created a lot, suffering all together. We could have closed the group with two games to spare. We hope to give the fans this satisfaction against Viktoria Plzen.”

Barcelona host Bayern before visiting Plzen. Barcelona need to win their last two matches and hope Inter do not add more than two points.

“It’s disappointing,” Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. “It is a difficult group but we had to do better after all the signings we made. It’s not settled yet, but now it’s very complicated as we don’t depend on ourselves anymore.”

It would be the first time since 1999 that the Catalan club fails to advance to the knockout stage in consecutive years, coinciding with the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain two seasons ago.

Failure this season would be extra disappointing for the club after Barcelona went on a spending spree to boost their squad with players such as Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Last year, Barcelona endured their worst Champions League campaign in about two decades, finishing behind Bayern Munich and Benfica in their group while going through a dire financial situation in the aftermath of Messi’s departure.

Barcelona took the lead from close range after a cross by Sergi Roberto in the 40th, but defensive mistakes proved costly for the host and Inter rallied with goals from Nicolo Barella in the 50th and Lautaro Martínez in the 63rd.

Inter’s first goal came after Gerard Pique let a ball go over his head as he apparently didn’t realize Barella was behind him. The veteran defender was booed by some fans at the packed Camp Nou.

Barcelona equalized with Lewandowski in the 82nd, but Inter moved ahead again through Gosens.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Barcelona again with a great foot save in a one-on-one situation with Kristjan Asllani in the final minutes.

Inzaghi was sent off near the end with a second yellow card after complaining to officials.

The setback comes before Barcelona visit Real Madrid in the first “clasico” of the season in the Spanish league on Sunday. The two rivals are tied on points at the top, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers
  • “Having four matches in a day is a challenge, in a city like Doha,” said Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi
  • Games will take place at eight stadiums all located within 40 kilometers of central Doha
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Officials are expecting congested roads during the World Cup and warn that managing four soccer games a day in Doha will be a challenge, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.
A central innovation organizers promised for Qatar’s World Cup is that fans can take in multiple matches in a single day in the smallest country to host the global showpiece event, which kicks off on Nov. 20.
Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the month-long tournament, more than a third of the Gulf Arab state’s population of about 3 million.
“Having four matches in a day is a challenge, in a city like Doha ... of course we are expecting to have congestion on the streets,” said Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, mobility director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Qatar’s tournament organizers.
“Therefore, we are here today ... to give notices and warn fans to follow certain rules.”
To reduce congestion, Al-Mawlawi urged fans to travel early to matches with multiple people in the same car. Additionally, Qatar has ordered schools to close and 80 percent of government employees to work from home. It has banned certain vehicles from central Doha.
Games will take place at eight stadiums all located within 40 kilometers of central Doha. During the first two weeks of the tournament there will be four matches each day, with kickoffs scheduled between 1300 and 2200 local time.
The Hayya card, Qatar’s mandatory fan ID, will give fans free access to the metro system, which links the city’s two airports with five stadiums.
During the tournament, the metro will boost operations, laying on 110 trains instead of the usual 75 that will stop every 165 seconds, 21 hours per day, said Abdulla Saif Al-Sulaiti, Chief of Service Delivery at metro operator Qatar Rail.
Qatar will operate more than 3,100 busses during the tournament, nearly quadrupling the number of buses in the country, which is approximately the size of Jamaica. Additionally, 3,000 taxis and 11,500 Ubers will be available.

