You are here

  • Home
  • ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify

ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify

The company had discussed in recent months launching its Resso music-streaming service in more than a dozen countries. (Shutterstock/File)
The company had discussed in recent months launching its Resso music-streaming service in more than a dozen countries. (Shutterstock/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjnb8

Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify

ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify
  • Expansion is part of company's plan to integrate music streaming within its short-video service, experts say
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: China’s ByteDance Ltd. is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.
Shares of Spotify pared gains to trade flat in after-market trading on Wednesday, while Warner Music Group Corp. gained 4 percent.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company had discussed in recent months launching its Resso music-streaming service, currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil, in more than a dozen additional markets, but expansion to the United States isn’t immediately on the cards, according to the report.

Topics: TikTok byte dance Spotify

Related

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Media
TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok
Media
Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok

Google allows Donald Trump’s Truth Social in Play Store

Google allows Donald Trump’s Truth Social in Play Store
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

Google allows Donald Trump’s Truth Social in Play Store

Google allows Donald Trump’s Truth Social in Play Store
  • App was banned last August over lack of moderation tools
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Wednesday said it has allowed Donald Trump’s Truth Social app in its Play Store for Android devices — after receiving assurances the app would meet the platform’s standards for moderating harmful content.
The app — which Trump launched after being barred from Twitter over the 2021 Capitol riot — had been kept out of Google’s store over its lack of moderation tools, including for violent threats.
Google said Truth Social has since been updated to comply with its policies barring objectionable posts, and has built in effective systems for reporting and removing unwanted content as well as blocking abusers.
“Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence,” a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.
Developers can make Android apps available elsewhere on the Internet, but the Play Store is a main source of content for users.
A Truth Social app for Android devices is available on the social network’s website and other venues that may not have Google’s content moderation rules, according to the Alphabet-owned tech titan.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) chief executive said in a released statement.
TMTG early this month announced today that a Truth Social app was freshly available for people in the United States who use Samsung smartphones, which are powered by customized Android software and have their own app shop.
Samsung’s share of the US smartphone market is about 30 percent, according to industry analysis firm Counterpoint.
A version of Truth Social tailored for Apple mobile devices is available at the App Store, which also enforces rules about content moderation.


Google said in August that it had notified Truth Social that its app violated Play policies and required “effective systems for moderating user-generated content” in order to be offered on the platform.
The online giant said at the time that Trump’s app broke rules barring content that incites physical threats and violence, but was working on addressing those issues.
Truth Social was conceived as Trump’s answer to Twitter — from which he was ejected in January 2021, days after a mob of his supporters refusing to accept his election defeat to Joe Biden stormed the US Capitol.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who has made a $44-billion deal to buy Twitter, has said he would likely allow the former US leader back on the platform. After trying to walk away, Musk now says the troubled deal is back on and could close by the end of this month.
Meanwhile, a merger between TMTG and a blank check company named Digital World Acquisition Corp. — intended to bring in fresh funding for the Trump platform — has yet to take place. Digital World shares were up more than seven percent to just over $17 in after-market trades in the wake of the Play Store news.


Excluded from major social networks, Trump has regained only a fraction of his followers on Truth Social.
Trump has 4.18 followers at Truth Social, compared to the 88.8 million he had on Twitter and the 35.4 million he had on Facebook before being booted for encouraging real-world violence such as the deadly attack on the US Capitol.
Truth Social has become an online haven for QAnon fans to share conspiracy theories such as prominent members of the Democratic Party being involved with satanists or pedophiles. Misinformation watchdog NewsGuard has reported finding scores of Truth Social accounts sharing QAnon content, with Trump among those resharing posts.

Topics: TRUTH Social Donald Trump Google Play

Related

Trump’s QAnon posts highlight Truth Social’s extremist presence
Media
Trump’s QAnon posts highlight Truth Social’s extremist presence
Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store
Media
Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans
  • Company said it is exploring other content moderation tools that could replace a ban
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, possibly bringing its content moderation in line with Elon Musk's vision for the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Twitter has been exploring if there are other content moderation tools that could replace a ban, its harshest penalty for violating rules, the newspaper said, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

Back in May, shortly after inking a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk had pledged changes to the social media platform's content moderation practices.

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had also said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump.

However, the FT report said any policy change would be unlikely to pave the way for Trump's return to the platform since Twitter is not considering reversing bans issued for breaching its policy against inciting violence.

Employees are looking at areas where they feel Twitter may have banned users for lesser offences, such as sharing misleading information, the report added.

“Our core tenets — choice and control, transparency, legitimacy, and fairness — have been guiding our work for years, and as the public conversation continues to evolve, our approach will too,” the company's spokesperson told Reuters.

Twitter restricted Kanye West's account over the weekend, saying it removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.

Representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Donald Trump

Related

Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West’s account over offensive posts
Media
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West’s account over offensive posts
Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal
Media
Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

WATERBURY, Connecticut: The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.
It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Some plaintiffs hugged in the courtroom after the verdict was read. Jones wasn’t there, but live video from the court played on a split screen on his Infowars show.
“Hey, folks, don’t go buying big homes,” he said.
The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.
Strangers showed up at their homes to record them. People hurled abusive comments on social media. Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people mailed rape threats to her house. Mark Barden told of how conspiracy theorists had urinated on the grave of his 7-year-old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the coffin.
Testifying during the trial, Jones acknowledged he had been wrong about Sandy Hook. The shooting was real, he said. But both in the courtroom and on his show, he was defiant.
He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court,” mocked the judge, called the plaintiffs’ lawyer an ambulance chaser and labeled the case an affront to free speech rights. He claimed it was a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to silence him and put him out of business.
“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” he said during his testimony.
Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where the attack took place.
The lawsuit accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass killing to build his audience and make millions of dollars. Experts testified that Jones’ audience swelled when he made Sandy Hook a topic on the show, as did his revenue from product sales.
In both the Texas lawsuit and the one in Connecticut, judges found the company liable for damages by default after Jones failed to cooperate with court rules on sharing evidence, including failing to turn over records that might have showed whether Infowars had profited from knowingly spreading misinformation about mass killings.
Because he was already found liable, Jones was barred from mentioning free speech rights and other topics during his testimony.
Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas around the end of the year, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.
It is unclear how much of the verdicts Jones can afford to pay. During the trial in Texas, he testified he couldn’t afford any judgment over $2 million. Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection. But an economist testified in the Texas proceeding that Jones and his company were worth as much as $270 million.

Topics: alex jones Sandy Hook infowars

Related

Trump ally Alex Jones told to pay $45.2 million more to Sandy Hook massacre victim’s parents
World
Trump ally Alex Jones told to pay $45.2 million more to Sandy Hook massacre victim’s parents
Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones, Infowars
Media
Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones, Infowars

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
  • Families report getting only 30% of donations
  • Middlemen said to be working with TikTok-affiliated agencies
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok is allegedly profiting from Syrian refugees using the platform to beg for donations, an investigation has found.

The social media app was reported by the BBC to take 70 percent of the proceeds raised by families who livestream on the platform pleading for digital gifts with a cash value.

A BBC crew, that visited a refugee camp and spent five months monitoring the activities, spoke to a middleman named Hamid Al-Alwa, who provided phones and helped manage accounts of families who begged.

Al-Alwa confirmed that the value of the gifts they received was “significantly reduced” from the amount actually pledged.

“If we get a lion as a gift, it’s worth $500,” he said, in reference to an animated lion that appears on a livestreamer’s screen when a generous donation is made. “By the time it reaches the money exchange in Al-Dana, it’s only $155.”

According to the investigation, families were “earning” up to $1,000 an hour, but received significantly less.

Al-Alwa, who reportedly sold his livestock to pay for a mobile phone, SIM card, and Wi-Fi connection, added that he was working with agencies in China and the Middle East that were contracted by TikTok to “recruit livestreamers and encourage users to spend more time on the app.”

The agencies, known as guilds, are paid to “help content creators produce more appealing livestreams” and receive a commission according to duration and the gifts received.

The investigation reported that children spent up to 10 hours sitting on the floor of their tent begging for money.

Matt Navarra, a social media expert and analyst, said: “Livestreams inevitably pull people in for a longer duration. The longer that they spend on the platform, the more revenue they generate for the business, the more information they glean from its users in terms of how the algorithm works.

“In the video, it’s obviously prolonging the pain for somebody that already is in a desperate situation.”

More than 30 accounts using children for begging were reported to TikTok. The company removed the videos but said that “no violation” had taken place.

“We are deeply concerned by the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC, and have taken prompt and rigorous action,” the firm said.

“This type of content is not allowed on our platform, and we are further strengthening our global policies around exploitative begging.”

“We have removed the accounts that violated our Community Guidelines, terminated our relationship with the agency in question, and written to all our LIVE agencies to remind them of their contractual agreement to adhere to our strict policies,” TikTok added.

TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media app, has made more than $6.2 billion in gross revenue from in-app spending since its launch in 2017, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.

Topics: TikTok BBC Syria

Related

TikTok launches mental health initiative
Media
TikTok launches mental health initiative
Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok
Media
Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok

Egyptian hit ‘No Activity’ back for 2nd season

Egyptian hit ‘No Activity’ back for 2nd season
Updated 12 October 2022
Shounaz Mekky

Egyptian hit ‘No Activity’ back for 2nd season

Egyptian hit ‘No Activity’ back for 2nd season
  • The show was launched during a red-carpet event at La Viennoise building hosted by the streaming service OSN+
  • ‘No Activity,’ a remake of an Australian series, explores the lives of two police officers, Said and Kamel, who spend hours in their car chasing criminals
Updated 12 October 2022
Shounaz Mekky

CAIRO: Laughter filled the air in downtown Cairo during the premiere of the new season of Egyptian comedy-drama “No Activity.”

The show was launched during a red-carpet event at La Viennoise building hosted by the streaming service OSN+.

“No Activity,” a remake of an Australian series, explores the lives of two police officers, Said and Kamel, who spend hours in their car chasing criminals.

Wael Farag, the director, told Arab News that his version of the show caters to an Arab audience. “It was our job to make it Arabic in every aspect and not just a copy or a translation of the original,” he said.

The second season picks up with the two main characters, played by Egyptian comedians Khaled Mansour and Shadi Alfons, back in uniform and introduces a host of quirky new partners and criminals.

OSN said the show takes fans on a witty, action-packed journey as family, work, and love lives all collide.

Mansour said at the premiere that the series was made with an Arabic audience in mind.

“We tried to make everything with an Arabic taste, starting from the characters to the topics being discussed and of course while keeping the Arab sense of humor,” he added.

The show also stars Egyptian actors Entessar, Enjy Kiwan, and Hatem Salah. 

The first episode will be screened on the OSN Yahala channel on Thursday night. The full season of six episodes will also be available to OSN+ subscribers.

Topics: ‘No Activity’ OSN+ Wael Farag

Related

OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
Media
OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
OSN rebrands streaming service to OSN+
Media
OSN rebrands streaming service to OSN+

Latest updates

Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
NATO chief warns Russia not to cross ‘very important line’
NATO chief warns Russia not to cross ‘very important line’
Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp
Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp
Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey
Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey
Scottish court rules in favor of Iraq-born migrant in tuition-fee case
Scottish court rules in favor of Iraq-born migrant in tuition-fee case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.