LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah has announced Roshn as a new partner ahead of the organization’s debut in Saudi Arabia. (LIV Golf)
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

  • Saudi real estate developer to also support charity platform ‘LIV to Give’
JEDDAH: Ahead of LIV Golf’s Middle East debut taking place Oct. 14 to 16 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, the tour has announced a presenting-partner agreement with Roshn, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer.

The Invitational Series’ seventh event will be named the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, presented by ROSHN. The tournament will feature the current Open champion, Cameron Smith, and 12 major winners among its 48-man field, including past Saudi International title holders Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III, and Graeme McDowell.

The first-of-its-kind individual and team format series sees the professionals compete in 12 teams of four in a shotgun start, accompanied by on-course music and entertainment.

“The LIV Golf Invitational Series is bringing innovations to golf that are developing the sport for the future. We are proud to be the presenting partner of a marquee event that features the world’s best players competing in the Middle East in front of an international audience,” said David Grover, Roshn’s group CEO.

“Along with showcasing top competition in the series’ regular season finale, it’s an honor to support LIV Golf’s charitable efforts that positively impact tournament host communities around the globe,” said Grover.

In addition to serving as presenting partner, the real estate developer will support the golf organization’s “LIV to Give” platform.

Announced earlier this year, “LIV to Give” supports education and career development, sustainability, and golf programs that create positive change and enhance the well-being of communities. In collaboration with “LIV to Give,” Roshn supports the KAYL Association for Combating Obesity in Saudi Arabia through its community social responsibility program YUHEEK.

Roshn’s presence in sport across Saudi Arabia includes partnerships with the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, as well as the Saudi Pro League and the Riyadh Marathon.

“We are proud to have Roshn as our presenting partner for the Invitational Series regular-season finale in this monumental year for LIV Golf,” said the organization’s CEO and commissioner Greg Norman. “LIV Golf is excited to bring the world’s top golfers to the Middle East to compete in our innovative format that is changing the game. Golf is a force for good, and our league will continue to create new opportunities for players and fans to enjoy this great sport.”

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?

  • Without Klopp, Manchester City’s dominance would have been even more pronounced over four years
  • Even the normally jovial Klopp has become irritated when questioned by the media this season
MANCHESTER, England: Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season.
More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
English soccer owes him, however, for keeping the Premier League interesting, competitive, honest.
Without him, Manchester City’s dominance would have been even more pronounced over four years when Liverpool have defied expectations and spending power to — just about — keep pace with the team managed by Pep Guardiola and funded by Abu Dhabi’s royal family.
Liverpool are no pauper, though. Record transfer fees went for goalkeeper Alisson and center back Virgil van Dijk. And even last year, $71 million was spent on center forward Darwin Nunez to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane.
But the sparkle has gone, for now at least. Everything seems that much harder for a team that were within reach of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies with only two games to go last season.
Even the normally jovial Klopp has become irritated when questioned by the media this season. His team have looked disjointed and brittle defensively. Injuries have ravaged an already aging midfield, and Mane’s absence has been felt in attack.
Ahead of Sunday’s visit of Man City to Anfield, Liverpool are 13 points behind the reigning champions and 14 adrift of leader Arsenal, but having played a game fewer than both.
Because of that, Wednesday’s 7-1 rout of Rangers in the Champions League — including the fastest-ever hat trick in the competition’s history by Mo Salah — provided welcome relief.
Klopp’s broad smile was on full show at Ibrox, but the result offers little in the way of confirmation that Liverpool can overcome their early-season struggles.
A 2-0 win over Rangers last week was followed by a loss to Arsenal, underlining the impressive strides made by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and his credentials to be the main challenger to Guardiola this season.
A record of only two league wins from eight games this season is evidence of Liverpool’s dramatic decline.
So are wildly fluctuating results across all competitions, including a Premier League-record equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth and the seven struck at Rangers, while there was also the crushing 4-1 loss to Napoli and a 3-3 draw with Brighton at home.
There are tangible reasons for the slump, including injuries to a host of key players that has left Klopp plugging holes and struggling to put out a consistent team.
Meanwhile, the loss of Mane to Bayern Munich has removed a pivotal part of the attack that propelled the team to three Champions League finals (winning one), the Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup under Klopp.
One of the world’s deadliest strikers was never going to be easy to replace, no matter how much faith Liverpool have placed in Nunez.
With Luis Diaz also joining in January, there is a sense of transition at Anfield. But what about the less tangible factors — notably the mental strain of trying to keep up with a rival as relentless as City?
It cannot be overstated just how psychologically taxing it must be to compete with a team with seemingly bottomless resources, as well as the brilliance of one of the sport’s greatest managers in Guardiola.
While Klopp is coping with the loss of Mane after finishing one point behind City last season, Guardiola has added arguably the most fearsome forward in the world in the form of Erling Haaland.
While Liverpool have had to perfectly judge virtually every signing, City just keeps on topping up perhaps the most talented pool of players in club soccer.
It must be exhausting, yet Klopp has continued to go toe-to-toe with his Catalan counterpart.
Just one point separates the teams over the past four completed seasons, yet City have won three titles in that time to Liverpool’s one.
Liverpool have recorded the sort of numbers that would place them among the most dominant teams in the history of English soccer, but have been left with relatively little to show for it. That “failure” is bound to take its toll.
Have Liverpool finally run out of gas after defying expectations for so long?
The question, more pointedly, is whether Klopp has the energy to go for it all again.
His team went through a similar slump after winning the title in 2020, with a paper-thin defense of the trophy that left them 17 points adrift of City.
Liverpool returned last season to come within a whisker of a clean sweep.
That already feels like a long time ago — but victory on Sunday could serve as encouragement that the good times may yet return.

FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar
FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

  • Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations
  • Compensation is “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing,” said FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell
GENEVA: FIFA wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup, one of the soccer body’s top officials told European lawmakers on Thursday.
Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations — matching the total prize money FIFA will pay to the 32 national teams playing in Qatar next month.
Qatar has faced intense scrutiny of the physical and contractual conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who were needed in the tiny emirate since the World Cup hosting rights were won 12 years ago.
Compensation is “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing,” FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell told a Council of Europe session on labor rights in Qatar.
“It’s important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that that is somehow redressed,” Bell told lawmakers from the 46-nation group at their meeting in Strasbourg, France.
FIFA was urged on Thursday to use its leverage with the World Cup host nation by the official who publicly criticized Qatar when global soccer leaders met in Doha this year.
Ensuring compensation is paid should be a key target for FIFA to secure a positive legacy in Qatar after the World Cup, Norwegian soccer federation president Lise Klaveness told lawmakers.
“It is difficult to frame it in but it is necessary, also for historical abuses, injuries and deaths,” she said, adding that a lack of independent investigations of unexplained worker fatalities in Qatar was an “elephant in the room.”
FIFA’s Bell agreed with Klaveness that a reparations fund “is not the simplest thing to put into place” and would need clear rules and oversight.
“But this is certainly something that we’re interested in progressing,” he said.
It was not specified on Thursday if compensation money should come from FIFA, Qatari authorities or the construction firms who employed the workers, many from south Asia and the Philippines.
Qatar has set up a workers’ support fund which, since 2020, has paid $164 million in compensation to more than 36,000 workers from 17 different countries, Human Rights Watch said in August citing government data.
Qatari authorities and World Cup organizers were also praised in Strasbourg for passing labor law reforms including a minimum wage.
“It is not just fluff, it’s real, and it is delivering some tangible benefits that have actually improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” Bell said.
“The risk,” he acknowledged, “is that once the spotlight is turned off after the World Cup it’s really important that these changes remain and are built upon and hopefully even spread wider in the Middle East.”
Bell said it was also important for migrant workers to have access to a “safe haven” in Qatar to learn their legal rights — a project backed by the global soccer players’ union FIFPRO that Klaveness also highlighted.

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

  • Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club are sticking with Allegri
  • “Allegri is the coach of Juventus and he will remain the coach of Juventus”
ROME: All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players.
Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino.
The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian champion, though, seems to be their reliance on an antiquated style of play under their defensive-oriented coach, Massimiliano Allegri.
Yet after a humiliating 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club are sticking with Allegri.
“In a situation like this, it’s not about one person,” Agnelli said. “It’s a matter to be dealt with by a whole group. We feel ashamed, we apologize to our fans, because we know they must feel ashamed to walk around right now.
“Allegri is the coach of Juventus and he will remain the coach of Juventus.”
Allegri is in his second stint at Juventus after leading the club to five straight Serie A titles from 2015-19. Last season in his first year back, Allegri barely qualified Juventus for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish. What was more telling, however, were the number of goals scored last term (57) — significantly fewer than champion AC Milan (69), second-placed Inter Milan (84), third-placed Napoli (74) and even fifth-placed Lazio (77).
The trend has continued this season, with Juve’s 12 goals the joint-least among the top eight clubs along with José Mourinho’s Roma.
With Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and, again, Ángel Di María injured, Juventus has struggled to set up Dušan Vlahović at center forward.
Juventus were also held scoreless in a 2-0 defeat at AC Milan last weekend, leaving the Bianconeri in eighth place.
“I feel ashamed for what is happening. I am angry,” Agnelli said. “But I also know that soccer is played with 11 men, you lose and win with 11.”
Allegri’s preferred style of scoring one or two goals and then defending an advantage comes in sharp contrast to the Serie A leader. First-placed Napoli under Luciano Spalletti are scoring by the busload with a free-flowing attacking style.
While second-placed Atalanta haven’t been quite as offensive as in the recent past, they’re still coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, under whom the Bergamo squad produced a whopping 98 goals a couple of years ago.
Third-placed Lazio under Maurizio Sarri prize a quick passing game that has come to be known as “Sarriball.” And fourth-placed Milan under Stefano Pioli also pour forward consistently with their young team always looking for the goal.
Recent coaching changes at other clubs have made immediate impacts, highlighted by Pioli’s hiring at Milan early in the 2019-20 campaign and the appointment of former Juventus player Raffaele Palladino at Monza.
Monza stunned Juventus 1-0 last month in Palladino’s debut to earn Silvio Berlusconi’s club their first ever win in the top division — and are now on a three-game winning streak.
So perhaps Juventus are reluctant to fire Allegri because of his hefty 7 million euro ($6.8 million) salary and four-year contract — especially considering that the club just reported a record financial loss.
“No, no, you are completely off track here,” Agnelli told Sky Italia. “It cannot be the fault of the coach if we don’t win a single tackle on the field.
“Juventus have always evaluated situations at the end of the year. I always struggled to consider a dismissal during a season and I continue to believe that,” Agnelli added. “This is a group of 80-90 people working here and we must rediscover our spirit, allowing the team to put their qualities onto the pitch.”

T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future

T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future
T20 cricket does not depend on spectator attendance for its financial success. (AFP)
T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future

  • A raft of tournaments, starting with the men’s ICC T20 World Cup this weekend, are set to take place over the next few months
Suddenly, attention has shifted in both men’s and women’s cricket to T20 cricket and is set to stay there for some months.

Immediate focus is upon preparation for the men’s ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on Oct. 16 in Geelong, Australia. In the meantime, the Asia Women’s T20 Cup is taking place in Bangladesh, with the final scheduled for Oct. 15. Australia’s Big Bash League will run between Dec. 13, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2023. This will be followed by the two new franchise T20 tournaments in the UAE and South Africa, the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Super League, all crammed mainly into January and February 2023.

Asia’s Women’s T20 Cup reached its semifinals stage on Oct. 11, with India, Pakistan, who beat India in the round-robin stage, Sri Lanka and Thailand emerging. It seemed that, despite a brave attempt by the Thailand team to reach the last four, including a victory over Pakistan, it would be edged out on net run rate by Bangladesh.

However, because of rain, no play was possible in Bangladesh’s final match against the UAE. This meant that, dramatically, Thailand ended in fourth place, instead of the host nation. Thailand will face India, who dismissed them for only 37 in the group stage match, hoping to avoid another low score. The UAE secured only one victory, over Malaysia, which lost all of its matches.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the UAE men’s team will compete in the Group Qualifying stage for the T20 Men’s World Cup, playing against Sri Lanka, Namibia and the Netherlands. A second group comprises the West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe. The top two teams in each group will join the eight automatic qualifiers in the Super12 stage, starting on Oct. 22, culminating in the final on Nov. 13. Prize money of $5.6 million will be shared amongst participating teams, with $1.6 million going to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

In the buildup to the tournament, a plethora of matches are being played in preparation to fine-tune both form and selection. Each of the teams involved in the group qualifying stage played matches in Melbourne between Oct. 10 and 13 against teams in the other qualifying group. Those teams which automatically qualified are testing themselves against each other in Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Christchurch.

The number of T20 matches which have already been played this month, the number due to be played up to mid-November and those which will be played between mid-December — after a break for the FIFA World Cup — and the end of May 2023, has all the appearance of being a surfeit. It should not be forgotten that the last men’s T20 World Cup Final was held as recently as Nov. 14, 2021, having been delayed from 2020.

T20 cricket does not depend on spectator attendance for its financial success. As reported in previous columns, the Indian Premier League will garner a colossal $6.2 billion in media rights for its 2023-2027 cycle. At e-auction, last June, these were split almost equally between TV and digital rights, with Disney Star retaining TV rights.

Late in August, the International Cricket Council (ICC) held its auction for TV and digital broadcasting rights of ICC men’s and women’s events on the Indian subcontinent. Disney Star was the preferred bidder for a four-year cycle of 2024 to 2027, beating bids from Viacom18, Sony and Zee. A base price of $1.44 billion had been placed by the ICC for a four-year deal. It is understood that this was substantially exceeded, perhaps by more than double.

In reaffirming its holding of IPL TV rights and ICC TV and digital rights, Disney Star has established itself as the premier media channel for cricket in India. It also has digital rights with Cricket Australia between 2023 and 2031 and with Cricket South Africa to 2023-24. This dominant position will be on show for the upcoming T20 World Cup, as the Star Network has television rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Viewing in Pakistan will be via the Pakistan Television Corporation and ARY Digital Networks, whilst Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live stream matches in Bangladesh. Sky Sports will televise and stream games in the UK, with Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo showing matches in Australia. The Times Internet-owned Willow TV will show the matches in US, targeting diaspora from the Indian subcontinent. Given that the 2024 T20 World Cup will be hosted in the West Indies, media companies are eager to build this market in advance. This strategy will bear even more benefits should the ICC be successful in its bid to have cricket included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The huge investments which will be made into T20 franchises and ICC marquee events between 2023-4 and 2027 by media companies demand a return on that investment. This is generated by subscribers and advertisers. As an example, the video content streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar had 58.4 million subscribers in India and Southeast Asia midway through 2022. This was an increase from 45 million at the same point in 2021, 8 million having been added in the second quarter of 2022, when the IPL was played. A subscription for an annual premium account in India is $18, so more than $1 billion could be generated each year from this source alone. The Indian market is viewed by media companies as one that will continue to grow, with Disney forecasting 80 million subscribers by 2025 for Hotstar.

By June 2023, the effects of multiple T20 tournaments should be apparent. Apart from a spotlight on winning teams and most valuable players, the attention of investors and organizers will focus on viewing numbers. These will determine marketing and communication strategies during the cycle to 2027 and the appetite for engagement thereafter. Currently, there seems to be no end to this appetite, but fashions and customer tastes can reach saturation point. The coming five years will determine cricket’s next evolutionary stage.

Who’s going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?

Who's going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?
Who’s going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?

  • Saudi Sports for All event takes place on Nov. 25 at Dirab Golf & Country Club and is open to all ages
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation is set to host Tough Mudder Riyadh, the ultimate mud and obstacle course, on Nov. 25 at Dirab Golf & Country Club.

Open to people of all ages, Tough Mudder is designed to empower people to overcome challenges and develop better teamwork skills. Adult participants can take on a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer course over 21 obstacles. Kids under 13 can compete in the Mini Mudder, a 1.5-kilometer course with eight obstacles.

The launch of Tough Mudder Riyadh is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Quality of Life Program goals. It hopes to inspire Saudi citizens and residents to safeguard their health and wellness by getting involved in more physical and fitness-focused activities.

The event is part of the SFA’s mission to raise physical activity levels in the Kingdom to 40 percent through the provision of resources, experiences and facilities. It builds on the international success of the Tough Mudder series.

