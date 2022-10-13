You are here

  Iran intensifies crackdown on Kurdish areas as protests rage
This grab taken from a UGC video made available on the ESN platform on Wednesday shows people reacting during a protest in the Iranian Kurdish city of Bukan, in Iran’s west Azerbaijan province. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Nearly four weeks after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was detained in Tehran for “inappropriate attire”
  • The unrest has underlined pent-up frustrations over freedoms and rights in Iran, with many women joining in
DUBAI: Iranian security forces stepped up their crackdown on Kurdish regions of the country overnight, deploying shock troops, as authorities pursued their deadly suppression of nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.
Nearly four weeks after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was detained in Tehran for “inappropriate attire,” the protests show no sign of abating in a bold challenge to Iran’s clerical rulers, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling them.
The unrest has underlined pent-up frustrations over freedoms and rights in Iran, with many women joining in. The deaths of several teenaged girls reportedly killed while demonstrating have becoming a rally cry for more protests.
Iran deployed members of the Basij militia, troops which have been at the forefront of repressing popular unrest, in Kurdish areas where seven people were killed in protests overnight.
Videos on social media which Reuters could not verify showed what appeared to be Basij beating protesters in Kurdish areas.
Two sources in Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan province, told Reuters that Basij members, along with riot police, were attacking demonstrators.
A witness told Reuters hundreds of riot police and Basij forces have been transferred from other provinces to Kurdistan to confront protesters.
“A few days ago some Basij members from Sanandaj and Baneh refused to follow orders and shoot the people,” said the witness.
“In Saqez the situation is the worst. Those Basiji forces just shoot at people, houses, even if there are no protesters.”
Basij volunteers, affiliated to the elite Revolutionary Guards, may number in the millions, with 1 million active members, analysts say.
Although the latest protests have persisted for weeks, the Iranian authorities have experience of quelling much longer bouts of unrest. In 2009, nationwide demonstrations that erupted over a disputed election lasted for about six months before finally being brought under control.
While many officials have struck an uncompromising tone, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been cited as questioning whether police should be enforcing headscarf-wearing — rare criticism of state efforts to impose the hijab.
Human rights groups have reported more than 200 killed in the crackdown on the protests, which have been particularly intense in Kurdish regions where security forces have put down unrest by the Kurdish minority in the past.
A source in Sanandaj told Reuters riot police were searching houses and arresting dozens of young people, describing the situation as very tense with hundreds of police officers on the city’s streets.
“We have information from Baneh and Saqez as well. They have arrested dozens of young people since yesterday, including teenagers,” added the source, who declined to be identified because of fears for their safety.
Rights group Hengaw, which reports on Iran’s Kurdish regions, said protesters in 10 cities had confronted “security forces’ intense violence” on Wednesday night.
In the city of Kermanshah, direct fire from security forces killed two people, Hengaw said. It posted a picture of the body of an 18-year-old man it said was one of the dead.
A video posted on social media from Kermanshah late on Wednesday showed a fire burning in the road. “Kermanshah is hell, it’s war, it’s war,” a voice can be heard saying.
Three members of the security forces were also killed in Kermanshah and around 40 more injured, Hengaw said.
It said a fourth member of the security forces was killed in Mahabad, and firing by security forces killed another person in Sanandaj.
Officials have denied that security forces have fired on protesters and have previously reported around 20 members of the security forces killed during the nationwide unrest.
Reuters could not independently verify the videos and reports.
Iran’s Kurds are part of an ethnic minority spread between several regional states whose autonomy aspirations have also led to conflicts with authorities in Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
TOUGH SENTENCES
While officials have blamed violence on ethnic separatists — the Revolutionary Guards have attacked Kurdish Iranian dissident bases in neighboring Iraq — protesters’ chants have stressed unity against Islamist rule and called for Khamenei’s downfall.
During the protests, many women have been publicly removing, waving and burning the headscarves they are required to wear under Iran’s conservative dress codes that led to Amini’s arrest.
Khamenei adviser Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker, said “if 50 percent of our country’s women do not practice wearing a full hijab, then the police should not be involved.”
“The question here is this: Should the government interfere in all matters such as this one?” he told the Ettela’at daily.
Security forces arrested three human rights lawyers who were protesting in front of the Bar Association in Tehran on Wednesday, lawyer Saeid Dehghan said.
While Iran has used force to crack down on the unrest, there has been no sign yet of the Revolutionary Guards — an elite force — being deployed.
Iran’s top judge said he had ordered tough sentences for the “main elements of riots,” a semi-official news agency reported.
“I have instructed our judges to avoid showing unnecessary sympathy ... and issue tough sentences for them while separating the less guilty people,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying.
Iranian state media has reported indictments have been filed against some people detained during the protests, but has not said how many. Rights groups estimated thousands have been arrested.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Kurdish Protests

Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets

Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets
Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets

Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets
  • Meeting was meant as an attempt to smooth over tensions between Russia and Qatar
DOHA: Qatar’s emir and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis and its impact on energy markets during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the emir’s office said.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Putin also discussed the conflict’s impact on food security as well as the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks, the office added.
The meeting was meant as an attempt to smooth over tensions between Russia and Qatar, which have grown since the Ukraine crisis broke out earlier this year, a source familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.
Major gas-exporter Qatar has sought a largely neutral stance on the conflict but moves by the Gulf Arab state, including its recent criticism of Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, have recently irked Moscow, the source said.
Qatar “needs cordial relations with Russia and others in the region,” in order to continue to play a role as a conflict mediator, the source said.
Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Tamim said that Qatar has strong and historic relations with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.
“Qatar’s Emir emphasized support for all international and regional efforts to find an immediate peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and affirmed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states,” the statement from the emir’s office said.

Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis

Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis
Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis

Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis
  • At least five people were wounded in the attack — three were civilians and two were military personnel
BAGHDAD: At least nine rockets targeted Iraq’s parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday ahead of a much-anticipated session to resolve a political crisis, Iraq’s military said.
The rocket attack delayed the parliament session scheduled to take place to elect a president, a key step toward resolving Iraq’s stalled government formation one year since federal elections were held. The session is still scheduled to take place later on Thursday.
At least five people were wounded in the attack — three were civilians and two were military personnel — the officials said without giving more details. The culprits were not immediately known.
The attacks, which appeared to be an attempt to derail the scheduled session, struck after the Coordination Framework, an alliance made up of mostly Iran-backed Shiite parties, submitted a formal letter claiming to be the largest bloc in Parliament. The alliance named Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as their nominee for the premiership, a key legal step before the next government can be formed.
Many feared protests by the followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, a political opponent of the Framework, ahead of the session. His supporters stormed the parliament on June 30 and stalled the government formation process when Al-Sudani was first named nominee by the Framework.
Al-Sadr’s party won the largest number of seats in the October 2021 federal election, but he ordered his lawmakers to resign after failing to secure a quorum to vote in a government that would exclude his Iran-backed allies.
Under Iraqi law, before lawmakers can vote on the nominee for the premiership, they must elect a president.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
It was not the first time rocket attacks have targeted the parliament building as lawmakers prepared to attend a session.
On Sept. 28, three rockets targeted the Green Zone as a session was convened to renew confidence in parliament speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside

Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside
Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside

Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside
  • One of the deadliest attacks in months against Syrian government troops not on an active front line
  • Bus attacks in particular have been on the rise, including in the Damascus countryside
DAMASCUS: At least 18 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside, local outlet Sham FM said.
It represents one of the deadliest attacks in months against Syrian government troops not on an active front line. Bus attacks in particular have been on the rise, including in the Damascus countryside.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday’s attack and no comment from Syrian authorities.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that counts casualties and covers military developments in the 11-year-old conflict, said that 17 soldiers were killed in the blast.
A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. Syrian government troops have managed to recapture much of the territory they had lost to opposition fighters.
Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government.

Raisi accuses US of seeking to destabilize Iran

Raisi accuses US of seeking to destabilize Iran
Raisi accuses US of seeking to destabilize Iran

Raisi accuses US of seeking to destabilize Iran
  • The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces
TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday accused the United States of resorting to a “policy of destabilization” against the Islamic republic which is gripped by protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.
A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old, an Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces. Hundreds have also been arrested.
“Following the failure of America in militarization and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilization,” Raisi said at a summit in Kazakhstan.
Iranians had “invalidated the American military option and... dealt a humiliating defeat to the policy of sanctions and maximum pressure,” he said, quoted by his office.
Washington has imposed rounds of crippling sanctions on Tehran since 2018 when then US president Donald Trump withdrew his country from a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.
“What has caused the success of the Iranian people and terrified the domineering powers is the nation’s attention to progress based on its inner strength,” Raisi said.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also accused the Islamic republic’s arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting the “riots.”
“Today, everyone confirms the involvement of the enemies in these street riots,” Khamenei said on Wednesday.
“The actions of the enemy, such as propaganda, trying to influence minds, creating excitement, encouraging and even teaching the manufacture of incendiary materials, are now completely clear,” he added.
The United States last week slapped sanctions on seven Iranian officials for their roles in the “repression” of the protests.
US President Joe Biden said his administration would “continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely.”
Iran accused the US leader of “hypocrisy” in invoking human rights to impose fresh measures.

Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem

Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem
Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem

Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem
  • Police said they arrested 23 people following the confrontations, half of them minors
  • The uptick in violence in the flashpoint city comes amid soaring tensions in the West Bank
JERUSALEM: Israeli police and Palestinians clashed in neighborhoods throughout east Jerusalem overnight Wednesday, some of the fiercest unrest the contested city has seen in months.
Tensions in east Jerusalem have been surging this week as police have conducted intensive searches in one neighborhood for the perpetrator behind a deadly shooting earlier this week that killed a soldier.
The overnight clashes, which appeared to have subsided by Thursday morning, come as tens of thousands of Jews were flocking to Jerusalem to celebrate the weeklong Sukkot holiday, surging into Jerusalem’s Old City, often a focal point for tensions.
Police said they arrested 23 people following the confrontations, half of them minors. Police said masked protesters threw firebombs and stones and set off fireworks toward officers. Video footage released by Israeli police showed a street littered with burning detritus and trash bins set alight.
Police said in some cases officers used live fire against the protesters, but there was no immediate report of injuries.
The police manhunt has stifled life for residents of the Shuafat refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a hardscrabble neighborhood that has long seen neglect at the hands of Israeli authorities. Police initially closed the neighborhood’s entry and exit points and while they have since reopened, officers are stopping every car moving in and out of the city, triggering snarling traffic jams and disrupting the residents’ daily routine.
In response, shops, businesses and schools across east Jerusalem closed down on Wednesday in protest at the police measures and in solidarity with Shuafat.
The uptick in violence in the flashpoint city comes amid soaring tensions in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been carrying out nightly raids since the spring in what it says is an attempt to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed, making this year the deadliest since 2015. Israel says most of those killed were militants, but local youth protesting the incursions and other civilians have also been killed.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and later annexed that part of the city. It considers the entire city its eternal, undivided capital. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state, with Jerusalem’s eastern flank as capital.

