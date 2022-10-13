You are here

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after the 1-0 score during their UEFA Europa League match against FK Bodoe/Glimt in Bodo, Norway on Thursday. (AFP)
  • Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win
  • Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma
PARIS: Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.
Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who host FC Zurich later on Thursday. Bodo/Glimt also have four points but have played four matches.
Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma in Group C as they missed the chance to secure a last-16 spot.
Sergio Canales put Betis ahead on 34 minutes but Andrea Belotti equalized for Roma, who remain third in the section behind Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.
Freiburg eased to a fourth consecutive victory in Group G, piling further misery on Nantes with a 4-0 win away to the French Cup holders.
Fenerbahce and Rennes are level on 10 points atop Group B. Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca, while Rennes defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow.
Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise must wait to make sure of a place in the last 16 despite coming from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Braga.
Manchester United will look to do the double over Cypriots Omonia at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side try to rein in Group E leaders Real Sociedad.
The Spaniards, who beat United in their opening match, have a maximum nine points going into their match with Sheriff Tiraspol in San Sebastian.
Villarreal qualified for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as winners of Group C. Senegalese midfielder Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal in their 1-0 win at Austria Vienna.

UAE lauded for sports investment

UAE lauded for sports investment
UAE lauded for sports investment

UAE lauded for sports investment
  • Country to host industry forum during football World Cup
  • French club owner hails UAE’s vision
DUBAI: The UAE has been hailed for its “vision” in sports investment, as it was announced that it would host a forum of industry leaders coinciding with the football World Cup.
Bernard Caiazzo, the president of the World Corporate Summit, said that the UAE was perfectly placed to be a “key pillar for achieving future development, due to its proactive vision that has helped accomplish many successes.”
His comments came as the WAM news agency reported that his organization had signed a memorandum of understanding with Investopia, a UAE investment platform, to host “The Future of Investment in Sports” forum in Dubai on Dec. 7 and 8.
The event will bring together business leaders, investors, decision-makers and officials working in the global football industry, he added.
“International football has changed significantly, especially in Europe and Asia, due to the boom in sports investing,” Caiazzo said, adding that digital media and e-marketing have become key elements.
“Football has become an investment activity, just like any activity where investors are seeking the best opportunities.”
Caiazzo, who is one of the owners of the French football club Saint-Etienne and formerly worked for the country’s football federation, said business leaders in the sport were encouraged by the decision to organize the event.

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
  • Graham Budd Auctions said that they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball, which Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser owns, to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million
  • The shirt worn by Maradona in that game against England was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May
The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by the Tunisian referee who was in charge of the game and missed soccer’s most famous handball.
Graham Budd Auctions said Thursday that they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball, which referee Ali Bin Nasser owns, to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million when it goes up for sale in Britain on Nov. 16, four days before the World Cup in Qatar kicks off.
The goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the quarterfinal against England in Mexico City has become part of World Cup legend. Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past goalkeeper Peter Shilton. England players protested to Nasser but the goal stood. Maradona quipped afterward that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” leading to its iconic name.
Maradona used the same ball, the only one used in the quarterfinal, for his brilliant second goal four minutes later. The Argentina great ran 68 meters from his own half and weaved his way past half the England team before slipping the ball past Shilton. That goal was voted the World Cup Goal of the Century in 2002.
Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to lift the World Cup, and the tournament launched Maradona as one of the game’s greatest players. Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60.
“This ball is part of international football history,” Nasser said in a statement from Graham Budd Auctions. “It feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world.”
The shirt worn by Maradona in that game against England was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May, which was at the time the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. The record was beaten by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which sold for $12.6 million in August.
Nasser will also auction the referee shirt he wore for the quarterfinal, Graham Budd Auctions said, and another shirt that Maradona signed for his “eternal friend” at a reunion years after the game.

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
  • Without Klopp, Manchester City’s dominance would have been even more pronounced over four years
  • Even the normally jovial Klopp has become irritated when questioned by the media this season
MANCHESTER, England: Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season.
More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
English soccer owes him, however, for keeping the Premier League interesting, competitive, honest.
Without him, Manchester City’s dominance would have been even more pronounced over four years when Liverpool have defied expectations and spending power to — just about — keep pace with the team managed by Pep Guardiola and funded by Abu Dhabi’s royal family.
Liverpool are no pauper, though. Record transfer fees went for goalkeeper Alisson and center back Virgil van Dijk. And even last year, $71 million was spent on center forward Darwin Nunez to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane.
But the sparkle has gone, for now at least. Everything seems that much harder for a team that were within reach of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies with only two games to go last season.
Even the normally jovial Klopp has become irritated when questioned by the media this season. His team have looked disjointed and brittle defensively. Injuries have ravaged an already aging midfield, and Mane’s absence has been felt in attack.
Ahead of Sunday’s visit of Man City to Anfield, Liverpool are 13 points behind the reigning champions and 14 adrift of leader Arsenal, but having played a game fewer than both.
Because of that, Wednesday’s 7-1 rout of Rangers in the Champions League — including the fastest-ever hat trick in the competition’s history by Mo Salah — provided welcome relief.
Klopp’s broad smile was on full show at Ibrox, but the result offers little in the way of confirmation that Liverpool can overcome their early-season struggles.
A 2-0 win over Rangers last week was followed by a loss to Arsenal, underlining the impressive strides made by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and his credentials to be the main challenger to Guardiola this season.
A record of only two league wins from eight games this season is evidence of Liverpool’s dramatic decline.
So are wildly fluctuating results across all competitions, including a Premier League-record equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth and the seven struck at Rangers, while there was also the crushing 4-1 loss to Napoli and a 3-3 draw with Brighton at home.
There are tangible reasons for the slump, including injuries to a host of key players that has left Klopp plugging holes and struggling to put out a consistent team.
Meanwhile, the loss of Mane to Bayern Munich has removed a pivotal part of the attack that propelled the team to three Champions League finals (winning one), the Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup under Klopp.
One of the world’s deadliest strikers was never going to be easy to replace, no matter how much faith Liverpool have placed in Nunez.
With Luis Diaz also joining in January, there is a sense of transition at Anfield. But what about the less tangible factors — notably the mental strain of trying to keep up with a rival as relentless as City?
It cannot be overstated just how psychologically taxing it must be to compete with a team with seemingly bottomless resources, as well as the brilliance of one of the sport’s greatest managers in Guardiola.
While Klopp is coping with the loss of Mane after finishing one point behind City last season, Guardiola has added arguably the most fearsome forward in the world in the form of Erling Haaland.
While Liverpool have had to perfectly judge virtually every signing, City just keeps on topping up perhaps the most talented pool of players in club soccer.
It must be exhausting, yet Klopp has continued to go toe-to-toe with his Catalan counterpart.
Just one point separates the teams over the past four completed seasons, yet City have won three titles in that time to Liverpool’s one.
Liverpool have recorded the sort of numbers that would place them among the most dominant teams in the history of English soccer, but have been left with relatively little to show for it. That “failure” is bound to take its toll.
Have Liverpool finally run out of gas after defying expectations for so long?
The question, more pointedly, is whether Klopp has the energy to go for it all again.
His team went through a similar slump after winning the title in 2020, with a paper-thin defense of the trophy that left them 17 points adrift of City.
Liverpool returned last season to come within a whisker of a clean sweep.
That already feels like a long time ago — but victory on Sunday could serve as encouragement that the good times may yet return.

FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar
FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar
  • Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations
  • Compensation is “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing,” said FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell
GENEVA: FIFA wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup, one of the soccer body’s top officials told European lawmakers on Thursday.
Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations — matching the total prize money FIFA will pay to the 32 national teams playing in Qatar next month.
Qatar has faced intense scrutiny of the physical and contractual conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who were needed in the tiny emirate since the World Cup hosting rights were won 12 years ago.
Compensation is “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing,” FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell told a Council of Europe session on labor rights in Qatar.
“It’s important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that that is somehow redressed,” Bell told lawmakers from the 46-nation group at their meeting in Strasbourg, France.
FIFA was urged on Thursday to use its leverage with the World Cup host nation by the official who publicly criticized Qatar when global soccer leaders met in Doha this year.
Ensuring compensation is paid should be a key target for FIFA to secure a positive legacy in Qatar after the World Cup, Norwegian soccer federation president Lise Klaveness told lawmakers.
“It is difficult to frame it in but it is necessary, also for historical abuses, injuries and deaths,” she said, adding that a lack of independent investigations of unexplained worker fatalities in Qatar was an “elephant in the room.”
FIFA’s Bell agreed with Klaveness that a reparations fund “is not the simplest thing to put into place” and would need clear rules and oversight.
“But this is certainly something that we’re interested in progressing,” he said.
It was not specified on Thursday if compensation money should come from FIFA, Qatari authorities or the construction firms who employed the workers, many from south Asia and the Philippines.
Qatar has set up a workers’ support fund which, since 2020, has paid $164 million in compensation to more than 36,000 workers from 17 different countries, Human Rights Watch said in August citing government data.
Qatari authorities and World Cup organizers were also praised in Strasbourg for passing labor law reforms including a minimum wage.
“It is not just fluff, it’s real, and it is delivering some tangible benefits that have actually improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” Bell said.
“The risk,” he acknowledged, “is that once the spotlight is turned off after the World Cup it’s really important that these changes remain and are built upon and hopefully even spread wider in the Middle East.”
Bell said it was also important for migrant workers to have access to a “safe haven” in Qatar to learn their legal rights — a project backed by the global soccer players’ union FIFPRO that Klaveness also highlighted.

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
  • Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club are sticking with Allegri
  • “Allegri is the coach of Juventus and he will remain the coach of Juventus”
ROME: All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players.
Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino.
The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian champion, though, seems to be their reliance on an antiquated style of play under their defensive-oriented coach, Massimiliano Allegri.
Yet after a humiliating 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club are sticking with Allegri.
“In a situation like this, it’s not about one person,” Agnelli said. “It’s a matter to be dealt with by a whole group. We feel ashamed, we apologize to our fans, because we know they must feel ashamed to walk around right now.
“Allegri is the coach of Juventus and he will remain the coach of Juventus.”
Allegri is in his second stint at Juventus after leading the club to five straight Serie A titles from 2015-19. Last season in his first year back, Allegri barely qualified Juventus for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish. What was more telling, however, were the number of goals scored last term (57) — significantly fewer than champion AC Milan (69), second-placed Inter Milan (84), third-placed Napoli (74) and even fifth-placed Lazio (77).
The trend has continued this season, with Juve’s 12 goals the joint-least among the top eight clubs along with José Mourinho’s Roma.
With Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and, again, Ángel Di María injured, Juventus has struggled to set up Dušan Vlahović at center forward.
Juventus were also held scoreless in a 2-0 defeat at AC Milan last weekend, leaving the Bianconeri in eighth place.
“I feel ashamed for what is happening. I am angry,” Agnelli said. “But I also know that soccer is played with 11 men, you lose and win with 11.”
Allegri’s preferred style of scoring one or two goals and then defending an advantage comes in sharp contrast to the Serie A leader. First-placed Napoli under Luciano Spalletti are scoring by the busload with a free-flowing attacking style.
While second-placed Atalanta haven’t been quite as offensive as in the recent past, they’re still coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, under whom the Bergamo squad produced a whopping 98 goals a couple of years ago.
Third-placed Lazio under Maurizio Sarri prize a quick passing game that has come to be known as “Sarriball.” And fourth-placed Milan under Stefano Pioli also pour forward consistently with their young team always looking for the goal.
Recent coaching changes at other clubs have made immediate impacts, highlighted by Pioli’s hiring at Milan early in the 2019-20 campaign and the appointment of former Juventus player Raffaele Palladino at Monza.
Monza stunned Juventus 1-0 last month in Palladino’s debut to earn Silvio Berlusconi’s club their first ever win in the top division — and are now on a three-game winning streak.
So perhaps Juventus are reluctant to fire Allegri because of his hefty 7 million euro ($6.8 million) salary and four-year contract — especially considering that the club just reported a record financial loss.
“No, no, you are completely off track here,” Agnelli told Sky Italia. “It cannot be the fault of the coach if we don’t win a single tackle on the field.
“Juventus have always evaluated situations at the end of the year. I always struggled to consider a dismissal during a season and I continue to believe that,” Agnelli added. “This is a group of 80-90 people working here and we must rediscover our spirit, allowing the team to put their qualities onto the pitch.”

