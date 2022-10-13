You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game
Al-Nassr defeated Sama 18-0 in the first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League fixture in Riyadh on Thursday. (SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/prwt4

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game
  • Riyadh club stroll to 18-0 victory against Sama in historic match
  • Eight-club competition continues on Friday night
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr defeated Sama 18-0 in the first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League fixture, which took place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium’s reserve pitch in Riyadh on Thursday night.
The historic match kicked off the first round of fixtures in the eight-club competition’s inaugural season, with three more games set to take place on Friday and Saturday. The Premier League is organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.


A clearly superior Al-Nassr team dominated from the off and went into the break with a comprehensive 10-0 lead.
Not surprisingly, they maintained control in the second half to run out 18-0 winners against their gallant but overwhelmed opponents.
Four of Al-Nassr’s goals came from Hessa Al-Eisa, with hat tricks from captain Munira Al-Hamdan, Mubarka Al-Saiari and Ghada Hamadi, a brace from Ghadir Abdulwahid and one each from Samia Al-Awni, Aseel Ahmad and Yasmine Tabila.
Friday will see two fixtures, with Al-Yamamah facing Eastern Flames at the reserve pitch of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, and Al-Shabab taking on Al-Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The final match of the opening round will pitch Al-Ittihad against Al-Ahly on Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City.
The revamp of the women’s football pyramid in the Kingdom means that alongside the eight-team Premier League, what ran last year as the SAFF Regional Football League will now be known as the First Division and will include 17 teams.
The SAFF has set aside total prize money of almost $370,000 for the competition, with the winners walking way with $133,000. Second place will receive about $80,000 and third $53,000.
The clubs finishing in fourth to eighth positions will receive prizes ranging from $27,000 to $16,000.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Women’s Premier League Al-Nassr

Related

Special Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals
US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Sport
US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Updated 6 sec ago

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial
Updated 6 sec ago
BARCELONA: Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.
Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.
The case stems from a complaint by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 percent of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. It argues it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.
Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.
Reuters has contacted representatives for Neymar and his parents for comment.
Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing. His representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Barcelona and lawyers representing Bartomeu declined to comment on the case. Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Rodrigues could not be immediately reached.
DIS is also requesting jail terms for Rosell and Bartomeu, and a 149 million euros ($144 million) fine.
Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros fine and a five-year jail term for Rosell plus an 8.4 million euros fine for the Spanish club.
DIS acquired 40 percent of Neymar’s rights when he was aged 17 in exchange for 2 million euros. It argues that the player’s sale to Barcelona was well below his real market value.
Barcelona said at the time of Neymar’s move that the transfer figure was 57.1 million euros, of which 40 million was paid to Neymar’s family.
DIS received a 40 percent share of the remaining 17.1 million that was paid to Santos.
“Neymar’s rights have not been sold to the highest bidder. There were clubs that offered up to 60 million euros,” DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser told a news conference in Barcelona on Thursday.
The court in Barcelona where the trial will be held said Neymar will have to appear in-person on Monday for the first day but it is unclear if he will be asked to stay for the whole hearing that could go on for two weeks.
Neymar, his parents, Rosell and Bartomeu will start their testimony next Friday.

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
  • Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win
  • Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.
Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who host FC Zurich later on Thursday. Bodo/Glimt also have four points but have played four matches.
Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma in Group C as they missed the chance to secure a last-16 spot.
Sergio Canales put Betis ahead on 34 minutes but Andrea Belotti equalized for Roma, who remain third in the section behind Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.
Freiburg eased to a fourth consecutive victory in Group G, piling further misery on Nantes with a 4-0 win away to the French Cup holders.
Fenerbahce and Rennes are level on 10 points atop Group B. Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca, while Rennes defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow.
Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise must wait to make sure of a place in the last 16 despite coming from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Braga.
Manchester United will look to do the double over Cypriots Omonia at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side try to rein in Group E leaders Real Sociedad.
The Spaniards, who beat United in their opening match, have a maximum nine points going into their match with Sheriff Tiraspol in San Sebastian.
Villarreal qualified for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as winners of Group C. Senegalese midfielder Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal in their 1-0 win at Austria Vienna.

Topics: Arsenal Bukayo Saka Europa League AS Roma

Related

Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
Sport
Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
Chastened Man United back in Europa League action
Sport
Chastened Man United back in Europa League action

UAE lauded for sports investment

UAE lauded for sports investment
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

UAE lauded for sports investment

UAE lauded for sports investment
  • Country to host industry forum during football World Cup
  • French club owner hails UAE’s vision
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has been hailed for its “vision” in sports investment, as it was announced that it would host a forum of industry leaders coinciding with the football World Cup.
Bernard Caiazzo, the president of the World Corporate Summit, said that the UAE was perfectly placed to be a “key pillar for achieving future development, due to its proactive vision that has helped accomplish many successes.”
His comments came as the WAM news agency reported that his organization had signed a memorandum of understanding with Investopia, a UAE investment platform, to host “The Future of Investment in Sports” forum in Dubai on Dec. 7 and 8.
The event will bring together business leaders, investors, decision-makers and officials working in the global football industry, he added.
“International football has changed significantly, especially in Europe and Asia, due to the boom in sports investing,” Caiazzo said, adding that digital media and e-marketing have become key elements.
“Football has become an investment activity, just like any activity where investors are seeking the best opportunities.”
Caiazzo, who is one of the owners of the French football club Saint-Etienne and formerly worked for the country’s football federation, said business leaders in the sport were encouraged by the decision to organize the event.

Topics: Dubai football World Corporate Summit sports

Related

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
Sport
Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s ‘challenging’ four-game daily schedule, say organizers
Sport
Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s ‘challenging’ four-game daily schedule, say organizers

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
  • Graham Budd Auctions said that they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball, which Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser owns, to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million
  • The shirt worn by Maradona in that game against England was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by the Tunisian referee who was in charge of the game and missed soccer’s most famous handball.
Graham Budd Auctions said Thursday that they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball, which referee Ali Bin Nasser owns, to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million when it goes up for sale in Britain on Nov. 16, four days before the World Cup in Qatar kicks off.
The goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the quarterfinal against England in Mexico City has become part of World Cup legend. Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past goalkeeper Peter Shilton. England players protested to Nasser but the goal stood. Maradona quipped afterward that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” leading to its iconic name.
Maradona used the same ball, the only one used in the quarterfinal, for his brilliant second goal four minutes later. The Argentina great ran 68 meters from his own half and weaved his way past half the England team before slipping the ball past Shilton. That goal was voted the World Cup Goal of the Century in 2002.
Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to lift the World Cup, and the tournament launched Maradona as one of the game’s greatest players. Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60.
“This ball is part of international football history,” Nasser said in a statement from Graham Budd Auctions. “It feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world.”
The shirt worn by Maradona in that game against England was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May, which was at the time the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. The record was beaten by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which sold for $12.6 million in August.
Nasser will also auction the referee shirt he wore for the quarterfinal, Graham Budd Auctions said, and another shirt that Maradona signed for his “eternal friend” at a reunion years after the game.

Topics: Diego Maradona Ali Bin Nasser Peter Shilton 1986 World Cup

Related

Matthaus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final
Sport
Matthaus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ World Cup shirt auctioned for $9.3m
Sport
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ World Cup shirt auctioned for $9.3m

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?

Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
  • Without Klopp, Manchester City’s dominance would have been even more pronounced over four years
  • Even the normally jovial Klopp has become irritated when questioned by the media this season
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season.
More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
English soccer owes him, however, for keeping the Premier League interesting, competitive, honest.
Without him, Manchester City’s dominance would have been even more pronounced over four years when Liverpool have defied expectations and spending power to — just about — keep pace with the team managed by Pep Guardiola and funded by Abu Dhabi’s royal family.
Liverpool are no pauper, though. Record transfer fees went for goalkeeper Alisson and center back Virgil van Dijk. And even last year, $71 million was spent on center forward Darwin Nunez to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane.
But the sparkle has gone, for now at least. Everything seems that much harder for a team that were within reach of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies with only two games to go last season.
Even the normally jovial Klopp has become irritated when questioned by the media this season. His team have looked disjointed and brittle defensively. Injuries have ravaged an already aging midfield, and Mane’s absence has been felt in attack.
Ahead of Sunday’s visit of Man City to Anfield, Liverpool are 13 points behind the reigning champions and 14 adrift of leader Arsenal, but having played a game fewer than both.
Because of that, Wednesday’s 7-1 rout of Rangers in the Champions League — including the fastest-ever hat trick in the competition’s history by Mo Salah — provided welcome relief.
Klopp’s broad smile was on full show at Ibrox, but the result offers little in the way of confirmation that Liverpool can overcome their early-season struggles.
A 2-0 win over Rangers last week was followed by a loss to Arsenal, underlining the impressive strides made by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and his credentials to be the main challenger to Guardiola this season.
A record of only two league wins from eight games this season is evidence of Liverpool’s dramatic decline.
So are wildly fluctuating results across all competitions, including a Premier League-record equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth and the seven struck at Rangers, while there was also the crushing 4-1 loss to Napoli and a 3-3 draw with Brighton at home.
There are tangible reasons for the slump, including injuries to a host of key players that has left Klopp plugging holes and struggling to put out a consistent team.
Meanwhile, the loss of Mane to Bayern Munich has removed a pivotal part of the attack that propelled the team to three Champions League finals (winning one), the Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup under Klopp.
One of the world’s deadliest strikers was never going to be easy to replace, no matter how much faith Liverpool have placed in Nunez.
With Luis Diaz also joining in January, there is a sense of transition at Anfield. But what about the less tangible factors — notably the mental strain of trying to keep up with a rival as relentless as City?
It cannot be overstated just how psychologically taxing it must be to compete with a team with seemingly bottomless resources, as well as the brilliance of one of the sport’s greatest managers in Guardiola.
While Klopp is coping with the loss of Mane after finishing one point behind City last season, Guardiola has added arguably the most fearsome forward in the world in the form of Erling Haaland.
While Liverpool have had to perfectly judge virtually every signing, City just keeps on topping up perhaps the most talented pool of players in club soccer.
It must be exhausting, yet Klopp has continued to go toe-to-toe with his Catalan counterpart.
Just one point separates the teams over the past four completed seasons, yet City have won three titles in that time to Liverpool’s one.
Liverpool have recorded the sort of numbers that would place them among the most dominant teams in the history of English soccer, but have been left with relatively little to show for it. That “failure” is bound to take its toll.
Have Liverpool finally run out of gas after defying expectations for so long?
The question, more pointedly, is whether Klopp has the energy to go for it all again.
His team went through a similar slump after winning the title in 2020, with a paper-thin defense of the trophy that left them 17 points adrift of City.
Liverpool returned last season to come within a whisker of a clean sweep.
That already feels like a long time ago — but victory on Sunday could serve as encouragement that the good times may yet return.

Topics: Juergen Klopp Liverpool Manchester city Premier league

Related

Jurgen Klopp hails Jordan Pickford as Everton keeper denies Liverpool
Sport
Jurgen Klopp hails Jordan Pickford as Everton keeper denies Liverpool
Liverpool edge Rangers, Napoli underline Champions League credentials
Sport
Liverpool edge Rangers, Napoli underline Champions League credentials

Latest updates

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game
Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game
Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial
Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial
Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest
Purebred Arabian horses the mane attraction at Riyadh beauty contest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.