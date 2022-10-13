You are here

Lebanon's MPs fail to elect new president in voting 'farce'

Special Lebanon’s MPs fail to elect new president in voting ‘farce’
Speaker Nabih Berri addresses parliament in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
Najia Houssari 

Lebanon’s MPs fail to elect new president in voting ‘farce’

Lebanon’s MPs fail to elect new president in voting ‘farce’
  • Speaker calls another vote on Oct. 20 amid warnings of ‘presidential vacuum’
  • Thursday’s session was adjourned due to lack of quorum and agreement on a serious candidate
Updated 29 sec ago
Najia Houssari 

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Parliament on Thursday failed to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun for a second time in less than a month.

Some MPs boycotted the vote, meaning a quorum was not reached, while others described the events surrounding the failed meeting as a farce.

Although 88 MPs were present at the parliamentary headquarters, only 71 attended the voting session.

The required quorum is 86 MPs, or two-thirds of the total number of 128 MPs.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for another vote on Oct. 20 before Aoun’s term finishes at the end of the month.

Aoun is due to leave the presidential palace at midnight on Oct. 31.

Thursday’s session was adjourned due to lack of quorum and agreement on a serious candidate.

The parliamentary bloc of 19 MPs that represents Aoun’s team, headed by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, boycotted the session because it coincided with the 32nd anniversary of the Syrian army’s storming of the presidential palace in Baabda.

Hundreds of Lebanese soldiers were killed in the attack, while Aoun fled to the French Embassy.

Armenian MPs allied with Bassil’s Free Patriotic Movement also boycotted the parliamentary session on Thursday.

MP George Bushekian said that all political blocs need to reach consensus.

“So far, things are not clear and we want to pick the right man to serve the country’s interests,” he said.

Several MPs were absent due to medical reasons, including reformist MP Cynthia Zarazir, who last week stormed a bank to recover her withheld savings so she could pay for surgery last week.

Although only 15 more MPs were needed to reach a quorum, some of Hezbollah’s 15 MPs and Amal’s 15 MPs present at parliament headquarters did not enter the hall where sessions are held.

This prompted some MPs to describe the events as a farce since the quorum was met at parliament headquarters but not in the session itself.

Reformist MP Paula Yacoubian said: “Had you told us this would happen, we would not have attended and wasted gasoline.”

Most MPs who attended the session expressed concerns over the threat of a presidential vacuum if parliament fails to elect a president next week.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said before the session: “The country needs understandings and consensus between the parliamentary blocs. Challenging one another will lead to a vacuum.”

Meanwhile, MP Michel Moussa from Berri’s bloc revealed that the bloc would cast a blank vote during the session.

Bassil, who stood with his bloc in front of the Unknown Soldier monument, near parliament headquarters, said: “This moment carries blood, pain and violence, and it is more important than anything else. We should have respected each other’s martyrs. On this day, soldiers were martyred for the sake of legitimacy and our homeland, but some have betrayed their memory.”

Berri had sarcastically responded to the FPM’s objection to holding the session on Oct. 13, saying: “I had no idea it was an official holiday.”

The blocs that attended the session were either going to cast a blank ballot, vote for the candidate MP Michel Moawad, or cast a vote with “Lebanon” written on the ballot.

The Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party, the Kataeb Party, and Tajaddod announced that they would have voted for Moawad once again. He was expected to get 40 votes, although he needs 64 to be elected president.

LF deputy head MP George Adwan said: “There is no excuse for blocs no voting for any candidate. There is no excuse for not having any candidate with a clear stance. Moawad has the ability to achieve the desired change.”

Progressive Socialist Party MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan said: “Moawad is a patriotic candidate who believes in the Taif agreement and has a clear economic vision. Most of the opposition blocs agreed on Moawad. Why not vote for him unanimously?”

He criticized the MPs who disrupted the session, saying: “We just had a major breakthrough in the maritime border demarcation issue, which requires reviving state institutions, establishing a reform workshop in parliament, and resuming negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Why would we miss the opportunity to achieve a secure and prosperous future for the Lebanese?”

Reformist MPs and two independent MPs from Sidon said that they would not cast a blank vote.

MP Osama Saad noted: “I would have voted for Dr. Essam Khalifa in protest against the maritime border demarcation process. Khalifa is one of the fiercest academics who criticized Lebanon’s adoption of Line 23 to demarcate the maritime border, instead of Line 29 which guarantees Lebanon its rights to part of the Karish field.”

After the session, MP Melhem Khalaf demanded that Berri call on parliament to hold an emergency session to discuss the maritime border demarcation.

Topics: Lebanon Michel Aoun Nabih Berri Gebran Bassil

Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
Rueters

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
  • The deal aims to end a rift between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and Hamas
  • The delegations did not agree to form a unity government
Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
Rueters

ALGIERS/GAZA: Rival Palestinian factions signed an agreement in Algiers on Thursday aimed at resolving 15 years of discord by holding elections within a year after months of talks mediated by Algeria.
The deal aims to end a rift between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Hamas that has split Palestinian governance in the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and hindered Palestinian ambitions of statehood.
However, there was skepticism back home that the pledge to hold presidential and legislative elections would deliver any concrete changes after previous unmet promises. The delegations did not agree to form a unity government.
The division between Palestinian factions, triggered after Hamas won a legislative election in 2006, has prevented any further elections since then.
The Islamist group, which opposes peace with Israel, seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 while Abbas’ Western-backed Palestinian Authority stayed dominant in the West Bank.
Speaking after the signing ceremony, senior Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad vowed the agreement “will be implemented and will not remain a dead letter,” describing the years of division as a “cancer.”
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the agreement marked “a happy day for the Palestinians and a day of sorrow to the (Israeli) occupation.”
The deal also recognized the Palestine Liberation Organization, of which Abbas is the head, as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, and called for elections to its national council within a year.
The leaders of 14 factions, including Fatah and Hamas, held two days of talks in the run-up to an Arab summit in Algiers next month after months of Algerian mediation.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hailed the agreement as historic.
Tebboune wants to use next month’s Arab League summit — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic — to cement his country’s place as a regional heavyweight. It has held talks for months with Palestinian factions for a deal.
Renewed demand for Algerian oil and gas, and the end of mass street protests that rocked the country from 2019-20, have bolstered its confidence on the international stage.
However, its ongoing dispute with neighboring Morocco, which has affected both countries’ relations with major European states, has overshadowed the run-up to the summit.

Topics: Palestinians Algiers Fatah movement Hamas

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
  • The truce, in effect since April 2 and extended on an emergency basis twice, expired on October 2
  • UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs denounced havoc that conflict has wreaked on civilians
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: UN officials on Thursday urged the warring parties in Yemen to renew their truce after seven years of devastating war between the Yemeni government and the Iranian-backed Houthis.
The truce, in effect since April 2 and extended on an emergency basis twice, expired on October 2 without the Yemeni government and Houthis reaching an agreement to roll it over for another six months.
“As I continue to work with both sides to find solutions, I urge them to demonstrate the leadership and flexibility required to reach an extended and expanded agreement,” pleaded UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.
The Swedish diplomat, speaking via video to the UN Security Council, welcomed the fact that “the parties have shown restraint since the expiration of the truce on October 2, as we have fortunately not witnessed any major escalation.”
Speaking from Yemen, the UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs, Joyce Msuya of Tanzania, denounced “the havoc that this conflict has wreaked on civilians.”
“For their sake, I urge the parties to avoid any escalation in violence and to engage with the special envoy to agree on an extended and expanded truce,” she said.
Speaking from the Yemeni coastal area of Hodeidah, Msuya said that she met “Yousef, a 12-year-old boy who lost both of his legs after stepping on a land mine a few weeks ago. He had to travel two long hours to get to the hospital, and now... will need lifelong support and assistance.”
The conflict in Yemen has plunged it into one of the world’s worst humanitarian tragedies, which successive truces have helped to alleviate, according to humanitarian organizations.
According to the UN, the war has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, with a large part of the population close to famine.
Talks on a final peace accord have stalled.

Topics: Yemen UN Truce

Houthis accused of executing Yemeni prisoner of war

Houthis accused of executing Yemeni prisoner of war
Updated 13 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis accused of executing Yemeni prisoner of war

Houthis accused of executing Yemeni prisoner of war
  • Yemen’s minister of information said Houthi captors tortured a Yemeni government soldier, and denied him lifesaving medication
  • Last year the Ministry of Human Rights recorded that 350 inmates out of 1,635 tortured by Houthis had died
Updated 13 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Government officials and human rights activists in Yemen have accused Iran-backed Houthis of torturing and executing a prisoner of war a year after capturing him in the central province of Marib.
Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, said Houthi captors tortured Abdul Wahab Al-SHajjae, a Yemeni government soldier, and denied him lifesaving medication, which resulted in his death in prison, and that they refused to return his body to his family.
Al-Eryani tweeted: “During his detention the prisoner Abdul Wahab Al-SHajjae was exposed to the harshest kinds of physical and mental abuse and was denied access to medical care and the most fundamental rights.”
He said that last year the Ministry of Human Rights recorded that 350 inmates out of 1,635 tortured by Houthis had died.
He added: “Due to weak international stances on torture and systematic killing of prisoners and abductees, the Houthi militia practiced even more brutality and abuse and terrorized the community opposed to the militia’s coup.”
Al-SHajjae’s brother, Yemeni journalist Abdul Basit, mourned his death, saying on Wednesday that the family had been kept in the dark about his condition for a year.
He tweeted: “After a full year of waiting and hoping for his return, we learned this morning that my eldest brother, brother of the soul Abdul Wahab, had been martyred.”
The death of the POW has prompted calls for an international investigation into his death and for the acceleration of prisoner swap arrangements to free hundreds from Houthi detention.
“Rights Radar requests that the UN Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Abdul Wahab Al-SHajjae,” the organization said.
Houthis have abducted thousands of people since late 2014 from areas under their control, including Sanaa, and subjected them to various forms of mistreatment, resulting in hundreds of deaths.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi has backed international efforts to end the war and renew the truce.
During a meeting with US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, in Riyadh, Al-Alimi said the presidential council and the government would support the envoy and other international mediators in their efforts to reach a comprehensive and long-term peace settlement to alleviate the suffering of people in Yemen.
A Yemeni government official told Arab News that the US envoy did not discuss any new proposals, but urged Al-Alimi to give mediators more time to persuade the Houthis to renew the truce, which expired on Oct. 2.

Topics: Yemen Houthis militia prisoners

Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal

Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal

Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
  • “This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights,” Aoun said
  • Lebanon hopes that demarcating maritime borders will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said Thursday that the cash-strapped country has approved a US-mediated maritime border deal with Israel.
Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields.
The agreement to demarcate the maritime border comes after months of talks mediated by senior US official Amos Hochstein, and would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.
“This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights,” Aoun said in a televised speech.
Aoun made the announcement hours after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri, who had received copies of Hochstein’s latest iteration of the agreement earlier this week.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that both countries agreed to “formally” end their maritime border dispute, and that their leaders both told him they were ready to take next steps.
Israel’s Cabinet on Wednesday voted in favor of the US-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers. The agreement will be forwarded to the Knesset, or parliament, for a two-week review period before a final Cabinet vote.
Lebanon hopes that demarcating maritime borders will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis.
“I hope the end of these negotiations is the promising start to placing the cornerstone for the economic growth that Lebanon needs through extracting oil and gas,” Aoun said. “Which would add stability, security, and development that our nation Lebanon needs.”
Israel meanwhile also hopes to exploit gas reserves and hopes the deal will reduce the risk of war with Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
The agreement stipulates that the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the “Qana” natural gas field. Gas production would be based on the Lebanese side, but Israel would be compensated for gas extracted from its side of the line.
Lebanon has been working with French energy giant Total on preparations for exploring the field.

Topics: Lebanon Israel President Michel Aoun maritime

Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp

Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp

Britain repatriates first adult held from Syrian detention camp
  • Woman becomes the first detained adult to return to the UK since the defeat of Daesh
  • It is estimated about 60 Britons, including 35 children, are being held in indefinite detention in Syria
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British woman has been repatriated from a Syrian detention camp, becoming the first detained adult to return to the UK since the defeat of Daesh.

The Foreign Office said that policy towards others still in Syria was unchanged, but campaigners said the repatriation of the woman, along with her child, was a significant first step. 

Reprieve, a human rights group that had been monitoring the case, said that the woman was “a victim of trafficking, taken to Syria by a male relative when she was a young girl” and that “she and her child have suffered extreme trauma.”

The group has asked for her identity to remain confidential.

Jonathan Hargreaves, the UK’s special representative for Syria, tweeted: “UK officials have facilitated the repatriation of two British nationals from Syria. 

“In line with longstanding policy we consider each request for consular assistance in Syria on a case by case basis, taking into account all relevant considerations including national security.”

It is estimated about 60 Britons, including 35 children, are being held in indefinite detention in Syria. The best known is Shamima Begum, who traveled to the country from Bethnal Green in London when she was 15. 

Most of those in detention were captured by Syrian-Kurdish forces in the final days of the ground war in early 2019 and have been held in indefinite detention in sprawling camps such as Al-Hawl in the northeast of the country.

Some countries have been gradually taking back their nationals. Earlier this month Australia said it would start repatriating around 20 women and 40 children.

Britain repatriated a number of orphans around three years ago, which the then-foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said was the “right thing to do.”

However, up until this week, requests from adults were refused. The government has also removed citizenship from some of those in detention, including Begum. Her lawyers continue to contest her case.

Experts say that those who remain in the female camps are at risk from a hardcore of “radical women” still loyal to Daesh.

Men who are detained are typically held separately in makeshift prisons.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Syria Al-Hawl Camp Shamima Begum Daesh

