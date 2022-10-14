You are here

Top-ranked Swiatek advances with three-set victory in San Diego Open
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot against Qinwen Zheng of China in the WTA 500 San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. (AFP)
Top-ranked Swiatek advances with three-set victory in San Diego Open
  • Swiatek’s victory was the 61st on the WTA tour this year for the 21-year-old from Poland, who has held the world’s top ranking since April 4
SAN DIEGO, US: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to post a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Zheng Qinwen of China in her opening match Thursday at the WTA 500 San Diego Open.

Contending with a steady mist that caused a 30-minute delay just after the match’s initial point was played and a brief halt early in the second set, Swiatek shook off the hard-hitting Qinwen, ranked 28th, in the round-of-16 match.

Swiatek’s victory was the 61st on the WTA tour this year for the 21-year-old from Poland, who has held the world’s top ranking since April 4.

“I wasn’t expecting to have this kind of good experience so soon in my career,” said Swiatek, who has notched six titles in 2022, including the US Open, French Open and Indian Wells. “It’s like my dreams are coming true.”

Playing on a slick hardcourt surface, both players made frequent use of drop shots, which caused Swiatek to take a fall in the second set as she attempted to return a successful Qinwen drop shot.

The first and second sets were tied at 4-all. In the opening set, Swiatek broke Qinwen’s serve for a 5-4 lead before holding serve.

With the score tied 4-all in the second set, it was Qinwen who broke Swiatek for a 5-4 advantage. Qinwen fended off five break points before claiming the ninth game. Qinwen then broke Swiatek to tie the match at a set apiece.

As tightly contested as the opening sets were, Swiatek quickly grabbed a 5-1 led in the third. She captured the decisive final game, winning four straight points at love.

“This draw is so good that I wasn’t expecting any easy matches,” said Swiatek, who reached last Sunday’s finals of the Agel Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic, before losing to former No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, who was competing in her native country.

The $757,900 WTA 500 San Diego Open, held at San Diego’s Barnes Tennis Center, features seven of the top 10 players in the rankings.

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game

Al-Nassr imperious in first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League game
  • Riyadh club stroll to 18-0 victory against Sama in historic match
  • Eight-club competition continues on Friday night
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr defeated Sama 18-0 in the first ever Saudi Women’s Premier League fixture, which took place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium’s reserve pitch in Riyadh on Thursday night.
The historic match kicked off the first round of fixtures in the eight-club competition’s inaugural season, with three more games set to take place on Friday and Saturday. The Premier League is organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.


A clearly superior Al-Nassr team dominated from the off and went into the break with a comprehensive 10-0 lead.
Not surprisingly, they maintained control in the second half to run out 18-0 winners against their gallant but overwhelmed opponents.
Four of Al-Nassr’s goals came from Hessa Al-Eisa, with hat tricks from captain Munira Al-Hamdan, Mubarka Al-Saiari and Ghada Hamadi, a brace from Ghadir Abdulwahid and one each from Samia Al-Awni, Aseel Ahmad and Yasmine Tabila.
Friday will see two fixtures, with Al-Yamamah facing Eastern Flames at the reserve pitch of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, and Al-Shabab taking on Al-Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The final match of the opening round will pitch Al-Ittihad against Al-Ahly on Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City.
The revamp of the women’s football pyramid in the Kingdom means that alongside the eight-team Premier League, what ran last year as the SAFF Regional Football League will now be known as the First Division and will include 17 teams.
The SAFF has set aside total prize money of almost $370,000 for the competition, with the winners walking way with $133,000. Second place will receive about $80,000 and third $53,000.
The clubs finishing in fourth to eighth positions will receive prizes ranging from $27,000 to $16,000.

 

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial
  • Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017
  • Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros fine
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

BARCELONA: Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.
Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.
The case stems from a complaint by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 percent of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. It argues it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.
Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.
Reuters has contacted representatives for Neymar and his parents for comment.
Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing. His representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Barcelona and lawyers representing Bartomeu declined to comment on the case. Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Rodrigues could not be immediately reached.
DIS is also requesting jail terms for Rosell and Bartomeu, and a 149 million euros ($144 million) fine.
Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros fine and a five-year jail term for Rosell plus an 8.4 million euros fine for the Spanish club.
DIS acquired 40 percent of Neymar’s rights when he was aged 17 in exchange for 2 million euros. It argues that the player’s sale to Barcelona was well below his real market value.
Barcelona said at the time of Neymar’s move that the transfer figure was 57.1 million euros, of which 40 million was paid to Neymar’s family.
DIS received a 40 percent share of the remaining 17.1 million that was paid to Santos.
“Neymar’s rights have not been sold to the highest bidder. There were clubs that offered up to 60 million euros,” DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser told a news conference in Barcelona on Thursday.
The court in Barcelona where the trial will be held said Neymar will have to appear in-person on Monday for the first day but it is unclear if he will be asked to stay for the whole hearing that could go on for two weeks.
Neymar, his parents, Rosell and Bartomeu will start their testimony next Friday.

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
  • Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win
  • Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.
Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who host FC Zurich later on Thursday. Bodo/Glimt also have four points but have played four matches.
Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma in Group C as they missed the chance to secure a last-16 spot.
Sergio Canales put Betis ahead on 34 minutes but Andrea Belotti equalized for Roma, who remain third in the section behind Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.
Freiburg eased to a fourth consecutive victory in Group G, piling further misery on Nantes with a 4-0 win away to the French Cup holders.
Fenerbahce and Rennes are level on 10 points atop Group B. Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca, while Rennes defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow.
Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise must wait to make sure of a place in the last 16 despite coming from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Braga.
Manchester United will look to do the double over Cypriots Omonia at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side try to rein in Group E leaders Real Sociedad.
The Spaniards, who beat United in their opening match, have a maximum nine points going into their match with Sheriff Tiraspol in San Sebastian.
Villarreal qualified for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as winners of Group C. Senegalese midfielder Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal in their 1-0 win at Austria Vienna.

UAE lauded for sports investment

UAE lauded for sports investment
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

UAE lauded for sports investment

UAE lauded for sports investment
  • Country to host industry forum during football World Cup
  • French club owner hails UAE’s vision
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has been hailed for its “vision” in sports investment, as it was announced that it would host a forum of industry leaders coinciding with the football World Cup.
Bernard Caiazzo, the president of the World Corporate Summit, said that the UAE was perfectly placed to be a “key pillar for achieving future development, due to its proactive vision that has helped accomplish many successes.”
His comments came as the WAM news agency reported that his organization had signed a memorandum of understanding with Investopia, a UAE investment platform, to host “The Future of Investment in Sports” forum in Dubai on Dec. 7 and 8.
The event will bring together business leaders, investors, decision-makers and officials working in the global football industry, he added.
“International football has changed significantly, especially in Europe and Asia, due to the boom in sports investing,” Caiazzo said, adding that digital media and e-marketing have become key elements.
“Football has become an investment activity, just like any activity where investors are seeking the best opportunities.”
Caiazzo, who is one of the owners of the French football club Saint-Etienne and formerly worked for the country’s football federation, said business leaders in the sport were encouraged by the decision to organize the event.

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball to be auctioned
  • Graham Budd Auctions said that they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball, which Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser owns, to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million
  • The shirt worn by Maradona in that game against England was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by the Tunisian referee who was in charge of the game and missed soccer’s most famous handball.
Graham Budd Auctions said Thursday that they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball, which referee Ali Bin Nasser owns, to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million when it goes up for sale in Britain on Nov. 16, four days before the World Cup in Qatar kicks off.
The goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the quarterfinal against England in Mexico City has become part of World Cup legend. Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past goalkeeper Peter Shilton. England players protested to Nasser but the goal stood. Maradona quipped afterward that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” leading to its iconic name.
Maradona used the same ball, the only one used in the quarterfinal, for his brilliant second goal four minutes later. The Argentina great ran 68 meters from his own half and weaved his way past half the England team before slipping the ball past Shilton. That goal was voted the World Cup Goal of the Century in 2002.
Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to lift the World Cup, and the tournament launched Maradona as one of the game’s greatest players. Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60.
“This ball is part of international football history,” Nasser said in a statement from Graham Budd Auctions. “It feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world.”
The shirt worn by Maradona in that game against England was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May, which was at the time the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. The record was beaten by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which sold for $12.6 million in August.
Nasser will also auction the referee shirt he wore for the quarterfinal, Graham Budd Auctions said, and another shirt that Maradona signed for his “eternal friend” at a reunion years after the game.

