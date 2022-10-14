You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s MI5, MI6 tipped off by Canada over Shamima Begum affair, report claims

Britain’s MI5, MI6 tipped off by Canada over Shamima Begum affair, report claims

Shamima Begum said that she has reformed her ways since she joined Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot)
Shamima Begum said that she has reformed her ways since she joined Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/geza9

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Britain’s MI5, MI6 tipped off by Canada over Shamima Begum affair, report claims

Britain’s MI5, MI6 tipped off by Canada over Shamima Begum affair, report claims
  • Former ‘Daesh bride,’ 23, traveled to Syria aged 15
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Intelligence agencies in the UK were reportedly aware that British “Daesh bride” Shamima Begum had been smuggled into war-torn Syria with the help of a Canadian spy, The Times reported.

MI5 and MI6, the UK’s domestic and foreign intelligence agencies, were aware that the schoolgirl had been trafficked after a tipoff by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, two sources told Canada’s Globe and Mail.

Begum, now 23 and living in a prison camp in northern Syria, joined Daesh by traveling to the country in February 2015, and later had her UK citizenship stripped.

The revelation will add weight to Begum’s legal claim that she was trafficked, and could lead to the reopening of separate inquiries into the affair.

In another report, The Times claimed that London’s Metropolitan Police were also aware that Begum had been in contact — along with two friends — with a former Daesh smuggler, Mohammed Al-Rashed, who worked with Canadian intelligence as part of his asylum bid.

A Supreme Court judgment failed to mention that UK authorities were aware of Canada’s involvement in Begum’s activities. The court upheld the decision to prevent the 23-year-old from returning to Britain.

The Globe and Mail reported that the CSIS had tracked down Begum’s location four days after her journey to Syria, informing MI5 and MI6 within days.

Begum is expected to renew her legal challenge at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission next month.

After being discovered in the northern Syrian camp in 2019, the former “Daesh bride” said that she had “no regrets.”

However, Begum has since claimed that she was groomed and trafficked into the war-torn country.

Topics: UK Canada Syria Daesh Shamima Begum

Related

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer
World
Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer
Shamima Begum ‘fears she will be executed’ as she faces trial in Syria
Middle-East
Shamima Begum ‘fears she will be executed’ as she faces trial in Syria

UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
  • A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group showed two women throwing two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting
  • “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed,” the gallery said
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery on Friday, causing minor damage to the frame.
A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two women throwing two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.
They then glued themselves to a wall.
“There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed,” the gallery said in a statement.
Police said both women had been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.
“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody at a central London police station,” a statement on Twitter said.
The National Gallery, which says it houses one of the greatest collections of paintings in the world, said the ‘Sunflowers’, which dates to 1888, was one of its most popular.
“It is the painting that is most often reproduced on cards, posters, mugs, tea-towels and stationery. It was also the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of,” the gallery says on its website.
Just Stop Oil said the painting has an estimated value of more than $84 million.
The protest is the latest by the group’s activists and comes after days in which they blocked roads around parliament and government departments to Britain halts all new oil and gas projects.
Last Sunday, police said that more than 100 people had been arrested after a weekend of protest-related activity by environmental groups.

Topics: UK climate change Just Stop Oil Vincent Van Gogh London's National Gallery

Related

Stolen Picasso painting found in Iraq  
Lifestyle
Stolen Picasso painting found in Iraq  
Spray-painting for Ukraine: Street artists show support
Offbeat
Spray-painting for Ukraine: Street artists show support

Report: ‘Vague, inefficient’ Prevent program failing to protect Britain from extremism

Report: ‘Vague, inefficient’ Prevent program failing to protect Britain from extremism
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

Report: ‘Vague, inefficient’ Prevent program failing to protect Britain from extremism

Report: ‘Vague, inefficient’ Prevent program failing to protect Britain from extremism
  • Just one-tenth of referrals to scheme are escalated to direct intervention, The Times reports
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s counter-extremism strategy, Prevent, has caused thousands of people to be unnecessarily referred over ungrounded fears of terrorism by teachers and health professionals, a report has claimed.  

Published by the Counter Extremism Group think tank, the report found that Prevent’s vague classification of people “vulnerable to extremism” meant that only one-tenth of referrals had been escalated to the Channel program, where individuals most at risk of extremism are dealt with directly.

The report was published before the internal Home Office review of the Prevent program due at the end of the year, The Times reported.

The Prevent program has faced significant criticism over its apparent targeting of British Muslim communities.

Islamist extremists accounted for only 22 percent of referrals to the Prevent program last year, despite Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, MI5, labeling Islamist extremism as the greatest threat to British national security.

“Vulnerability indicators” used by Prevent are “vague and lack clear connections to violent radicalization,” the report claims.

Indicators include “people with mental health issues or learning disabilities,” religious converts who are “less well-informed about their faith” and “young offenders and people vulnerable to offending.”

The report said: “This suggests that Prevent is casting a very wide net, and may not be working as efficiently as it can.

“Referring so many cases which are possibly unrelated to extremism in any serious way risks further damaging the image of Prevent and strengthening claims that it is a policy which securitizes the state’s relationship with its citizens.”

More than half of referrals to Prevent concerned people with a “mixed, unstable or unclear ideology.”

However, the program has also faced criticism over its failure to stop terrorism, with several high-profile terrorists carrying out attacks despite being known to Prevent.

Last year, Conservative MP David Amess was killed by Ali Harbi Ali, who had been referred to the program seven years earlier by a schoolteacher.

Khairi Saadallah, who stabbed three people to death in 2020, as well as Usman Khan, who stabbed five people on London Bridge in 2019, were also known to Prevent.

Related

I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate
World
I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate
UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Government adviser
World
UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Government adviser

Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated

Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated

Australia suffers flash floods in southeast, Melbourne suburb evacuated
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Thousands of people across Australia’s southeast were asked to evacuate their homes on Friday, including some in a western suburb of Melbourne, after two days of incessant rains triggered flash flooding and fast-moving waters burst river banks.
Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania were pounded by an intense weather system with some taking more than a month’s worth of rain since late Wednesday, officials said.
“Our river systems... are reaching major flood levels at various times over today, through the weekend and through next week,” Victoria emergency services chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch told reporters.
Many rivers in Victoria, including the Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s west and the Goulburn further north, reached major flood levels, prompting the night-time evacuation of residents.
The Goulburn River at Seymour, about 100 kilometers north of Melbourne, has peaked above the record 7.64 meters (25 ft) reached in May 1974, data showed. More than 200 flood rescues were conducted by emergency crews.
Upstream in Shepparton, rising flood waters are expected to surpass the 1974 peak by Tuesday and threaten over 4,000 properties.
“In terms of property damage, road, public infrastructure and the sheer volume of water, this is going to set new records,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news conference.
Andrews said a decision would be made on Saturday about reopening the state’s purpose-built COVID-19 quarantine facility, closed last week after Australia scrapped isolation rules, to shelter flood-impacted residents.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal government stood ready to provide assistance to the flood-stricken states.
“There are already ADF (Australian Defense Force) personnel on the ground in Victoria ... this is a difficult time, my heart goes out to those communities affected at this time,” local media quoted him as saying.
Footage on social media showed people wading through knee-deep water with their pets and some being rescued in boats, while local media reported about 200 stud horses were at risk of being washed away in the rural Victorian town of Mangalore.
“Everyone is in a state of ‘how is this actually happening?’” Maribyrnong suburb resident Matt Iozzi, who had to evacuate in the early hours of Friday morning, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“I spoke to a few neighbors, everyone was on their way out or planning to leave in the next 30 minutes after seeing how fast the water was rising.”
About 1,000 residents of Wedderburn, a small town 200 km (125 miles) north of Melbourne, were ordered to evacuate urgently due to the potential breach of a nearby dam.
Agnico Eagle’s Fosterville gold mine, Victoria’s largest, paused all non-essential operations, the company said. A spokesperson said that the resumption of full operations could take several days.
In Tasmania, the flooding crisis intensified with fresh evacuation orders on Friday, while hundreds of residents in southern New South Wales spent the night in evacuation centers.
Rains had eased by Friday afternoon but the weather bureau has warned of another potential wild weather system next week.
Devastating floods have repeatedly struck Australia’s east coast since early last year because of a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, which brings more rain.

Topics: Australia

Related

An emergency vehicle blocks access to the flooded Windsor Bridge on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 4, 2022. photos
World
Australia floods worsen as thousands more Sydney residents evacuate
Thousands more flee as Sydney floods track north
World
Thousands more flee as Sydney floods track north

Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital

Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital

Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital
  • At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of city and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, officials said.
At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.
"We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence," Baldwin said, without providing many details about the shooting spree.
The shooting broke out just after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) at or near the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of the city.
About three hours later police had a suspect "contained in a residence" but not yet in custody, Baldwin said.
Raleigh police later said on Twitter that, "The suspect has been taken into custody."
The suspect was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, WTVD television reported.
Helicopter video from WRAL television showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area, one of multiple crime scenes.
Numerous state and local law-enforcement agencies were involved in the "active investigation," Baldwin said. 

Topics: US shootings Wild wild USA

Related

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
World
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 
World
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 

Indian Supreme Court panel split over school hijab ban

Indian Supreme Court panel split over school hijab ban
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

Indian Supreme Court panel split over school hijab ban

Indian Supreme Court panel split over school hijab ban
  • India’s debate on the hijab comes as protests have rocked Iran after women objected to dress codes under its Islamic laws
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: An Indian Supreme Court panel said on Thursday it was divided over a ban on hijabs in schools, and referred the matter to the chief justice, effectively leaving in place a state’s ruling against the scarves worn by women that has sparked uproar.

Karnataka state’s ban on the garment in schools in February triggered protests by Muslim students and their parents.

In response, Hindu students staged counter protests, adding to religious tensions at a time when some Muslims have complained of marginalization under a Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s debate on the hijab comes as protests have rocked Iran after women objected to dress codes under its Islamic laws.

“We have a divergence of opinion,” said Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta, one of two judges on the panel.

Gupta said he had wanted an appeal against the ban to be quashed while his colleague on the panel, Sudhanshu Dhulia, said wearing the hijab was a “matter of choice.”

The chief justice would set up a larger bench to further consider the case, they said, but did not say by when that could happen. Supreme Court decisions apply nationwide.

Anas Tanwir, a lawyer for one of the Muslim petitioners who appealed against the Karnataka ban, told Reuters the split verdict was a “semi-victory” for them.

“Hopefully, the chief justice will set up the larger bench soon and we will have a definitive verdict,” he said by telephone.

Muslims are the biggest minority group in India, accounting for 13 percent of the population of 1.4 billion, the majority of whom are Hindu.

The lack of a verdict disappointed some Muslim students in the town of Udipi, where protests first erupted.

“I have decided to stop going to college and will complete the rest of my education by correspondence,” Ayesha Imthiaz, a 20-year-old student who is in the second year of a three-year degree told Reuters by phone.

Imthiaz was not one of the petitioners in the case, but said she had been following the case closely.

At least five of her Muslim friends had stopped attending college after the hijab ban was implemented, she said.

“I am not hopeful that the ban will ever be over-turned,“Imthiaz said.

Critics of the ban say it is another way of marginalizing the Muslim community, adding that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules Karnataka, could benefit from the controversy ahead of a state election due by May next year.

The BJP, which draws its support mainly from Hindus, says the ban has no political motive.

Topics: India hijab

Related

Iran clamps down on school protests over compulsory hijab
Middle-East
Iran clamps down on school protests over compulsory hijab
US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
Middle-East
US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest

Latest updates

Britain’s MI5, MI6 tipped off by Canada over Shamima Begum affair, report claims
Britain’s MI5, MI6 tipped off by Canada over Shamima Begum affair, report claims
NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
NEOM water transmission contract receives nine bids
Pakistan brings Fakhar Zaman into Twenty20 World Cup squad
Pakistan brings Fakhar Zaman into Twenty20 World Cup squad
More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister
More efforts needed to cut emissions as Saudi cement demand grows: Deputy minister
UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.