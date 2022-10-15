400 drones fly over ancient city of Hegra in ‘Silence of Light’ show

JEDDAH: The three-day drone show “The Silence of Light,”which kicked off at AlUla’s Hegra site as part of the Wellness Festival on Thursday, will conclude today.

The show featured 400 drones, which flew up to 200 meters in the air, forming icons, spheres and light waves across the sky.

Specific to Hegra were the sundials and giant eagle with a wingspan of 100 meters, which rose up and glided over the site.

Arab News spoke to Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and one of the founders of SKYMAGIC, a drone performance company in the UK and Singapore.

The show he explained, explores the creation of light, the formation of the first light beam and the way light moves in waves. It is also a celebration of light and how it is rooted within the site of Hegra.

“The sundial, which you’ll see in the show, is found on the tombs of Hegra, and it is an integral part of that historical piece,” O’Mahony said.

FAST FACT Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and one of the founders of SKYMAGIC, a drone performance company in the UK and Singapore, applauded Hegra for being a prime destination for artists to express their ideas.

He applauded Hegra for being a prime destination for artists to express their work.

“It’s almost overwhelming in that sense because you get there and think, ‘How are we, as artists, supposed to compete with what’s already here?’ I went to the site a few years ago, when Desert X was there, and I’ve come back for this. It’s like the canvas is already incredible, so what you’re only ever going to do is try to enhance or compliment the site,” he said.

“In terms of how we chose to frame the show, we took inspiration from the archeology here and we spoke to people in AlUla,” he added. “You’re only ever going to be able to bring your tiny little mark to the site because it’s incredible.”

Speaking of another site where SKYMAGIC held a show, Mount Fuji, O’Mahony said: “Both sites are very comparable in terms of that sense of awe you have when you walk in there. You have to do it justice as well. You have to design a show which feels sympathetic to the area. You’re not trying to outdo it. You’re paying respect to it and making sure you bring that story through and enhance it.”