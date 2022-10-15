Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has been celebrating the country’s rich history at the fourth Turathna exhibition of handmade crafts in Cairo, Egypt, with a variety of locally made textiles, beadwork and baskets.

The exhibition, meaning “heritage,” which will conclude on Oct. 15, was organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Small Industries, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In the Kingdom’s pavilion, the institute showcased traditional textile arts such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Khos-braided (with palm fronds) wicker baskets, and beadwork.

There was a considerable number of visitors to the pavilion, many of whom praised the Kingdom for protecting these ancient practices as part of the country’s Vision 2030 program.

Through its exhibits, the royal institute focuses on the Kingdom’s history and culture, and assists practitioners to make a living.