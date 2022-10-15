Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York

You are here

Team Gustavsson celebrate their win in New York. (LET)
  • Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for head-to-head in individual competition on final day
NEW YORK: Team Gustavsson have swept to an impressive victory in the team competition at the Aramco Team Series — New York on the Ladies European Tour.

Swedish skipper Johanna Gustavsson led a quartet at Trump Golf Links that included Jessica Karlsson, Karolin Lampert and New York college star Jennifer Rosenberg, who took advantage of perfect conditions to finish on 23-under-par.

The winners held off late challenges in the $500,000 team event from a host of international talent to mark first LET victories for Gustavsson and Karlsson.

“It’s a win and it’s a team win and it’s just great to celebrate with the others and have this kind of experience,” said Gustavsson. “The joy of winning is so much better when you share it as well. It’s just been great, and having Jennifer with us, she’s got a bright future, turning pro soon, and I think we’ll see her again.”

It was back-to-back wins for Lampert, who also was part the winning team at last year’s Aramco Team Series — New York at Glen Oaks Golf & Country Club. 

Runners-up in the team competition was Team Hewson (-21) with Team Maguire (-19) and Team Babnik (-19) in third respectively.

In the second round of the individual competition, World No. 8, Lexi Thompson made the most decisive move, showing her class on Friday with a round of 65 to finish on eight-under-par — a slim one-shot lead heading into the final day on Saturday. Thompson’s round included five birdies and an eagle, with the American star’s putter red-hot in the New York sunshine.

Thompson said: “It was a great day out there. We couldn’t have asked for better weather compared to yesterday and it was obviously a little softer due to the rain. It’s a tough track and it can get windy — so you just have to take advantage of the easier holes.”

A victory would mark the 27-year American’s first professional win since the Shoprite LPGA Classic in 2019.

“All I can focus on is my game and my emotions, so I’ll just try and take that into tomorrow,” Thompson said. “I’m sure I have to come out and play my A-game. But all I can focus on is my game and my emotions.”

Just one behind is tournament headliner and World Number 4, Nelly Korda, who was another to stamp her authority on the Ferry Point Links. A round of 67 included four birdies and an eagle to finish on seven-under-par. Korda is aiming for back-to-back wins on the Aramco Team Series — a format she is becoming increasingly dominant at.

Chasing Thompson and Korda is Madelene Sagstrom (-5) and World No. 6, Brooke Henderson (-4.)

“I’m just going to try to stay aggressive and I need to get the putter a little bit hotter, so hopefully that will help me tomorrow,” said Sweden’s Sagstrom.

“A win would mean the world to me, and I’m going to go out there and give myself a good chance.”

Saturday’s final day of play will see only the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
Updated 16 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
  • Magpies boss believes St. James’ Park outfit can one day rival Sunday’s opponents Manchester United
Updated 16 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United can one day be as huge as Manchester United, such is the ambition of the club’s Saudi Arabian owners.

A little more than 12 months ago Newcastle were bought out of their 15-year Mike Ashley purgatory when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia purchased an 80 percent stake in the football club. PCP Capital Partners, headed by dealmaker Amanda Staveley, and RB Sports & Media share the remaining 20 percent in the ownership model.

So much has changed at St. James’ Park in the past year, but there is still so much to improve on. And while Howe accepts the two clubs are nowhere close to a level playing field now, he does not doubt the ambition of the PIF and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will eventually see the Magpies compete at Europe’s top table.

“I don’t like to put ceilings on individual players and I don’t like to put ceilings on clubs either,” said Howe, whose side take on fifth-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Looking at my own history, Bournemouth were associated as a League One, League Two team, primarily League One, but we have seen them grow into a Premier League club. So why not?

“The aim of this club and the ambitions behind the scenes are huge. I’ve always got to try and deliver those ambitions and that will take time. But there’s no ceiling here.

“When you see the passion around the city, the thing that always blows me away is the young people here — the 12, 13, 14-year-olds, their passion for Newcastle. It runs through generations and that won’t stop.

“What will happen, hopefully, is the global brand and the global enthusiasm for Newcastle will grow if the club can be successful.

“I am putting more pressure on myself here, but that is the challenge and that is where the club wants to be.

“Who knows what the future will look like in 20 or 30 years?”

It’s tough to pitch where Newcastle’s ambitions currently lie.

This time in 2021 the club were without a win in the Premier League and staring down the barrel of relegation to the English Championship.

Roll the clock forward and what a difference a year makes, as United have lost just once in their opening 10 games in all competitions.

That has some saying that European places, often taken by the top-seven sides, is not out of all realms of possibility for current sixth-place occupiers Newcastle.

Does that prediction sit well with Howe?

“It sits with me fine. If people want to talk about us like that and in those positions, I’ve no issue with that,” he said.

“We have to remain very level and calm internally. I know our form has been good, consistently, for a long period of time but form can change.

“My job is to keep everyone grounded internally, keep the players very focused on the short-term objectives because we have a key group of games coming up before the World Cup and we have to keep being successful and keep picking up points.

“If we can do that and go into the turn of the year in a good position and rightly so (we will be talked about as European contenders). But it can change. The points totals in the league, the league is very condensed, and a bad run of form can knock you off your target.

“I’m very relaxed about the situation, we need to pick up points in this run of games this week.”

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Eddie Howe has revealed that he will not have Alexander Isak or Jonjo Shelvey back for the trip to northwest England.

The duo are edging closer to a Newcastle return but this game, and likely the midweeker against Everton, will come around too soon for the pair.

Howe said: “Alex is making progress but he’s not available for this game.”

When asked whether Isak may face Everton or even Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, Howe continued: “Difficult to say at this moment in time. I’d probably say the three-game week might be difficult.”

Shelvey, meanwhile, has missed the whole of the season, having picked up a muscle problem in the friendly with Benfica in July.

“Yeah, he’s getting closer,” said Howe.

“He has trained, not necessarily full training at this moment in time, but he’s very, very close. He’s doing very well.”

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to clash in historic first women’s Jeddah Derby

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to clash in historic first women’s Jeddah Derby
Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to clash in historic first women’s Jeddah Derby

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to clash in historic first women’s Jeddah Derby
  • The men’s derby might be on hold after Al-Ahli’s relegation last season, but the new Saudi Women’s Premier League will welcome the Jeddah teams on its inaugural weekend
Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Football fans in Jeddah have been deprived of the derby between city rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli this season after the latter’s relegation to the First Division.

Or to be clear, the men’s derby.

Because on Saturday night, the first women’s Jeddah Derby will take place at King Abdullah Sports City on Saturday at 7:50 p.m.

The historic clash will see Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli’s women’s teams face off for the first time in the first round of the Saudi Women’s Premier League, with a crowd of 5,000 supporters expected to attend.

Both teams existed in different guises last year.

Last season, Jeddah Eagles won the Western Division of the SAFF Regional Football League, and have now been taken over by Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli acquired Miraas, who played in the same division.

With the introduction of the new eight-team Women’s Premier League, the 17-team Regional Football League has now been rebranded as the First Division.

Yomn Luqman, sports editor for Al-Watan newspaper, told Arab News: “Finally, we are able to have women’s football teams belonging to Saudi clubs.”

“(It) is a wonderful step that indicates that the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation are providing beautiful work for females and aiming to establish a strong women’s sport by organizing official leagues that produce a national team that can represent the Kingdom in regional and international competitions for women.”

Commenting on the historic fixture, she added: “Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad matches are always exciting through the Western Province derby, which we have been accustomed to for many years through the men’s league, and certainly this excitement will move in turn to the women’s league. I expect it to be an exciting match, but I cannot predict the outcome because we do not yet know the levels of the two teams this season.”

Meanwhile, Fadwa Al-Tayar, Saudi TV correspondent and board member of the Saudi National Volleyball Federation, spoke about what it means to have a women’s football league.

“This is a great step that has been taken by the Saudi Football Federation in organizing the first-ever Women’s Premier League. We are so excited to see women in the field,” she said.

‘It’s really exciting for women’s football matches to be played in what are traditionally men’s stadiums,” Al-Tayar said.

The eight participating teams — Al-Yamamah, Eastern Flames, Sama, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab — will contest the Premier League on a home-and-away basis in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, with the total of 56 matches ending on Feb. 18, 2023.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 4-2 on second day of Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 4-2 on second day of Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 4-2 on second day of Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 4-2 on second day of Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • In Friday night’s other match, AL-Yamamah defeated Eastern Flames 3-1
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal have defeated Al-Shabab 4-2 on the second day of the inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League in a match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday night.

All four Al-Hilal goals were scored by Shokhan Salhi.

In the other match of the day, Al-Yamamah beat Eastern Flames 3-1 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium reserve pitch in Riyadh.

Thursday night had witnessed the historic first match in the new league, with Al-Nassr overwhelming Sama 18-0, also at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium reserve pitch.

The results mean that after three of the opening round’s four matches, Al-Nassr lead the table on goals ahead of Al-Hilal in second and Al-Shabab in third.

The final match of Matchweek 1 will be between Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli on Saturday night at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

No.1 Swiatek rips Gauff to reach WTA San Diego semis

No.1 Swiatek rips Gauff to reach WTA San Diego semis
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP

No.1 Swiatek rips Gauff to reach WTA San Diego semis

No.1 Swiatek rips Gauff to reach WTA San Diego semis
  • Swiatek advanced to a Saturday semifinal against sixth-ranked Jessica Pegula, who defeated 18th-ranked US compatriot Madison Keys
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP

SAN DIEGO, California: World number one Iga Swiatek, seeking her eighth WTA title of the year, cruised over eighth-ranked Coco Gauff on Friday to reach the San Diego Open semifinals.
In a rematch of the French Open women’s final, the 21-year-old Polish star rolled over 18-year-old American Gauff 6-0, 6-3 in 65 minutes.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek advanced to a Saturday semifinal against sixth-ranked Jessica Pegula, who defeated 18th-ranked US compatriot Madison Keys 6-4, 7-5.
Croatia’s Donna Vekic made the semifinals by ousting fifth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1.
Vekic, ranked 77th, will next face the winner of a later match between Spain’s fourth-ranked Paula Badosa and 19th-ranked American Danielle Collins.
Swiatek won her WTA-best 62nd match triumph of the year in her tour-best 12th quarter-final of the season.
Swiatek, a runner-up last week at Ostrava, seeks her 11th career WTA title and her eighth of the year after crowns at Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the US and French Opens.
Gauff fell to 0-4 all-time against Swiatek, having lost last year in Rome and this year at Miami and Roland Garros, where Swiatek dispatched her 6-1, 6-3 for the trophy.
Swiatek broke three times to lead 5-0, saved two break points in the final game and held to claim the opening set after 29 minutes. Swiatek broke to open and close the second set for the victory.
Swiatek is 3-1 all-time against Pegula, having lost their first meeting in 2019 at Washington but won this year at the Miami semifinals and US and French Open quarter-finals.
Vekic improved to 5-1 all-time over Sabalenka after two hours and 37 minutes to reach her first semifinal of the year.

 

 

VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke

VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke
Updated 14 October 2022
AP

VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke

VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke
  • The win sent Hoffenheim up four places to third — a place above Bayern Munich
  • Schalke and their under-pressure coach Frank Kramer were 16th in the 18-team league after their fourth straight loss
Updated 14 October 2022
AP

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Hoffenheim scored two penalties after video review as they beat Schalke 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to end a three-game winless run and deepen relegation-threatened Schalke's problems.
The win sent Hoffenheim up four places to third — a place above Bayern Munich — ahead of the weekend's games.
Schalke and their under-pressure coach Frank Kramer were 16th in the 18-team league after their fourth straight loss.
Hoffenheim took the lead with a seventh-minute penalty from Robert Skov after Schalke defender Leo Greiml flew into a reckless studs-up challenge on Christoph Baumgartner, who was lucky to avoid injury. The referee didn't notice the challenge initially but it was clear to the video assistant referee.
Schalke had chances to level the score, including when Florent Mollet cracked a speculative shot against the foot of the post and Oliver Baumgart saved Thomas Ouwejan's shot on the rebound.
It was Baumgart who had a key role in Hoffenheim's second goal, just before the break. The goalkeeper saved a header at a corner and kicked the ball up the field to set Georginio Rutter free on the counter. The French forward, who earlier missed an excellent chance on another counterattack, then found Munas Dabbur to finish with a powerful shot.
VAR had its say again when Ouwejan blocked the awkwardly bouncing ball with his arm, allowing Skov — whose own heavy first touch caused the ball to bobble — to step up and convert another penalty and make it 3-0.

