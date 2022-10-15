You are here

  • Home
  • UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y37cj

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery, British police said on Saturday.
A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two of its activists on Friday throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

 

The gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed. It later went back on display.
Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would appear later at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with “criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.”
Another activist will also appear in court accused of damaging the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London.
Police said in total 28 people had been arrested during protests on Friday.

Topics: London UK art

Related

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones

Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India

Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India

Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India
  • Named “Conflict Tiger,” the five-year-old male was tranquilized and caught nearly a week after officials declared it a threat to humans
  • The big cat has been blamed for killing 13 people in Maharashtra since last December
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian wildlife authorities on Thursday caught a tiger blamed for killing 13 people over 10 months, an official said.
Named “Conflict Tiger,” or “CT-1,” the five-year-old male was tranquilized and caught nearly a week after officials declared it a threat to humans and authorized its capture.
The big cat has been blamed for killing 13 people in remote, forested parts of the western state of Maharashtra since last December, including two in one day.
Its most recent killing was last month.
“We have been trailing the tiger for a while and it was finally captured inside the forest,” wildlife official Kishor Mankar told AFP.
Mankar said all the victims were attacked inside the forest area, where some of them lived or had entered to collect firewood.
The tiger has been moved to the nearby Nagpur region and is being monitored by vets before a decision is taken about its future, he said.
It will either be released or remain in captivity.
CT-1 is was far from being India’s only troublesome tiger.
On Saturday police shot dead another tiger, which had killed nine people in the eastern state of Bihar, in a major operation involving 200 people including trackers on elephants.
And students at a university in the central state of Madhya Pradesh have been told to stay indoors after dark, because of a tiger on the prowl around campus.
There has been an increase in man-animal conflict in parts of India, which conservationists blame on the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and key wildlife corridors for animals such as elephants and tigers.
Nearly 100 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2019 and 2021 in India, according to government figures.
More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.
India is home to around 70 percent of the world’s wild tigers, with a population estimated at 2,967 in 2018.

Topics: India tiger

Related

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son
Offbeat
Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son
Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
Offbeat
Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo

Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member

Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member

Dubai’s Museum of the Future hires first robotic staff member
  • The artificial intelligence-powered Ameca is described as a perfect platform for human-robot interaction
  • Video shows Ameca on her first day at the museum
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Visitors to Dubai’s latest landmark, Museum of the Future, will be greeted by the “most advanced humanoid robot in the world,” organizers said on Monday.

The artificial intelligence-powered Ameca, manufactured by the England-based Engineered Arts, is described as a perfect platform for human-robot interaction. Her “smooth, lifelike motion and advanced facial expression capabilities means Ameca can strike an instant rapport with anybody,” the manufacturer’s website said.

Museum of the Future introduced Ameca as the latest staff member joining the museum on her first day, as seen in an Instagram video.

 

 

Speaking in Emirati dialect, she tells her human counterpart, “Don’t worry, I will not replace you.”

Open since February, Museum of the Future has received international acclaim in the global architectural scene for its unique torus-shaped pillarless design adorned with Arabic calligraphy.

The structure houses a series of interactive and advanced exhibitions that give visitors the chance to experience future technologies.

Upon its opening, organizers said the museum would act as a platform for innovators, scientists and industry leaders who can share their vision of the future.

Topics: Museum of the Future United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai

Related

Qatar reopens Museum of Islamic Art ahead of World Cup
Art & Culture
Qatar reopens Museum of Islamic Art ahead of World Cup
Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future draws 20,000 on opening day
Middle-East
Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future draws 20,000 on opening day

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent
  • Oxxxymiron was added to an updated list of foreign agents alongside four journalists and a prominent writer
  • In late August, authorities said they were investigating his work under the country's anti-extremism laws
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country’s most popular rappers to be a “foreign agent,” a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists.
Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign agents alongside four journalists and Dmitry Glukhovsky, a prominent writer.
Oxxxymiron, who canceled a scheduled Russian tour in protest at the invasion of Ukraine, subsequently left Russia and gave a series of concerts in Turkey, Britain and Germany entitled “Russians Against The War.”
In late August, authorities said they were investigating his work under the country’s anti-extremism laws. Under Russian law, material designated “extremist” is effectively prohibited.
The term “foreign agent” subjects those listed to stringent financial reporting requirements. It also obliges them to preface anything they publish with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents.
Oxxxymiron, whose lyrics are strongly political and who attended rallies backing jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, was one of Russia’s prominent rappers before the war, enjoying wide popularity in a country where hip-hop is a popular genre.
In January, Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov praised his work in an interview as “astonishing in its depth.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Oxxxymiron rapper foreign agents

Related

Moscow says will not seek extradition of Russians fleeing draft
World
Moscow says will not seek extradition of Russians fleeing draft
Moscow’s military reserves may be smaller than initially assumed — German defense minister
World
Moscow’s military reserves may be smaller than initially assumed — German defense minister

Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic

Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic
Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic

Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic
  • "It is very quick and eats other small animals," said a professor with Belgrade University's Faculty of Biology
  • A few months ago a freshwater snail in Montenegro was also named after the tennis star
Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

BELGRADE: Scientists in Serbia said on Friday they had named a newly discovered insect species after tennis star Novak Djokovic, due to the bug’s “speed and tenacity.”
“It is very quick and eats other small animals,” Nikola Vesovic, a professor with Belgrade University’s Faculty of Biology, told AFP.
He described the insect on Instagram as “a specialized, blind, subterranean ground beetle (Coleoptera, Carabidae) found in a pit near the town of Ljubovija” in the west of the Balkan country.
The team of scientists studying the species named it Duvalius Djokovici after the Serbian tennis ace due to its speed, tenacity, strength and elasticity.
“It is a predator in its underground environment, just as Novak is a kind of predator on the tennis courts,” Vesovic explained.
A few months ago a freshwater snail in Montenegro was also named after the tennis star.
Djokovic is widely popular in Serbia and across much of the Balkans, where he frequently appears in public and holds exhibition matches in between his busy international schedule.
The former world number one is set to play in the quarter finals of the ATP tournament in Astana after thrashing Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday.

Topics: Serbia Novak Djokovic insects

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Insects and their Beneficial Microbes
books
What We Are Reading Today: Insects and their Beneficial Microbes
Man smears son with honey, ties to stake for insects to attack in sick torture ritual
Man smears son with honey, ties to stake for insects to attack in sick torture ritual

Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments

Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments

Drugs seized in special needs center are medical treatments
  • The Ministry of Social Development has been carrying out periodic trips since September 2021
  • Social development minister formed an investigation team for the case
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordanian authorities have revealed that drugs seized earlier this week from a disability center were found to have been dispensed per medical prescriptions.
The Ministry of Social Development has been carrying out periodic trips since September 2021, on government, private and voluntary centers concerned with providing care to persons with disabilities to monitor drugs dispensed to beneficiaries, reported the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Thursday.
Monitoring campaigns are carried out, in partnership with Ministry of Health, Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the ministry’s spokesperson told Petra.
The 28 types of medicine seized at the disability center were given per medical prescriptions, with a number of 4,718 excess pills, including five types of listed dangerous drugs, totaling 1, 333 tablets, according to the ministry.
The total number of beneficiaries, who have already received medicines, stood at 76 patients, out of 107 at a monthly rate of up to 1,000 pills, per medical prescriptions.
Based on the committee’s report, the social development minister decided to arrest several officials involved and formed an investigation team for the case.
On Sept. 26, 2021, the minister commissioned teams to carry out field visits to disability centers to monitor drugs dispensed to beneficiaries at Jordan’s government and private disability facilities, asking institutions to submit their reports within 72 hours.

Topics: Jordan drugs disability center

Related

Public prosecution probe into Amman building collapse completed
Middle-East
Public prosecution probe into Amman building collapse completed
Jordan hosts regional workshop on nuclear safety, security
Middle-East
Jordan hosts regional workshop on nuclear safety, security

Latest updates

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels
Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Model Imaan Hammam celebrates Ralph Lauren in California 
Model Imaan Hammam celebrates Ralph Lauren in California 
Bernardo Silva likens City team-mate Haaland’s instinct to Cristiano Ronaldo’s
Bernardo Silva likens City team-mate Haaland’s instinct to Cristiano Ronaldo’s
‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ stars say they are ready for season 2 
‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ stars say they are ready for season 2 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.