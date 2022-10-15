You are here

  Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels

With a boutique in Paris’ luxurious Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, NUUN boasts an array of resplendent, one-of-a-kind pieces. (Instagram)
  • Saudi Arabia’s ancient history is a main source of ideas
  • With a boutique in Paris, NUUN boasts an array of resplendent, one-of-a-kind pieces
DUBAI: There is no denying that the design scene in Saudi Arabia is buzzing. Designers from the Kingdom have been making headlines regionally and internationally, and one of the pioneering creatives was Princess Nourah Al-Faisal with her label NUUN Jewels.

With a boutique in Paris’ luxurious Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, NUUN boasts an array of resplendent, one-of-a-kind pieces.

After completing an apprenticeship in Paris, Al-Faisal started by designing pieces for her family and friends. “I’ve always loved designs in all their forms — jewelry being my favorite because of the precious metals and the emotional connection,” said Al-Faisal.

As her creations gained popularity, opening her own boutique was a natural next step. And given her experience with fine Parisian craftsmen, the city made for an ideal choice. “The business is based in France because that’s where I did my apprenticeship and where my network was. There were obstacles on the business side, but once I found my NUUN family, it worked out.”

Al-Faisal said that 80 percent of what she creates is bespoke, so it comes as no surprise that each piece boasts not only meticulous craftsmanship but also a unique aesthetic. Case in point: A bracelet from her most recent “Jewels of Arabia” collection inspired by a face mask found in the tomb of a princess in Saudi Arabia. Featuring a brushed gold finish and encrusted with diamonds, the oval shape in the middle of the bracelet is complete with eyes, a nose and a mouth to represent what the princess would have looked like.




For Al-Faisal, a true artist at heart, beginning a new collection does not necessarily start with a specific idea. (Supplied)

“The nice thing about the ‘Jewels of Arabia’ collection was that I was given a point of inspiration — the ancient civilizations that pre-existed in Saudi Arabia — I worked directly from that history,” explained Al-Faisal. Another standout creation from this collection includes a ring inspired by ancient tablets — made from half-moon diamonds and baguettes, it features oxidized copper with a patina effect to give it an antique finish.

For Al-Faisal, a true artist at heart, beginning a new collection does not necessarily start with a specific idea. “I work very organically — I create and eventually the pieces will tell me what they want to do. I am currently working on a few pieces that will hopefully become a new collection, which I’ll tell you about in a few months,” she said.




Bo Caree Ti & Quartz. (Supplied)

And perhaps it is exactly this romantic approach to design that leads her to create the conceptual pieces she is known for. It is not every day you come across a bracelet reminiscent of a goat’s horn crafted out of amethyst, gold, and reversed diamonds; or the geometric rings from her extremely successful “Thahab” line, which are almost otherworldly and unlike anything out there in the market.

Jewelry design aside, Al-Faisal takes her role in the Saudi Cup, alongside supporting regional creatives, very seriously. For the Saudi Cup, the country’s premiere racing event, Al-Faisal worked closely with the Fashion Commission to co-create a dress code, and she is also a consultant for The Jockey Club. Juggling all this while running a successful brand is not easy, and yet she does it effortlessly. “I think it is all about being inspired by the different elements and the people around you. I draw my energy and inspiration from the young people I come across every day.”

