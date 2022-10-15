You are here

Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault
Manchester United’s forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions, British police said on Saturday. (AP/File)
Reuters

  • “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape,” prosecutor Janet Potter said
  • Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday
Reuters

MANCHESTER, England: British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant.”

Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

“Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behaviour, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman,” a local police statement said.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” Potter added.

He remains suspended by his club, who released a statement later on Saturday.

“Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process,” the statement read.

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum
  • Representatives from FIFA, European Club Association, FIFPro, IFAB and ILO to attend event
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE will host the annual meeting of the World Leagues Forum (WLF), being held for the first time in the region, on October 18 and 19.
The UAE Pro League has finalized preparations to host the WLF, which is set to be attended by an elite group of decision-makers and football experts in Dubai, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.
Representatives from FIFA, the European Club Association, the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro), the International Football Association Board "IFAB" and the International Labor Organization “ILO” will attend the two-day sessions at Dubai Festival City.
The event aims to discuss issues related to the governance of global football, rules of the game, integrity and coordination of international schedules to ensure the availability of players within the context of international competitions.
The regulation of transfers and the regulation of agents and intermediaries will also be on the agenda.
The meeting will provide recommendations, according to WAM, which will help develop the football industry and overcome current and expected challenges.
It will also assess the latest development in digital assets in the football world and the mechanism for applying them.

Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP

Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
  • Barcelona are on the verge of Champions League elimination after a 3-3 draw at home against Inter Milan
  • “Since the start of the competition they have done every well,” Ancelotti said
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti warned his team that Barcelona have been “spectacular” in La Liga, despite their struggles in the Champions League.
Barcelona are on the verge of Champions League elimination after a 3-3 draw at home against Inter Milan on Wednesday, but come into Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu as leaders, unbeaten in the top flight.
Xavi’s side have conceded just one goal all season in La Liga and lead Real Madrid on goal difference, both sides tied on 22 points at the top of the table.
“We’re looking at a team that’s won all their games in La Liga after drawing their first one, they have very good form in the league,” Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.
“Since the start of the competition they have done every well. They’ve had trouble in the Champions League, which usually happens in that competition, but in La Liga they have been spectacular.”
The coach remembered last season’s 4-0 defeat by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, where in the absence of striker Karim Benzema, he operated with Luka Modric as a false nine.
“It’s true that last year I tried to invent something and I paid the price for it,” said Ancelotti.
“The game last year will not affect us, because this is another season, another Clasico. We’re looking forward to playing this game, which the whole world will watch.”
Ancelotti confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is back training after suffering sciatica but will not feature in the Clasico, while Antonio Rudiger can play, wearing a protective mask.
The German defender suffered a bad facial injury against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, where he scored a last minute goal but clashed heads with the opposition goalkeeper.

Bernardo Silva likens City team-mate Haaland’s instinct to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Bernardo Silva likens City team-mate Haaland’s instinct to Cristiano Ronaldo’s
Updated 15 October 2022
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva likens City team-mate Haaland’s instinct to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Bernardo Silva likens City team-mate Haaland’s instinct to Cristiano Ronaldo’s
  • The Norwegian phenomenon has already scored 15 Premier League goals as Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield
Updated 15 October 2022
ALAM KHAN

As Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a remarkable 700th career club goal with the winner for Manchester United at Everton last weekend, it seems difficult to envisage any modern-day forward coming close to the feats of the Portuguese icon.

But over at neighbors Manchester City there is someone who may have the age and ability to yet challenge the game’s current goalscoring greats such as Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Having netted 20 times in his first 13 games — taking a career total to 155 goals — Erling Haaland has been outstanding since his £51.2-million summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

It is no surprise to City team-mate Bernardo Silva, who also believes the potential is there for the Norway striker, 22, to make the same impact as the 37-year-old Ronaldo.

“You never know what will happen, Erling’s still very young, still got a lot to do, but the mentality is there, so yes,” said Bernardo, who plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal’s national team.

“I’m playing with Erling (for City) so I hope so. But the standards are so high — Cristiano has won five Ballon d’Ors, six Champions Leagues — but I’m very impressed by Erling.

“Honestly, I was speaking with a few friends the other day and I said he is the only player who gets close to Cristiano in terms of knowing where the ball will land inside the box.

“He’s got that smell of knowing where it lands and he’s so quick and strong, which is not easy for defenders.”

Haaland will be bidding to score for a fifth successive Premier League away game when City visit Liverpool on Sunday.

With hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and in the 6-3 Manchester derby success over United, he already has 15 league goals in nine matches.

“We knew what was coming, the type of player he was, the ambition he has,” added the 28-year-old Bernardo, who also played with French forward Kylian Mbappe at Monaco.

“You look at his face during the games and he just wants to go for it and win the games for us — and then also he’s a very nice guy. 

“You never know what you are getting with new players, so getting a player like him with his quality, and such a nice guy as well, it’s top for the team.

Bernardo says he’s been “amazed” by how humble Haaland is and how he accepts he is just one more player in the team. 

“If you see him running in games, he presses like a beast, like each one of us — that’s top.

“The humility of knowing that it doesn’t matter how good you are or how much better you are, but the more you have to set the example and the more you have to run for the team — and he does that.”

Despite having won back-to-back league titles, Haaland looks to have taken Pep Guardiola’s side to another level.

“We have always had good results over the last few years, but it’s true that now we have a player up front that is so strong, big and the other teams fear a little bit of that,” Bernardo told Arab News exclusively.

“But the way we play is the same and we are happy with the results lately,” said Bernardo. “Personally, I feel if me and the other midfielders and defenders do our jobs properly then we have so much quality up front.

“With players like Kevin (De Bruyne), Phil (Foden) and with Erling, they can decide the games, they can take care of the rest.

“But we have to do a proper job, control the rhythm of the game and then we know the weapons we have up front.”

Unbeaten this season, City are a point behind league leaders Arsenal but 13 clear of Liverpool.

But having been City’s main title challengers over the past five seasons, Bernardo says it would be folly to rule out the Reds, who showed a return to form by routing Rangers 7-1 in their midweek Champions League tie.

“When the season started we were struggling a bit, still winning games but it felt like it wasn’t perfect,” he added. “Now it feels like that, that the team is well.

“The confidence levels are good, we are scoring and not conceding goals and stable in the game. It’s just the beginning though and we have to keep playing like this.

“It’s still going to be tough and we have tough opponents coming up like Liverpool . . . we know how tough it is against them.

“They have been our biggest rivals over the last five years and it’s always a challenge to play against them. Liverpool is a very important game for us.

“It doesn’t make any difference how they have started, what their form is like, honestly. What they did in the last five years, you can’t look at them and think, ‘oh they are a bit weak at the moment.’ No, no chance. They are so strong and it is going to be so difficult for us.”

Liverpool signed Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez in the summer, but the £85-million club-record buy from Bernardo’s former club Benfica has scored four times and was sent off on his home debut against Crystal Palace.

“He has joined from my old team Benfica so I know of him very well because I used to watch all the Portuguese games,” added Bernardo. “He’s a quick player, got that quality of knowing where the ball will land and scoring goals.”

“Sometimes it’s not easy when you change country, change the culture. He still needs to learn a new language and adapt to a new style of play.

“I think he will adapt and he will get to where he wants to be. Hopefully not, because I’m on other side of the competition, but I see a lot of quality in Darwin.”

City have notoriously struggled at Anfield, with a 4-1 league win in 2021 only their third in 65 years, and Bernardo said: “We know how difficult it is to play at Anfield, with their crowd, but we are going to try.”

“We are feeling good at the moment and we go there to win as usual. We have always tried to win there in the past, but just couldn’t. We won just one season there, for many different reasons and in different circumstances, but the team feels good.

“Our levels of confidence are very high and we are going to prepare very well.”

While City have yet to win the Champions League, Bernardo has lifted nine trophies, including four Premier League titles, since arriving from Monaco in 2017.

And he insisted their mindset had not changed. “We want to win as many titles as possible this season,” added the midfielder, who decided to stay at City this summer despite being linked with Barcelona.

“We are going to try to win them all, go for all of them as we do every single season. So this season is not an exception, we don’t change.

“The Premier League is the most important one and the Champions League is something we are after for a very long time — and we haven’t done it yet.

“And then there are the other cup competitions that count — the FA Cup, Carabao Cup — and we have the World Cup in the middle of the season, so lots of things to think about.

“We just have to keep going. It’s still only October and a long way to go and competitions to play, lots of games. It’s not going to be an easy season, but we are doing well at the moment.”

Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York

Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York

Team Gustavsson crowned champions at Aramco team Series New York
  • Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for head-to-head in individual competition on final day
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Team Gustavsson have swept to an impressive victory in the team competition at the Aramco Team Series — New York on the Ladies European Tour.

Swedish skipper Johanna Gustavsson led a quartet at Trump Golf Links that included Jessica Karlsson, Karolin Lampert and New York college star Jennifer Rosenberg, who took advantage of perfect conditions to finish on 23-under-par.

The winners held off late challenges in the $500,000 team event from a host of international talent to mark first LET victories for Gustavsson and Karlsson.

“It’s a win and it’s a team win and it’s just great to celebrate with the others and have this kind of experience,” said Gustavsson. “The joy of winning is so much better when you share it as well. It’s just been great, and having Jennifer with us, she’s got a bright future, turning pro soon, and I think we’ll see her again.”

It was back-to-back wins for Lampert, who also was part the winning team at last year’s Aramco Team Series — New York at Glen Oaks Golf & Country Club. 

Runners-up in the team competition was Team Hewson (-21) with Team Maguire (-19) and Team Babnik (-19) in third respectively.

In the second round of the individual competition, World No. 8, Lexi Thompson made the most decisive move, showing her class on Friday with a round of 65 to finish on eight-under-par — a slim one-shot lead heading into the final day on Saturday. Thompson’s round included five birdies and an eagle, with the American star’s putter red-hot in the New York sunshine.

Thompson said: “It was a great day out there. We couldn’t have asked for better weather compared to yesterday and it was obviously a little softer due to the rain. It’s a tough track and it can get windy — so you just have to take advantage of the easier holes.”

A victory would mark the 27-year American’s first professional win since the Shoprite LPGA Classic in 2019.

“All I can focus on is my game and my emotions, so I’ll just try and take that into tomorrow,” Thompson said. “I’m sure I have to come out and play my A-game. But all I can focus on is my game and my emotions.”

Just one behind is tournament headliner and World Number 4, Nelly Korda, who was another to stamp her authority on the Ferry Point Links. A round of 67 included four birdies and an eagle to finish on seven-under-par. Korda is aiming for back-to-back wins on the Aramco Team Series — a format she is becoming increasingly dominant at.

Chasing Thompson and Korda is Madelene Sagstrom (-5) and World No. 6, Brooke Henderson (-4.)

“I’m just going to try to stay aggressive and I need to get the putter a little bit hotter, so hopefully that will help me tomorrow,” said Sweden’s Sagstrom.

“A win would mean the world to me, and I’m going to go out there and give myself a good chance.”

Saturday’s final day of play will see only the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
Updated 15 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions

Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
  • Magpies boss believes St. James’ Park outfit can one day rival Sunday’s opponents Manchester United
Updated 15 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United can one day be as huge as Manchester United, such is the ambition of the club’s Saudi Arabian owners.

A little more than 12 months ago Newcastle were bought out of their 15-year Mike Ashley purgatory when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia purchased an 80 percent stake in the football club. PCP Capital Partners, headed by dealmaker Amanda Staveley, and RB Sports & Media share the remaining 20 percent in the ownership model.

So much has changed at St. James’ Park in the past year, but there is still so much to improve on. And while Howe accepts the two clubs are nowhere close to a level playing field now, he does not doubt the ambition of the PIF and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will eventually see the Magpies compete at Europe’s top table.

“I don’t like to put ceilings on individual players and I don’t like to put ceilings on clubs either,” said Howe, whose side take on fifth-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Looking at my own history, Bournemouth were associated as a League One, League Two team, primarily League One, but we have seen them grow into a Premier League club. So why not?

“The aim of this club and the ambitions behind the scenes are huge. I’ve always got to try and deliver those ambitions and that will take time. But there’s no ceiling here.

“When you see the passion around the city, the thing that always blows me away is the young people here — the 12, 13, 14-year-olds, their passion for Newcastle. It runs through generations and that won’t stop.

“What will happen, hopefully, is the global brand and the global enthusiasm for Newcastle will grow if the club can be successful.

“I am putting more pressure on myself here, but that is the challenge and that is where the club wants to be.

“Who knows what the future will look like in 20 or 30 years?”

It’s tough to pitch where Newcastle’s ambitions currently lie.

This time in 2021 the club were without a win in the Premier League and staring down the barrel of relegation to the English Championship.

Roll the clock forward and what a difference a year makes, as United have lost just once in their opening 10 games in all competitions.

That has some saying that European places, often taken by the top-seven sides, is not out of all realms of possibility for current sixth-place occupiers Newcastle.

Does that prediction sit well with Howe?

“It sits with me fine. If people want to talk about us like that and in those positions, I’ve no issue with that,” he said.

“We have to remain very level and calm internally. I know our form has been good, consistently, for a long period of time but form can change.

“My job is to keep everyone grounded internally, keep the players very focused on the short-term objectives because we have a key group of games coming up before the World Cup and we have to keep being successful and keep picking up points.

“If we can do that and go into the turn of the year in a good position and rightly so (we will be talked about as European contenders). But it can change. The points totals in the league, the league is very condensed, and a bad run of form can knock you off your target.

“I’m very relaxed about the situation, we need to pick up points in this run of games this week.”

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Eddie Howe has revealed that he will not have Alexander Isak or Jonjo Shelvey back for the trip to northwest England.

The duo are edging closer to a Newcastle return but this game, and likely the midweeker against Everton, will come around too soon for the pair.

Howe said: “Alex is making progress but he’s not available for this game.”

When asked whether Isak may face Everton or even Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, Howe continued: “Difficult to say at this moment in time. I’d probably say the three-game week might be difficult.”

Shelvey, meanwhile, has missed the whole of the season, having picked up a muscle problem in the friendly with Benfica in July.

“Yeah, he’s getting closer,” said Howe.

“He has trained, not necessarily full training at this moment in time, but he’s very, very close. He’s doing very well.”

