‘Mullahs must get lost,’ Iranians sing at new protests

PARIS: Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again on Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody entered a fifth week.
The 22-year-old died on Sept. 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest by Iran’s notorious morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Young women have been at the forefront of the biggest wave of street protests seen in the country for years.
“Guns, tanks, fireworks; the mullahs must get lost,” women without hijabs chanted at a gathering at Tehran’s Shariati Technical and Vocational College, in a video widely shared online.
Scores of jeering and whistling protesters hurled projectiles at security forces near a landmark roundabout in Hamedan city, west of Tehran, in footage verified by AFP.
Despite what online monitor NetBlocks called a “major disruption to Internet traffic,” protesters were also seen pouring onto the streets of the northwestern city of Ardabil, in videos shared on Twitter.
Shopkeepers went on strike in Amini’s hometown Saqez, in Kurdistan province, and Mahabad in West Azerbaijan, said a social media channel that monitors protests and police violations.
They were responding to an appeal for a huge turnout for protests on Saturday under the catchcry “The beginning of the end!“
“We have to be present in the squares, because the best VPN these days is the street,” activists declared, referring to virtual private networks used to skirt Internet restrictions.
In response to the protests, one of Iran’s main revolutionary bodies, the Islamic Development Coordination Council, has urged people to “express their revolutionary anger against sedition and rioters” after prayers on Saturday evening.
A call also went out this week for “retirees” of the Revolutionary Guards to meet on Saturday given “the current sensitive situation,” according to a journalist at Shargh newspaper.
At the gathering, a Guards commander said three members of its Basij militia had been killed and 850 wounded in Tehran since the start of the “sedition,” state news agency IRNA said.
The women-led protests have won support from the US president.
At least 108 people have been killed in the Amini protests, and at least 93 more have died in separate clashes in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International has called an “unrelenting brutal crackdown” that has included an “all-out attack on child protesters” — n and sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada and the United States.
Iran’s supreme leader has accused the country’s enemies, including the US and Israel, of fomenting the “riots.”
In response to the protests, the clerical state’s security forces have also launched a campaign of mass arrests of artists, dissidents, journalists and athletes.
Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi said the authorities barred him from traveling to the London Film Festival over his support for the protests.
The British Film Institute said Haghighi had been due to attend the festival for his latest film “Subtraction,” but the Iranian authorities “confiscated his passport.”
“I cannot put into words the joy and the honor of being able to witness first-hand this great moment in history,” said Haghighi
“So if this is a punishment for what I’ve done, then by all means, bring it on.”
KHARTOUM: Clashes between rival groups in Sudan’s West Kordofan state have killed at least five people and wounded nine others, the army said on Saturday.
Violence erupted a day earlier between members of rival ethnic Nuba and Misseriya people in the town of Lagawa, in the country’s far south, an army statement said.
It was not immediately clear what started the fighting.
“Two people were killed and four wounded from the Misseriya, while three others were killed and five wounded from the Nuba,” said the statement, also reporting incidents of looting and houses set on fire.
Security forces intervened to contain the violence, evacuate the wounded and secure key facilities, the statement added.
The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis since last year’s military coup, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The military power grab upended a transition to civilian rule launched after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar Bashir, who ruled for three decades.
Ethnic clashes often occur in Sudan’s far-flung regions over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.
On Thursday, renewed violence between the Hausa people and rival groups in Sudan’s Blue Nile state killed at least four people, according to a tribal leader and a medic.
Similar clashes erupted in Blue Nile state in July and again in September, leaving more than 120 people dead.
The July fighting erupted after Hausa members requested the creation of a “civil authority” that rival groups saw as a means of gaining access to land.
Over 370 people were killed and more than 177,000 displaced in inter-communal conflicts in Sudan between January and August, according to the UN.
How Raqqa, once the Syrian capital of Daesh’s caliphate, reclaimed its Arab cultural pride
Resilient local population reviving ravaged heritage and preserving musical tradition
Equestrian scene slowly recovering in what once a major center for horse racing
Updated 16 October 2022
Lucas Chapman & Ali Ali
RAQQA, Syria: It has been five years since the Syrian Democratic Forces hoisted their flag in the main square in Raqqa, which, for four years, had been the capital of Daesh. The streets and squares of Raqqa had witnessed horrendous atrocities — beatings, torture, beheadings, and other unspeakable acts.
Global media, which watched the operation to liberate the city with bated breath, almost immediately packed up and fled once Raqqa was freed from the terror group, leaving the people alone again in the rubble of their once great city.
But among the ruins, cultural flowers are in bloom. Groups of writers, artists, and intellectuals are making every effort to restore Raqqa’s culture, despite the black mark left by Daesh.
The area around Raqqa has been inhabited since the third millennium B.C. It gained a reputation when the Abbasid caliph Harun Al-Rashid, himself a lover of culture and tradition, chose the city as the site for his imperial residence in 796 A.D.
Though the city has been destroyed six times over its long history, many of its centuries-old historic sites remain as a testament to its importance.
When Daesh stormed into Raqqa in 2014 and declared the city its capital, the local artistic and cultural community were immediately gripped by fear.
“When the armed groups came, our group dissolved. We couldn’t sing or do anything. It got to the point where Daesh arrested me twice,” traditional singer Melek Muhammad Al-Saleh told Arab News.
“The militants said I was committing blasphemy. They said it was haram, that it was the work of Satan,” he said with a quizzical look.
Then, speaking more seriously, Al-Saleh added: “They came to destroy and eliminate our culture. They destroyed our museum. They broke and destroyed all our antiquities.
“They were sent to eliminate the history of this city and country, because they have no history themselves; they have no opinions or goals. Their only goal was destruction.”
Al-Saleh had a distinguished career as a traditional singer spanning decades. After returning to his native Raqqa from Aleppo in the 1990s, he established a seven-member musical group called Njoom. The group travelled not only within Raqqa governorate, but all over Syria, performing at weddings and cultural festivals.
When Daesh came, the city’s proud culture and heritage came under attack. All cultural centers became departments for Daesh’s various bureaus. They seized musical instruments from people’s homes and destroyed them. They destroyed cassettes, CDs and televisions. Weddings, formerly jovial affairs in Raqqa complete with music and dancing, became silent and solemn.
Daesh interrogated Al-Saleh, saying that he had “forgotten God,” and threatened to behead him. The group was shocked, though, to find that Al-Saleh was a pious Muslim who knew a lot about the Islamic faith. “I was with them for 12 hours. I had religious discussions with them. My faith was strong, and theirs was not. They were wrong,” he said.
He continued: “They were shocked; they asked me how a singer could know so many things about religion, because they said singers were infidels. They asked me to become a judge for them.”
Al-Saleh refused to work for the group and was eventually released. He continued to sing, but in secret — his group’s musical concerts were held inside private homes at night, usually with a guard standing outside on the lookout for Daesh patrols.
As Raqqa rebuilt itself, the new Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria’s cultural departments began searching the city for its remaining artists. Al-Saleh was made a member of the Artists’ Union, and proudly showed his union ID card.
All the members of his old musical group have either passed away or left the country, so he has started a new group with 11 members. Additionally, he is teaching his son the rudiments of traditional Raqqa music, “so that the new generation will not forget our traditions.
“For the past four or five years, we have been making all efforts to bring our culture back to what it was, or make it even better. It will take a lot of time, though,” he said.
Daesh were just as angry with the free expression of the written word as they were with traditional music. Mohamed Bashir Al-Ani, a poet from Deir Ezzor, was executed along with his son for “blasphemy.” Many writers were forced to flee, including the Raqqawi writer Fawziya Al-Marai.
“I saw my city totally destroyed and felt that my head would explode. Everything was in ruins,” Al-Marai told Arab News, recalling her return to Raqqa after living in Turkey during the Daesh occupation.
“Not just the city was destroyed. Everything inside of me was destroyed,” she said. “I lost everything that was beautiful in these ruins.”
Al-Marai, 74, is a prolific writer, having penned over 10 books of poetry and short stories since she began writing in the late 1990s.
Most of her writings were inspired by the traditions of Raqqa, particularly the dress and folklore of Arab women, and by the Euphrates River. She attended literary festivals several times a year, meeting famous Syrian poets such as Nizar Qabbani and Raqqawi native Abdal Salam Al-Ujayli.
When Daesh attacked, “I fled. If I had stayed, they would have killed me. They were searching for me by name,” Al-Marai said.
Her books, which she referred to as her children, were all burned by the terror group. “I had 25-50 copies of every book, and when I came back, none of them were left,” she said.
It was not just her books that were destroyed — the entire intellectual community she spent decades building was gone. “None of my friends were left. They all fled and became refugees in Europe,” she said.
Al-Marai was determined to help rebuild the culture of her beloved city. Having become an adviser to the Autonomous Administration’s Art and Culture Department, she now holds regular literary salons in the city’s fushat hiwar, or conversation space, to read and discuss literature.
“Now we are organizing festivals and training sessions for our youth on how to write stories and poetry. We celebrate them and always have activities to return our culture to the way it was before. We are always taking the chance to inform the youth that the future lies with them,” she said.
Shahla Al-Ujayli, a niece of Abdal Salam Al-Ujayli, has carried on her uncle’s literary tradition by writing several books, including one in which the protagonist joins one of Raqqa’s most famous cultural pastimes — horse racing.
For over a thousand years, Raqqa was famous for its equestrian heritage. The unique Arabian breed of horses were used as means of work, transportation, and eventually, as status symbols.
“The horse was a symbol of the family. If a family had a horse, it was known that they were wealthy. Then it became a cultural tradition, passed down from grandparents to parents to children,” Ammer Medad, a horse owner, told Arab News.
Medad estimates that though there were once between three and four thousand original Arabian horses in Raqqa, the current number is around only 400.
He recalls that in 1983, the first facility for horse racing in Raqqa was created. A makeshift facility in a local landowner’s garden, it measured about just 1,000 square meters in size. A local man from a famous equestrian family donated 10 horses to help create the first equestrian club.
The club began to train and eventually started to compete on the national level. They were the poorest team from all Syrian governorates, having only their horses. The riders trained in the desert rather than a regulation-grade racetrack. As they did not even have separate uniforms, they were forced to share a single uniform with one another.
Despite this, however, Raqqa’s riders always took bronze, silver, or gold in the competitions. Their skill was so unmatched that according to Medad, it caught the attention of Basil Assad, the late brother of current Syrian president Bashar Assad, who himself was an equestrian champion.
Basil funded the construction of a racetrack and horse facilities in Raqqa, which was completed in 1989. The team competed in races across the Arab world, including Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt. Though eventually the popularity of horse racing waned, it was still very much a part of the local traditional culture. All of this changed when Daesh came to the city.
Daesh destroyed the racetrack and littered it with landmines. They used the Raqqa facilities as a holding ground for 4,000 stolen horses, according to a local track worker. “They stole the horses for themselves. They even used them for food,” Medad said. He recalled an incident during which a Daesh militant approached a friend of his, intending to buy a horse to eat.
Medad asked why the militant would purchase such a beautiful horse just to eat it.
“Daesh militants rebuked me, saying that I could not forbid what God had allowed, and said that I must come to their court. I ran away for 15 days, at which point, the militant who wanted to take me to court had been killed and I could finally return home.”
Five years on, the racetrack has been cleared of Daesh landmines, and the facility has been 50 percent rebuilt, according to Medad. The track has already held one local festival, and plans on holding one at the national level, the first such race in Raqqa since Daesh took the city, in mid-October.
The statue of Raqqa’s cultural forefather Harun Al-Rashid, which had been destroyed by Daesh, was replaced in front of a crowd of onlookers in early September, symbolizing the city’s slow but inexorable return to its roots.
Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa
Updated 15 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials and human rights groups have called for an independent international investigation into the deaths of 18 children with leukemia who were injected with expired drugs at a hospital in Houthi-held Sanaa.
Local media reports, independent organizations and family members said that health workers at Kuwait University Hospital administered doses of the chemotherapy drug methotrexate to about 50 cancer-hit children in late September, killing at least 18 of them and sending others to intensive care units.
Despite complaints from the children’s families, Houthi health officials attempted to conceal the case until earlier this month when local media outlets reported that child cancer patients had died at a hospital in Sanaa.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for an immediate independent investigation, with many Yemenis blaming the Houthis for dealing in expired and smuggled drugs.
The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties, the American Center for Justice, and Bridges for Yemen issued a joint statement demanding that international aid bodies in Yemen investigate the case.
Hussam Al-Yafei, president of Bridges for Yemen, said: “The Houthi group has become untrustworthy in how it manages this health situation, particularly after press leaks revealed that the group sells medical aid such as medicines and supplies on the black market, or stores these medicines until they are damaged.”
Relatives said Houthi health authorities snubbed demands for an investigation and refused to issue death certificates.
Faisal Al-Khawlani, a relative of Ismail Mohammed who died at the hospital, told Belqees TV that the 12-year-old suffered from vomiting and a headache almost immediately after taking his regular chemotherapy drug on Sept. 24.
His worried family contacted his doctor, who instructed them to administer pain relief and transport him to the nearest medical facility. When his health deteriorated, his family sought medical attention once more.
Al-Khawlani said: “She told us to bring him back to the hospital right away because he was injected with an expired dose or something.
“The child was transferred to Palestine Hospital in Sanaa at midnight and died hours later.
“Our money has been spent on medication. We are helpless. We cannot file any complaints against anyone.”
When the case was made public, the Houthis refused to accept responsibility.
Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News: “The Houthis initially refuted the claim before placing the blame on one another.
“It appears that major minds are involved in this. They are currently seeking junior officials to use as scapegoats before closing the file.
“They would definitely close it because the smuggling of expired drugs is linked to companies owned by Houthi officials.”
Arab News asked health officials in Aden to comment on the situation. They refused to comment, citing a lack of knowledge, and a desire to protect their Sanaa-based colleagues from Houthi reprisals.
Amnesty International urges Lebanon to reconsider ‘voluntary returns’ plan for Syrian refugees
New repatriation campaign welcomed by President Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement
Updated 15 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Amnesty International has urged Lebanese authorities to halt plans to return Syrian refugees to their country involuntarily.
The call follows Beirut’s announcement that it will start sending refugees back to Syria in batches this month.
Lebanon received around $5.83 billion in humanitarian aid between 2013 and 2018 specifically allocated for Syrian refugees.
Caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar said recently Lebanon did not need an international green light to return refugees to their home country, adding: “We are a sovereign country that makes its own choices and only informs the international community of its decisions.”
Hajjar is in charge of the repatriation plan, launched last month, in coordination with President Michel Aoun and the relevant Lebanese ministerial committee.
The plan aims to deport 15,000 Syrian refugees in cooperation with authorities in Damascus.
Aoun announced the start of the repatriations as of next week while also announcing Lebanon’s approval of the maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel.
The repatriation plan has previously been rejected by the UN over security and human rights concerns.
Lebanese authorities have dealt with the presence of Syrian refugees, who sought asylum in Lebanon 11 years ago on account of the outbreak of their country’s civil war, as an unwanted burden, and have asked the international community for funds to help.
Tensions have escalated to the point that Syrian refugees were recently accused of “consuming the bread allocated for Lebanese” against the backdrop of Lebanon’s three-year-long economic collapse.
Official figures for the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon varies, with authorities estimating that there are more than 1.5 million refugees on their territory, while UNHCR states that the number of registered refugees is no more than 880,000.
Hajjar said Lebanon was keen on securing a safe return for Syrians currently taking shelter in his country, adding that requests for voluntary repatriation would be open for acceptance and that steps would escalate in the next phase.
The date for the repatriation of an initial 1,600 Syrian refugees depends on a decision issued by the General Directorate of General Security, which in turn awaits responses from the Syrian authorities so that repatriation procedures can proceed, said Hajjar.
Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, said the resumption of repatriations would take place according to the same mechanism adopted previously, with lists of Syrian refugees applying for repatriation sent to Syrian authorities, who in turn grant security and judicial approvals for those allowed to return.
Thousands of Syrians in Lebanon fear a forced return to their country, though, with hundreds of families reluctant to make the decision, either because males are subject to compulsory military service in Syria, lingering worries over the legacy of the conflict, or because the areas from which they were displaced have witnessed opposition to the regime, making it unlikely they will be allowed to return home.
Syrian activist and refugee Abou Odai Amer: “Among 60,000 Syrian refugees in Arsal, 400 individuals want to return to western Qalamoun, which is the least affected region in Al-Qusayr and its surroundings.”
Amer clarified that registration happened 25 days ago through a lawyer in charge of legal repatriation.
These refugees had registered their names in previous repatriation convoys but they were not granted approval by the Syrian authorities.
Every one of them is now waiting Syrian approval, said Amer.
Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s acting deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, called on Lebanon to respect its obligations under international law and halt its plans to return Syrian refugees en masse.
She pointed out that international law prohibited constructive forced repatriation, which occurs when states use indirect means to force individuals to return to a place where they were at real risk of serious human rights violations.
The organization revealed that it had previously documented how Syrian refugees were subjected to torture, sexual abuse, forced disappearance and arbitrary detention upon their return to their country.
Semaan called on the international community to keep supporting the millions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon amid the escalating economic crisis in the country, to prevent further unsafe returns.
The Lebanese authorities “are scaling up the so-called voluntary returns ... when it is well established that Syrian refugees in Lebanon are not in a position to take a free and informed decision about their return,” Semaan added.
“In enthusiastically facilitating these returns, the Lebanese authorities are knowingly putting Syrian refugees at risk of suffering from heinous abuse and persecution upon their return to Syria,” she added.
The new repatriation campaign was welcomed by President Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement.
FPM MP Georges Atallah called on Amnesty International to stand “against the violations to which Lebanon is subjected by being forced to keep the refugees on its territory.”
Independent MP Bilal Hoshaimi, though, warned of the danger of returning refugees in such an unsafe manner, with the absence of any international guarantees over their safety.
US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
‘We continue to find ways to respond to the Iranian government’s state-sponsored violence against women and crackdown on its people,’ Blinken said
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US envoy to Iran Robert Malley on Saturday held meetings with civil society groups and human rights activists to discuss the ongoing situation in the Islamic Republic.
“We continue to find ways to respond to the Iranian government’s state-sponsored violence against women and crackdown on its people,” Blinken said in a tweet.
“Today, I met with civil society partners to discuss what more the US can do to support the people of Iran, particularly its brave women and girls,” he added.
We continue to find ways to respond to the Iranian government’s state-sponsored violence against women and crackdown on its people. Today, I met with civil society partners to discuss what more the U.S. can do to support the people of Iran, particularly its brave women and girls. pic.twitter.com/d5xEnbeWfH
Protesters across Iran defied a nearly month-long crackdown on Saturday, activists said, chanting in the streets and in universities against the country's clerical leaders in a sustained wave of anger at the death of Mahsa Amini.
The protests sweeping Iran since Amini - a 22-year-old woman from the country's Kurdish region - died on Sept. 16 while being held for “inappropriate attire” pose one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
“Sadly, but unsurprisingly, Iran’s government continues to fire on peaceful protestors rather than listening to them,” Malley said. “We had a valuable conversation with human rights activists on the situation in Iran and steps the US can take to support its people’s fundamental rights.”