Video showing Iranian police sexually assaulting woman sparks outrage

The video shows a policeman assaulting a woman. (Videograb/BBC Persian)
  • An officer can be seem inappropriately touching the female protester as colleagues attempt to arrest her during a protest in Tehran
  • As footage of the incident spread on social media, users called for the resignation of the police chief responsible for the officers
DUBAI: Video footage showing Iranian police officers sexually assaulting a female protester as they attempt to arrest her has sparked outrage on social media.

The video, which was verified as genuine by the BBC, shows officers in protective gear and helmets surrounding a woman on a busy road. One of them grabs her by the neck and leads her to a group of fellow officers.

As she is being forced toward an officer on a motorbike, another officer approaches her from behind and inappropriately touches her. The woman then crouches and a female voice behind the camera can be heard saying: “They are pulling her hair.”

The protester, whose head does not appear to be covered by a hijab, then stands up and runs from the police. The same female voice then says: “Look at him (the officer), he is laughing.”

According to the BBC, the incident took place on Wednesday in Tehran’s Argentina Square. As the footage spread on social media, users called for the resignation of the police chief responsible for the officers.

According to Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency, Tehran’s Police Public Relations office said the incident is being investigated. The police statement did not comment on the scenes shown in the video but said that enemies are “using psychological warfare” to cause “public anxiety and incite violence.”

In an interview with the Fars News Agency, which is run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a police official denied the girl had been assaulted. “Such encounters are inevitable in riot scenes,” he said, according to London-based TV channel Iran International.

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called morality police and senior security officials “who have engaged in serious human rights abuses.” It followed the death in police custody on Sept. 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who had been arrested on Sept. 13 for not following strict rules on head coverings.

Her death sparked ongoing protests across the country and there have been reports of brutal attacks by security forces on women during crackdowns on protesters. Many people have taken to social media to share their experiences and express their anger, fear and sorrow.

The video below, for example, obtained by Iran International, shows police dragging a woman into a police van as she screams.

The UN has called on Iranian authorities “to fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association, as a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.” It condemned Amini’s death and said “Iran must repeal all legislation and policies that discriminate on the grounds of sex and gender, in line with international human rights standards.”

 

 

  • If a deal goes through, the combination will allow Murdoch greater control over his media assets
Rupert Murdoch has started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp. and Fox Corp. disclosed on Friday, saying they would consider combining at his behest, nearly a decade after the companies split.
Both have formed special committees to review proposals of a potential combination, they said.
If a deal goes through, the combination will allow Murdoch greater control over his media assets and help the companies trim costs. Media companies are fighting decades-low growth in advertising sales and for users’ attention against deep-pocketed social media and content websites.
After years of expansion globally, Murdoch split his empire in 2013, placing the print business in newly created public entity News Corp. and the TV and entertainment under 21st Century Fox.
Murdoch said at the time that his vast media holdings had become “increasingly complex,” and that a new structure would simplify operations. The split also shielded Fox’s entertainment assets from any potential financial fall-out from a phone hacking scandal involving the media conglomerate’s now-defunct News of the World publication in the United Kingdom.
The thinking at the time was that separating the companies ultimately would generate value for shareholders, according to one person familiar with the decision-making. That vision was realized as Fox sold the bulk of its film and television assets to Walt Disney Co. for $71 billion in 2019.
The sale left Fox focused on live events such as news and sports, rather than “disruptable” scripted entertainment content on the streaming platforms, Wall Street analysts observed at the time.
The major streaming services, however, have begun breaching the protective moat. Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. , two technology giants with deep financial resources, have begun bidding for sports, securing rights to stream major league baseball, soccer and football games.
Fox recently renewed a long-term deal with the National Football League to continue broadcasting the Sunday afternoon games, but relinquished Thursday Night Football to Amazon.
Reuniting Fox and News Corp. would give the combined companies greater scale to compete, and complement their assets, the person familiar with the proposal said. The combined companies would have around $24 billion in revenue.
Murdoch, 91, currently has near-controlling stakes in both the companies. His son Lachlan Murdoch is chairman and CEO of Fox Corp. Companies that adopt such arrangements typically make subsequent mergers subject to approval by a majority of shareholders not affiliated with their controlling shareholder, though it’s not clear whether this will be the case in this instance.
As of market-close on Friday, News Corp. had a market cap of $9.31 billion and Fox Corp. was $16.84 billion, according to Refinitiv. News Corp. shares surged 5 percent and Fox rose about 1 percent in after-market trade.
The development was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Grant McCool & Shri Navaratnam)

  • Talent development program WOLFStars will nurture 1,000 creators
DUBAI: WOLF, which describes itself as “the world’s online festival,” is set to produce more than 10,000 live performances in the metaverse this month.

The company, which specializes in metaverse experiences, launched its talent development program WOLFStars this August following a pilot phase that saw 250 Arabic-speaking emerging creators join the program to create regular shows in the app.

Since then, 1,000 creators have registered and performed in the metaverse, and more than 500 users are creating regular podcast-style talk shows in Arabic, according to the company.

As part of the WOLFStars program, some creators have been able to earn up to $130 a show, generating $1,750 a month for themselves.

“We have been blown away by the success of our WOLFStars program, as we have welcomed over 1,000 content creators to WOLF, who will produce over 10,000 shows in October, viewed by our highly engaged audiences,” said Gary Knight, CEO of WOLF.

WOLF has collaborated with Arab personalities including Aseel Hameem, Fay Al-Sharqawi, Nedaa Sharara, Danyah Shafei, and Lebanese pop superstar Yara, he added.

“It is our ability to combine Arab talents with an engaged online audience to create the first digital festival experience where users have complete creative control that sets WOLF apart,” Knight said.

The WOLF app is currently available for free on iOS and Android devices. The company plans to launch its virtual reality app on Oculus and other VR headsets’ app stores soon.

  • Initiative is part of World Restart a Heart Day campaign
  • AR experience available in more than 10 languages including Arabic
LONDON: Snapchat on Thursday launched a new augmented reality lens that teaches users how to perform CPR.

Ahead of World Restart a Heart Day on Oct. 16, Snapchat partnered with the Global First Aid Reference Centre and social technology agency GoSpooky to create the new augmented reality experience that teaches the fundamentals of CPR.

The new lens “aims to educate users on the vital steps to take should they enter an emergency situation and allows them to learn the fundamentals of CPR step by step. The whole experience can be repeated to aid learning,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The AR experience, available in more than 10 languages including English, French, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Sweden, Japanese, Hindi and Norwegian, aims to raise awareness of the life-saving importance of CPR in emergency situations.

“Released globally and available in 10 languages, the new lens uses Snap’s world leading augmented reality technology to go beyond reading about the techniques and showing them (users) in a true-to-life example how to perform the lifesaving procedures,” the statement added.

The new Snapchat feature is a practical tool to provide training and inform users about the value of CPR, which if performed early during an emergency, can dramatically increase the chances of someone surviving cardiac arrest.

According to the Global First Aid Reference Centre, seven-in-10 cardiac arrests happen in front of bystanders, but fewer than 20 percent of people end up providing first aid.

A study on the Saudi public’s knowledge of CPR published in February 2021 found that more than 50 percent of people were unaware of CPR and only 4.4 percent had attended a formal training course.

“While not envisioned as a replacement for formal CPR training, the initiative aims to educate on the basic steps and importance of CPR, and to increase the confidence and willingness of people to act in such a situation,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

“It also drives users to their local Red Cross Red Crescent website to get more information or find out how to organize training in person.”

Users will be able to learn about CPR when opening the lens via Snapcode or through the Snapchat carousel.

Once opened, the lens creates a virtual lifesize human dummy on the user’s floor. It then guides Snapchatters through the stages of performing CPR, as well as other elements like the optimal frequency and speed of chest compressions. Multiple choice questions also help to clarify each step.

  • New ads-supported subscription tier will launch in November
  • “Basic with Ads” subscriptions will be priced at $6.99
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix on Thursday said a subscription option subsidized by ads will debut in November across a dozen countries as the streaming service strives to jumpstart stalled growth.
Netflix reported a loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter along with stagnant profits, and its share price is down 63 percent from this time last year despite rising slightly on the ad-tier news.
The new “Basic with Ads” subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States — three dollars less than a no-ads basic option, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing.
“The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution of that industry,” Peters said.
“Now streaming has surpassed both broadcast and cable for total TV time in the United States.”
The ad-discounted tier, a first for Netflix, will roll out in Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain and the United States.
Video ads will be from 15 seconds to 30 seconds long.
“We are looking at a very light ad load with no more than four to five minutes of ads per hour, and including some very tight frequency caps so that members don’t see the same ad repeatedly,” Peters said.
After having shunned advertising since it started its streaming service, Netflix acquiesced as competition in the market intensifies and as consumers recoil from soaring inflation.
With the launch of cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions, Netflix and Disney+ are expected to bite into the revenue of traditional television channels.
Netflix rival Disney+ is expected to launch its own ad-subsidized subscription soon.
“These launches are going to create the biggest premium advertising space in more than a generation,” said analytics company Samba TV senior vice president Dallas Lawrence.
“It’s going to be a major moment for advertisers.”


Netflix has sold nearly all the ad space for the new tier launch, president of worldwide advertising Jeremi Gorman said during the briefing.
Advertisers will be able to target audiences based on factors such as the country they live in as well as show genres or hit shows to be part of “zeitgeist moments” on the platform, executives said.
Netflix will not take political ads, nor will it accept marketing promoting smoking, guns, fireworks “or anything that feels like a get-rich-quick scheme,” Gorman added.
Advertisers will have options to avoid shows with sex, nudity or graphic violence, and Netflix is partnering with Neilson and ad-traffic verification companies to provide data regarding how well messages are reaching audiences, executives said.
“The new Netflix ad-supported tier will help the streamer to staunch the bleeding of its subscriber totals, but it will pull most users from the company’s existing user base instead of expanding the pool of Netflix viewers,” said Insider Intelligence forecasting analyst Peter Newman.
Peters acknowledged the potential for Netflix subscribers to switch to the lower-priced offering, but said the company expects that to be offset by ad revenue plus an overall increase in the number of subscribers.
“We’re not trying to steer people to one plan or the other. We really want to take a pro-consumer approach and let them land on the right plan for them,” Peters said.
“We think that the revenue model will be fine as a result.”
Netflix is continuing to invest in shows it believes will attract, and keep, subscribers.
Peters noted hits such as “Stranger Things” and “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and pending releases of keenly anticipated films such as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

  • Exact focus of the probes, federal authorities conducting them still unknown
WILMINGTON: Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them.
Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc. CEO had claimed “investigative privilege” when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.
In late September, Musk’s attorneys had provided a “privilege log” identifying documents to be withheld, Twitter said. The log referenced drafts of a May 13 email to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
“This game of ‘hide the ball’ must end,” the company said in the court filing.
The court filing, which asked Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick to order Musk’s attorneys to provide the documents, was made on Oct. 6 — the same day that McCormick paused litigation between the two sides after Musk reversed course and said he would proceed with the deal.
Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told Reuters that Twitter’s court filing was a “misdirection” and asserted: “It is Twitter’s executives that are under federal investigation.”
Twitter declined to comment on Spiro’s statement. It also declined comment when asked by Reuters about its understanding of any investigation into Musk.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the FTC declined to comment.
The SEC has questioned Musk’s comments about the Twitter acquisition, including whether a 9 percent stake he had built up before announcing his bid had been disclosed late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.
In June, the SEC asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.
The Information, a tech news site, reported in April that the FTC was scrutinizing whether Musk failed to comply with the antitrust reporting requirement relating to an investor’s intentions of being a passive or active shareholder.
Twitter said in June, however, that the takeover deal with Musk had cleared an antitrust waiting period for review by the FTC and US Justice Department.
McCormick has given Musk until Oct. 28 to close the acquisition. If the deal does not get done by then, a trial date will be set for November.

