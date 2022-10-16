Who’s Who: Nawaf Tawfeq Al-Duaij, executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla

Nawaf Tawfeq Al-Duaij is the executive director of administrative affairs at the Royal Commission for AlUla, a position he took up in May 2019.

The Royal Commission for AlUla was established in July 2017 to preserve and develop the 2,000-year-old historical archaeological site of AlUla in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Al-Duaij is responsible for synchronizing administrative and programming departments, making cross-departmental processes more effective, and building personnel relations.

He has established companies in both the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Public Investment Fund, with an estimated capital of SR2 billion ($532 million).

Al-Duaij has also held two positions in AlUla Development Co. — adviser to the CEO and interim chief of shared services.

Before joining the Royal Commission for AlUla, Al-Duaij worked briefly as an administration affairs associate director with the Red Sea Development Co. where he helped develop the KPIs of the administrative affairs department.

He previously worked as an administrative affairs manager at the delivery and rapid intervention center, affiliated with the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, helping to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by managing a number of Saudi “seasons” from planning through to implementation.

In 2016, Al-Duaij worked as director of administrative affairs at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee. He has also worked at Accenture, an Irish-American professional services company based in Dublin, specializing in information technology services and consulting, and as an administrative manager at the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He graduated from King Abdulaziz University with a bachelor’s degree in public administration and later obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai.