Who's Who: Nawaf Tawfeq Al-Duaij, executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla

Who’s Who: Nawaf Tawfeq Al-Duaij, executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla
Nawaf Tawfeq Al-Duaij
Updated 16 October 2022
Nawaf Tawfeq Al-Duaij is the executive director of administrative affairs at the Royal Commission for AlUla, a position he took up in May 2019.

The Royal Commission for AlUla was established in July 2017 to preserve and develop the 2,000-year-old historical archaeological site of AlUla in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Al-Duaij is responsible for synchronizing administrative and programming departments, making cross-departmental processes more effective, and building personnel relations.

He has established companies in both the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Public Investment Fund, with an estimated capital of SR2 billion ($532 million).

Al-Duaij has also held two positions in AlUla Development Co. — adviser to the CEO and interim chief of shared services.

Before joining the Royal Commission for AlUla, Al-Duaij worked briefly as an administration affairs associate director with the Red Sea Development Co. where he helped develop the KPIs of the administrative affairs department.

He previously worked as an administrative affairs manager at the delivery and rapid intervention center, affiliated with the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, helping to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by managing a number of Saudi “seasons” from planning through to implementation.

In 2016, Al-Duaij worked as director of administrative affairs at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee. He has also worked at Accenture, an Irish-American professional services company based in Dublin, specializing in information technology services and consulting, and as an administrative manager at the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He graduated from King Abdulaziz University with a bachelor’s degree in public administration and later obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Arabia highlights Vision 2030 goals, climate change efforts at UNESCO session

Updated 16 October 2022
PARIS: Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 215th session of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Kingdom’s delegation for the session, which runs until Oct. 19 in Paris, includes Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, Saudi’s permanent representative to UNESCO and the chairwoman of the organization’s programs and external relations committee; Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Blaihed, secretary-general of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science; and experts from the ministries of culture and education and the Human Rights Commission.

The Kingdom’s speech at the opening session focused on its endeavor to achieve sustainable development and the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia stressed its support for all efforts aimed at developing mechanisms for knowledge exchange, setting national policies and strategic plans, encouraging investment, and supporting culture.

The Kingdom also highlighted how it is addressing the climate crisis through its Middle East Green Initiative, which aims to enhance cooperation in the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leader in the field of sustainability at a global level.

Saudi Arabia’s participation in the session is part of its efforts to support culture, education and science — led by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

 

Topics: climate change UNESCO Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen hands over Aden hospital project

Updated 16 October 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen handed over the Aden General Hospital project in the governorate to the project’s operating company, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In continuation of the hospital’s procedures, the contract for its operation and management was signed in mid-August, in the presence of the director of the SDRPY’s office in Aden, Ahmed Madkhali, Director of the General Administration of Medical Projects for Al-Saad Group for Investment and Development Khaled Al-Dabash, and the Director of the Facilities Portfolio in the program, Mushabab Al-Qahtani.

Madkhali said the operating company for Aden General Hospital is Al-Saad Group for Investment and Development, and it is also the operator of Al-Salam Saudi Hospital in Saada, and the Saudi Hospital in Hajjah.

Madkhali added that from the first moment after signing a contract to operate and manage Aden General Hospital, the company operating the project set out to start preparing, in cooperation and coordination with the competent authorities, in addition to contracting with the local teams to operate the hospital.

The two hospitals are among the largest projects established and operated by the Kingdom with medical teams that provide the best treatment and medical services, which helped facilitate the procedures for operating and managing Aden General Hospital, he said, adding that in the coming period, Yemeni citizens in various governorates will benefit from it.

Al-Dabash said that Aden General Hospital was equipped with the latest medical devices, including CT scans, magnetic and ultrasound scans, and cardiac catheterization, and hoped that the hospital would become a medical icon to be added to the chain of Saudi development support in Yemen, through SDRPY.

Al-Qahtani said the project contains 14 specific clinics, in addition to a heart center, eye, pediatric, dermatology, dental, ear and nose, larynx, orthopedic, internal medicine, reproductive health, and endoscopy and physiotherapy clinics.

Dr. Khaled Mousa, a consultant cardiologist, said: "Aden General Hospital was established as a gift from the Kingdom to the Yemeni people, and was funded by the Saudi Fund for Development, and it works to follow up its work, operate and manage the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and it will provide a high-level service to Yemenis, especially since the hospital operating group is a pioneer in the field of medical work.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Aden Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)

Countdown begins to return of Riyadh Season with 15 zones, 8,500 entertainment activities

Updated 16 October 2022
RIYADH: The third Riyadh Season 2022 is set to make a welcome return on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities, said General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh.

GEA last month announced a new logo for this year’s expanded Riyadh Season, along with a fresh slogan: “Beyond Imagination.”

This year’s season will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and over 150 music concerts. 

Al-Sheikh said that the new season will include 15 zones, the most prominent of which is the Boulevard World zone, which will highlight the cultures of different countries: the US, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, Mexico and Italy.

The Boulevard World zone will offer restaurants, markets and arts, in addition to options for diving underwater and flying over Riyadh via cable car.

HIGHLIGHT

The Boulevard World will highlight the cultures of different countries. It also features the largest artificial lake in the world.

The Fan Festival zone will feature eight large screens to display the World Cup matches, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators per match.

Winter Wonderland returns to Riyadh Season with the largest skating rink in the region and five new games.

The zone also features the largest artificial lake in the world.

The other zones include Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

The Fan Festival zone will feature eight large screens to display the World Cup matches, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators per match.

It will hold a global exhibition for Argentinian football player Maradona and another exhibition for the English club Newcastle. The zone will also feature international sports brands and virtual technology experiences.

Winter Wonderland returns to Riyadh Season with the largest skating rink in the region and five new games. 

The area contains over 80 games and experiences for all ages, in addition to a number of different entertainment options.

Among these are weekly festivals in Al-Suwaidi Park, roaming shows and various interactive experiences for families. 

The slogan for the inaugural Riyadh Season in 2019 was “Imagine,” while last year’s second edition was staged under the banner “Imagine More.”

Last year, the season entertained visitors with 7,500 diverse events, including concerts, exhibitions and theater shows.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Riyadh season

Saudi Arabia's King Salman to inaugurate work for third year of Shoura Council's eighth session on Sunday

Updated 15 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday will deliver via video conference the annual royal speech to inaugurate the work for the third year of the Shoura Council’s eighth session, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The king’s speech is expected to deal with the Kingdom’s internal and external policies, announced Speaker of the Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.

Al-Asheikh said that the annual royal speech is a source of pride for the Shoura Council and an occasion he looks forward to every year.

He added that the council receives great support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which confirms the leadership’s confidence in the Shoura Council as a partner in decision-making, a house of expertise in strengthening the work of state agencies, and an important station in enacting regulations and legislation.

“The Shoura Council during its second year worked through its fifteen specialized committees to meet with officials, discuss the annual performance reports of their bodies and address the challenges posed therein,” he said.

Al-Asheikh reviewed the council’s achievements during the second year of its eighth session, during which it held 53 meetings, discussed 210 reports from government agencies and issued decisions regarding them after careful consideration.

He said the council held 34 official visits, while the parliamentary friendship committees held 44 meetings with diplomats in Saudi Arabia’s parliamentary councils to clarify the Kingdom's viewpoint on current regional and international issues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Saudi Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh

Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives South Africa's president in Jeddah

Updated 16 October 2022
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday received South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, during his official visit to the Kingdom.

The two sides held an official session of talks, where they reviewed relations between their two countries and aspects of cooperation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ramaphosa, arrived in Jeddah on Friday evening, where he was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Mohammed bin Salman

