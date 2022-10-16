Vietnamese model crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 winner in Egypt

Model, entrepreneur Gigi Hadid says she has ‘imposter syndrome’
DUBAI: Palestinian Dutch model Gigi Hadid opened up this week about what it is like to be a brand founder.
Hadid, who launched her cashmere brand Guest in Residence in September, revealed to Vogue that she has “imposter syndrome all the time,” despite being in the fashion industry since she was 2 years old.
“I thought that it was…not necessarily obvious but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation,” she added. “It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style.”
Hadid is one of the most sought-after fashion stars. She has walked for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns and landed covers of prestigious publications all over the world.
Updated 15 October 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: There is no denying that the design scene in Saudi Arabia is buzzing. Designers from the Kingdom have been making headlines regionally and internationally, and one of the pioneering creatives was Princess Nourah Al-Faisal with her label NUUN Jewels.
With a boutique in Paris’ luxurious Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, NUUN boasts an array of resplendent, one-of-a-kind pieces.
After completing an apprenticeship in Paris, Al-Faisal started by designing pieces for her family and friends. “I’ve always loved designs in all their forms — jewelry being my favorite because of the precious metals and the emotional connection,” said Al-Faisal.
As her creations gained popularity, opening her own boutique was a natural next step. And given her experience with fine Parisian craftsmen, the city made for an ideal choice. “The business is based in France because that’s where I did my apprenticeship and where my network was. There were obstacles on the business side, but once I found my NUUN family, it worked out.”
Al-Faisal said that 80 percent of what she creates is bespoke, so it comes as no surprise that each piece boasts not only meticulous craftsmanship but also a unique aesthetic. Case in point: A bracelet from her most recent “Jewels of Arabia” collection inspired by a face mask found in the tomb of a princess in Saudi Arabia. Featuring a brushed gold finish and encrusted with diamonds, the oval shape in the middle of the bracelet is complete with eyes, a nose and a mouth to represent what the princess would have looked like.
“The nice thing about the ‘Jewels of Arabia’ collection was that I was given a point of inspiration — the ancient civilizations that pre-existed in Saudi Arabia — I worked directly from that history,” explained Al-Faisal. Another standout creation from this collection includes a ring inspired by ancient tablets — made from half-moon diamonds and baguettes, it features oxidized copper with a patina effect to give it an antique finish.
For Al-Faisal, a true artist at heart, beginning a new collection does not necessarily start with a specific idea. “I work very organically — I create and eventually the pieces will tell me what they want to do. I am currently working on a few pieces that will hopefully become a new collection, which I’ll tell you about in a few months,” she said.
And perhaps it is exactly this romantic approach to design that leads her to create the conceptual pieces she is known for. It is not every day you come across a bracelet reminiscent of a goat’s horn crafted out of amethyst, gold, and reversed diamonds; or the geometric rings from her extremely successful “Thahab” line, which are almost otherworldly and unlike anything out there in the market.
Jewelry design aside, Al-Faisal takes her role in the Saudi Cup, alongside supporting regional creatives, very seriously. For the Saudi Cup, the country’s premiere racing event, Al-Faisal worked closely with the Fashion Commission to co-create a dress code, and she is also a consultant for The Jockey Club. Juggling all this while running a successful brand is not easy, and yet she does it effortlessly. “I think it is all about being inspired by the different elements and the people around you. I draw my energy and inspiration from the young people I come across every day.”
Updated 14 October 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Fashion Commission has announced a range of new initiatives to provide increased support for the Kingdom’s designers and greater opportunities to promote their work to a global audience.
At its inaugural Fashion Strategy Roadshow on Wednesday, the organization, which falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, unveiled plans to create a product development studio for use by designers, as well as four partnership deals with leading industry players.
CEO Burak Çakmak said: “Over the last two years, the Saudi fashion sector has made great progress. From the launch of our yearlong mentoring program — Saudi 100 Brands — to Fashion Futures, our annual conference and Elevate — our female leadership program — we have been maximizing opportunities for local talent.
“Building a product development studio in Riyadh is a major step forward toward making Saudi a thriving fashion center.”
Located at the Misk City Hub, the 1,000-square-meter facility will provide designers and students with world-class product development support, technology and equipment, including a 3D knitting machine, laser cutting machine, leather stitching and industrial sewing machines and fabric digital printers.
The studio will also have an extensive range of kit for jewelry making, including a Formlab 3D printer and a die cast metal stamping machine.
Princess Reema bint Bandar, who sits on the commission’s board, said: “This next generation of fashion designers and their innovative designs are absolutely enchanting. Their creative energy is evident, their talent is apparent and their vision is a sign of great things to come.
“Over 1,300 people applied to participate in the Saudi 100 Brands program, which is an indication of the vast promise of this industry,” she said.
“As Saudi opens up to the world, fashion will help us tell our story of change and the transformational impact of Vision 2030.”
As part of its ongoing efforts to support the fashion industry, the commission also signed four partnership deals, including ones with Mukatafa, an organization that seeks to increase collaboration between the private and public sectors, and multichannel retailer Kamal Osama Jamjoom Group.
The two others were with Middle East jewelry giant L’azurde in a bid to boost the exposure of local brands, and marketing firm Sela, with the aim of championing the Kingdom’s designers via the Saudi 100 Brands program and providing them with retail space during the high season of Ramadan.
Ammar Bogari, the commission’s general manager for strategy and business development, said: “Fashion isn’t only what we wear. Fashion is much broader than that. Fashion is culture. Fashion is economy. Fashion is environment and soft power.”
He added that thanks to Vision 2030, more than half of the people working in fashion in the Kingdom were women and Saudis held two-thirds of all jobs within the core sector.
Under the Vision initiative, the commission has sought to promote education and creativity in the fashion industry, as well as supporting product development and increasing localization of the manufacturing and supply chain.
It also recently announced a partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to create greater opportunities for research and development.
Through the Saudi 100 Brands program, the commission has sought to increase the global exposure of Saudi fashion by exhibiting at New York and Milan Fashion Weeks.
Saudi designer Tima Abid, whose creations are included in the program, told Arab News the commission was having a huge and “beautiful” impact on the industry.
“I think the new strategies will give great opportunities to all the designers for their creativity to reach (global markets) in a form that pleases … and most importantly it will be an honorable interface for our country,” she said.
Updated 13 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco, who will present his new collection at Arab Fashion Week here on Thursday, has returned refreshed from New York where he unveiled his first-ever ready-to-wear line.
“I think it was time for me to do a collection that was more affordable for the fashion market. And what better place to do it than New York,” said the Filipino designer in an interview with Arab News.
But for Arab Fashion Week, Cinco is bringing something entirely different.
“This time, we’re going to be presenting a couture collection in Dubai since we just did ready-to-wear in New York,” said Cinco. “The collection is inspired by the ancient history of Egypt. It’s inspired by the beautiful culture, the pyramids, and the history of Cleopatra and Mark Antony.”
It is no secret that Cinco loves dressing celebrities. The couturier has designed creations for international celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Beyonce Knowles and Rihanna. But it is Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who ranks high on his list of favorite celebrities to dress. The designer made waves when the popular Indian star stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 in his powder-blue princess-style gown.
“When you dress celebrities, it helps you grow your brand and get more clients. Aishwarya’s dress made such a huge impact that I suddenly was getting a lot of clients from India and Europe. Before that dress, I had no clients from India,” said Cinco.
When asked who’s on his dream list when it comes to celebrity clients, Cinco said: “My muse and my biggest inspiration ever since I was young was Audrey Hepburn. But, of course, she’s not with us anymore. So, at the moment, I would love to dress Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie.”
Cinco had some advice for up-and-coming designers in the region. “I think for young designers of today, they have to realize that fashion is not all about glamour, it takes a lot of hard work. People think that it’s a glamorous world but, in reality, fashion is cruel. You will be rejected, you will be judged and you will be criticized. So you just have to be passionate. And you also have to have business acumen. You have to think about how you’re going to make money. So create a collection or designs that will sell. That’s the biggest thing.”