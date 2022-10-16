PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has launched sales for the second phase of its first development SEDRA, located in Riyadh.

The Public Investment Fund-owned company plans to build as many as 2,172 homes as part of the second phase of its landmark project.

SEDRA’s second phase also falls in line with Saudi-listed ROSHN’s sustainability objectives of putting nature at the heart of the community, the company said in a press release.

Spread over more than 3.4 km, the homes in SEDRA’s second phase are deemed as highly efficient as they are projected to account for an estimated 18 percent drop in energy costs as well as a 17 percent decline in the cost of water.

“Residents of SEDRA will enjoy access to the full range of amenities that have become a trademark of ROSHN developments,” said ROSHN Group CEO David Grover.

The project promises to have good features including pedestrian-friendly streets, a network of green and open spaces, long-term maintenance and management frameworks.