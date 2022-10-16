You are here

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu
On Jun. 29, the Capital Market Authority granted approval for the AlBabtain listing on Nomu. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ice cream, pastry and bakery goods producer Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co. will list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market on Oct. 18, according to a bourse filing.

The company, which is known as AlBabtain Food, was approved by the Saudi Exchange on Nov. 15 of last year to offer 544,000 ordinary shares, which represents 16 percent of its SR34 million ($9 million) capital, which is divided into a total of 3.40 million shares.

On Jun. 29, the Capital Market Authority granted approval for the AlBabtain listing on Nomu.

Earlier this month, AlBabtain Food Co. announced the successful completion of the offering of 544,000 shares, setting its final price at SR77 per share.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul NOMU shares Capital

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The Saudi private sector has closed deals worth $15 billion during the South African president's visit to the Kingdom, said Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum held in Jeddah, the minister said the two countries also signed 17 deals to boost cooperation in different economic sectors.

“We have (signed) 17 agreements that vary from different sectors, and they will (lay) the foundation to help the private sector to invest and take advantage of both (countries),” he said.
The agreements target sectors including health, tourism, logistics and technology.

Alkhorayef said both are also “studying the creation of a fund between the two countries to invest in information and technology communications.” 

“In the pharmaceutical industry also, we see great interest where we are discussing now with one of the pharmaceutical companies in South Africa to acquire a plant here in Saudi Arabia and expand its production here,” the minister said.

He also said that a Saudi-based company has acquired a mining business in South Africa (that can be utilized) to improve logistics in the mining sector in the Kingdom.

“South Africa, with its experience in mining, can come and support the mining sector here on the technology, engineering, and service sides,” he stated.

Saudi Arabia has awarded a license for the exploration of the Kingdom’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site project in September, where zinc and copper deposits are estimated at around 26 million tons.

The ministry awarded the license for $67 million after a four-day electronic auction, to the consortium of Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros.

“Now we are undergoing the Umm Damar, which is about to be closed. We have a dozen from now until the end of the year. We have great locations where we see huge (mineral) deposits, and are commercially viable to be offered to the private sector,” he added.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, was attended on the South African side by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel, and others.

Topics: Saudi-South African Investment Forum

SEDCO Capital REIT secures $452m Islamic loan from Al-Jazira Bank

SEDCO Capital REIT secures $452m Islamic loan from Al-Jazira Bank
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

SEDCO Capital REIT secures $452m Islamic loan from Al-Jazira Bank

SEDCO Capital REIT secures $452m Islamic loan from Al-Jazira Bank
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SEDCO Capital REIT Fund has signed a SR1.7 billion ($452 million) Shariah-compliant facility agreement with Al-Jazira Bank, according to a bourse filing.

The funding will be used to refinance the existing facility and to support the fund's investment objectives in part, while part of it will be activated after increasing the value of the fund’s assets and obtaining approval from the Capital Market Authority.

The fund manager anticipates that this deal will improve the fund’s performance by reducing the financing margin and increasing the possibility of acquiring new assets.

Topics: Saudi REIT islamic loan

Saudi Chemanol signs $133m agreement with GDI for chemical production

Saudi Chemanol signs $133m agreement with GDI for chemical production
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Chemanol signs $133m agreement with GDI for chemical production

Saudi Chemanol signs $133m agreement with GDI for chemical production
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Methanol Chemicals Co. has signed a strategic agreement of SR500 million ($133 million) with Global Co. for Downstream Industries to produce specialty chemicals.

The partnership aims to identify other chemical materials in order to explore the possibility of producing them, Chemanol said in a bourse filing.

The agreement enhances Chemanol’s long-term plans for strategic transformation into an industry leader in specialty petrochemical production, it added.

The two companies are currently working on preparing the economic and technical feasibility studies for future projects, coordinating with the competent authorities for approvals and licenses, identifying global technology providers and identifying sources of funding.

The financial impact will be assessed once all studies are complete and market changes are taken into consideration, said the company.

On Feb. 13, Chemanol signed a non-binding initial agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries in order to explore potential collaborations.

Topics: Saudi Investment

Saudi EXIM Bank issues $100m worth of insurance policies to support exports to South Africa

Saudi EXIM Bank issues $100m worth of insurance policies to support exports to South Africa
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi EXIM Bank issues $100m worth of insurance policies to support exports to South Africa

Saudi EXIM Bank issues $100m worth of insurance policies to support exports to South Africa
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has issued insurance policies, totaling $100 million so far this year, to support the Kingdom’s exports to South Africa, the lender’s CEO said. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah on Oct. 16, Saad Alkhalb added that the bank has plans to increase that amount further, in addition to supporting Saudi investors in South Africa. 

He explained that the most prominent sectors that the bank supports are fertilizers and petrochemicals, and some financial sectors.

He noted that the bank signed a cooperation agreement with the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa on Saturday to raise the value of exports and imports between both countries. 

In May, Saudi EXIM launched its five-year strategic plan, from 2022 to 2026.

The strategy seeks to facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks. 

It focuses on maximizing the economic impact of the bank’s activities and improving customer experience, as well as ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency, the report said. 

It is part of the bank’s efforts to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing Saudi non-oil exports.

Topics: Saudi exim bank CEO South Africa

ACWA Power eyes $10bn investments in renewables in South Africa: CEO

ACWA Power eyes $10bn investments in renewables in South Africa: CEO
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

ACWA Power eyes $10bn investments in renewables in South Africa: CEO

ACWA Power eyes $10bn investments in renewables in South Africa: CEO
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian utility firm ACWA Power is eyeing to invest $10 billion in renewables including green hydrogen in South Africa over the next five years, revealed its CEO. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah on Oct. 16, Paddy Padmanathan said that the company can increase the pace of investments to $25 billion by 2030 if the South African government facilitates the opportunity.

“We're happy to invest over 5 billion in renewables and we're happy to invest another $5 billion in hydrogen, or $10 billion…no issue. These are within the next five years. By 2030, for sure, 25 billion, it's very doable,” said Padmanathan. 

He further noted that South Africa needs to move faster in terms of opening up and delivering these projects. 

“We are very happy with the competitive tendering environment. It is just that the government must be followed through quickly and process the projects,” he added. 

During the talk, Padmanathan added that ACWA Power has been operating in South Africa for the past 12 years with an investment portfolio worth $1.4 billion.

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi South Africa

