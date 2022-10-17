The Place: Al-Aan Palace in Najran, an architectural gem in Saudi Arabia

Architectural heritage in Saudi Arabia represents an important historical sector, the preservation of which has received significant funding from the state under the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Aan Palace in Najran, with its unique style of construction and ornate white edges, remains one of the most splendid architectural gems in the region.

The renovation of the palace, which dates back more than 340 years, has preserved the heritage of the region, which is rich in structures made from local, raw materials, and which are decorated in traditional styles.

Al-Aan Palace is located on the Aan Mountain to the west of Najran, and comprises four floors built according to a unique architectural pattern that reflects the identity and history of the local community.

The supervisor of the palace, Hussein Al-Makrami, said it was built in 1688 and witnessed successive renovation works, the last and most extensive of which was in 2018.

The palace is built entirely of mud with the building blocks system Najran is famous for, where walls are built in successive stages on a foundation of stone, while the roofs are made of wood, palm trunks and fronds, and Ziziphus trees.

Al-Aan Palace is a model of traditional architecture consisting of 4 floors, each occupied by one family, surrounded by a wall with several circular and rectangular towers to protect the palace and its surrounding areas.

Al-Makrami added that the rooms of the palace were equipped with tools, pots and clothes to acquaint visitors with the heritage of the region. The palace receives visitors three days per week, in addition to receiving official, scientific and tourist delegations around the year.