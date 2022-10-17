You are here

Unbeaten Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to top La Liga

Unbeaten Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to top La Liga
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema scores his team's first goal against FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Oct. 16, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

  • Madrid ended the Catalans’ seven-game winning streak in the league and added to the still-raw pain of their struggles in Europe
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

MADRID: Reigning champions Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico to overtake their fierce rivals at the top of La Liga on Sunday.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 12th minute by converting a rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved from Vinicius Junior, with Fede Valverde drilling home the second from the edge of the box before the break.
Ferran Torres pulled one back for Barcelona in the final stages after good work by Ansu Fati, but Rodrygo won and converted a late penalty to ensure Carlo Ancelotti’s side inflicted Barcelona’s first domestic defeat of the season.
Madrid ended the Catalans’ seven-game winning streak in the league and added to the still-raw pain of their struggles in Europe, where they are on the verge of Champions League elimination.
Barcelona, who spent heavily in the summer to try and catch up with their rivals, now trail them by three points. The Catalans had conceded just one league goal in eight games before the Clasico but shipped double that tally in the first half, leaving Madrid as the division’s only unbeaten side.
“We knew there would come a time in the game where we had to suffer, because they move the ball well, and that’s when each of us had to give more, defend well, and we did it,” Madrid midfielder Luka Modric told DAZN.
“In attack we were convincing, we scored three goals and I’m very happy for our performance, I think we had a great game.”
After a damaging draw with Inter Milan midweek that left Barcelona’s European hopes hanging by a thread, Xavi made changes, including Jules Kounde returning in place of Gerard Pique.
Last season Barcelona’s best moment came at the Bernabeu, as Xavi’s side earned a surprising 4-0 win, but this visit found them at their lowest ebb since the Spanish World Cup winner took charge.
“The feeling I have right now is that we’re in a negative dynamic where nothing is going for us,” Xavi told DAZN. “I can’t be happy with anything, losing in the Bernabeu 3-1 is very bad.

Vinicius probed in the opening stages down the left flank against the unconvincing Sergi Roberto and that was where Madrid’s opening goal came from after 12 minutes.
The masterful Toni Kroos held off Sergio Busquets and threaded a neat pass down the wing, with Vinicius leaving Roberto for dead. Ter Stegen denied the Brazilian winger, but Benzema was on hand to slam home the rebound.
The French forward had gone five games without a goal, but ended his drought on the big stage, showing typically perfect timing as he is expected to win the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday.
Vinicius was booked for complaining about a push from Roberto as Barcelona began to earn a foothold in the game, but another individual error quickly pulled it away from them.
Eric Garcia’s loose header found Vinicius in a dangerous area and Madrid toyed with Barcelona’s defense, dragging them one way before Ferland Mendy passed the ball back across for Valverde to drill home from the edge of the area.
Madrid continued to push forward after the break and Benzema curled home a third, but it was ruled out for offside.
At the other end La Liga’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski sent a free-kick into the wall and appealed for a penalty after Dani Carvajal collided with him in the box, but the referee was not interested.
Substitute Fati angled a strike wide from outside the area but Madrid were largely comfortable, sitting back and keeping Barcelona at arm’s length until Torres struck.
Fati’s brilliant run and cross for the Spanish winger gave Barcelona a lifeline, but Madrid sealed the win when Garcia trod on Rodrygo in the area and he beat Ter Stegen from the spot.
“We are very disappointed,” Barca defender Kounde told DAZN. “I don’t think we had a bad game but in the first half we failed where they are strong, on transitions.
“I think that for the first goal we should have committed a foul to stop the counter attack, and the second is quite similar. That’s the strength of (their) team. Sometimes they don’t have the ball, are suffering and then they score two goals.”
Real Betis moved fourth with a 3-1 win over Almeria with William Carvalho netting a brace. Real Sociedad’s 2-1 win at Celta Vigo takes them fifth and Espanyol earned a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid.
 

Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille

Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille

Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille
  • It was a welcome return to winning ways for PSG after three straight draws and a week overshadowed by the doubts about Mbappe’s future
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe insisted Sunday he has “never asked to leave” Paris Saint-Germain despite widespread reports last week that he would seek a move away from the Qatar-owned club as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old France superstar was speaking in the wake of PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille, in which he set up Neymar for the only goal as his side moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

“I am very happy. I have never asked to leave in January,” he said while insisting that he was not “implicated directly or indirectly” in the rumors about his future.

The story emerged on Tuesday, hours before PSG’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica in which he scored.

“I didn’t understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone,” Mbappe claimed.

“People can think I was involved but I wasn’t at all.” 

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (R) shoots and scores a goal against Marseille's Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez (C) during their French L1 match  at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022. (AFP)

Several sources assure that the noise about Mbappe wanting to leave PSG — despite only signing a new three-year contract in May after lengthy negotiations — came from the entourage of the player himself.

Mbappe has openly admitted that he has not enjoyed his position in the Paris attack this season, saying he plays with “more freedom” when on international duty.

But he insisted that there was no truth that he wanted to leave Paris, saying: “It is completely false. I am very happy.”

Neymar’s goal against Marseille came in first-half stoppage time as PSG beat their bitter rivals at the Parc des Princes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The game also featured a red card for Marseille defender Samuel Gigot, who was dismissed in the second half for scything down Neymar.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for PSG after three straight draws and a week overshadowed by the doubts about Mbappe’s future.

PSG are three points clear of surprise package Lorient, who drew 0-0 on Saturday with Reims.

Lens are five points behind the leaders in third, with Marseille another point adrift now in fourth.

Mbappe lined up for the Parisians alongside Neymar and the returning Lionel Messi in attack and was twice denied by fine Pau Lopez saves in the first half.

“He created lots of chances. He was in his favorite position most of the time. He just lacked a bit of luck and came up against a good goalkeeper,” coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Amazon Prime.

“Obviously I have understood Kylian and that he wants to be in his favorite position,” said Galtier, who switched from a back three to a back four against Marseille.

“That is also why we tried to play with a different system, but believe me when I say everything is fine in the dressing room.

“I have players with big characters but they are great professionals.”

Messi hit the underside of the crossbar from a first-half free-kick for PSG, who lost Danilo Pereira to injury in the first half.

Marseille, who beat Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek, were a threat when they got forward but could not find a response to Neymar’s goal.

“I am not frustrated,” their coach, Igor Tudor, told Amazon Prime.

“It finished 1-0 but it could have been maybe 5-5 or 4-5 or 6-4. Paris deserved this win.”

Elsewhere, Lyon’s slump continued as they went down 3-2 to Rennes in their first game since appointing former PSG boss Laurent Blanc as their new coach.

Blanc succeeded the sacked Peter Bosz last week to return to French football more than six years after his departure from Paris, where he won three Ligue 1 titles in three seasons.

He is now charged with reviving the fortunes of the seven-time former French champions but a brace from Martin Terrier and an Amine Gouiri goal gave Rennes the victory which leaves them fifth.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for Lyon who are now 10th after seeing their run without a win extended to six games.

Monaco are sixth after a 1-1 draw with Clermont in which they were hindered by the early sending off of Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara.

Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna

Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna

Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
  • The Nigerian striker struck in the 69th minute to secure the win for unbeaten Napoli
  • It was his first league goal since August after helping his team to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Victor Osimhen made sure that Napoli kept hold of their Serie A lead on Sunday with the winning goal in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Bologna which took their all-competitions winning streak to 10 matches.

Nigeria striker Osimhen struck in the 69th minute to secure the win for unbeaten Napoli, who maintained their two-point lead on Atalanta at the top of the pile.

It was his first league goal since August after helping his team to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a midweek strike in Naples against Ajax.

“It’s always important for me to get a goal in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing,” said Osimhen to DAZN.

“I’m happy to be able to help the team with this goal and the victory, and I believe we will continue to push with this momentum.”

However Sunday’s win was far from the swashbuckling display expected against Bologna, who will drop into the bottom three if Verona beat AC Milan in the day’s final game.

Thiago Motta’s side sit 17th but come away from the Stadio Maradona with credit after a fine performance without star man Marko Arnautovic.

The hosts looked to be heading for a routine win once Hirving Lozano put them back ahead three minutes after halftime following a goalmouth scramble.

They had gone into the break level thanks to Juan Jesus bundling in his first goal of the season in final minute of the half, just four minutes after Joshua Zirkzee had give Bologna a shock lead.

However, Alex Meret allowed Musa Barrow to level for Bologna just two minutes after Lozano’s arrowed strike with a howler, letting the Gambian’s long-range shot squeeze under his body.

The home crowd squirmed but Osimhen, who replaced Giacomo Raspadori at halftime, forced his third league goal of the campaign under Lukasz Skorupski from the superb Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pass to send the fans home drained but happy.

On a high from Wednesday night’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona, Inter Milan saw off Salernitana 2-0 at the San Siro thanks to goals either side of half-time from Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are up to seventh after their second straight league win and trail Napoli by eight points.

“We’re on the right track, we started the season badly and lost important points, but we’ve turned the page now,” Martinez told Sky Sport Italia.

Three wins from their last four matches, including four points taken from Barca, have got their domestic season back on track and put them one win away from the last 16 of the Champions League.

Martinez had been in a worrying drought until he crashed in his superb strike at the Camp Nou, and he followed up on that strong performance by lashing home his first league goal since August in the 15th minute.

And Barella made sure Inter would collect the points six minutes later, drilling home his third goal of the campaign after collecting Hakan Calhanoglu’s perfect left-footed pass over the top.

Maurizio Sarri said Lazio should “look for another coach” after being outraged by the state of the Stadio Olimpico pitch during his team’s goalless draw with fellow in-form side Udinese.

Sarri said that the pitch, which has also been criticized Jose Mourinho whose team Roma play at the same stadium, was “impossible to play on” despite both teams putting on an engaging spectacle for the 45,000 present in Rome.

“I don’t know what the chairman is planning on doing, but if this is the pitch we have to play on he should get another coach,” Sarri told reporters, adding that playing out from the back “was like throwing a bomb under our feet.”

Sarri also lost Ciro Immobile to a thigh injury on the half-hour mark and third-placed Lazio struggled to create chances without the Italy striker.

Both teams are five points behind Napoli and can be overtaken by champions Milan and Roma, who are at bottom team Sampdoria on Monday.

Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City’s unbeaten start

Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City’s unbeaten start
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City’s unbeaten start

Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City’s unbeaten start
  • Mohamed Salah latched onto Alisson’s long ball and kept his cool to slot past Ederson
  • Virgil van Dijk rose to the challenge of stopping City dangerman Erling Haaland
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season as Mohamed Salah’s strike 14 minutes from time kickstarted the Reds’ campaign in a 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but kept their title aspirations alive with just a third league win of the season.
Klopp was sent off in the closing stages as he lost the plot with the officials for refusing to award Salah a free-kick.
But City were also left fuming at referee Anthony Taylor after he disallowed Phil Foden’s strike early in the second half after a VAR review.
For all their achievements under Pep Guardiola, City are still to master Anfield in front of a crowd as Liverpool’s proud unbeaten home league record with fans in attendance dating back to 2017 goes on.
Klopp claimed in his pre-match press conference that no one can compete with the wealth of resources at City’s disposal after adding Haaland to a squad filled with seasoned Premier League winners.
But the Norwegian’s 10-game scoring streak at club level came to an end on an afternoon Liverpool will hope gives their season lift-off.
Liverpool have caused City more problems than anyone else in England over the past five years and belied the form of both sides heading into the game to inflict the champions’ first league defeat since February.
Even in a cagey first 45 minutes, Haaland remained a major threat and will believe he should have opened the scoring before the break.
A lacklustre first half was followed by an explosive second period.
Salah should have opened the scoring when he latched onto Roberto Firmino’s through ball and Ederson made a brilliant save low to his right.
Seconds later the ball was in the Liverpool net as Foden swept home the loose ball after Alisson Becker bravely saved at Haaland’s feet.
However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for a foul by Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.
Guardiola was still furiously remonstrating with the officials on the touchline when the home side missed another huge chance to break the deadlock.
Salah’s cross picked out Jota at the far post, who headed against the post when it seemed easier to score.
Haaland was next to be denied as the game raged from one end to the other as his low effort was palmed away by Alisson.
But it was Liverpool’s star marksman who finally found his range.
Salah bent another effort inches wide after turning Ruben Dias.
But the Egyptian did not spare City at the third time of asking as he outmuscled Joao Cancelo to latch onto Alisson’s long ball and kept his cool to slot past Ederson.
Virgil van Dijk’s dip in form has been one of the key factors in Liverpool’s slow start to the season.
The Dutchman, though, rose to the challenge of stopping Haaland and made one vital intervention to turn Cancelo’s cross away from the City number nine.
Klopp was given his marching orders for coming face-to-face with the assistant referee after Salah appeared to have been hauled back by Bernardo Silva.
But City were also lacking in composure to make their possession count on the field as Liverpool held out.

Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car

Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car

Koepka grabs bumper LIV payday, promises brother sports car
  • Koepka’s birdie at the third play-off hole cost Uihlein an eye-watering $5.875m as it denied him the winner’s prize plus $8m for second place in the season standings
  • Brooks Koepka: I told my brother I’d buy him a Lambo (Lamborghini) if we won the team thing, so now, I’ve got to go buy one
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Four-time major-winner Brooks Koepka secured the biggest payday of his career with a $4 million play-off win over close friend Peter Uihlein to win the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah.

Koepka’s birdie at the third play-off hole cost Uihlein an eye-watering $5.875 million as it denied him the winner’s prize plus $8 million for second place in the season standings.

Uihlein can console himself with $4 million for third place this season, plus $2.125 million for second place on Sunday and $750,000 for winning the team event alongside Koepka.

Koepka can also add $750,000 to his winnings for the team victory. The 2017-2018 US Open and 2018-2019 PGA Championship winner was emotional afterwards, revealing he had feared for his career while battling injury.
“The last two years haven’t been fun — it’s been a long road,” said Koepka, 32.
“I didn’t know if my career was over for half-a-second. I wasn’t sure if I was going to play so it’s nice to be able to come back and be able to win.”

Koepka, who wrecked his knee in 2021 and has also had hip problems, said he would honor his pledge to buy his brother and team-mate, Chase, a lime-green sports car for winning the team title.
“I told my brother I’d buy him a Lambo (Lamborghini) if we won the team thing, so now, I’ve got to go buy one,” he said.
Koepka’s winnings far outstrip his prizes for any of his major titles. He took home $2.16 million from the US Open in 2017 and 2018, and $1.98 million from each of his PGA Championship victories.
Uihlein began the day one shot ahead of Koepka and from the shotgun start, the former Challenge Tour room-mates dueled their way around the course on a hot day of stiff breezes and scant birdies.

Arriving at the 18th, their final hole, they were in a four-way tie for the lead but they both birdied to head into the play-off and leave Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann behind.
Uihlein escaped from a greenside bunker twice to take it to a third hole but then, from an awkward lie in the sand, he wedged over the green and into the water to leave Koepka with two putts for the win.
Uihlein, 33, stood to win $12.75 million, nearly tripling his PGA Tour career earnings, if he had seen out the victory.

LIV, backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF sovereign wealth fund, concludes its debut season with a team event later this month at Trump National in Miami, with an expanded 14-stop circuit planned for next year.

