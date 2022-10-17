You are here

EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • “Unanimous decision today to take action against those in #Iran responsible for the death of #MahsaAmini and violent repression of peaceful protests,” Borrell tweeted
LUXEMBOURG: Several European Union foreign ministers on Monday called for sanctions against Iran over the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia, as the bloc agreed a separate set of asset freezes and travel bans over Tehran’s crackdown on protests.
Kyiv has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks, saying on Monday that Tehran was responsible for the “murders of Ukrainians.”
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has not commented.
“I think it (new sanctions) should be worked out immediately,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Reuters as the bloc’s foreign ministers were due to discuss the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.
Reinsalu said Kyiv’s reports on the Iranian origin of the drones should be taken seriously, with sanctions acting as a deterrent to show “this has consequences.”
France and Germany, both parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have also made it clear they believed new sanctions in connection to the drones were necessary and that the drone transfers should be seen as a violation of a UN Security Council resolution.
“This is an atrocity”
The EU could move toward imposing new sanctions against Iran over the matter, according to two diplomats involved in preparing talks among the ministers, though no detailed decisions were expected on Monday.
“Iranian drones are used apparently to attack in the middle of Kyiv, this is an atrocity,” Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said as he arrived at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, urging a response.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would look for hard evidence about Iran’s role.
Meanwhile, the EU foreign ministers added 11 Iranians and four institutions, including Iran’s morality police chief, to a travel ban and asset freeze list for their role in the crackdown on protests after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
“Unanimous decision today to take action against those in #Iran responsible for the death of #MahsaAmini and violent repression of peaceful protests,” Borrell tweeted.
Tehran says it is keeping order against foreign-instigated troublemakers.
Additional EU sanctions on Iran will not be limited to blacklisting some individuals should Tehran’s involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine be proven, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

  • Despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds in the past two years
DAMASCUS, Syria: The United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, a UN envoy said Monday.
Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, spoke to reporters after meeting the foreign minister in Damascus. Syria’s economic situation is “extremely difficult as close to 15 million people are in need for humanitarian assistance,” he said.
Syrian government forces have over the past years captured much of the country with the help of President Bashar Assad’s allies Russia and Iran.
A cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 stopped a Russian-backed government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. But despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians in the past two years.
“Since March 2020, we have a cease-fire in place, we have front lines that are not shifted but still too many civilians are being killed so that’s still a challenge,” Pedersen said. He added that “we will continue to work to try to see if there is a possibly for a nationwide cease-fire.”
The political process has not delivered peace to the Syrian people, Pedersen added and pledged that the UN would continue to work on the humanitarian needs of all, refugees and displaced, both in and outside government-controlled areas.
More than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance. The conflict that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Pedersen said the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 that was adopted unanimously in December 2015 and endorsed a road map to peace in Syria “has not been working.”
The resolution calls for a Syrian-led political process, starting with the establishment of a transitional governing body, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-supervised elections.
“The good news is that all parties still say they are committed to that resolution,” Pedersen said.
The main question that remains is whether everyone can start rebuilding “a little bit” of confidence in order to move forward, he said.

Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation

Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation
Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation

  • President Abdul Latif Rashid swiftly named Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister-designate
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid pledged Monday on taking office to throw his weight behind efforts to rapidly form a strong new government.
“The Iraqi people expect a new government to be formed rapidly, and that it be efficient and united,” Rashid said on his inauguration at the presidential palace in Baghdad.
Rashid, 78, elected last Thursday to the largely ceremonial post reserved for Iraq’s Kurdish minority, swiftly named Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister-designate.
Sudani’s task now is to form a new government that would end a year of political gridlock in the war-scarred nation since general elections were held in October 2021.
But the movement of firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr, Sudani’s rival in Iraq’s majority Shiite camp, Saturday announced its refusal to join a Sudani-led government, igniting fears of renewed delays that are common in Iraq’s multi-confessional politics.
Under the Iraqi constitution, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a government, a deadline that has often been missed.
“I will do everything I can to bring political forces closer and sponsor a dialogue,” Rashid said, also vowing to work toward “solid and balanced relations with neighboring countries and the international community.”
The stakes are high for the next cabinet, with a colossal $87 billion in revenues from oil exports locked up in the central bank’s coffers.
The money can help rebuild infrastructure but it can only be spent after lawmakers approve a state budget presented by the new government.

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital
UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital

  • The contribution is expected to benefit about 130,000 patients with enhanced medical services
  • Agreement comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to improve the healthcare sector in Palestine
DUBAI: The UAE signed a $25 million agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday to support Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

The agreement, facilitated by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to improve the healthcare sector in Palestine, according to an official statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Sultan Mohammed Al-Shamsi, the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said the contribution is expected to benefit about 130,000 patients with enhanced medical services at the hospital.

“The agreement falls within the framework of the UAE’s permanent, historical, and consistent commitment to meet the needs of the Palestinian people, particularly in the health sector,” Al-Shamsi added.

In a statement, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that health is not a luxury, but a human right, and it is central to development.”

Rik Peeperkorn, head of the WHO office for West Bank and Gaza, said the UAE’s contribution will help sustain the immediate delivery of essential healthcare services at Al Makassed Hospital.

“It will also improve the quality of Al Makassed’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and assist in the training of medical specialists for all of Palestine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adnan Farhoud, Director-General of Al Makassed Hospital, thanked the UAE for the contribution, noting that it would transform the hospital’s operations and services.

Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday

Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday
Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday

Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is to attend parliament’s opening session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.
The crown prince took over most of the emir’s duties late last year.

Sheikh Meshal approved in a decree on Sunday the reshuffle of the new Cabinet led by the country’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took oath before the crown prince, according to to KUNA. 

“You have before you major issues and many files which are of great importance to us. Each one of you has to apply the law in a fair and equal manner, boost integrity and transparency, execute issues of priority for the political leaders and faithful people of Kuwait,” the crown prince said in an address to the ministers. 

The crown prince urged the new government to execute development projects, improve healthcare and education, provide housing units, and tacks corruption, KUNA reported. 

The foundation of the government’s actions must be based on loyalty to Kuwait and the Emir, respect for the constitution and application of laws, the protection of the freedoms, interests, and funds of the people, the crown prince added.

Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed

Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed

  • State media reported that the blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped
  • Rights groups said at least 240 protesters had been killed, including 32 minors
DUBAI: Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison over the weekend, Iran’s judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from the blaze which has increased pressure on a government struggling to contain mass protests.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 while in police custody has sparked protests across the country which the authorities have been trying to put down by force.
Iran’s judiciary said all the victims of the prison blaze had been held in a section of the prison designated for prisoners of robbery-related crimes. Evin also holds political prisoners and many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality.
Authorities said that a prison workshop had been set on fire “after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft.” State media reported on Sunday that the first four deaths had been caused by smoke inhalation and that more than 60 had been injured, four of them critically.
In a commentary, state newspaper Iran said that counter-revolutionary forces with the help of foreign intelligence services planned the fire in order to keep international attention on the country’s unrest.
“A review of its different dimensions of this event indicates due to the presence of these dual-national “spies” or “spies” who are citizens of western countries, this would attract sensitivity of those countries, igniting the protesters,” said the newspaper.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the fire at Evin could happen in any country.
US President Joe Biden and the European Union are among those to have criticized Tehran’s crackdown on protesters, with the EU considering to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved.
The judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi warned that “Spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion is punishable by law.”
Families of some political detainees took to social media to call on the authorities to ensure their safety at Evin, which in 2018 was blacklisted by the US government for “serious human rights abuses.”
The protests sparked by Amini’s death a month ago have turned into one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling the system.
Protests resumed early on Monday in Yazd and several other cities. The widely followed activist Tasvir1500 Twitter account carried a video showing people setting fire in the streets and calling for the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reuters could not independently verify the videos. Iran has deployed the Basij militia, voluntary military troops which have been at the forefront of repressing popular unrest, but they have failed to contain the protests.
The elite Revolutionary Guards, who have not taken part in the crackdown, began military exercises on Monday.
Rights groups said at least 240 protesters had been killed, including 32 minors. Over 8,000 people had been arrested in 111 cities and towns, Iranian activist news agency HRANA said on Saturday. The authorities have not published a death toll.
Iran, which has blamed the violence on enemies at home and abroad, denies security forces have killed protesters. State media said on Saturday at least 26 members of the security forces had been killed by “rioters.” 

