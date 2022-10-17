You are here

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF
A number of films by Saudi filmmakers will be showcased in the ‘New Cinema/ New Saudi’ section. (Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF

16 films by Saudi filmmakers to be showcased at RSIFF
Updated 7 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The first slate of films to be screened at Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival has been unveiled, with organizers revealing the lineup for the coveted “New Cinema/ New Saudi” section.

With the festival set to build on the lauded success of its first edition in 2021, industry leaders from around the world are gearing up to attend the second iteration, which will run between Dec. 1-10, 2022.  

Program Manager at RSIFF Mohyee Qari said that the first edition was commended for the number of short films it showcased, as well as the wide variety of new filmmakers that took part.

“I am thrilled to announce the second edition’s lineup from Saudi filmmakers is once again a showcase of the country's talent who are taking creative risks and forging new pathways,” he said in a statement.

 “The film industry continues to accelerate at a considerable pace and the filmmakers in this section truly represent the future of filmmaking in the Kingdom,” he added.

Sixteen films will be screened in the section, including on-screen depictions of witch craft and explorations of broken love lives.

The winner of the RSIFF’s 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge, Tala Alharbi, is also a part of the lineup with her film “When Red Blooms.” Among the list of movies is also a documentary about the Gulf War, marking its 30-year anniversary. Titled “Memories from the North,” it is directed by Abdulmohsen Almutairi.

Apart from this lineup, more than 120 films from around the world will be showcased across ten days. The wider lineup at the festival is yet to be unveiled.

The “New Cinema/ New Saudi” section lineup includes:

“Last Chance to Fall in Love”

Directed by Faisal Buhishi, this is a touching story that follows an old man who finally gets the chance to reunite with his first love after 50 years.

“Casting”

 Directed by Ali Basaeed, “Casting” focuses on a man’s frustration caused by the interference of people in his personal life.

“Requiem for Silence”

Directed by filmmaker, producer and actor Majed Z. Samman, this film explores the struggle he has with the unwanted malicious entity who unexpectedly comes into his life, and the acceptance of their coexistence.

“YALLAH, YALLAH, BEENAH!”

Directed by Mohammed Hammad, the audience will be transported down the rabbit hole where a gang of pre-teen kids are sent on a psychedelic mission to save humanity all while under the influence of a spell put forth by a coven of witches.

“Old Phone Number”

Director Ali Saeed introduces us to Hamed (Yacoub Al-Farhan) in the midst of a mid-life crisis which prompts him to repent by travelling to Makkah to seek forgiveness and change the course of his life. However, during the desert road trip, something happens that prevents him from completing his long spiritual journey and makes him return to meet someone who lives in his past.

“Forgive Me”

 Jubril Mohammad gives us the tale of a bride on the most special day of life who is left jilted by the groom on her wedding night. Taking all the wedding guests with her, she bravely tracks him down to seek the answers she deserves.

“Othman”

Directed by Khaled Zidan, this is a story of a security guard at a government hospital's parking lot, who lives quietly with his cousin Fahd. But things soon take a turn that shakes Othman out of his stupor and forces him to face reality.

“Forward”

Fahad Alotaibi’s “Forward” revolves around an underground hacker who gets a phone call from the future that warns him from something serious is coming.

“Tea Leaf”

Directed by Mohammed Baqer, this film is about regret and pain in the experience of separation. A husband drinks his tea and painfully reminisces over situations with his ex-wife and the love and struggles they were experiencing.

“A Swing”

Raneem Almohandis and Dana Almohandis follow Leen, a ten-year-old girl, who embarks on a trek through the woods to look for the mystery of the magical swing that her military father used to tell her stories about and promise to take her there one day.

“When Red Blooms”

Directed by Tala Alharbi and winner of the festivals 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge ventures into the mind of a girl who sets unrealistically high expectations for herself, leading to a string of self-destructiveness and morbid perfectionism.

“The Child in his Closet”

This offering is directed by Khaled Zidan and explores the theme of childhood memories, how we interpret our earliest experiences, and how they make us feel.

“Kabreet”

Directed by Salma Murad, the film tells the story of Osama, a young man in a quarrel between his emotions and memory as he tries to find a thread leading to answers.

“Memories from the North”

Abdulmohsen Almutairi’s documentary about the Gulf War follows a crew of filmmakers who witnessed the events as children set out on a journey across Saudi Arabia to capture stories of people who lived through the war.

“Lucky You're Mine”

Directed by Noura Abushosha, this is a modern Saudi marriage story. Ahmad and Salma are newlyweds, and days after the wedding, Salma has a bipolar manic episode following the sudden death of her mother. Ahmad is determined to stand by his wife, but the couple finds themselves at a crossroads and unable to talk.

“Zabarjad”

Directed by Hussain Al-Mutlaq, this film follows Yehya who returns to his village to settle in after decided to drop out of college. But a visit from his father's old friend turns Yehya's life upside down which forces him leave the village.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF)

US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai

US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai
Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share the news with her 20.6 million followers. (File/ AFP)
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai

US socialite Paris Hilton to unveil latest fragrance in Dubai
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US heiress and beauty mogul Paris Hilton is set to unveil her latest fragrance in Dubai on Tuesday.

Hilton took to Instagram to share the news with her 20.6 million followers, saying she will appear at the city’s popular Mall of the Emirates for a fan meet and greet event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“I'm so excited to be launching my newest @ParisHiltonFragrances #RubyRush in #Dubai and #India next week!” she said, before taking to Instagram Stories with short clips of her Emirates flight to Dubai.

The new fragrance, called Ruby Rush, comes in a scarlet bottle in the shape of a woman in a strapless gown and is the socialite’s 26th fragrance under her eponymous label.

Topics: Paris Hilton Dubai

Khadra sisters take SimiHaze Beauty to London with Selfridges launch

Khadra sisters take SimiHaze Beauty to London with Selfridges launch
The twins founded a beauty brand named SimiHaze Beauty. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Khadra sisters take SimiHaze Beauty to London with Selfridges launch

Khadra sisters take SimiHaze Beauty to London with Selfridges launch
  • US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi and Haze Khadra are taking their eponymous label to the UK
  • In the past, the globe-trotting sisters have fronted campaigns for brands including Off-White, Cartier, Michael Kors and 7 For All Mankind
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi and Haze Khadra are taking their eponymous label to the UK by officially launching at luxury London department store Selfridges.

US-born brand SimiHaze Beauty was launched in 2021 and boasts a range of products, including stick-on makeup designs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

“London!!!! Cannot believe we’re saying this but @simihazebeauty is going to be at @theofficialselfridges in store starting Thursday!! We’re also doing a major pop up on (the) beauty floor from 20-26 October!! Come meet us on the 21st from 12pm to 2pm and shop the product for the first time in person!” the sisters posted on Instagram.

The twins launched their cosmetics brand with a range of stick-on makeup designs that can be placed on the face for a bold beauty look achievable within seconds. The sticker book features an array of edgy designs inspired by their favorite DJ looks from the past, such as chrome wings, neon negative space eyeliner and holographic cat-eyes.

SimiHaze Beauty has expanded to include a range of products, including lipsticks, bronzing powders, a lifting mascara and more.

The beauty entrepreneurs and DJs, who grew up between Riyadh, Dubai and London, are known for their contemporary beauty looks and are often spotted in public with futuristic makeup, something they have managed to encapsulate in their brand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze)

“Our discovery of beauty didn’t come from a place of ‘oh, I have to wear makeup to look pretty,’” Simi previously told Vogue Magazine. “It was more ‘how can we use color in an interesting, fun and bold way?’”

The twins follow in the footsteps of celebrity peers, such as Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, who have launched their own beauty companies,

In the past, the globe-trotting sisters have fronted campaigns for brands including Off-White, Cartier, Michael Kors and 7 For All Mankind.

Meanwhile, their DJ career sees them traveling everywhere from the South of France and some of the Cannes Film Festival’s biggest parties, to California’s Indio Valley to play sets in front of eager crowds at the Coachella music festival.

They released their debut EP, featuring collaborations with the likes of Dev Hynes, in 2018.

 

Topics: SimiHaze Beauty London makeup selfridges

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney really did buy Wrexham AFC. (YouTube)
Updated 17 October 2022
Matt Ross

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Review: Football meets Hollywood in mood-lifting FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
  • ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is available to stream on Disney+ in the Middle East
  • Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds really did buy Wrexham AFC and really did find themselves in the crosshairs of suspicious fans
Updated 17 October 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: It sounds like a pitch for a Hollywood project: A pair of movie stars find themselves as the new owners of a famous old football club from a downtrodden part of Wales, discovering that all their money and celebrity friends mean nothing to the diehard fans of the club, who are skeptical of their new benefactors.

But rather than a heartwarming sports comedy that teaches the characters and the audience something about finding a family where you least expect it (or some other rote cliché), that is actually the premise for “Welcome to Wrexham” — a documentary series made by FX and showing on Disney+. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds really did buy Wrexham AFC and really did find themselves in the crosshairs of suspicious fans who could not decide if the two stars were the club’s guardian angels or simply fame-hungry narcissists with an eye on strip-mining their beloved team.

As part of their attempt to win over the fans, the pair are using “Welcome to Wrexham” as a way to document the first two years of their tenure and to give fans and viewers a window into the reasons behind the ostensibly baffling business decision to purchase a struggling football club. Because let’s be very clear: This is not a sports series in the vein of Amazon’s “All or Nothing” show, which followed teams such as Manchester City, Juventus and Arsenal.

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a very different proposition. Much like the club’s owners, there is a playfulness and silliness that pervades the show. For every hard-talking business meeting, there is a segment on the pair making Welsh cakes. And for every heart-wrenching drama on the pitch, there is a mood-lifting look at the juxtaposition of two global megastars and a small Welsh football team.

But, bafflingly, it works. Sure, it is a little contrived at times, and McElhenney and Reynolds occasionally come across as achingly desperate to be liked. But the series does give you a very honest-feeling look at why and how these two movie stars decided to take on such a left-field challenge. Over the course of two years, Wrexham fans began to believe that their new owners were serious about lifting their team through the leagues. By the end of “Welcome to Wrexham,” viewers will be too.

Sotheby’s Dubai unveils one of the world’s largest polished diamonds

Sotheby’s Dubai unveils one of the world’s largest polished diamonds
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Sotheby’s Dubai unveils one of the world’s largest polished diamonds

Sotheby’s Dubai unveils one of the world’s largest polished diamonds
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Colored diamonds have made history this year, headlining Sotheby’s flagship jewelry auctions in Hong Kong, Geneva and New York. Adding to the lineup, Sotheby’s Dubai today unveiled another landmark gem: The Golden Canary,  set to highlight Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on Dec. 7 with an estimate in the region of $15 million.

Weighing in at 303.10 carats, the Fancy Deep Brownish-Yellow Diamond is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless or internally flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

Recut from its original shield-shape into a classic pear-shape, the Golden Canary is now deeper in color and brighter in hue.

Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE, said in a statement, “We are excited to continue to celebrate the UAE as the ultimate destination for lovers of luxury, with the global unveiling of a gemstone of such extraordinary calibre alongside a selling exhibition curated by our team here on the ground.”

Also currently on show at Sotheby’s Dubai is a exhibition showcasing an edit of rare luxury items, all of which are available for immediate purchase. Open to the public until Nov. 4, the selling exhibition includes a selection of hand-embellished Hermes Birkin and Kelly handbags transformed by luxury brand Jay Ahr. It is the first time the collection is on show in the Middle East.

Lebanese jewelry designer Gaelle Khouri will also bring her new collection to the exhibition — a series of either graphic (Formes Angulaires) or sensual (Formes Instinctives) pieces in yellow, white, or rose gold often enhanced by diamonds and precious stones.

Additional items within the exhibition include contemporary photography by Morocco-born artist Lalla Essaydi.

Topics: Sotheby's Dubai The Golden Canary diamond

Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition

Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition

Saudi National Museum announces Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry exhibition
  • The exhibition will be curated by Alba Cappellieri
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Museum in Riyadh announced on Sunday plans to host the “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love” exhibition, displaying the works of the High Jewelry Maison for the first time in the Kingdom.

Set to open on January 19 next year, the exhibition will feature more than 280 jewelry pieces, watches and precious objects created since the Maison was founded in 1906, along with more than 90 archival documents, sketches and gouache designs.

The exhibition will be curated by Alba Cappellieri, Professor of Jewelry Design at Milan Polytechnic University and President of the Milano Fashion Institute.

It will also feature a scenography conceived by international architect-designer Johanna Grawunder.

Drawing from Italian writer Italo Calvino’s “Six Memos for the Next Millennium,” Cappellieri chose key concepts through which she interprets the Maison’s creations and their relationship with time. The exhibition revolves around three sections: Time, Nature and Love.

The first section, devoted to Time, extends across ten rooms, all focused on aspects emblematic of the period. The first room is dedicated to Paris, after which comes the Elsewhere and the five values cited by Italo Calvino: Lightness, Quickness, Visibility, Exactitude and Multiplicity. The following rooms highlight Intersections with other artistic disciplines that are Dance, Architecture and Couture.

At the center of the exhibition, the section on Love displays creations – symbols and gifts of love – that have embodied the power of emotions, as tokens of some of the most mythical romances of the 20th century. The final section is dedicated to Nature, expressed through Botany, Flora, and Fauna.

The exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to discover an enchanting vision in which Maison’s expert craftsmanship and pursuit of harmony come together as a true art form.

The exhibition reaffirms Van Cleef & Arpels’ values – creation, transmission, and education – through an extensive calendar that includes talks with regional and international speakers, adult and children’s workshops, and other immersive educational activities.

The event will leverage partnerships with other Saudi institutions to provide access to this first-of-its-kind patrimonial exhibition to all communities, including those with visual impairments.

Supported by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the exhibition is the result of the Saudi National Museum’s distinguished partnership with Van Cleef & Arpels.

Topics: Lifestyle Van Cleef & Arpels Saudi Arabia jewelry

