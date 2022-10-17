You are here

World Bank pledges $400m loan for Jordan’s water security project
The National Water Carrier Project will produce roughly 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually in Aqaba. (File/AFP)
  • 300m cubic meters of desalinated water to be produced
  • $1.8bn already promised for initiative, says minister
AMMAN: The World Bank has promised to provide Jordan an investment loan of $400 million to fund its National Water Carrier Project, the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Transmission initiative, according to the Jordan News Agency on Sunday.

Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh reportedly said this funding by the bank’s International Finance Corporation forms part of a larger package of investment loans from other countries and development partners totaling more than $1.8 billion announced in March.

The project aims to boost Jordan’s water security by producing roughly 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually in Aqaba. It is regarded as a top priority for the government.

Shraideh previously met with the IFC’s Managing Director Makhtar Diop in Washington D.C. to discuss the bank’s plans to increase its financial support for Jordan’s private sector.

Shraideh reportedly briefed Diop on Jordan’s new investment law aimed at protecting the rights of investors and ensure adherence to promised financial incentives.

Shraideh also had a separate meeting with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss unemployment, climate change, water security and energy.

He had also urged Malpass to increase the World Bank’s support for Arab League member states and countries in the region.

 

EU sanctions Iran ‘morality’ police, minister

EU sanctions Iran ‘morality’ police, minister
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

EU sanctions Iran ‘morality’ police, minister

EU sanctions Iran ‘morality’ police, minister
  • The 11 individuals and members of the four entities named in the sanctions are subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes
  • German FM Annalena Baerbock said of the ‘morality’ police that it is a ‘word that is not really appropriate when you see the crimes that are being committed there’
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LUXEMBOURG: The EU on Monday sanctioned Iran’s “morality” police for the fatal beating in custody of Mahsa Amini and other security forces for the repression of subsequent protests.
Also sanctioned were the Iranian minister overseeing Internet curbs and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards.
The sanctions list, published in the bloc’s official administrative gazette, also blacklisted the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij paramilitary force, a uniformed branch of the national police, and officials in charge of those forces.
Iran vowed an ‘immediate” response to the sanctions.
The 11 individuals and members of the four entities named in the sanctions are subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes.
Ahead of the blacklist’s publication, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said of the “morality” police that it is a “word that is not really appropriate when you see the crimes that are being committed there.”
The list was drawn up before the latest dramatic turn of events in Iran: a deadly fire at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where the regime holds Iranian political prisoners, as well as dual nationals and foreigners.
The EU has been alarmed at the Iranian regime’s bloody crackdown on protests sparked by the death a month ago of Amini, a 22-year-old taken into custody by morality police who arrest women deemed to wear Islamic headscarves inappropriately.
The demonstrations have since morphed into anti-regime street protests, with those taking part demanding the end of the mullah-led regime.
The sanctions list said the “morality” police and its Tehran and national chiefs were responsible for Amini’s death.
“According to reliable reports and witnesses, she was brutally beaten and mistreated in custody, which led to her hospitalization and to her death on 16 September 2022,” it said.
The information and communications technology minister, Eisa Zarepour, was held responsible for Internet blackouts imposed in Iran as the protests flared, curbing Iranians’ access to information and freedom of opinion.
The Basij force was listed for its “particularly harsh” crackdown on protesters, “resulting in the deaths of multiple people.” It is “directly responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran,” the EU listing said.
Baerbock, arriving at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting that adopted the sanctions, said the “we will not close our eyes” to the abuses being carried out in Iran.
She warned: “If this violence continues, then more (sanctions) will follow.”
The United States, Britain and Canada have already announced their own sanctions against Iran for the rights violations taking place.
Tehran has responded by accusing the United States of fomenting the anti-regime protests.
Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn was skeptical that the sanctions would “hurt” Iran.
But he said: “This regime may have worked during the last 40 years but it is not working now. And that is why the European Union has to take this first step.”
The developments happened as hopes are fading of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that was torpedoed when then-president Donald Trump in 2018 withdraw US support.
The EU has over the past year and half been coordinating efforts, so far unsuccessfully, to bring the US and Iran back into full compliance with the accord, which aims to curb Iran’s nuclear program.
Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said reviving the deal was important “but there’s only one party blocking and stonewalling...in the last months and years — and that is Iran itself.”
Iran also fed into the ministers’ discussion on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Kyiv and a growing number of observers say that Iran is supplying Russia with drones to strike Ukrainian targets, which Tehran denies.

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
  • Despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds in the past two years
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: The United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, a UN envoy said Monday.
Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, spoke to reporters after meeting the foreign minister in Damascus. Syria’s economic situation is “extremely difficult as close to 15 million people are in need for humanitarian assistance,” he said.
Syrian government forces have over the past years captured much of the country with the help of President Bashar Assad’s allies Russia and Iran.
A cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 stopped a Russian-backed government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. But despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians in the past two years.
“Since March 2020, we have a cease-fire in place, we have front lines that are not shifted but still too many civilians are being killed so that’s still a challenge,” Pedersen said. He added that “we will continue to work to try to see if there is a possibly for a nationwide cease-fire.”
The political process has not delivered peace to the Syrian people, Pedersen added and pledged that the UN would continue to work on the humanitarian needs of all, refugees and displaced, both in and outside government-controlled areas.
More than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance. The conflict that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Pedersen said the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 that was adopted unanimously in December 2015 and endorsed a road map to peace in Syria “has not been working.”
The resolution calls for a Syrian-led political process, starting with the establishment of a transitional governing body, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-supervised elections.
“The good news is that all parties still say they are committed to that resolution,” Pedersen said.
The main question that remains is whether everyone can start rebuilding “a little bit” of confidence in order to move forward, he said.

Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation

Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation

Iraq’s new president calls for speedy government formation
  • President Abdul Latif Rashid swiftly named Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister-designate
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid pledged Monday on taking office to throw his weight behind efforts to rapidly form a strong new government.
“The Iraqi people expect a new government to be formed rapidly, and that it be efficient and united,” Rashid said on his inauguration at the presidential palace in Baghdad.
Rashid, 78, elected last Thursday to the largely ceremonial post reserved for Iraq’s Kurdish minority, swiftly named Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister-designate.
Sudani’s task now is to form a new government that would end a year of political gridlock in the war-scarred nation since general elections were held in October 2021.
But the movement of firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr, Sudani’s rival in Iraq’s majority Shiite camp, Saturday announced its refusal to join a Sudani-led government, igniting fears of renewed delays that are common in Iraq’s multi-confessional politics.
Under the Iraqi constitution, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a government, a deadline that has often been missed.
“I will do everything I can to bring political forces closer and sponsor a dialogue,” Rashid said, also vowing to work toward “solid and balanced relations with neighboring countries and the international community.”
The stakes are high for the next cabinet, with a colossal $87 billion in revenues from oil exports locked up in the central bank’s coffers.
The money can help rebuild infrastructure but it can only be spent after lawmakers approve a state budget presented by the new government.

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital
  • The contribution is expected to benefit about 130,000 patients with enhanced medical services
  • Agreement comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to improve the healthcare sector in Palestine
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE signed a $25 million agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday to support Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

The agreement, facilitated by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to improve the healthcare sector in Palestine, according to an official statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Sultan Mohammed Al-Shamsi, the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said the contribution is expected to benefit about 130,000 patients with enhanced medical services at the hospital.

“The agreement falls within the framework of the UAE’s permanent, historical, and consistent commitment to meet the needs of the Palestinian people, particularly in the health sector,” Al-Shamsi added.

In a statement, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that health is not a luxury, but a human right, and it is central to development.”

Rik Peeperkorn, head of the WHO office for West Bank and Gaza, said the UAE’s contribution will help sustain the immediate delivery of essential healthcare services at Al Makassed Hospital.

“It will also improve the quality of Al Makassed’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and assist in the training of medical specialists for all of Palestine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adnan Farhoud, Director-General of Al Makassed Hospital, thanked the UAE for the contribution, noting that it would transform the hospital’s operations and services.

Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday

Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday

Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is to attend parliament’s opening session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.
The crown prince took over most of the emir’s duties late last year.

Sheikh Meshal approved in a decree on Sunday the reshuffle of the new Cabinet led by the country’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took oath before the crown prince, according to to KUNA. 

“You have before you major issues and many files which are of great importance to us. Each one of you has to apply the law in a fair and equal manner, boost integrity and transparency, execute issues of priority for the political leaders and faithful people of Kuwait,” the crown prince said in an address to the ministers. 

The crown prince urged the new government to execute development projects, improve healthcare and education, provide housing units, and tacks corruption, KUNA reported. 

The foundation of the government’s actions must be based on loyalty to Kuwait and the Emir, respect for the constitution and application of laws, the protection of the freedoms, interests, and funds of the people, the crown prince added.

