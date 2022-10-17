You are here

  • Home
  • UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss

UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss

UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks inside the Parliamentary Estate in London, Britain, Oct. 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfgfv

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss

UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss
  • Monday’s U-turn comes after Truss was elected Tory leader on a tax-slashing platform that analysts dubbed ‘Trussonomics’
  • The Labour party, riding high in the polls, said the ruling Tories were responsible for ‘chaos and fiasco’
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The British government on Monday axed almost all of its debt-fueled tax cuts unveiled last month to avert fresh markets chaos, in a humiliating climbdown for embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The shock move by new finance chief Jeremy Hunt, parachuted into the job on Friday to replace sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, leaves Truss’ position in a precarious state after a series of embarrassing U-turns.
Hunt estimated the tax changes would raise about £32 billion ($36 billion) per year, after economists estimated the government faced a £60-billion black hole. He also warned of tough spending cuts.
The chancellor of the exchequer said no government could control markets — but stressed his action would give certainty over public finances and help secure growth.
“The prime minister and I agreed yesterday to reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago,” Hunt told parliament, flanked by a grim-faced Truss.
“I want to be completely frank about the scale of the economic challenge we face,” he added, detailing the domestic and international headwinds confronting Britain.
The chancellor also announced the formation of an economic advisory council, featuring four experts outside of government.
Hours earlier, he had used a brief televised statement to announce the dramatic reversals to nervous markets, conceding last month’s budget from his predecessor had harmed the public purse.
“The most important objective for our country right now is stability,” Hunt had noted.
Hunt scrapped plans to axe the lowest rate of income tax, and curbed the government’s flagship energy price freeze — pulling the plug in April instead of late 2024.
After April, his department will “review” its energy support package, he said.
A proposed reduction in shareholder dividend tax was also binned, along with planned tax-free shopping for tourists and a freeze on alcohol duty.
The announcement comes as Truss’ governing Conservative party tanks in the opinion polls amid the reversals and Britain’s worsening cost-of-living crisis.
Truss fired her close friend Kwarteng on Friday after their recent tax-slashing budget sparked markets chaos — fueling intense speculation over her political future one month after taking office.
“No government can control the markets but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances,” Hunt added Monday.
His action sent the British pound soaring against the dollar and euro, while bond yields dipped.
Last month’s notorious budget had sent bond yields spiking and the pound collapsing to a record dollar-low on fears of rocketing UK debt.
Tax reductions financed via huge borrowing were the centerpiece of last month’s ill-fated budget.
Truss had already staged two embarrassing budget U-turns, scrapping tax cuts for the richest earners and on company profits, and is now facing calls to resign even from her own MPs.
“There will be more difficult decisions I am afraid, on both tax and spending, as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term,” Hunt cautioned.
“All departments will need to redouble their efforts to find savings, and some areas of spending will need to be cut.”
Hunt already stated that he was not taking anything off the table” amid speculation of cutbacks on areas like defense, hospitals and schools.
He met over the weekend with the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, and the head of the Debt Management Office for talks.
In the wake of the earlier turmoil, the BoE launched emergency buying of UK government bonds — a policy that ended Friday.
The budget furor has reportedly sparked a plot to oust the prime minister.
UK media reported senior Conservative MPs were plotting to unseat Truss, aghast at her short tenure.
Monday’s latest massive U-turn comes after Truss was elected Tory leader on a tax-slashing platform that analysts dubbed “Trussonomics.”
“That sound you can hear is the death knell for Trussonomics, with the vast majority of her tax cutting plans now consigned to the bin,” said Laura Suter, head of personal finance at stockbroker AJ Bell.
“People have had yogurt in their fridge that’s lasted longer than some of the government’s planned tax cuts,” she added.
In two weeks’ time, Hunt will unveil his medium-term fiscal plan alongside independent economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.
But the main opposition Labour party, riding high in the polls, said the ruling Tories were responsible for “chaos and fiasco.”
“This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street, but ordinary working people are paying the price,” its finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves told parliament.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Liz Truss Jeremy Hunt Kwasi Kwarteng

Related

Senior British Tory ministers urge party to unite behind PM Truss
World
Senior British Tory ministers urge party to unite behind PM Truss
Liz Truss pledges to steer Britain through ‘stormy days’
World
Liz Truss pledges to steer Britain through ‘stormy days’

White House: Iran not being truthful on drones, weaponry supply to Russia for use in Ukraine

White House: Iran not being truthful on drones, weaponry supply to Russia for use in Ukraine
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters

White House: Iran not being truthful on drones, weaponry supply to Russia for use in Ukraine

White House: Iran not being truthful on drones, weaponry supply to Russia for use in Ukraine
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House on Monday said Iran had not been truthful on the use of Iran-made drones being used in Ukraine and its denial of providing weaponry to Russia.

More to follow...

Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans

Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans

Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans
  • FM Annalena Baerbock said the new humanitarian relocation program is intended to give those persecuted by the Taliban ‘the chance of a free, self-determined and secure life’
  • Baerbock acknowledged that it would be a ‘mammoth task’ to implement the program, including safely getting applicants from Afghanistan to Germany
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

BERLIN: The German government said Monday that it is launching a new program to help to bring about 1,000 people who are at risk of persecution in Afghanistan to Germany each month.
The program is part of an agreement between the three governing parties. It provides a formal structure for the way German authorities were already handling applications from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover last year.
Officials said the program is aimed at Afghan citizens who are at risk because of their work for women’s and human rights. Also eligible are journalists, scientists, political activists, judges, educators and those persecuted for their gender or religion.
Germany has given refuge to about 26,000 people from Afghanistan since August 2021. Many of those had previously worked for the German military or police during their deployment in Afghanistan.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the new humanitarian relocation program is intended to give those persecuted by the Taliban “the chance of a free, self-determined and secure life.”
She acknowledged that it would be a “mammoth task” to implement the program, including safely getting applicants from Afghanistan to Germany.
“But we won’t let up,” she said.
Applicants will need to be nominated for the program by civil society groups approved by the German government.

Topics: Germany Afghanistan Taliban Annalena Baerbock

Related

Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx
World
Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx
Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status
World
Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status

NATO holds ‘routine’ nuclear drill amid Russia tensions

NATO holds ‘routine’ nuclear drill amid Russia tensions
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

NATO holds ‘routine’ nuclear drill amid Russia tensions

NATO holds ‘routine’ nuclear drill amid Russia tensions
  • It will involve US B-52 long-range bombers and training flights over Belgium, the UK and the North Sea
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO on Monday launched its regular nuclear deterrence drills in western Europe, after tensions soared with Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats in the face of setbacks in Ukraine.
The 30-nation alliance has stressed that the “routine, recurring training activity” — which runs until October 30 — was planned before Moscow invaded Ukraine and is not linked to the current situation.
It will involve US B-52 long-range bombers, and up to 60 aircraft in total will take part in training flights over Belgium, the United Kingdom and the North Sea.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected any calls to scrap the drill after Putin ratcheted up his nuclear rhetoric as his troops lose ground in Ukraine.
“It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now canceled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said last week.
“We need to understand that NATO’s firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation.”
NATO says it has seen no change in Russia’s nuclear posture despite the tougher language from the Kremlin.
“But we remain vigilant,” Stoltenberg said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO

Related

Update Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
World
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
Saudi Arabia astonished by accusations it is siding with Russia in Ukraine: Defense minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia astonished by accusations it is siding with Russia in Ukraine: Defense minister

EU verifying Iranian involvement in Ukraine war, top diplomat says

EU verifying Iranian involvement in Ukraine war, top diplomat says
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters

EU verifying Iranian involvement in Ukraine war, top diplomat says

EU verifying Iranian involvement in Ukraine war, top diplomat says
  • EU sanctioned Iran’s “morality” police, information minister and the cyber division of the Revolutionary Guards
  • Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union is seeking concrete evidence of any Iranian involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Monday.
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
“We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war),” Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, adding Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba would take part in the gathering.

The EU on Monday sanctioned Iran’s “morality” police, information minister and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards for the fatal beating in custody of Mahsa Amini and repression of subsequent protests.
The list, published in the bloc’s official administrative gazette, also blacklisted the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the EU should react strongly to new air attacks on Kyiv where drones struck buildings near a central railway station during rush hours on Monday morning.
“What we can see now: Iranian drones are used apparently to attack in the middle of Kyiv, this is an atrocity,” Kofod said, saying the EU had to take “concrete steps” in response to that, as well as Tehran cracking down on protesters at home.

A woman was reportedly killed in the Russian drone attacks on Kyiv on Monday and one person was still trapped under the rubble, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
"Everything that is happening (here) is terrorism," he told reporters after residential buildings were hit during the drone strikes, which Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said also struck an energy facility.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran European Union

Related

Update Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
World
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
Saudi Arabia astonished by accusations it is siding with Russia in Ukraine: Defense minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia astonished by accusations it is siding with Russia in Ukraine: Defense minister

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

RAJANPUR: The first five months of Shakeela Bibi’s pregnancy were smooth. She picked out a name, Uthman, made him clothes and furniture. She had regular checkups at home and access to medicine. Then an ultrasound revealed the baby was upside down. The doctor told Bibi to take extra care and rest.
And then came this summer’s massive floods. Bibi’s home in the southern Pakistani city of Rajanpur was inundated.
When she spoke to The Associated Press last month, she was living in a camp for displaced families. With her due date approaching, she was afraid over the possibility of a breech birth with almost no health care accessible.
“What happens if my health deteriorates suddenly?” Shakeela said. She has a blood deficiency and sometimes low blood pressure, but she said she can’t have a proper diet in the camp. “I’ve been in a camp for two months, sleeping on the ground, and this is making my situation worse.”
Pregnant women are struggling to get care after Pakistan’s unprecedented flooding, which inundated a third of the country at its height and drove millions from their homes. There are at least at least 610,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas, according to the Population Council, a U.S.-based reproductive health organization.
Many live in tent camps for the displaced, or try to make it on their own with their families in flood-wrecked villages and towns. Women have lost access to health services after more than 1,500 health facilities and large stretches of roads were destroyed. More than 130,000 pregnant women need urgent care, with some 2,000 a day giving birth mostly in unsafe conditions, according to the United Nations.
Experts fear an increase in infant mortality or health complications for mothers or children in a country that already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia. They also warn of dangerous, long-term repercussions for women, such as an increase in child marriage and unwanted pregnancies because of the disruptions in the lives and livelihoods of families.
Rasheed Ahmed, a humanitarian analyst at the U.N. Population Fund, said the health system was already poor before, and he warned now of “death, disability, and disease” if the health of pregnant women is ignored.
“The biggest shortage is female health care workers, medical supplies and medicine,” he said. “Resources are another challenge. What are the government’s priorities? Are they willing to spend the money?”
At camps in the flood-hit towns of Fazilpur and Rajanpur, pregnant women told the AP they had received no treatment or services for their pregnancies since arriving at the camps nearly two months ago. Clinics handed out medicines for minor ailments, but nothing for mothers-to-be. The next day, after the AP visited a local medical center to alert their plight, female health workers went to check on the women and distribute calcium sachets and iron supplements.
Shakeela Bibi and her family eventually left the camp, taking their tent with them and setting it up close to their wrecked home. Authorities gave them a month’s worth of flour, ghee, and lentils. She is now past her due date, but doctors have assured her that her baby is fine and don’t think she will need a Caesarian.
Perveen Bibi, an 18-year-old who is five months pregnant and not related to Shakeela, said the lack of health facilities in the camp forced her to travel to a private clinic and pay for an ultrasound and check-up. But she was prescribed medicine she can’t afford to buy.
“I used to have a good diet, with dairy products from our livestock,” she said. The family had to sell their livestock after the floods because they had no place to keep them and no way to feed them.
“We need female doctors, female nurses, gynecologists,” said Bibi, who has one daughter and is expecting a boy. She had a son around a year ago, but he died a few days after his birth. “We can’t afford ultrasound or IV. We’re just getting by.”
In the camps, families of five, seven or more eat, sleep, and spend their days and nights in one tent, sometimes with just one bed between them. Most sleep on floor mats. Some survivors only have the clothes they fled in and rely on donations.
Outdoor taps are used for washing clothes, washing dishes, and bathing. The pregnant women said there were shortages of clean water and soap. They were scared of infections because of open defecation at the camps. A bathroom was set up, but it has no roof and tents surround it.
Amid the devastation, organizations and individuals are doing what they can — the UNFPA is delivering supplies for new-born babies and safe delivery kits across four flood-hit provinces.
A Karachi-based NGO, the Mama Baby Fund, has provided 9,000 safe delivery kits, which include items for new-borns, across Sindh and Baluchistan provinces, as well as antenatal and postnatal check-ups for 1,000 women. The Association for Mothers and Newborns, also based in Karachi, has provided more than 1,500 safe delivery kits, mostly in Sindh.
Ahmed from the UNFPA says pregnant women have different needs to the rest of the displaced population, needs that aren't being met by state efforts.
“The government’s response is very general, it’s for the masses. It’s about shelter, relocation," Ahmed said. “I’ve heard about women miscarrying because of mental stress, the physical stress of displacement and relocation,"
The health crisis triggered by the flooding will reverberate among women because it will take long to rebuild health facilities and restore family planning, according to Saima Bashir from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.
“Women and young girls are very vulnerable in this situation,” said Bashir. She pointed to increasing reports of child marriage.
Even before the floods, 21% of Pakistani girls were married before the age of 18, and 4% before the age of 15, according to U.N. figures.
The rate is increasing for several reasons. Some parents marry off their daughters as a way to obtain financial support from the boy's family so they can rebuild their homes. Others fear for the safety of their girls in displaced camps and believe marrying them off will protect them from abuse or secure their future. Also, the destruction of schools in the floods closes off other options; some girls who would have gotten an education or possibly gone on to work will stay at home instead.
In the next few years, those girls will get pregnant, Bashir said, especially given limited access to contraception.
“There will be more unwanted pregnancies,” she said. “This is ... compounding this crisis, and it’s adding to the population.”

Topics: Pakistan floods

Related

Latest updates

UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss
UK axes ‘almost all’ budget tax cuts in humiliation for Truss
US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine
US accuses Iran of lying over use of its drones in Ukraine
OPEC+ members endorse output cut
OPEC+ members endorse output cut
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
Moroccan FM: We stand with all Saudi decisions to preserve stability of energy markets
Moroccan FM: We stand with all Saudi decisions to preserve stability of energy markets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.