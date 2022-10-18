Egypt renews commitment to settling Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called on the international community to pull together in a bid to find a just and lasting solution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis.
His appeal on Sunday came at the opening of the fifth session of Cairo Water Week, organized by Egypt and entitled “Water at the Heart of Climate Action.”
Egypt has renewed its commitment to attempting to settle the GERD issue in a manner that satisfies interests of all parties.
The issue has raised tensions between Ethiopia on one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other.
Egypt and Sudan are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of the Nile’s waters.
A large number of ministers, official delegations and senior officials from their respective countries’ water sectors took part in Sunday’s event.
The president said it was necessary for Egypt to adopt a comprehensive approach to deal with water and food security challenges associated with climate change.
He added: “Our entrenched vision is to work together with a focus on establishing and sharing prosperity, instead of competition and rivalry, which lead to sharing impoverishment and instability.
“We dream of a common endeavor to maximize the wealth of the Nile Basin that its nations shall all enjoy, instead of acting individually and competing in an uncooperative way that will result in a limited development falling short in size and scope, in a manner that destabilizes them.”
El-Sisi said that Egypt’s stance is founded on the conviction that adhering to the spirit of cooperation and compatibility in areas of shared interests is the only way to prevent adverse outcomes through unilateral actions in river basins. He added that the best international practices, particularly those in Africa, have demonstrated this.
He said the rapid development of civilization had increased pressure on available water resources and many countries faced increasing challenges to meet their basic water needs.
He added that Egypt is one of the most arid countries in the world and relies almost entirely on the Nile River for its renewable water resources. He pointed out that about 80 percent of the resources go to the agricultural sector, the source of livelihood for more than 60 million people or half of Egypt’s population.
El-Sisi said his country’s water resources were unable to meet growing demand despite the adoption of a policy to rationalize consumption.
He added: “The impacts of climate change exacerbate water scarcity on the agricultural lands in Egypt, which are affected by the adverse consequences of climate change within its borders and throughout the Nile Basin countries as Egypt is a downstream country.”
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on participants to discuss water-related challenges facing desert countries.
Proposal fits pattern of greater Ankara-Moscow ties amid Ukraine war, analyst tells Arab News
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: An offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish Turkey as a gas hub to European markets has stirred intense debate on the feasibility of the plan.
The proposal looks to position the TurkStream pipeline as an alternative to Europe’s Nord Stream by exporting more gas through the Black Sea to Turkey.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan, said that Russian and Turkish energy authorities have already been instructed to immediately begin technical work on the proposal.
“There will be no waiting,” he said.
The gas distribution center is expected to be constructed in Turkey’s Thrace region, bordering Bulgaria and Greece.
NATO member Turkey, which did not join Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, still heavily depends on Moscow for its energy needs.
The project may help Europe in overcoming mounting energy challenges before winter, but there are still several details to solve in terms of feasibility.
Moscow already cut off Nord Stream 1 deliveries over technical problems, while Germany rejected a Russian proposal to increase gas flow to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
However, Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based expert on energy and Turkey-Russia relations, said that Moscow’s offer to Ankara should be approached cautiously.
“On the one hand, there is a question of demand in a period when Europe tries to wean itself off Russian gas despite imminent winter conditions,” he told Arab News.
“Also, Turkey has long sought to become an energy hub, but previous projects always positioned it as a corridor country. It is still unclear whether this proposal will again make Turkey a country where Russian gas will only transit through,” he said.
According to Sezer, to become an energy hub, Ankara should be provided with the means to set a reference price for gas and be able to receive gas from different sources, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq and Turkmenistan, among other countries.
“If the gas flows only from one source, such as Russia, the price will be again set by the provider country, rather than Turkey. Being a hub means being able to set prices and gather alternative sources of energy in a pool,” he said.
The construction price of such a project may also prove too costly.
Corrosion-resistant steel pipes used in such projects are mainly produced in Germany and China, said Sezer.
The Saipem-owned pipelay vessels “are dispatched by Italy. And all these operations are regulated as part of the EU sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February,” said the expert.
Sezer suggested that Russia might consider giving Turkey a re-export license.
It would allow Turkey to conduct energy trade with Europe directly, meaning the gas flow originating from Russia would not be subject to Western sanctions.
According to Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, the proposal fits into the greater picture of growing Turkish-Russian ties in the background of the Ukraine war.
“Specifically, Turkey was pro-Ukraine but not anti-Russia. It supported Ukraine militarily, but it also maintained its deep economic ties with Russia because it needed the injection of Russian cash into its economy, tourism and direct investments, including oligarch money,” he told Arab News.
In July, Russian state-owned company Rosatom also transferred billions of dollars to its subsidiary, the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear plant, to cover procurement needs.
“Energy is part of that mutually beneficial relationship. For Putin, Turkey’s position is not ideal,” Cagaptay said.
“It is important that Turkey provides Russia an outlet to Europe and to the global economy. The energy hub proposal will therefore give Putin an exit path, while for Erdogan it is economically and politically quite beneficial as he will tell Turkish citizens that the country is in such a good position in getting gas when people in Europe are freezing in wintertime,” Cagaptay said.
Whether such a gas hub project would trigger a wave of sanctions toward Turkey is unclear.
But Cagaptay warned that the US government would likely use its business-to-business ties to persuade Turkish companies to avoid engaging in deals with Russia.
The US Treasury sent a letter to Turkish banks and businesses in August warning that they could not access the US dollar if they traded with Russia under the sanction regime. Turkish state banks that had accepted the Russian Mir payment system for credit cards have also been criticized by the US.
Madalina Sisu Vicari, a Brussels-based independent geopolitical analyst, said that Putin’s proposal for the gas hub has two goals: To increase geoeconomic interdependency between Russia and Turkey, and to preserve some part of the European market for Russian gas.
“Russia’s gas exports to its main market, Europe, have dramatically fallen since the beginning of the war, and they are still set to decrease,” she told Arab News.
“Moreover, the contract between Russia and Ukraine for the transit of the gas ends in 2024,” Sisu Vicari added.
“Still, with the two sides already at loggerheads over payments and arbitrations, and, more importantly, with a new geopolitical reality triggered by the war, it looks impossible to see a new gas deal between Russia and Ukraine after 2024,” said Sisu Vicari.
Therefore, Moscow will have huge volumes of gas without an export market destination, she added.
During his recent meeting with Erdogan, Putin said: “If Turkey and potential buyers in other countries are interested, Russia can consider building another gas pipeline and establishing a gas hub in Turkey for trade with third countries, first of all European countries, of course, but only if they are interested.”
Sisu Vicari said that the viability of the project “depends on EU countries’ willingness to continue to buy Russian gas over next year, and to buy it via Turkey.”
She added: “Such a decision will be principally shaped by the interplay of geopolitical factors, namely the outcome of the war in Ukraine, the relations between the West and Russia after the war, and also the relations between Turkey and the EU.”
CAIRO: A social media video clip showing poultry breeders carrying out mass cullings of young chickens due to a lack of feed has sparked controversy and anger in Egypt.
The videos showed a group of people putting birds inside a sack and then closing it, with one of them commented during the recording that “the sacks must be closed so that the chicks die quickly.”
The footage caused outrage on social media, with many users saying the act was a crime that deserved punishment.
Others demanded that the government intervene to save the poultry industry, which is currently in crisis as a result of the lack of chickenfeed.
“Unfortunately, the scenes are real, because there is no feed to feed them,” said Tharwat El-Ziny, vice president of the Egyptian Poultry Producers Association.
The head of the Poultry Division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, Abdulaziz Al-Sayed, described the problem as a “disaster.”
He claimed that the situation — greater than the bird flu crisis — threatens Egypt’s entire poultry industry.
Reacting to the videos, El-Sayed El-Quseir, minister of agriculture and land reclamation, said some people were trying to exaggerate the issue.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting to discuss solving the problem of the domestic feed shortage in the presence of the agriculture minister.
During the meeting, EPPA officials and other poultry producers presented their monthly needs for various feeds, noting that making the required quantities available would contribute to eliminating the black market.
Madbouly said more work should be done to expand contract farming, particularly for the soybean crop.
Why Iran’s ethnic minorities are bearing the brunt of violent regime crackdown on protests
Despite constitutional protections, non-Persian ethnicities in far-flung enclaves have long faced discrimination
Majority of those executed by the regime in early 2022 were ethnic Arabs, Kurds and Balochs
Lucas Chapman
RAQQA, SYRIA: Mahsa Amini, or Jina Amini, the name of a Kurdish woman killed by the Iranian morality policy on Sept. 16, has echoed across social media in support of the protest movement that is posing the biggest challenge to the clerical rulers in years.
To the Iranian law enforcement, Amini was just a nameless member of an ethnic minority that has been oppressed for decades. Little did they know that her death at the hands of one of its units would spark a massive uprising with the potential to topple the regime itself.
On Sept. 13, the 22-year-old Amini was arrested in Tehran — allegedly for failing to wear a veil properly, which is mandatory in Iran. Her brother, whom she had visited, was told she would be taken to a detention center and released after an hour. Two hours later, she was in a coma.
Three days later, she was dead.
Though the Iranian regime reported that she died from pre-existing medical conditions, leaked testimonies from her co-detainees and CT scans show that she was severely beaten and suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.
The death of Amini immediately sparked a massive wave of protests across Iran. Civil unrest erupted throughout the country, from the western Kurdistan (or Kordestan) province, of which Amini was a native, to central Iran and Sistan and Balochistan province in the south.
According to an activist in Kurdistan, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, the protests began as Amini’s body was buried.
“People started chanting the Kurdish slogan of ‘Women, life, freedom,’ and many other nationalistic slogans during her burial ceremony. Later they took the streets of the city and gathered in front of the governor’s office,” he told Arab News.
Within hours, protests spread to other cities in the province, and on Sept. 18, the entire region went on strike, closing their shops and taking to the streets in protest. Within days, the protests spread nationwide.
The ongoing crackdown on those who do not fall into line with the Iranian regime, while the bloodiest in decades, is simply the culmination of decades of oppressive treatment of minority groups by Iranian authorities.
Chapter 2, Article 15 of the Iranian constitution allows for the teaching of regional and tribal languages in schools and their use in the media. Chapter 3, Article 19 states that “all people of Iran, whatever the ethnic group or tribe to which they belong, enjoy equal rights.”
Despite supposed constitutional protection and the fact that non-Persian ethnic and linguistic groups make up nearly 40 percent of Iran’s population, minorities have been subjected to mistreatment, from political discrimination to oppression, by means of arbitrary arrest and execution.
Kurds are the third-largest ethnic group in Iran, making up approximately 10 percent of the population. Various estimates place their numbers at around 40 million, spread across Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.
“The situation is so bad in Kurdistan that I don’t know where to start,” the activist said.
“Our people suffer the worst things that are beyond imagination for people from other countries. Kurds are considered third-class citizens in Iran. First, because we are Kurds; second, because we are non-Shiite Muslims or practice other Kurdish religions; and, third, because of our opposition to the central government.”
The activist continued: “We are deprived of our very basic rights as human beings. Kurdish language and Kurdish parties are banned from the system. Kurdish cities suffer from extreme poverty and unemployment which is the result of Iran’s discriminatory policies against Kurds.
“Kurdistan enjoys the least amount of development, and Kurdish society has paid a high price for the official marginalization.”
Iran’s Kurds have suffered since 1979; Kurdish parties in Iran boycotted the March 1979 referendum to create the Islamic Republic of Iran, and have been paying the price for it ever since.
Iranian intelligence has persecuted Kurds even outside its jurisdiction. In 1989, a Kurdish politician and leader of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan was assassinated in Germany.
His successor and three other Kurdish opposition figures were also killed three years later, and no fewer than 10 Iranian Kurdish dissidents have been assassinated outside Iran since 1989.
Though the current wave of unrest began in Kurdistan with the death of a Kurdish woman, the Iranian regime’s persecution of minority groups has spread beyond the Kurdish minority.
In May 2022, a wave of protests against deteriorating economic conditions swept Iran, and a spike in executions came in its wake. However, minority groups were disproportionately targeted by security forces, according to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, or IHRNGO.
The Baloch people, a primarily Sunni Muslim group that inhabits the southern region of Baluchistan in Iran, make up only two percent of the population.
It has long suffered from economic underdevelopment, having both the lowest Human Development Index and gross national income per capita of all of Iran’s provinces, according to 2019 statistics from Netherlands-based Global Data Lab. Despite this, they have been subjected to egregious human rights violations.
A June report by IHRNGO stated that executions reached their five-year peak in Iran this year. The number has jumped from 110 in all of 2021 to 168 in the first six months of 2022 alone. Arab, Kurdish, and Baloch minorities made up the majority of executions, with Baloch prisoners accounting for 22 percent of executed people.
Arabs, too, comprise around two percent of Iran’s people, and have faced oppression and discrimination. Most of them reside in the Khuzestan province, which is rich in oil resources and a major industrial hub.
FASTFACTS
* Ethnic Persians account for 60% of Iran’s 86.7 million inhabitants.
* Ethnic Azeri, Kurd, Lur, Baloch, Arab, Turkmen and Turkic tribes make up the rest.
Despite this, the province suffers from widespread poverty and unemployment, according to Arab MP Mohammad Saeed Ansari, who claimed that around half of oil workers are brought in from outside the province and that Arabs are often denied employment opportunities there.
The UK-based Minority Rights Group International reported that nearly a quarter of a million Arabs in Khuzestan have been displaced by large government infrastructure projects.
The leader of an Arab separatist movement in Iran, Ahmed Molla Nissi, was assassinated in front of his home in The Hague in 2017, adding to the long list of foreign assassinations of minority dissidents by Iran.
In July 2021, at least nine people were killed in Khuzestan as they protested, demanding access to clean water, according to Human Rights Watch.
Amid the current unrest, protests have broken out in Khuzestan, with many oil and petrochemical facilities on strike and their workers taking to the streets. On Oct. 12, a video shared on Twitter reportedly showed a giant banner depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s picture being set ablaze in Ahvaz, the provincial capital.
“Arab citizens live as the poorest people on the richest land — Khuzestan. This is the official name that it was given, but this place is Arabistan or Ahwaz,” Youssef Yaseen Azizi, an Arab Iranian former administrator at Tehran University and a member of the Iranian Writers’ Union, told Arab News.
“During the time of the Shah and the Islamic Republic, they brought non-Arabs to the region and settled them in the Arab cities and villages.”
Azizi believes the regime has deliberately forced Arabs and other minorities out of public life in Iran.
“Arabs only occupy around 5 percent of positions in public institutions,” he told Arab News. “The Arabic language is forbidden in schools. Many Arabs cannot find employment in the petrochemical factories simply because their name is Arabic.
“It has reached the level that they can openly say, ‘I will not employ you because you are Arab.’ Ali Khameini’s oil company in Ahwaz has hired 4,000 workers in the last ten years, and only seven of them were Arabs.”
Such attitudes might suggest Arab lives in Iran are considered cheap.
“Arabs have rebelled many times, and often ended up in prison, or were killed,” Azizi told Arab News. “We were always oppressed by the brutality of the authorities. Just 10 days ago, Emad Heydari was tortured to death in prison in Ahvaz.”
According to the website of the Ahwazi Democratic Popular Front, 31-year-old Heydari — a newly married activist from the Malashieh region — was arrested on Sept. 27 and died in prison on Oct. 6. Iranian authorities said he had suffered a stroke. Activists are unconvinced by the official narrative.
“During the 2019 protests against the increasing price of fuel, which started from the Ahwaz Arabs and spread from there, 200 Arabs were killed. They didn’t show Arabs any mercy,” Azizi told Arab News.
“The Arab press and civil society must know what is happening to us and cover it daily. They must speak on all channels and in all of their books and meetings, and support us, because we are alone. Until now, there is no channel which has covered our pain and showed it to everyone. But our resistance will continue.”
The disproportionate targeting of minority communities during the current civil unrest in Iran mirrors its past treatment of minorities. Kurdistan and Sistan and Balochistan have been subjected to the most outstanding amount of violence, according to the Critical Threats Project, an intelligence analysis project created by the American Enterprise Institute in 2009.
Two weeks after Amini’s death, a group of protestors gathered after Friday prayers in the Baloch-majority city of Zahedan to show their support for the nationwide protests and demand justice for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old Baloch girl by an Iranian police commander.
Amnesty International reported that Iranian security forces opened fire on the crowd with tear gas and live ammunition, with footage showing shooters on roofs aiming at demonstrators. Between 66 and 96 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the course of just hours of what has come to be known as “Bloody Friday.”
The New York Times has since spoken with 10 residents from Zahedan, including witnesses and activists; family members of the victims; and a medic who helped treat more than 150 people for wounds.
All made the accusation that security forces fired indiscriminately on unarmed protesters and civilians with bullets and tear gas. Helicopters were also deployed, according to witnesses.
“According to residents, the violence on Sept. 30 was preceded by a smaller demonstration two days earlier, in another city in the same province, Chabahar,” the US newspaper said in a report on Oct. 14.
The Iranian regime’s heavy-handed treatment of ethnic-minority areas has only intensified as the protest movement has expanded to include broader calls for an end to conservative theocratic rule.
“I call on the international community to put more effort on recognizing our issues and help us solve them,” the Kurdistan-based activist told Arab News.
“Today the people of Kurdistan and Iran need full support to overthrow this regime.”
Iraqi minister admits links between oil industry, cancer
Admission follows BBC probe into gas flaring near Basra amid rising cases of leukaemia
Arab News
LONDON: Pollution caused by oil production in Iraq is the leading cause of increased rates of cancer in parts of the country, its environment minister has acknowledged.
Jassem Al-Falahi made the admission following a BBC Arabic investigation into gas flaring near the city of Basra, which has seen an increase in cases of leukaemia in communities nearest the region’s oil fields.
The revelation comes despite a ban on Iraqi government employees discussing health concerns linked to the oil industry issued by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Al-Falahi said the Ministry of Oil banned Ministry of Environment employees from monitoring pollution levels at the Rumaila oil field — the largest in the country, and where the most waste gas is flared.
He added, though, that relations and communication between the two ministries was improving, and that they would work together to bring legal action and financial penalties against companies complicit in causing environmental damage in Iraq.
However, BBC Arabic spoke to numerous families around Rumaila who said they had received no compensation from oil companies or assistance from the government.
One leukaemia survivor from the area, 19-year-old Ali Hussein Julood, told BBC Arabic: “Here in Rumaila, nobody speaks out. They say they’re scared to speak in case they get removed.”
As part of its investigation, a BBC team, which was also denied access to monitor at the government-owned Rumaila oil field, carried out tests in communities in close proximity, and found high levels of a number of cancer-linked chemicals.
Gas flaring involves the burning of waste gases released during the oil drilling process, and releases substances such as benzene, carbon dioxide and methane — all of which are linked to cancer — into the atmosphere.
Earlier this year, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail denied a link between flaring and cancer rates in a conversation with BBC Arabic.
World Bank pledges $400m loan for Jordan’s water security project
300m cubic meters of desalinated water to be produced
$1.8bn already promised for initiative, says minister
Arab News
AMMAN: The World Bank has promised to provide Jordan an investment loan of $400 million to fund its National Water Carrier Project, the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Transmission initiative, according to the Jordan News Agency on Sunday.
Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh reportedly said this funding by the bank’s International Finance Corporation forms part of a larger package of investment loans from other countries and development partners totaling more than $1.8 billion announced in March.
The project aims to boost Jordan’s water security by producing roughly 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually in Aqaba. It is regarded as a top priority for the government.
Shraideh previously met with the IFC’s Managing Director Makhtar Diop in Washington D.C. to discuss the bank’s plans to increase its financial support for Jordan’s private sector.
Shraideh reportedly briefed Diop on Jordan’s new investment law aimed at protecting the rights of investors and ensure adherence to promised financial incentives.
Shraideh also had a separate meeting with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss unemployment, climate change, water security and energy.
He had also urged Malpass to increase the World Bank’s support for Arab League member states and countries in the region.