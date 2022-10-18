You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Opinion

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami

Ongoing Iran protests are the most dangerous in regime’s history

Iranian regime faces different situation now than in the past, UN expert says

Iranian regime faces different situation now than in the past, UN expert says
A demonstrator with an Iranian flag painted on her face, shouts slogans as she participates in a rally outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul on October 17, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Iranian regime faces different situation now than in the past, UN expert says

Iranian regime faces different situation now than in the past, UN expert says
  • Special rapporteur on freedom of expression tells Arab News the ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini’s death indicate a new reality for Tehran
  • Pressure is mounting on the UN to adopt a more firm stance regarding the public demonstrations in Iran and the regime’s brutal response
Updated 13 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The protests in Iran over the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini mark the latest chapter in a long history of public demonstrations that have rocked the Islamic Republic since 1999.

All have been met by brutal regime crackdowns that left many people dead or injured and thousands of political prisoners behind bars.

Students took part in widespread and violent protests in July 1999, for example, and returned to the streets four years later demanding justice for those killed and injured during the previous demonstrations.

The election of Mahmood Ahmadinejad in 2009 sparked turmoil that continued well into 2010 and erupted again the following year and in 2012. More recently, an ongoing series of political movements, acts of civil disobedience, online activism and demonstrations took place between 2017 and 2021.

But the continuing protests over the death on Sep. 16 of Amini, who had been arrested three days earlier for not following strict rules on head coverings, represent a seminal moment because it is “an uprising of young people, very young people, teenagers, young women,” according to Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. As a result, she said, the Iranian authorities might well be facing a different situation now that they have in the past.

“The issue was sparked by women’s expression,” Khan told Arab News. “Whether you wear a hijab or not is a woman’s right to expression.”

In her reports, including the latest one presented to the General Assembly this month, Khan tirelessly highlights ways in which women’s rights of expression are suppressed by culture, custom or politics.

“And what we see in Iran is a reaction against that kind of suppression, where young women are now saying, ‘We will not allow our rights to be suppressed in the same way that our mothers’ and our grandmothers’ rights have been suppressed,’” she said.

Another difference with the current protests, Khan said, is that there is growing access to digital technology that is more powerful than ever. Some online platforms have gone out of their way to make it as easy as possible for civilians in Ukraine to access and use information, for example, and Khan has recommended to the General Assembly that that similar commitment to the use of technology to preserve human rights be adopted and applied across the board worldwide.

“In Iran, platforms, social media, digital technology is playing a very important role,” she said.

Why Iran’s ethnic minorities are bearing the brunt of violent regime crackdown on protests

“Take that, (along) with what’s happening with young women, take the whole issue of youth unemployment, youth frustrations, and the Iranian authorities may be facing a different situation now than in the past.”

Khan said her message to Iran’s leaders is plain and simple: “Stop violating people’s rights. People have the right to peaceful protest. Women have the right to wear a hijab or not wear a hijab. I have said that for a long time.

“These issues of fundamental freedom of expression, of human dignity, of women’s autonomy over their own bodies, should be left to them to decide and the government should do the right thing and follow the human rights standards.”

In 2009, the UN General Assembly issued a resolution condemning human rights violations committed by the Iranian regime. Fact-finding missions have taken place to monitor the violations and compile evidence in the hope that one day the world would be able to hold the perpetrators to account.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Arab News that human rights mechanisms have been activated in Iran and that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation there “very carefully.”

However pressure is nonetheless growing on the UN to take an even stronger stance on what is happening in Iran in terms of human rights, amid warnings that the situation continues to worsen by the day.

Khan told Arab News that although certain rules and regulations prevent experts such as herself from making all information public, and despite the fact that authorities in Iran will not allow the UN special rapporteur to visit the country, “we are certainly working very hard behind the scenes — and very soon, publicly — to put as much pressure as possible to ensure that people can protest peacefully within their rights.”

She added: “For us, because we’re appointed by the (Human Rights) Council we have a code of conduct that says we have to inform the government (of Iran) before we publish something. We have published certain things about the Mahsa Amini case. We are going to do more. We’d like to do more.

“So in a way, the mechanisms have been activated for a while. The question is, what more is needed in a situation where there are mass violations taking place and where the country of origin has not allowed the special rapporteur to visit, for example. So in a way, you know, we have a problem here.”

But as investigations take place and evidence is compiled, does she believe that anyone will ever be held to account for the crimes committed against the people in a country such as Iran, where the authorities frequently resort to violent crackdowns against dissent that have left hundreds dead, thousands injured and thousands more in jail.

“I wish (the accountability) would happen today,” she said. “I take strength from the fact that there have been situations that have taken decades — but accountability is extremely important.

“The UN has many different tools; it needs to use them. Increasingly there are commissions of inquiries being set up. There are special types of rapporteurs being built. So there’s a lot of innovation that is going on there.

“The key lies not in the innovation, it lies in the political will of governments — and triggering the political will is the key. And that is where it requires much more than the UN system.”

She added: “Media, for example, plays a huge role. Digital technology has opened up new doors, information flow, empowering people; now you can see young people in Iran rising up. There are many different ways.

“I recommend a lot of community development in my reports as well, from the grassroots up. So a lot of things have to happen in this multistakeholder, multifaceted, very complex world but we shouldn’t lose hope.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts and work on a voluntary basis. They are not members of the UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Khan, a Bangladeshi lawyer who previously served as secretary-general of Amnesty International, became the first female special rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion when she was appointed in August 2020.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran United Nations (UN)

New app aims to offer hope and support for breast cancer patients

New app aims to offer hope and support for breast cancer patients
Updated 53 min 52 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

New app aims to offer hope and support for breast cancer patients

New app aims to offer hope and support for breast cancer patients
  • Breast Cancer Club gives women the chance to talk to each other about their experiences with the disease
Updated 53 min 52 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A new mobile application offers women in the UAE who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to connect online and communicate with each other for mutual help and support in their health battles.

The Breast Cancer Club app was created by Gazal Kamal, a Palestinian mother of three daughters, whose own tumultuous experience with the disease began in October 2020.

“I didn’t really know much about breast cancer, to be honest, in any way,” said Kamal, who lives in Dubai. “We had one aunt from my dad’s side who had breast cancer and that was about it.”

In April 2020, just after the COVID-19 lockdown began, Kamal had turned 40 years old and her husband insisted that she make an appointment for a mammogram. A lump and an inverted nipple had developed on her breast and tests revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Kamal told Arab News. “Everyone I spoke to said: ‘You need to get treated yesterday before today.’”

Kamal decided to remain in Dubai for chemotherapy treatment at the American Hospital in the city because it meant she could be closer to family and friends during a difficult time.

However, she later traveled to New York for surgery that included a double mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries, along with all the lymph nodes in her left arm.

“I’m affected by that physically until today,” she said. “I have soreness and tightness. It was quite tough.”

After returning to Dubai she had radiation therapy and reconstructive surgery.

“I had a fantastic support system,” said Kamal. “I’m so grateful that I did my treatment in Dubai … I really felt taken care of but I really felt alone. I’ve never felt more alone in my life, especially at night. I was traumatized with everything that was happening.”

She said that there can be difficulties associated with speaking openly about a subject such as breast cancer, which some people consider sensitive or private.

“I don’t think it’s a regional problem, it’s a generational problem,” said Kamal. “In my parents’ generation, they were taught to talk about the good things in life. When I was diagnosed, my mom had a really hard time with it. She couldn’t even say the word ‘cancer.’

“I do know a lot of people who don’t talk about it with their families. Some people don’t want to bother others and that makes it even lonelier. So this is where the idea for the app started to build in my head.”

Launched this month, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the free and easy-to-use app offers users a chance to write about their experiences with breast cancer and read those of others.

Each user creates a profile that includes details of the stage of their treatment and the breast cancer-related issues they are interested in discussing. There is also a list of common questions and answers that help shed light on topics such as treatment plans, nutrition tips and post-cancer rehabilitation.

“I kept thinking I really want a space in this region where people have access to each other if they need them,” said Kamal.

“I’m really happy to help even one person at this point. I hope it takes off but if it doesn’t, that’s okay as well. At least, I tried it.”

The app has been well received among the women in the UAE who have downloaded it, some of whom are doctors. About 100 people of different nationalities have signed up so far.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in the UAE. Kamal said she has noticed a significant and positive shift in the ways in which health authorities in the country, and the wider region, are dealing with the disease, including the implementation of new initiatives and the provision of free screening tests. In addition, there are a growing number of awareness campaigns.

“I think the region is getting better, with the (UAE-based) Pink Caravan that is going around and the Pink Ladies – they're doing so much (to raise) awareness,” she said.

“They’re showing people it’s okay to talk about things that aren’t right.”

Topics: UAE breast cancer Breast Cancer Club

Retired Yemeni general, ex-diplomat killed in Houthi-held Sanaa

Retired Yemeni general, ex-diplomat killed in Houthi-held Sanaa
Updated 18 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Retired Yemeni general, ex-diplomat killed in Houthi-held Sanaa

Retired Yemeni general, ex-diplomat killed in Houthi-held Sanaa
  • Dirham Noman was a former ambassador to Ethiopia and governor of many Yemeni regions
Updated 18 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A former Yemeni ambassador and retired military commander has been shot dead by a gunman at his residence in Houthi-held Sanaa.

Maj. Gen. Dirham Noman was killed instantly after the armed man broke into his home on Sunday and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.

Noman was a former ambassador to Ethiopia and governor of many Yemeni regions. As a military leader he had participated in the 1962 revolution in North Yemen.

He had been the governor of Dhamar, Marib, Shabwa and Jouf provinces at various times, as well as a diplomat and the head of the Aden Free Zone following Yemen's unification in 1990.

His assailant has been identified as a friend of his by Houthi officials, who have provided no explanation for the crime. 

Noman was one of many Yemeni army generals and politicians who decided to remain in Sanaa, where they neither resisted the repressive Houthi regime nor backed the internationally recognized government.

He was mourned by a large group of individuals, including Yemen’s parliamentary spokesperson Sultan Al-Baraki, who called him “a seasoned military commander, an adept politician, a skilled administrator and an experienced organizer.”

Speaker of the Shoura Council Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher accused the Houthis following Noman’s death, describing him as a vital player in the revolution and “a loyal and true” official.

He added on Twitter: “I hold the Houthi militia accountable for the death of the martyr Maj. Gen. Dirham Noman, and everyone should denounce this terrorist and criminal action that attacked one of the republic’s and revolution’s symbols.”

Local media also reported on Sunday night that a young man had been killed and two others injured after a Houthi opened fire on them in Sanaa.

The city has seen a succession of homicides in recent times with politicians, military and security personnel, and judges being killed.

Mohammed Hamran, a 63-year-old Supreme Court judge in Sanaa, was taken off a city street by unknown armed men in September and found dead days later.

In 2020, unidentified people on a motorcycle killed Hassan Zaid, the Houthi government’s minister of youth and sport, in the capital’s diplomatic area.
 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Sanaa

Swiss embassy in Lebanon cancels dinner for political representatives amid row

Swiss embassy in Lebanon cancels dinner for political representatives amid row
Updated 18 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Swiss embassy in Lebanon cancels dinner for political representatives amid row

Swiss embassy in Lebanon cancels dinner for political representatives amid row
  • Invitation provokes controversy and disapproval by parties opposing Hezbollah and its allies
  • Saudi ambassador holds key talks with President Aoun, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri
Updated 18 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Swiss embassy in Lebanon has postponed an informal dinner that was scheduled to take place at the ambassador’s residence at the invitation of the Switzerland-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.

The event aimed to brainstorm with “Lebanese as well as regional and international actors” but was postponed following controversy and disapproval among political parties opposing Hezbollah and its allies.

It was seen as an attempt prior to the end of President Michel Aoun’s term to dismantle the Taif Agreement and establish a tripartite governance, allowing the Shiite sect to be an influencing partner in governance.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari reiterated “the national pact principles contained in the Taif Agreement, which constitutes a main foundation that protected Lebanon and ensured its stability.”

Independent MP Abdel Rahman Bizri said that “any modification to and reconsideration of the Taif Agreement are rejected and dubious, and a proof that some people want to complicate things instead of facilitating the awaited political solutions.”

Bizri said that “the Taif Agreement is a national pact that was concluded as a result of the great sacrifices and hardships faced by the Lebanese.”

He added that the problem “we face today is the result of the practices of the ruling class and top officials who have managed the country for decades.”

A number of Lebanese MPs representing parliamentary blocs were invited to dinner on Tuesday at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Marion Weichelt.

The event was planned as a platform to discuss a number of issues before later talks in Geneva on Lebanon.

It had been reported that the event would bring together representatives of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Forces of Change.

However, the Lebanese Forces asked its representative not to attend the dinner. Independent MPs and the Forces of Change refused to be represented.

MP Waddah Sadek told Arab News: “This project has been in preparation for three months. If we take a closer look at the people working on it, we see that some of them are close to Hezbollah, noting that Hezbollah has been planning a campaign against the Taif Agreement a while ago.

“If we connect the dots we realize that this dinner, and the invitation to the Geneva conference, are not unprompted and a European cover has been provided for this meeting.

“If the point of the meeting was to hold discussions and not repeal the Taif Agreement, why should it be held at the embassy and later abroad?

“Moreover, the Forces of Change MPs did not know about this meeting. We only heard about it from the media and the invited MP did not tell us anything.”

Sadek said that the constitution “is my main reference and I am against any international or local conference amid the de facto weapon. No one represents me in any meeting and at any embassy and I refuse to discuss this matter.”

MP Melhem Riachi, of the Lebanese Forces, said he will not be attending the meeting without clarification of its background.

Bukhari visited Aoun and Lebanese Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday. He reiterated the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon’s unity and people, based on national principles in the Taif Agreement. He also stressed the importance of carrying out the constitutional elections on time.

He wrote on Twitter: “The Taif agreement is a binding contract to strengthen the foundations of a pluralistic Lebanon. The alternative is not another pact but the disintegration of coexistence, the disappearance of the united nation and its replacement by entities that do not resemble the Lebanese message.”

The Swiss Embassy said that Switzerland had been actively engaged in Lebanon for many years.

It added: “Over the last couple of months, Switzerland, in collaboration with the Swiss-based organization Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, was in contact with the full spectrum of political Lebanese as well as regional and international actors to prepare for consultative discussions, not for a dialogue conference.

“It is Switzerland’s tradition to offer good offices when asked to do so. The planned discussions are the result of previous consultations with the full spectrum of political Lebanese as well as regional and international actors, and in full respect of the Taif Agreement and the Lebanese constitution.”

Topics: Swiss embassy Lebanon Beirut

Egypt renews commitment to settling Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt renews commitment to settling Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis
Updated 18 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt renews commitment to settling Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt renews commitment to settling Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis
  • President highlights need for comprehensive approach to deal with water, food security challenges
Updated 18 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called on the international community to pull together in a bid to find a just and lasting solution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis.

His appeal on Sunday came at the opening of the fifth session of Cairo Water Week, organized by Egypt and entitled “Water at the Heart of Climate Action.”

Egypt has renewed its commitment to attempting to settle the GERD issue in a manner that satisfies interests of all parties.

The issue has raised tensions between Ethiopia on one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other.

Egypt and Sudan are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of the Nile’s waters.

A large number of ministers, official delegations and senior officials from their respective countries’ water sectors took part in Sunday’s event.

The president said it was necessary for Egypt to adopt a comprehensive approach to deal with water and food security challenges associated with climate change.

He added: “Our entrenched vision is to work together with a focus on establishing and sharing prosperity, instead of competition and rivalry, which lead to sharing impoverishment and instability.

“We dream of a common endeavor to maximize the wealth of the Nile Basin that its nations shall all enjoy, instead of acting individually and competing in an uncooperative way that will result in a limited development falling short in size and scope, in a manner that destabilizes them.”

El-Sisi said that Egypt’s stance is founded on the conviction that adhering to the spirit of cooperation and compatibility in areas of shared interests is the only way to prevent adverse outcomes through unilateral actions in river basins. He added that the best international practices, particularly those in Africa, have demonstrated this.

He said the rapid development of civilization had increased pressure on available water resources and many countries faced increasing challenges to meet their basic water needs.

He added that Egypt is one of the most arid countries in the world and relies almost entirely on the Nile River for its renewable water resources. He pointed out that about 80 percent of the resources go to the agricultural sector, the source of livelihood for more than 60 million people or half of Egypt’s population.

El-Sisi said his country’s water resources were unable to meet growing demand despite the adoption of a policy to rationalize consumption.

He added: “The impacts of climate change exacerbate water scarcity on the agricultural lands in Egypt, which are affected by the adverse consequences of climate change within its borders and throughout the Nile Basin countries as Egypt is a downstream country.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on participants to discuss water-related challenges facing desert countries.
 

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Egypt Ethiopia

Putin's gas hub offer to Turkey sparks debate

Putin’s gas hub offer to Turkey sparks debate
Updated 17 October 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Putin’s gas hub offer to Turkey sparks debate

Putin’s gas hub offer to Turkey sparks debate
  • Proposal fits pattern of greater Ankara-Moscow ties amid Ukraine war, analyst tells Arab News
Updated 17 October 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: An offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish Turkey as a gas hub to European markets has stirred intense debate on the feasibility of the plan.

The proposal looks to position the TurkStream pipeline as an alternative to Europe’s Nord Stream by exporting more gas through the Black Sea to Turkey.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan, said that Russian and Turkish energy authorities have already been instructed to immediately begin technical work on the proposal.

“There will be no waiting,” he said.

The gas distribution center is expected to be constructed in Turkey’s Thrace region, bordering Bulgaria and Greece.

NATO member Turkey, which did not join Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, still heavily depends on Moscow for its energy needs.

The project may help Europe in overcoming mounting energy challenges before winter, but there are still several details to solve in terms of feasibility.

Moscow already cut off Nord Stream 1 deliveries over technical problems, while Germany rejected a Russian proposal to increase gas flow to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

However, Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based expert on energy and Turkey-Russia relations, said that Moscow’s offer to Ankara should be approached cautiously.

“On the one hand, there is a question of demand in a period when Europe tries to wean itself off Russian gas despite imminent winter conditions,” he told Arab News.

“Also, Turkey has long sought to become an energy hub, but previous projects always positioned it as a corridor country. It is still unclear whether this proposal will again make Turkey a country where Russian gas will only transit through,” he said.

According to Sezer, to become an energy hub, Ankara should be provided with the means to set a reference price for gas and be able to receive gas from different sources, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq and Turkmenistan, among other countries.

“If the gas flows only from one source, such as Russia, the price will be again set by the provider country, rather than Turkey. Being a hub means being able to set prices and gather alternative sources of energy in a pool,” he said.

The construction price of such a project may also prove too costly.

Corrosion-resistant steel pipes used in such projects are mainly produced in Germany and China, said Sezer.

The Saipem-owned pipelay vessels “are dispatched by Italy. And all these operations are regulated as part of the EU sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February,” said the expert.

Sezer suggested that Russia might consider giving Turkey a re-export license.

It would allow Turkey to conduct energy trade with Europe directly, meaning the gas flow originating from Russia would not be subject to Western sanctions.

According to Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, the proposal fits into the greater picture of growing Turkish-Russian ties in the background of the Ukraine war.

“Specifically, Turkey was pro-Ukraine but not anti-Russia. It supported Ukraine militarily, but it also maintained its deep economic ties with Russia because it needed the injection of Russian cash into its economy, tourism and direct investments, including oligarch money,” he told Arab News.

In July, Russian state-owned company Rosatom also transferred billions of dollars to its subsidiary, the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear plant, to cover procurement needs.

“Energy is part of that mutually beneficial relationship. For Putin, Turkey’s position is not ideal,” Cagaptay said.

“It is important that Turkey provides Russia an outlet to Europe and to the global economy. The energy hub proposal will therefore give Putin an exit path, while for Erdogan it is economically and politically quite beneficial as he will tell Turkish citizens that the country is in such a good position in getting gas when people in Europe are freezing in wintertime,” Cagaptay said.

Whether such a gas hub project would trigger a wave of sanctions toward Turkey is unclear.

But Cagaptay warned that the US government would likely use its business-to-business ties to persuade Turkish companies to avoid engaging in deals with Russia.

The US Treasury sent a letter to Turkish banks and businesses in August warning that they could not access the US dollar if they traded with Russia under the sanction regime. Turkish state banks that had accepted the Russian Mir payment system for credit cards have also been criticized by the US.

Madalina Sisu Vicari, a Brussels-based independent geopolitical analyst, said that Putin’s proposal for the gas hub has two goals: To increase geoeconomic interdependency between Russia and Turkey, and to preserve some part of the European market for Russian gas.

“Russia’s gas exports to its main market, Europe, have dramatically fallen since the beginning of the war, and they are still set to decrease,” she told Arab News.

“Moreover, the contract between Russia and Ukraine for the transit of the gas ends in 2024,” Sisu Vicari added.

“Still, with the two sides already at loggerheads over payments and arbitrations, and, more importantly, with a new geopolitical reality triggered by the war, it looks impossible to see a new gas deal between Russia and Ukraine after 2024,” said Sisu Vicari.

Therefore, Moscow will have huge volumes of gas without an export market destination, she added.

During his recent meeting with Erdogan, Putin said: “If Turkey and potential buyers in other countries are interested, Russia can consider building another gas pipeline and establishing a gas hub in Turkey for trade with third countries, first of all European countries, of course, but only if they are interested.”

Sisu Vicari said that the viability of the project “depends on EU countries’ willingness to continue to buy Russian gas over next year, and to buy it via Turkey.”

She added: “Such a decision will be principally shaped by the interplay of geopolitical factors, namely the outcome of the war in Ukraine, the relations between the West and Russia after the war, and also the relations between Turkey and the EU.”

Topics: Valdimir Putin Turkey Ankara-Moscow ties gas hub TurkStream

