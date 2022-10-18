Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

You are here

(Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

  The center-left Labour Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital
  Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday.
The center-left Labour Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said.
Former conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison formally recognized West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2018, although the Australian embassy remained in Tel Aviv.
The change followed then-US President Donald Trump’s decision to shift the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. President Joe Biden has kept the embassy in Jerusalem as the US steps back from its once-intense mediation between the Israelis and Palestinians, who have not held substantive peace talks in more than a decade.
Wong described Morrison’s move as out of step internationally and a “cynical play” to win a byelection in a Sydney locale with a large Jewish population.
Morrison’s Liberal Party ran Jewish candidate Dave Sharma who was defeated in the byelection but won the seat in the next general election.
Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May after nine years in power.
Nasser Mashni, vice president of the human rights group Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, thanked the government for “differentiating itself from the dangerous political posturing of the previous government.”
“This reversal brings Australia back into the international consensus — Australia must not pre-empt the final status of Jerusalem,” Mashni said in a statement.
“Israel asserts that the entire city is exclusively theirs, denying Palestinian connection to their ancient spiritual, cultural and economic capital,” Mashni added.
Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Birmingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Jerusalem Australia Israel Palestine

Prosecution of Syrian war crimes faces hurdles of process not evidence, experts say

Prosecution of Syrian war crimes faces hurdles of process not evidence, experts say
RAY HANANIA

  It could take years for the alleged perpetrators of atrocities to be brought to trial and held accountable, the participants said
  The meeting, hosted by the US Institute for Peace, examined the UN mechanism for collecting evidence of violations of international law and human rights
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A panel of experts on Monday acknowledged that the process of pursuing justice for violations of international humanitarian law and human rights during the war in Syria faces many hurdles, and even though evidence of such crimes continues to mount it could take years for alleged perpetrators to be brought to trial.

The US Institute for Peace organized the meeting, attended by Arab News, to examine the effectiveness of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism, which was established by the UN in 2016 to collect, preserve and analyze evidence of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights in Syria.

The participants said there are ways to overcome the hurdles but it could be a lengthy process.

“We don’t have a lot of accountability mechanisms or venues waiting,” said Mohammad Al-Abdallah, founding director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Center, which investigates and collects evidence about alleged war crimes.

“We have a lot of good efforts by some member states, by civil society, by the IIIM, by the Commission of Inquiry. But we have a lot of crimes that remain and are untouched.”

March next year will mark the 12th anniversary of the uprising in Syria that sparked a civil war that has divided the country, resulting in more than 350,000 deaths, many of them among civilians, and injured many more. In addition, 7 million people have become refugees, displaced within Syria or in other countries.

Al-Abdallah, who was imprisoned in Syria and tortured by the regime, said a combination of tragedies and war crimes in the country has resulted in the creation of a new process for pursuing efforts to ensure the individuals responsible are eventually held accountable.

“Looking for accountability efforts is not really something easy because Syria is not a member state of the Rome Statue so the ICC (International Criminal Court) could not practice jurisdiction over the crimes committed in Syria,” he said.

The Rome Statute established four core types of international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

“The Syrian government doesn’t have a great track record, or trust or even credibility, to open its own investigations inside Syria and have any domestic procedures,” Al-Abdallah told the panel.

“Although (President Bashar) Assad announced (the launch of) a commission of inquiry at the beginning of 2012, it didn't lead anywhere. It disappeared.

“The number of people killed under torture …  was astonishing — how many people ended up in detention facilities, the systematic way of killing them, the systematic way of torturing people, and also the systematic way of moving dead bodies to be buried elsewhere.”

Al-Abdallah said the alternative to the ICC is the process of “universal jurisdiction.” This is a legal principle that recognizes that some crimes are so serious that the duty to prosecute them transcends borders. But it is “limited in several ways,” he said, because of diplomatic immunity and the inability to prosecute heads of state.

He noted that even the US has previously undermined universal jurisdiction as a process, to protect American soldiers accused of killing innocent civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The IIIM was created after the UN Security Council was unable to pursue a criminal investigation into alleged regime crimes committed during the conflict in Syria because the move was blocked by Russia’s power of veto.

“Since the UN General Assembly established the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism in 2016, this first-of-its-kind investigative body has played a critical role in collecting and analyzing evidence of crimes in Syria,” said US Institute for Peace Vice President Michael Yaffe in his introduction to Monday’s event.

“This work has only become more essential as parties to the conflict have continued to subject civilians to indiscriminate attacks, unlawful detention, torture and enforced disappearance.

“Despite progress investigating and prosecuting suspected perpetrators under the principle of universal jurisdiction, accountability for international legal violations in Syria remains elusive.”

Catherine Marchi-Uhel, chairperson of the IIIM, said that despite the challenges, the process of collecting war crime data is beneficial and it could result in prosecutions and put pressure on the Syrian regime to stand accountable for its actions.

She said the IIIM collects, consolidates, preserves and analyzes evidence of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights violations in Syria, and works to share that data, when possible, to help families determine the events that led to the disappearance of their loved ones.

Marchi-Uhel said the IIIM has “received 229 requests for assistance from competent jurisdiction, which relates to 187 different investigations.”

Beth Van Schaack, ambassador-at-large for Global Criminal Justice at the US Department of State, said that efforts are being made to secure ICC jurisdiction for investigations into war crimes in Syria.

Al-Abdallah noted that US policies on Syria are limited to sanctions, and that efforts are being made to get the Syrian regime to assist in identifying the status of those who have disappeared.

Topics: Syria Daesh

Iranian regime faces different situation now than in the past, UN expert says

Iranian regime faces different situation now than in the past, UN expert says
Ephrem Kossaify

  Special rapporteur on freedom of expression tells Arab News the ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini's death indicate a new reality for Tehran
  Pressure is mounting on the UN to adopt a more firm stance regarding the public demonstrations in Iran and the regime's brutal response
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The protests in Iran over the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini mark the latest chapter in a long history of public demonstrations that have rocked the Islamic Republic since 1999.

All have been met by brutal regime crackdowns that left many people dead or injured and thousands of political prisoners behind bars.

Students took part in widespread and violent protests in July 1999, for example, and returned to the streets four years later demanding justice for those killed and injured during the previous demonstrations.

The election of Mahmood Ahmadinejad in 2009 sparked turmoil that continued well into 2010 and erupted again the following year and in 2012. More recently, an ongoing series of political movements, acts of civil disobedience, online activism and demonstrations took place between 2017 and 2021.

But the continuing protests over the death on Sep. 16 of Amini, who had been arrested three days earlier for not following strict rules on head coverings, represent a seminal moment because it is “an uprising of young people, very young people, teenagers, young women,” according to Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. As a result, she said, the Iranian authorities might well be facing a different situation now that they have in the past.

“The issue was sparked by women’s expression,” Khan told Arab News. “Whether you wear a hijab or not is a woman’s right to expression.”

In her reports, including the latest one presented to the General Assembly this month, Khan tirelessly highlights ways in which women’s rights of expression are suppressed by culture, custom or politics.

“And what we see in Iran is a reaction against that kind of suppression, where young women are now saying, ‘We will not allow our rights to be suppressed in the same way that our mothers’ and our grandmothers’ rights have been suppressed,’” she said.

Another difference with the current protests, Khan said, is that there is growing access to digital technology that is more powerful than ever. Some online platforms have gone out of their way to make it as easy as possible for civilians in Ukraine to access and use information, for example, and Khan has recommended to the General Assembly that that similar commitment to the use of technology to preserve human rights be adopted and applied across the board worldwide.

“In Iran, platforms, social media, digital technology is playing a very important role,” she said.

Why Iran’s ethnic minorities are bearing the brunt of violent regime crackdown on protests

“Take that, (along) with what’s happening with young women, take the whole issue of youth unemployment, youth frustrations, and the Iranian authorities may be facing a different situation now than in the past.”

Khan said her message to Iran’s leaders is plain and simple: “Stop violating people’s rights. People have the right to peaceful protest. Women have the right to wear a hijab or not wear a hijab. I have said that for a long time.

“These issues of fundamental freedom of expression, of human dignity, of women’s autonomy over their own bodies, should be left to them to decide and the government should do the right thing and follow the human rights standards.”

In 2009, the UN General Assembly issued a resolution condemning human rights violations committed by the Iranian regime. Fact-finding missions have taken place to monitor the violations and compile evidence in the hope that one day the world would be able to hold the perpetrators to account.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Arab News that human rights mechanisms have been activated in Iran and that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation there “very carefully.”

However pressure is nonetheless growing on the UN to take an even stronger stance on what is happening in Iran in terms of human rights, amid warnings that the situation continues to worsen by the day.

Khan told Arab News that although certain rules and regulations prevent experts such as herself from making all information public, and despite the fact that authorities in Iran will not allow the UN special rapporteur to visit the country, “we are certainly working very hard behind the scenes — and very soon, publicly — to put as much pressure as possible to ensure that people can protest peacefully within their rights.”

She added: “For us, because we’re appointed by the (Human Rights) Council we have a code of conduct that says we have to inform the government (of Iran) before we publish something. We have published certain things about the Mahsa Amini case. We are going to do more. We’d like to do more.

“So in a way, the mechanisms have been activated for a while. The question is, what more is needed in a situation where there are mass violations taking place and where the country of origin has not allowed the special rapporteur to visit, for example. So in a way, you know, we have a problem here.”

But as investigations take place and evidence is compiled, does she believe that anyone will ever be held to account for the crimes committed against the people in a country such as Iran, where the authorities frequently resort to violent crackdowns against dissent that have left hundreds dead, thousands injured and thousands more in jail.

“I wish (the accountability) would happen today,” she said. “I take strength from the fact that there have been situations that have taken decades — but accountability is extremely important.

“The UN has many different tools; it needs to use them. Increasingly there are commissions of inquiries being set up. There are special types of rapporteurs being built. So there’s a lot of innovation that is going on there.

“The key lies not in the innovation, it lies in the political will of governments — and triggering the political will is the key. And that is where it requires much more than the UN system.”

She added: “Media, for example, plays a huge role. Digital technology has opened up new doors, information flow, empowering people; now you can see young people in Iran rising up. There are many different ways.

“I recommend a lot of community development in my reports as well, from the grassroots up. So a lot of things have to happen in this multistakeholder, multifaceted, very complex world but we shouldn’t lose hope.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts and work on a voluntary basis. They are not members of the UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Khan, a Bangladeshi lawyer who previously served as secretary-general of Amnesty International, became the first female special rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion when she was appointed in August 2020.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran United Nations (UN)

New app aims to offer hope and support for breast cancer patients

New app aims to offer hope and support for breast cancer patients
Rawaa Talass

  Breast Cancer Club gives women the chance to talk to each other about their experiences with the disease
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A new mobile application offers women in the UAE who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to connect online and communicate with each other for mutual help and support in their health battles.

The Breast Cancer Club app was created by Gazal Kamal, a Palestinian mother of three daughters, whose own tumultuous experience with the disease began in October 2020.

“I didn’t really know much about breast cancer, to be honest, in any way,” said Kamal, who lives in Dubai. “We had one aunt from my dad’s side who had breast cancer and that was about it.”

In April 2020, just after the COVID-19 lockdown began, Kamal had turned 40 years old and her husband insisted that she make an appointment for a mammogram. A lump and an inverted nipple had developed on her breast and tests revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Kamal told Arab News. “Everyone I spoke to said: ‘You need to get treated yesterday before today.’”

Kamal decided to remain in Dubai for chemotherapy treatment at the American Hospital in the city because it meant she could be closer to family and friends during a difficult time.

However, she later traveled to New York for surgery that included a double mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries, along with all the lymph nodes in her left arm.

“I’m affected by that physically until today,” she said. “I have soreness and tightness. It was quite tough.”

After returning to Dubai she had radiation therapy and reconstructive surgery.

“I had a fantastic support system,” said Kamal. “I’m so grateful that I did my treatment in Dubai … I really felt taken care of but I really felt alone. I’ve never felt more alone in my life, especially at night. I was traumatized with everything that was happening.”

She said that there can be difficulties associated with speaking openly about a subject such as breast cancer, which some people consider sensitive or private.

“I don’t think it’s a regional problem, it’s a generational problem,” said Kamal. “In my parents’ generation, they were taught to talk about the good things in life. When I was diagnosed, my mom had a really hard time with it. She couldn’t even say the word ‘cancer.’

“I do know a lot of people who don’t talk about it with their families. Some people don’t want to bother others and that makes it even lonelier. So this is where the idea for the app started to build in my head.”

Launched this month, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the free and easy-to-use app offers users a chance to write about their experiences with breast cancer and read those of others.

Each user creates a profile that includes details of the stage of their treatment and the breast cancer-related issues they are interested in discussing. There is also a list of common questions and answers that help shed light on topics such as treatment plans, nutrition tips and post-cancer rehabilitation.

“I kept thinking I really want a space in this region where people have access to each other if they need them,” said Kamal.

“I’m really happy to help even one person at this point. I hope it takes off but if it doesn’t, that’s okay as well. At least, I tried it.”

The app has been well received among the women in the UAE who have downloaded it, some of whom are doctors. About 100 people of different nationalities have signed up so far.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in the UAE. Kamal said she has noticed a significant and positive shift in the ways in which health authorities in the country, and the wider region, are dealing with the disease, including the implementation of new initiatives and the provision of free screening tests. In addition, there are a growing number of awareness campaigns.

“I think the region is getting better, with the (UAE-based) Pink Caravan that is going around and the Pink Ladies – they're doing so much (to raise) awareness,” she said.

“They’re showing people it’s okay to talk about things that aren’t right.”

Topics: UAE breast cancer Breast Cancer Club

Retired Yemeni general, ex-diplomat killed in Houthi-held Sanaa

Retired Yemeni general, ex-diplomat killed in Houthi-held Sanaa
Saeed Al-Batati

  Dirham Noman was a former ambassador to Ethiopia and governor of many Yemeni regions
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A former Yemeni ambassador and retired military commander has been shot dead by a gunman at his residence in Houthi-held Sanaa.

Maj. Gen. Dirham Noman was killed instantly after the armed man broke into his home on Sunday and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.

Noman was a former ambassador to Ethiopia and governor of many Yemeni regions. As a military leader he had participated in the 1962 revolution in North Yemen.

He had been the governor of Dhamar, Marib, Shabwa and Jouf provinces at various times, as well as a diplomat and the head of the Aden Free Zone following Yemen's unification in 1990.

His assailant has been identified as a friend of his by Houthi officials, who have provided no explanation for the crime. 

Noman was one of many Yemeni army generals and politicians who decided to remain in Sanaa, where they neither resisted the repressive Houthi regime nor backed the internationally recognized government.

He was mourned by a large group of individuals, including Yemen’s parliamentary spokesperson Sultan Al-Baraki, who called him “a seasoned military commander, an adept politician, a skilled administrator and an experienced organizer.”

Speaker of the Shoura Council Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher accused the Houthis following Noman’s death, describing him as a vital player in the revolution and “a loyal and true” official.

He added on Twitter: “I hold the Houthi militia accountable for the death of the martyr Maj. Gen. Dirham Noman, and everyone should denounce this terrorist and criminal action that attacked one of the republic’s and revolution’s symbols.”

Local media also reported on Sunday night that a young man had been killed and two others injured after a Houthi opened fire on them in Sanaa.

The city has seen a succession of homicides in recent times with politicians, military and security personnel, and judges being killed.

Mohammed Hamran, a 63-year-old Supreme Court judge in Sanaa, was taken off a city street by unknown armed men in September and found dead days later.

In 2020, unidentified people on a motorcycle killed Hassan Zaid, the Houthi government’s minister of youth and sport, in the capital’s diplomatic area.
 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Sanaa

Swiss embassy in Lebanon cancels dinner for political representatives amid row

Swiss embassy in Lebanon cancels dinner for political representatives amid row
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  Invitation provokes controversy and disapproval by parties opposing Hezbollah and its allies
  Saudi ambassador holds key talks with President Aoun, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Swiss embassy in Lebanon has postponed an informal dinner that was scheduled to take place at the ambassador’s residence at the invitation of the Switzerland-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.

The event aimed to brainstorm with “Lebanese as well as regional and international actors” but was postponed following controversy and disapproval among political parties opposing Hezbollah and its allies.

It was seen as an attempt prior to the end of President Michel Aoun’s term to dismantle the Taif Agreement and establish a tripartite governance, allowing the Shiite sect to be an influencing partner in governance.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari reiterated “the national pact principles contained in the Taif Agreement, which constitutes a main foundation that protected Lebanon and ensured its stability.”

Independent MP Abdel Rahman Bizri said that “any modification to and reconsideration of the Taif Agreement are rejected and dubious, and a proof that some people want to complicate things instead of facilitating the awaited political solutions.”

Bizri said that “the Taif Agreement is a national pact that was concluded as a result of the great sacrifices and hardships faced by the Lebanese.”

He added that the problem “we face today is the result of the practices of the ruling class and top officials who have managed the country for decades.”

A number of Lebanese MPs representing parliamentary blocs were invited to dinner on Tuesday at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Marion Weichelt.

The event was planned as a platform to discuss a number of issues before later talks in Geneva on Lebanon.

It had been reported that the event would bring together representatives of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Forces of Change.

However, the Lebanese Forces asked its representative not to attend the dinner. Independent MPs and the Forces of Change refused to be represented.

MP Waddah Sadek told Arab News: “This project has been in preparation for three months. If we take a closer look at the people working on it, we see that some of them are close to Hezbollah, noting that Hezbollah has been planning a campaign against the Taif Agreement a while ago.

“If we connect the dots we realize that this dinner, and the invitation to the Geneva conference, are not unprompted and a European cover has been provided for this meeting.

“If the point of the meeting was to hold discussions and not repeal the Taif Agreement, why should it be held at the embassy and later abroad?

“Moreover, the Forces of Change MPs did not know about this meeting. We only heard about it from the media and the invited MP did not tell us anything.”

Sadek said that the constitution “is my main reference and I am against any international or local conference amid the de facto weapon. No one represents me in any meeting and at any embassy and I refuse to discuss this matter.”

MP Melhem Riachi, of the Lebanese Forces, said he will not be attending the meeting without clarification of its background.

Bukhari visited Aoun and Lebanese Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday. He reiterated the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon’s unity and people, based on national principles in the Taif Agreement. He also stressed the importance of carrying out the constitutional elections on time.

He wrote on Twitter: “The Taif agreement is a binding contract to strengthen the foundations of a pluralistic Lebanon. The alternative is not another pact but the disintegration of coexistence, the disappearance of the united nation and its replacement by entities that do not resemble the Lebanese message.”

The Swiss Embassy said that Switzerland had been actively engaged in Lebanon for many years.

It added: “Over the last couple of months, Switzerland, in collaboration with the Swiss-based organization Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, was in contact with the full spectrum of political Lebanese as well as regional and international actors to prepare for consultative discussions, not for a dialogue conference.

“It is Switzerland’s tradition to offer good offices when asked to do so. The planned discussions are the result of previous consultations with the full spectrum of political Lebanese as well as regional and international actors, and in full respect of the Taif Agreement and the Lebanese constitution.”

Topics: Swiss embassy Lebanon Beirut

