  Kuwaiti crown prince warns parliament 'public will hold them to account'

Kuwaiti crown prince warns parliament 'public will hold them to account'

Kuwaiti crown prince warns parliament 'public will hold them to account'
Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah directed politicians to respect the constitutional powers of the Emir. (KUNA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Maria Botros & Sherouk Maher

Kuwaiti crown prince warns parliament 'public will hold them to account'

Kuwaiti crown prince warns parliament 'public will hold them to account'
  • Sheikh Mishal said parliament members should fulfill the promises they make
  • Sheikh Mishal vowed to personally follow up on government work
Updated 13 sec ago
Maria Botros & Sherouk Maher

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has urged the people of his country to monitor the performance of parliamentarians and to ‘hold them accountable’ in his opening speech during the country’s 17th National Assembly on Tuesday. 

Sheikh Mishal added that parliament members should fulfill the promises they make, and he vowed to follow up on work involving the strategic plan before parliament.

The Crown Prince directed politicians to respect the constitutional powers of the Emir and added that opposition weakened the government. 
“Do not listen to the voices of division who want to break up national unity,” said Sheikh Mishal.

An Amiri decree was published on Oct. 9 calling on the parliament to convene in the wake of the legislative elections, which took place on Sept. 29.
Almost 796,000 Kuwaitis were eligible to vote for the members of the country’s parliament from a pool of 305 candidates, as reported by state agency KUNA. 
Elections were held after the previous parliament was dissolved in August due to “practices and actions that threaten national unity,” said Sheikh Mishal. 
The 50 selected members of the National Assembly serve a four-year term as per Kuwait’s legislation.

Topics: Kuwait

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters on Monday

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters on Monday
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters on Monday

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters on Monday
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that an Israeli gunboat violated Lebanese territorial waters on Monday morning in an area opposite Ras Naqura.

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine
  • During the call, the Sheikh Mohamed thanked Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE’s humanitarian efforts
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan held a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. 
During the call, the pair discussed cooperation between the two nations and recent developments in the on-going crisis in Ukraine, wrote state agency WAM. 
Sheikh Mohamed and Zelenskyy also spoke about the importance of de-escalating and reducing tension between Ukraine and Russia through dialogue and diplomatic solutions. 
The president of the UAE added that the crisis has a serious impact on the whole world and poses challenges to the global economy, peace, and security. 
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted that the UAE aims to promote negotiations that can benefit all parties as part of its efforts to prevent the situation from worsening.  
During the call, the Sheikh Mohamed thanked Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, and highlighted the Gulf nation’s readiness to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the war. 
The two leaders also congratulated each other on the 30 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky UAE Ukraine

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor
  • Clashes since October 8 near the Turkish border have been among the deadliest in years
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: More than a week of inter-rebel fighting in Syria’s Turkish-held north has killed 58 people, mostly combatants — a flareup that has allowed Al-Qaeda-linked fighters to gain ground, a war monitor said Tuesday.
The clashes since October 8, in a volatile area near the Turkish border, have been among the deadliest in years, killing 48 rebel fighters and 10 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Among the 48 combatants killed, 28 were members of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham alliance (HTS), which is led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, according to the Britain-based war monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Dozens of rebel groups opposed to President Bashar Assad are confined to areas of northern and northwestern Syria that still evade government control after more than a decade of war.
The latest fighting started this month between two rival pro-Turkish rebel groups in the town of Al-Bab in Aleppo province before spreading to other areas and drawing in other factions, including HTS.
HTS is widely seen as the strongest and best organized of the rebel factions and dominates the nearby Idlib region, Syria’s last major opposition bastion.
It has leveraged the latest bout of fighting to expand its zone of influence, in a move green-lit by Turkey, which has never publicly backed it, the Observatory said.
“Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham would not have entered the area without Turkey’s consent,” said Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman.
Last week, HTS captured the Afrin region from rival Turkish-backed rebels, advancing in the area for the first time since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.
Since Monday, it has advanced toward the key town of Azaz, near the Turkish border further north, as persistent inter-rebel fighting has torpedoed a truce that briefly went into effect at the weekend.
Since 2011, the war in Syria has killed nearly half a million people and driven more than half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Syria

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia
  • The hot air balloon had taken off from the district of Avanos at sunrise
  • Accident was caused by an unexpected increase in wind speed
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Two Spanish tourists were killed and three were injured on Tuesday when the hot air balloon they were traveling in made a hard landing in Turkey’s Cappadocia, the local governor’s office said.
The hot air balloon had taken off from the district of Avanos at sunrise, the governor of Nevsehir province said.
“During the landing of the balloon, which was carrying 28 passengers and two crew members, two Spanish nationals lost their lives, while three Spanish citizens were injured,” he said in a statement.
“The treatment of those injured is continuing in hospitals in our city and they are not life-threatening,” it said.
The statement said the accident was caused by an unexpected increase in wind speed, according to initial assessments.
Hot air balloon rides are one of the most popular activities in the Cappadocia region, where they fly over valleys and volcanic “fairy chimney” formations.

Topics: Turkey Cappadocia

HOUTHI HORROR ATTACK: Gunmen slay mother as children watch on

HOUTHI HORROR ATTACK: Gunmen slay mother as children watch on
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

HOUTHI HORROR ATTACK: Gunmen slay mother as children watch on

HOUTHI HORROR ATTACK: Gunmen slay mother as children watch on
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A mother was murdered in front of her children after refusing orders of Houthi militiamen to leave her home, Saudi news channel Al Arabiya reported on its website on Tuesday. 

The woman in Sanaa’s Bani Hashish district was killed for refusing to leave after armed Houthis surrounding her and her children, attempted to raid and loot their house. 

In a graphic video that claims to show the incident, men can be heard shouting, there’s a banging sound, then a woman screams. 

The report citing Yemeni activists also spoke of another incident where children were left out of their home after Houhti gunmen, wearing military and civilian clothes, raided three homes.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

