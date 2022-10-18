OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul

You are here

Attendees participate in an OIC meeting in Istanbul. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

  • The importance of intensifying media action on the Palestinian issue will be discussed
  • Developing media training and expertise in the Muslim world will also be explored
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold a conference to discuss combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul from October 21-22.

OIC information ministers taking part in the event will discuss ways to confront Islamophobia and present the true image of Islam, strengthen the role of the media in confronting terrorism, and develop media training and expertise in the Muslim world.

The importance of intensifying media action on the Palestinian issue will also be discussed.

Secretary general Hissein Brahim will address the opening session of the conference during which he will focus on the role of the OIC in various fields of information which benefit member states, the organization said.

Updated 18 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The caretaker deputy PM said: ‘We cannot ask of others what we do not ask of ourselves; we have to help ourselves so others can help us’
  • Activist groups protested against changes to a draft banking law that disregard its main purpose, which is to eliminate secrecy in the sector and ensure accountability
Updated 18 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Saadeh Al-Shami, Lebanon’s caretaker deputy prime minister, warned on Tuesday that “although international institutions are still interested in helping Lebanon,” the patience of the international community is wearing thin because of the slow pace of economic reforms in the country,
He said that the attention of the world is instead shifting toward poor and emerging countries that are struggling as a result of difficult global economic conditions.
Lebanon has been gripped by a devastating economic crisis since October 2019 that has left two-thirds of the population in poverty.
Al-Shami, who led the Lebanese delegation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank from Oct. 10 to 16 in Washington, said: “Lebanon must abide by the constitutional deadlines, including for presidential elections and the formation of a government with full powers, to expedite the implementation of the necessary reforms so as not to lose the support of the international community in these difficult circumstances.
“We cannot ask of others what we do not ask of ourselves; we have to help ourselves so others can help us.”
A parliamentary session took place on Tuesday to elect members of official committees, followed by a legislative session the agenda for which included a draft law intended to transform banking operations in the country and make them more transparent, which is a key reform required by the IMF before international economic assistance can be provided.
MP Ibrahim Kanaan, head of the Finance and Budget Committee, said: “We are coordinating with the IMF and have agreed on the majority of items in the draft law, with the exception of a pivotal and essential item related to protecting the depositors’ personal information and rights.”
However, activist groups such as the Legal Agenda, Kulluna Irada, the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Depositors, and the Lebanese Association for Taxpayers’ Rights staged a protest against the parliamentary committee for making amendments to the draft banking law that disregard its main purpose, which is to eliminate secrecy in the sector and establish mechanisms to ensure accountability.
Sibylle Rizk, Kulluna Irada’s director of public policies, said: “Auditing the accounts of the central bank and other banks and determining the sources of funds is the starting point for restructuring the banking sector in a fair manner for depositors, and in a healthy way to advance the economy.
“Lifting banking secrecy is a pillar of any recovery plan. It is no coincidence that the IMF considers it a priority.”
Lawyer Karim Daher, from the Lebanese Association for Taxpayers’ Rights and the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Depositors at the Beirut Bar Association, said: “Lifting banking secrecy enables the distinction to be made between legitimate and illegal deposits, and thus to equitably distribute the responsibilities and burdens resulting from the economic collapse and the restructuring of debts and the banking sector.”
The Legal Agenda’s co-founder and executive director, Nizar Saghieh, said: “Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee ignored the IMF’s observations in terms of linking the competence of the tax authorities to issues of combating tax evasion.
“It also did not apply the retroactive law to the time period that caused the economic and financial crisis on bank owners and managers, thus absolving them of all blame.”
According to a report published by the World Bank on Oct. 13, Lebanon is one of 20 countries that has imposed a number of bans on the export of basic foods to address domestic scarcity. On March 18, authorities banned the export of fruit and vegetables, milled grain products, sugar and bread, until the end of this year, and permanently banned the export of meat products, fish, potatoes and some other foods. In all, 29 bans were put in place.
Bechara Al-Asmar, the head of Lebanon’s General Labor Union, demanded that the minimum wage be increased to LBP20,000,000 ($500), on the grounds that current salary increases are minimal given the massive depreciation of the Lebanese currency, which has lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar in the past three years.

Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

  • Protests erupted last month following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Protesters standing up to the brutal crackdown by the government in Iran need the same level of support from the West as Ukrainians in their conflict against Russia, a group of prominent exiled Iranians has said.

In an open letter signed by 77 people, including human rights activists and families of political prisoners of dual nationality, the EU, US and UK were urged to do more to support Iranians’ demands for freedom.

Protests erupted last month following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after being detained for not wearing her hijab correctly.

The letter’s signatories include the daughter of freed British prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori, freed Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert and Kazem Moussavi, German Green Party spokesperson on Iran.

The letter accused the West of imposing “largely symbolic” travel bans and asset freezes on a handful of security forces members in Iran responsible for the crackdown, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of Iranians, and criticizes its continued dialogue with Tehran over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

It read: “These young Iranians are bold and brave and not willing to give into the ruthlessness of the regime any longer. They are fighting for their life and they are fighting with their lives.

“Meanwhile, the Iranian regime is antagonizing their own population by imprisoning, torturing and killing. And it is antagonizing the ‘free world’ with a cruel game of chess, with a hostage-taking policy using dual citizens or non-Iranian citizens as pawns.

“Torturing them in solitary confinement, denying them basic human rights, destroying their lives and those of their families.

“Democratic countries have a responsibility to speak out, and have a choice to make: Will we side with the oppressor or with the ones screaming for freedom and justice?

“While Ukrainians are battling an outside invader, Iranians are fighting an inside enemy — the regime. The ‘free world’ has proven that it is capable of supporting the fight for freedom of Ukraine. Sanctions have been decided within days, clear actions have been taken.

“Now is the time to take action and to support the Iranian people in their struggle against a dictatorship.”

Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
AFP

  • The arrested are suspected of having collected or redistributed money sent from abroad by supporters of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once an ally of Gulen, accuses him of having been behind the failed coup against him in July 2016
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities announced the arrests of more than 500 people Tuesday, suspected of links with a preacher accused of having plotted a failed coup in 2016.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said just over 700 arrest warrants had been issued, with 543 people having been detained.
They are suspected of having collected or redistributed money sent from abroad by supporters of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once an ally of Gulen, accuses him of having been behind the failed coup against him in July 2016.
Gulen, a Muslim cleric, has repeatedly denied any involvement and the United States has denied Turkey’s requests for his extradition.
Since the failed putsch, more than 300,000 people have been arrested in Turkey over suspected ties to Gulen.
Tuesday’s operation was carried out in 59 of the country’s 81 provinces.

Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

  • Yemeni FM condemns the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce
  • Grundberg reiterated his commitment to renewing UN-brokered truce
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Tuesday concluded a visit to Riyadh where he met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the war-torn country and the outcomes of Grundberg’s efforts to renew a UN-brokered truce.

Bin Mubarak condemned the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce despite the significant concessions made by the government in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Grundberg reiterated his commitment to continue efforts to renew the truce and move forward to revive the peace process.

During his visit, the envoy also met with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jabir, and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen said he discussed with Grundberg the “important positive impacts of the truce, and the significant benefits that would be realized once the UN envoy’s proposal is accepted - a proposal that the Houthi militias continue to reject.”

Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

  • Kuwaiti diplomat cites more than 50 years of Israeli violations of moral, legal principles
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwaiti Diplomatic Attache Suleiman Hamada has said his country remains a firm supporter of the Palestinian people and will back their quest for legitimate rights at all international events.

Hamada also urged the international community to end Palestinians’ decades of suffering at the UN panel meeting on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported. 

He added that Kuwait would continue to stand by Palestinian and Syrian people until their legitimate rights, as enshrined in relevant international resolutions, were restored.

Citing the UN secretary-general’s report on violations of human rights, he condemned Israel’s insistence on imposing arbitrary administrative, security and other restrictions on Palestinians and Syrians.

Hamada also denounced current Israeli attempts to alter the demographics of Palestinian territories, pointing to more than 50 years of violations of all moral and legal principles.

He said that by seizing additional Palestinian lands and constructing more settlements, it was undermining all efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The diplomat reiterated the UN secretary-general’s recent comments that Israel’s decision to impose its laws and administrative authority on the Golan Heights is legally void.

He said that continued construction of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Golan Heights is a major impediment to economic and social development.

Hamada’s remarks echoed those of Mohammed Al-Sawagh, Kuwait’s permanent delegate to the UN, who had renewed his country’s firm stance against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories prior to the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly.

