Turkey arrests more than 500 over suspected ties to Erdogan foe

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities announced the arrests of more than 500 people Tuesday, suspected of links with a preacher accused of having plotted a failed coup in 2016.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said just over 700 arrest warrants had been issued, with 543 people having been detained.
They are suspected of having collected or redistributed money sent from abroad by supporters of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once an ally of Gulen, accuses him of having been behind the failed coup against him in July 2016.
Gulen, a Muslim cleric, has repeatedly denied any involvement and the United States has denied Turkey’s requests for his extradition.
Since the failed putsch, more than 300,000 people have been arrested in Turkey over suspected ties to Gulen.
Tuesday’s operation was carried out in 59 of the country’s 81 provinces.
