Iranian exiles, activists pen letter to the West urging more support for protesters

A demonstrator chants slogans during the
A demonstrator chants slogans during the "March of Solidarity for Iran" in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)
  • Protests erupted last month following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police
LONDON: Protesters standing up to the brutal crackdown by the government in Iran need the same level of support from the West as Ukrainians in their conflict against Russia, a group of prominent exiled Iranians has said.

In an open letter signed by 77 people, including human rights activists and families of political prisoners of dual nationality, the EU, US and UK were urged to do more to support Iranians’ demands for freedom.

Protests erupted last month following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after being detained for not wearing her hijab correctly.

The letter’s signatories include the daughter of freed British prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori, freed Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert and Kazem Moussavi, German Green Party spokesperson on Iran.

The letter accused the West of imposing “largely symbolic” travel bans and asset freezes on a handful of security forces members in Iran responsible for the crackdown, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of Iranians, and criticizes its continued dialogue with Tehran over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

It read: “These young Iranians are bold and brave and not willing to give into the ruthlessness of the regime any longer. They are fighting for their life and they are fighting with their lives.

“Meanwhile, the Iranian regime is antagonizing their own population by imprisoning, torturing and killing. And it is antagonizing the ‘free world’ with a cruel game of chess, with a hostage-taking policy using dual citizens or non-Iranian citizens as pawns.

“Torturing them in solitary confinement, denying them basic human rights, destroying their lives and those of their families.

“Democratic countries have a responsibility to speak out, and have a choice to make: Will we side with the oppressor or with the ones screaming for freedom and justice?

“While Ukrainians are battling an outside invader, Iranians are fighting an inside enemy — the regime. The ‘free world’ has proven that it is capable of supporting the fight for freedom of Ukraine. Sanctions have been decided within days, clear actions have been taken.

“Now is the time to take action and to support the Iranian people in their struggle against a dictatorship.”

Turkey arrests more than 500 over suspected ties to Erdogan foe

Turkey arrests more than 500 over suspected ties to Erdogan foe
  • The arrested are suspected of having collected or redistributed money sent from abroad by supporters of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once an ally of Gulen, accuses him of having been behind the failed coup against him in July 2016
ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities announced the arrests of more than 500 people Tuesday, suspected of links with a preacher accused of having plotted a failed coup in 2016.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said just over 700 arrest warrants had been issued, with 543 people having been detained.
They are suspected of having collected or redistributed money sent from abroad by supporters of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once an ally of Gulen, accuses him of having been behind the failed coup against him in July 2016.
Gulen, a Muslim cleric, has repeatedly denied any involvement and the United States has denied Turkey’s requests for his extradition.
Since the failed putsch, more than 300,000 people have been arrested in Turkey over suspected ties to Gulen.
Tuesday’s operation was carried out in 59 of the country’s 81 provinces.

UN Yemen envoy concludes Riyadh visit

UN Yemen envoy concludes Riyadh visit
  • Yemeni FM condemns the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce
  • Grundberg reiterated his commitment to renewing UN-brokered truce
RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Tuesday concluded a visit to Riyadh where he met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the war-torn country and the outcomes of Grundberg’s efforts to renew a UN-brokered truce.

Bin Mubarak condemned the Houthis for rejecting all suggestions to extend and expand the truce despite the significant concessions made by the government in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Grundberg reiterated his commitment to continue efforts to renew the truce and move forward to revive the peace process.

During his visit, the envoy also met with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jabir, and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen said he discussed with Grundberg the “important positive impacts of the truce, and the significant benefits that would be realized once the UN envoy’s proposal is accepted - a proposal that the Houthi militias continue to reject.”

Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian cause at UN panel meeting

Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian cause at UN panel meeting
  • Kuwaiti diplomat cites more than 50 years of Israeli violations of moral, legal principles
LONDON: Kuwaiti Diplomatic Attache Suleiman Hamada has said his country remains a firm supporter of the Palestinian people and will back their quest for legitimate rights at all international events.

Hamada also urged the international community to end Palestinians’ decades of suffering at the UN panel meeting on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported. 

He added that Kuwait would continue to stand by Palestinian and Syrian people until their legitimate rights, as enshrined in relevant international resolutions, were restored.

Citing the UN secretary-general’s report on violations of human rights, he condemned Israel’s insistence on imposing arbitrary administrative, security and other restrictions on Palestinians and Syrians.

Hamada also denounced current Israeli attempts to alter the demographics of Palestinian territories, pointing to more than 50 years of violations of all moral and legal principles.

He said that by seizing additional Palestinian lands and constructing more settlements, it was undermining all efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The diplomat reiterated the UN secretary-general’s recent comments that Israel’s decision to impose its laws and administrative authority on the Golan Heights is legally void.

He said that continued construction of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Golan Heights is a major impediment to economic and social development.

Hamada’s remarks echoed those of Mohammed Al-Sawagh, Kuwait’s permanent delegate to the UN, who had renewed his country’s firm stance against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories prior to the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly.

French firm Lafarge fined $778m for supporting terror groups in Syria

French firm Lafarge fined $778m for supporting terror groups in Syria
  • Lafarge acknowledged that it paid nearly $12.8 million to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014
NEW YORK: French cement giant Lafarge SA will pay a $778 million fine to the US Justice Department for supporting terror groups including Daesh during the Syrian civil war, the company announced Tuesday.
Lafarge acknowledged that it paid nearly 13 million euros ($12.8 million) to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014, long after other firms had pulled out of the country.
Lafarge SA and its defunct subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria “have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations in Syria,” it said.
“Lafarge SA and LCS have accepted responsibility for the actions of the individual executives involved, whose behavior was in flagrant violation of Lafarge’s Code of Conduct.
“We deeply regret that this conduct occurred and have worked with the US Department of Justice to resolve this matter.”
Earlier this year a French court ruled that the company was aware that much of the money had gone to finance Daesh operations.
Holcim Group, the Swiss conglomerate which took over Lafarge in 2015, said the US Justice Department had cleared it of any wrongdoing.
It said it only learned of the allegations in 2016, and launched its own probe and cooperated with US justice authorities.
“None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for,” it said in a parallel statement.
The statements came shortly before a planned press conference by Justice Department officials in New York to announcement the settlement of the longstanding case.
Shares of Holcim were temporarily suspended on the Swiss stock exchange after news of the fine emerged.

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ‘capital’ Jerusalem

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ‘capital’ Jerusalem
  • Australian FM Penny Wong: ‘Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv’
  • Netanyahu tweeted that it was ‘no surprise’ Australia made the decision while Lapid was in power
SYDNEY: Australia said it would no longer recognize west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city’s status should be decided by Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, unwinding a contentious decision by the previous conservative government.
In 2018, Australia’s then-prime minister Scott Morrison followed US president Donald Trump’s lead in unilaterally recognizing west Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
The move caused a domestic backlash in Australia and friction with neighboring Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — temporarily derailing a bilateral free trade deal.
“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” Wong said.
Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, but most governments avoid putting embassies there to avoid prejudging the outcome of negotiations for a lasting peace.
“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Wong said, adding: “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticized Tuesday’s move — which comes as he prepares to face a November 1 general election.
“We can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally,” he said.
Political director of the Israeli foreign ministry Aliza Bin Noun summoned Australia’s ambassador Paul Griffiths on Tuesday to express her country’s “deep disappointment” and to protest Canberra’s “surprising decision.”
Bin Noun told Griffiths that the move would encourage extremism and jeopardize regional stability, a foreign ministry statement said.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967, and has declared the entire city its “eternal and indivisible capital.”
Palestinians claim the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
The Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs minister, Hussein Al-Sheikh welcomed the move by Canberra as an “affirmation” that Jerusalem’s status depends on the outcome of negotiations.
Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, called it “a step in the right direction.”
Indonesia also welcomed the decision.
“This policy would hopefully contribute positively to Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations,” the foreign ministry in Jakarta said.
Wong insisted that the decision — which has limited practical impact — did not signal any broader shift in policy or hostility toward Israel.
“Australia will always be a steadfast friend of Israel. We were among the first countries to formally recognize Israel,” she said.
“We will not waver in our support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia. We are equally unwavering in our support of the Palestinian people, including humanitarian support.”
The center-left Labor party, with Anthony Albanese as prime minister and Wong as foreign minister, came to power in May 2022 after strongly opposing the previous government’s Jerusalem policy.
Wong accused the Morrison government of making the Jerusalem decision to influence a by-election in a Sydney suburb with a sizeable Jewish community.
“You know what this was? This was a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election,” she said.
Canberra’s shift was foreshadowed by the removal of language about the Israeli capital from the website of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Although Australia is not a major player in peace talks, Ran Porat, a historian and researcher at Melbourne’s Monash University, said the move was significant.
“In the Middle East in general, symbolism is very much at the center of many conflicts. Symbolism is not negligible, it’s not unimportant.”
Porat added that the move could be seized on by Israel’s opposition Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, as evidence of the government’s failings ahead of next month’s election.
Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday that it was “no surprise” Australia made the decision while Lapid was in power, condemning the premier for supporting Palestinian statehood in an address to the UN General Assembly last month.

