You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy

Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy

Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ft48

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy

Saudi crown prince launches national industry strategy
  • Number of factories to increase to about 36,000 by 2035
  • Prince Mohammed will oversee the development of the industrial sector as chair of the supreme industrial committee.
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to drive growth in the sector and increase the number of factories to about 36,000 by 2035, the Kingdom’s state news agency reported.
The strategy also aims to reach an industrial economy that attracts investment and contributes to achieving economic diversification, developing domestic product and non-oil exports, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.
“We have all the capabilities to reach a competitive and sustainable industrial economy, including ambitious young talents, a distinguished geographical location, rich natural resources, and leading national industrial companies,” SPA quoted the crown prince as saying.
“Through the national industry strategy and in partnership with the private sector, the Kingdom will become a leading industrial power that contributes to securing global supply chains, and exporting high-tech products to the world,” he added.
The strategy focuses on 12 sub-sectors to diversify the industrial economy in the Kingdom, while identifying more than 800 investment opportunities to constitute a new chapter of sustainable growth for the sector.
Saudi Arabia is seeking to triple manufacturing GDP by 2030, increase the industrial exports value to SR557 billion riyals ($148.34 billion), increase the total additional investments in the sector to SR1.3 trillion, increase exports of advanced technology products by about six times, and create tens of thousands of high quality jobs.
Through the strategy, the Kingdom is seeking to empower the private sector, increase the flexibility and competitiveness of the industrial sector, lead the regional industrial integration of value chains, benefit from the strength of the Saudi economy, and achieve global leadership in a group of selected commodities, by investing in promising new technologies.
The Kingdom has developed a governance model for the industrial sector by forming the Supreme Committee for Industry, headed by the crown prince, who will supervise the development of the sector. The country has also formed the Industrial Council with the private sector, to ensure the participation of industrial investors in decision-making and policy development.
The Kingdom’s industrial sector is based on solid industrial foundations and successes built over 50 years, as it contributed to adding more than SR340 billion to GDP, and provided many jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities in various industrial fields.
The leading national industrial companies have also contributed to placing the Saudi industry in among the most advanced industries regionally and globally, as the Kingdom is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of petrochemical products in the world, while its industrial outputs contribute to supplying global supply and manufacturing chains, which are involved in the production of many of industries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman industry

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 16.8% in August: GASTAT
Saudi minister lauds workplace safety, health advances as major industry conference opens
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister lauds workplace safety, health advances as major industry conference opens

Saudi finance companies witness sharpest q/q drop in net income since 2018

Saudi finance companies witness sharpest q/q drop in net income since 2018
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi finance companies witness sharpest q/q drop in net income since 2018

Saudi finance companies witness sharpest q/q drop in net income since 2018
  • The net income of real estate companies in Saudi Arabia amounted to SR84 million
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The net income of Saudi Arabia’s finance companies fell by SR593 million ($158 million) quarter on quarter to reach SR283 million, the largest drop recorded since the start of 2018, according to data from the Saudi Central bank.

The plummeting of the Kingdom’s finance companies profitability indicators in the second quarter of 2022 imply a restriction in the cash flow from operating activities.

According to the data, Saudi finance companies recorded the lowest net income since the fourth quarter of 2021 when it amounted to only SR103 million.

The SAMA data showed that the return on assets dropped from 1.46 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.51 percent in the following quarter, also the most since the start of 2018.

Finance companies’ return on equity fell by a record 2.73 percent last quarter, going from 4.03 percent in the first quarter to 1.3 percent in the second showed the data.

The net income of real estate companies in Saudi Arabia amounted to SR84 million, around 29.7 percent of the aggregate last quarter.

Non-real estate finance companies, on the other hand, dominated the sector with 70.3 percent of aggregate net income amounting to SR199 million, according to the SAMA data.

As for the finance companies’ return on assets, the real estate sector recorded 0.58 percent in the second quarter compared to 0.8 percent in the first.

The SAMA report showed non-real estate finance companies reaching a 0.49 percent return on assets last quarter compared to 1.97 the quarter before.  

Since 2021, the net income of finance companies showed alternating patterns.

Net income rose by SR258 million in the first quarter of 2021, fell by SR210 million in the second, rose by SR185 million in the third and proceeded to drop by SR518 million at the end of the year.

As for 2022, the first quarter saw a record rise of SR774 million before the steep fall of last quarter.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
No absolute alternative to cash, says SAMA chief
Business & Economy
No absolute alternative to cash, says SAMA chief

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR3.12 billion ($832 million ) riyal-denominated sukuk in October.

The total value of bids stood at SR700 million, NDMC said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The sukuk offering was divided into three tranches. The first tranche has a size of SR300 million maturing in 2029, while the second amounts to 300 million maturing in 2032. The third tranche has a size of SR100 million, maturing in 2037.

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws. 

Saudi Arabia’s cumulative public indebtedness stood at SR966.5 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The aggregate public debt consisted of SR604.8 billion of domestic debt, and SR361.8 of the external debt.

Public debt in the Kingdom saw a SR7.9 billion increase from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year, according to data compiled by Arab News.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sukuk NDMC bonds

Related

Saudi Arabia to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk

Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand

Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand

Oil prices fall more than 3% on US supply, lower China demand
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by more than 3 percent in volatile trade on Tuesday on fears of higher US supply amid an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell by $2.37, or 3.6 percent, to $89.25 a barrel by 12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $3.12, or 3.7 percent, at $82.34, having risen by over $1 earlier in the session.

China, the world’s top crude oil importer, indefinitely delayed release of economic indicators originally scheduled to be published on Tuesday, indicating to the market that fuel demand is significantly depressed in the region.

“It is not a good sign when China decides not to publish economic figures,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

China’s adherence to its zero-COVID policy has continued to increase uncertainties about the country’s economic growth, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Oil prices were also pressured by reports that the US government would continue releasing crude oil from reserves.

The Biden administration plans to sell oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to cool fuel prices before next month’s congressional elections, sources told Reuters on Monday.

In addition, US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen for a second consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Output in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is forecast to rise by about 50,000 barrels per day to a record 5.453 million bpd this month, the Energy Information Administration said.

Investors had been increasing long positions in futures after OPEC+ agreed to lower output by 2 million bpd, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ WTI Brent

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; UAE extends support to Saudi Arabia for energy stability
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; UAE extends support to Saudi Arabia for energy stability

Qatar inaugurates first solar plant worth $467m

Qatar inaugurates first solar plant worth $467m
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Qatar inaugurates first solar plant worth $467m

Qatar inaugurates first solar plant worth $467m
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

DOHA: Gas-rich Qatar inaugurated on Tuesday its first solar power plant stretching across the desert, a vast site planned to provide up to 10 percent of the Gulf nation’s energy supply.

The solar farm in Al-Kharsaah, west of the capital Doha, is “one of the biggest” in the Middle East, said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the emirate’s energy minister and president of QatarEnergy.

It was launched in 2016 in partnership with France’s TotalEnergies and Japan’s Marubeni as part of a broader push by Qatar — one of the world’s biggest producers of liquified natural gas — to invest in solar energy.

The project, at a cost of 1.7 billion Qatari riyals (about $467 million), consists of some 1.8 million solar panels and covers an area of more than 10 sq. km.

Operational since June, the plant has a capacity of 800 MW and will “expand” further in coming years, Al-Kaabi told a press conference.

He said the plant is part of Qatar’s “strategic initiatives to build projects that contribute to reducing gas and thermal emissions.”

During the day, sun-tracking technology moves the panels to ensure maximum solar exposure, while at night, robotic arms clean off the dust.

Organizers of the football World Cup, which begins on Nove. 20, have used the huge solar plant to back claims that Qatar will host the first “net-zero” World Cup.

But Al-Kaabi said he could not confirm the Al-Kharsaah plant will provide power for the stadiums hosting matches during the November-December tournament.

Qatar, while lagging behind other Gulf states in the solar race, has announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity by 2035.

It announced two major solar projects in August that will more than double its energy output from the renewable source within two years.

Saudi Arabia has also announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity, but vowed to reach it by 2030. The UAE has had solar plants for more than a decade.

Topics: GCC Renewable Energy solar

Related

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake

Egypt’s EEP, sovereign fund acquire 56% stake in edtech platform

Egypt’s EEP, sovereign fund acquire 56% stake in edtech platform
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s EEP, sovereign fund acquire 56% stake in edtech platform

Egypt’s EEP, sovereign fund acquire 56% stake in edtech platform
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and EFG Hermes’s Egypt Education Platform have inked an agreement worth 500 million Egyptian pounds ($25 million) to acquire a 56 percent stake in education platform Selah El Telmeez, Asharq reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Established in the 1960s, Selah El Telmeez offers education content and learning guides for K-12 students across a variety of subjects.

“Our primary objective going into this partnership is to capitalize on the existing wide spectrum of globally available technological advancements,” the fund’s CEO Ayman Soliman said.

“With EEP, we realized the potential of creating diverse and engaging educational content to cater to the advancement of the sizable middle and lower-income segments across Egypt’s 27 governorates,” he added.

Soliman explained that the new investment complements the sovereign fund’s Education Investment Strategy, which aims to provide a wide segment of Egyptians with affordable innovative educational solutions to support students with their learning challenges.

US law firm White and Case has acted as the legal adviser to the Selah El Telmeez platform, while Egypt’s ADSERO-Ragy Soliman and Partners were the legal advisers to the sovereign fund.

The transfer of the shares is expected to take around two months to be completed, one of the sources told Asharq.

The source added that the EEP will acquire 51 percent of Selah El Telmeez and the sovereign fund will purchase 5 percent of the shares. 

“Selah El Telmeez supports millions of students across Egypt, covering almost all governorates with best in industry content and engaging learning materials,” Mostafa Hamdy, co-CEO of Selah El Telmeez, said. 

 “Our partnership with EEP will enable us to unlock and accelerate our ambitious plan of expanding our full range of services nationwide,” he added. 

 As per the agreement, Selah El Telmeez will operate independently under the same brand and will continue to be managed by the current team, including CEO Walid Hamdy and co-CEO Hamdy.

 EEP’s education platform saw growth over the past three years with its portfolio currently spanning a largely diversified pool of 18 national and international schools and pre-schools operating across Cairo and Alexandria.

Topics: Egypt Edtech #acquisitions

Related

Top 10 most funded edtech startups in the MENA region
Business & Economy
Top 10 most funded edtech startups in the MENA region

Latest updates

Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack
Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack
Protests hit Tunisian town after migrant deaths
Protests hit Tunisian town after migrant deaths
Iraq judge questions five tax officials over missing $2.5bn
Iraq judge questions five tax officials over missing $2.5bn
Netflix looks at new ways to keep subscribers
Netflix looks at new ways to keep subscribers
What We Are Reading Today: Blood & Ink by Joe Pompeo
What We Are Reading Today: Blood & Ink by Joe Pompeo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.