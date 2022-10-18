You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
Updated 20 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
  • Women cut their hair in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta as part of the protest
  • Protesters in Indonesia also called for the release of detained Iranian journalists
Updated 20 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesians rallied in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday, calling on Tehran to investigate the deaths of dozens of women and children killed by Iran’s security forces during ongoing anti-regime protests.

Iran’s largest antigovernment protests in over a decade have swollen since mid-September, spreading to all provinces and 80 cities. They were ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian morality police on accusations of not properly wearing her headscarf.

In the past weeks, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrators. Norway-based nongovernmental organization Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 215 people, including 27 children, have been killed.

Civil society organizations, activists and members of the Iranian diaspora who took part in Tuesday’s demonstration in Jakarta have called on the Indonesian government to use its leverage as the largest Muslim-majority country and help stop the violence.

“We urge the Indonesian government to use its power as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world so the Iranian government stops all forms of violence, including the abduction and murder of its people who are calling for reforms in Iran,” Ririn Sefsani, a Jakarta-based women’s rights activist and one of the protest organizers, told Arab News.

Protesters were seen holding placards reading “Woman, Life, Freedom” — the phrase that has been used by demonstrators in Iran. Ten women were also seen cutting their hair in a symbolic act that has been adopted by many Iranian female activists in defiance of the rules of compulsory hijab.

“We hope that our action will spread and strengthen the global solidarity movement for Iran,” Sefsani said.

Indonesian protesters also called for the release of Iranian journalists who have been detained since Amini’s death. Out of at least 31 journalists who have been arrested, 21 are still behind bars, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesian journalist and one of the founders of the Alliance of Independent Journalists in Indonesia, said they would continue to protest as long as their Iranian colleagues remain imprisoned.

“It will be difficult for any country, including Iran, when press freedom is silenced and journalists are imprisoned,” he said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Indonesia

Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

'Serious concerns' raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
  • Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Campaigners have expressed “serious concerns” about claims 11 Albanians were flown out of the UK shortly after arriving in Britain on small boats, despite assertions from the government they would not fast-track asylum seekers from Albania.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport, where they were put on a flight back to Albania.

In a policy u-turn last month, the Home Office admitted it did not have the right to fast-track the deportation of Albanian asylum-seekers after their arrival in the UK, following claims by the then-Home Secretary Priti Patel that the UK would return people who arrived in Britain with “spurious” asylum claims.

“This removal of 11 people to Albania is an indication that people in Manston may be deprived of due process,” Mishka Pillay, campaigns consultant at Detention Action, said. “We have had serious concerns about Manston, the most vulnerable people are being hidden away from vital support and access to justice,” she added.

Patel signed a deal with the Albanian government in August to return those who arrive illegally, but the move was challenged in court by the Care4Calais charity.

According to some campaigners, the conditions at the processing center in Manston, Kent are a “nightmare” and “inhumane.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The appalling inhumane conditions that we’re seeing across reception facilities for men, women and children seeking asylum highlight an unacceptable lack of contingency planning by this government, that is causing serious damage to vulnerable individuals. Many of the children we support who are stuck in hotels or have been placed in Manston as age-disputed adults are traumatised by the fact they are not getting enough food, feel unsafe and, in some cases, are getting scabies.”

Topics: UK Albania asylum seekers

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
Updated 18 October 2022

Pakistan PM asks officials to 'immediately remove' obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
  • SDF delegation met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss ongoing projects, explore future cooperation
  • The group was led by SDF General Director for Asia Dr. Saud Al-Shammari
Updated 18 October 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered officials to resolve obstacles to pending projects backed by the Saudi Development Fund while its representatives were on an ongoing visit to the South Asian nation.
An SDF delegation met the PM in Islamabad on Monday to discuss ongoing projects as well as explore avenues of future cooperation. The group was led by the SDF’s General Director for Asia, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari.
During the meeting, the PM “directed the concerned Pakistani authorities to immediately remove the obstacles in the way of pending projects related to the Saudi Development Fund,” the PM’s Office said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia, which consists of Federal Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan to assist the Saudi delegation in Pakistan and solve the problems with all the stakeholders during the stay.”
Sharif called on the Saudi group to invest in the solar energy sector in Pakistan and said his government was paying “special attention” to promoting cheap and clean energy sources to save foreign exchange and prove affordable electricity.
The PM said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan “on internal and external fronts” and extended gratitude to King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support to Pakistan after recent floods.
“The prime minister further said that Saudi Arabia played an important role in the development of Pakistan in the form of grants and loans and investment,” the statement said.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations, with over 2.5 million Pakistanis living in the Kingdom, which is the largest contributor of remittances to the South Asian nation.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Development Fund Projects

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks
  • Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday
  • Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.
Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians.
Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a “bag of evidence” to European powers in doubt.
“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine,” Kuleba told a news conference. “I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran.”
Kuleba said he had urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran “for helping Russia to kill Ukrainians.”
“Severe sanctions against Iran are especially relevant right now, as we are witnessing reports on Iranian intentions to give Russia ballistic missiles to be used against Ukrainians,” he said.
“The actions of Iran are vile and deceitful. We won’t suffer them, because all those actions were done while Iran told us that they didn’t support the war and won’t support any of the sides with their weapons.”
Kuleba said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defense supplies and cooperation in the sector.
There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba’s remarks.
Earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel’s decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: “Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry — and there is no change to that position.”
While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, it has stopped short of also providing military support, citing concern for continued cooperation with Moscow over next-door Syria.

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
  • The murder of the girl quickly became a source of political tension as well
  • Opposition parties seized on the profile of the suspect — an illegal immigrant — to call for tougher immigration policies
Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.
The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension as well, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect — an illegal immigrant — to call for tougher immigration policies.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said the girl disappeared on Friday afternoon and her body was discovered later that evening by a homeless man outside her building in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital.
She died asphyxiated, prosecutors said in a statement.
The main suspect was seen on CCTV exiting the building in the afternoon, carrying heavy luggage, including the trunk in which the victim was found.
She was arrested on Monday and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
Shocked neighbors laid flowers and candles in tribute to the girl.
“It’s unbearable,” said a neighbor who declined to give her name. “We’ve been living in this neighborhood for years and we’ve just come here to give support to the family, in leaving a bouquet, because like many people, this breaks our hearts.”
Another neighbor said: “Twelve years old... poor girl ... it doesn’t make any sense.”
French President Emmanuel Macron met with the girl’s parents.
“He offered them his condolences and assured them of all his solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through and which upsets us all,” his office said.
As authorities confirmed reports that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, the far-right and some in the conservatives’ ranks said this showed failings in the government’s law and order policies.
“This murder should not have happened. The assassin should not have been in France,” Olivier Marleix, president of the conservative Les Republicains group in the National Assembly, told Reuters. “There is a very deep emotion in our country.”
“Too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport,” French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in parliament. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne asked her to “show some decency.”
Lawyer Alexandre Silva, representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.
Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.

Topics: France girl murder

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
  • The issue is over visits organized by Israel’s education ministry for secondary school children
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

WARSAW: Poland has banned Israeli school groups from using armed guards during visits to the country, including to former Nazi concentration camps.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina was quoted by PAP news agency on Wednesday as saying: “We are ready to receive Israeli excursions in Poland if they are not accompanied by armed security guards.”
Jasina spoke after Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne last week said Israeli school visits had been banned “because of the decisions taken by the Polish foreign ministry.”
The issue is over visits organized by Israel’s education ministry for secondary school children, which have been suspended since June.
Interviewed on a regional radio station in Lublin in eastern Poland, Jasina said there were no armed guards for Israeli school children on visits to France and Germany, which could create the impression they were more in danger in Poland than in those countries.
Poland and Israel have fallen out repeatedly in recent years, most recently over a new Polish law seen as curbing the claims of Jewish families whose properties were seized after World War II.

Topics: Poland Israel Schools students

