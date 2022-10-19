Abu Dhabi airline Etihad gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ takeover

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad's parent company has appointed Antonoaldo Neves as its new CEO replacing Tony Douglas, after the emirate's government transferred Etihad's ownership to wealth fund ADQ, ADQ said on Wednesday according to Reuters.

Douglas, Etihad's CEO since 2018, who ADQ said has decided to pursue another unspecified opportunity, will serve as an adviser to the board of ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services Company.

Neves was CEO and a board member of TAP, Portugal's national carrier.

Last month, it was reported that Douglas would be heading up Saudi Arabia’s new global airline RIA, which has received a $30 billion investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The new carried is expected to eventually compete on global routes with Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways, although the launch phase is set to focus on regional journeys, using Airbus A320s and Boeing 737Max planes.